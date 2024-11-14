ADVERTISEMENT

Originally, people invented the internet so that government leaders all around the world could communicate with each other. But, today, we know what the internet is really for: the kind of weirdness you wouldn't see anywhere else.

We like to feel icky from time to time while scrolling through the endless volumes of cringe content online. One place that does pics that might make you feel uncomfortable really well is the "I Want To Leave" page on Instagram. Dogs with builder helmets and gators floating on mattresses – I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to leave such a delightfully weird place.

More info: Instagram

lwolf1952
lwolf1952
lwolf1952
Community Member
1 hour ago

And a pool table too close to the wall with that special short stick.

"I Want To Leave" has delighted (or terrified?) its audience of 688k with weird, no-context pics since 2020. It's a nice representation of how the world was in shambles back then. The sad part is that most of us feel that the world hasn't gotten much better. So, the page still hits hard even now.

To offset the balance in the universe, there's also an "I Want To Stay" sister page, of course. Whereas "I Want To Leave" is about unexplainable weirdness, this one has more of a wholesome streak. It still retains the spirit of weirdness from its predecessor but it doesn't shy away from cuteness, with pics like chickens holding wings and a woman hiding a kitten inside her coat on the subway.
Hammerfairy
Hammerfairy
Hammerfairy
Community Member
2 minutes ago

The secret society of tail waggers in meeting with their contactee.

While "I Want To Leave" is certainly weird, there's no shortage of quirky weirdness on the internet. If you have some more time to waste, here are a few websites worth your procrastination. Let's kick things off with the Endless Horse – the perfect metaphor for doomscrolling. 

The website starts off with various punctuation marks typed into the shape of a horse. But its legs go beyond the screen, and the further down you scroll, the longer they are. One might even say that they're endless? You're welcome to try scrolling for several minutes, as I wasn't able to do it for more than even a minute and prove that the legs do, indeed, end.
N G
N G
N G
Community Member
1 hour ago

Whatever comment you were going to say, don't say it. Just bite your tongue

Another similar useless website is Pointer Pointer. Wherever your pointer lands on the screen, you'll have a person in a picture pointing at it. The catalog of photographs of people pointing is quite impressive, although you might get the same picture if your cursor lands at the exact spot more than once. Good luck trying to land it in the same spot twice that's not at the center!
WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 minutes ago

If that was a designer shirt, that would cost €2000 with that pattern.

This Is Sand is like the equivalent of a virtual coloring book. If you're in need of some relaxing time, give it a go. You can create some colorful pictures or just destress for a few minutes. It's fairly simple: you just press and hold and the sand keeps pouring out of your cursor. It changes color after a few seconds, so you might even get creative and "paint" some stuff!

Do you love cats and like music? Then Procatinator might be just for you. It matches videos of cats with random songs. Very reminiscent of the old days of the internet, it might evoke nostalgia for '90s kids, or just be a delightfully weird way to procrastinate for anyone when you're supposed to be working.
WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Dog in white helmet "say Bob, why have you not followed the blueprints? "

As there can never be enough cats on the internet, there's also Cat Bounce! This website is peak internet silliness, as it's literally just pics of cats falling down from the sky onto your desktop. While some are bouncier than others, they're all still equally entertaining. And, if you're feeling extra, you can make it rain so that a horde of cats come falling down your screen.
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago

So not just dogs stealing food but birds too! This guy looks like he's used to this.

Another game-like weird website is Find the Invisible Cow. The site only gives you sound cues as to where on the screen "the cow" is, and you have to follow it and get points by how many times you find the "cow." Pointless? Maybe. But it's as equally engaging and rewarding when you eventually find it, only to hear it say "moo" in the most unenthusiastic way.

Perhaps the award for the most nonsensical internet thing would go to those who made a Conan sketch into a website. It's the famous gif of Oprah releasing bees into her audience, cleverly titled BeesBeesBeesBees. What's the point? Probably the same as the website of He-Man singing – you cannot understand the internet with reason.
The best way to discover these and similar weird sites is to use Pointless Sites. This project has a directory of various sites and can suck you into its rabbit hole for hours. From games like Connections to seeing how big space actually is in The Size of Space, Pointless Sites can offer you almost anything. There's also The Useless Web where you don't have to pick the website yourself: they just take you anywhere with a click of a huge red button.
Nea
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay this is disturbing. Dont try to look longer than half s second.

lwolf1952
lwolf1952
lwolf1952
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited)

Oh come on darlin', that's how they do it down south. Bless your heart.

