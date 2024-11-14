ADVERTISEMENT

Originally, people invented the internet so that government leaders all around the world could communicate with each other. But, today, we know what the internet is really for: the kind of weirdness you wouldn't see anywhere else.

We like to feel icky from time to time while scrolling through the endless volumes of cringe content online. One place that does pics that might make you feel uncomfortable really well is the "I Want To Leave" page on Instagram. Dogs with builder helmets and gators floating on mattresses – I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to leave such a delightfully weird place.

