Today, we’d like to shed some light on applause-worthy business cards, showing how having a creative approach can make something seemingly mundane into a perfect little ad for one’s business. Scroll down to find some of the most unique business cards people have ever received and make sure to upvote your favorites.

Being a business owner usually entails looking for new ideas or ways to stand out from the competition. It also involves spreading the word about what it is that the business does, which is often done with the help of business cards.

#1 Tomorrow Is My First Ever Art Fair So I Hand-Painted All My Business Cards Share icon

#2 Bought A House And Found A Business Card For An Exterminator. Wife Freaked When She Opened The Drawer Share icon

#3 My First Business Cards! Share icon

#4 This Temporary Tattoo Shop Has Business Cards That Are Also Temporary Tattoos Share icon

#5 This Knife Sharpening Company Has A Band-Aid As Its Business Card Share icon

#6 Water Fountain Repair Guy Left This Tiny Water Fountain As His Business Card Share icon

#7 Bike Multi-Tool Business Card Share icon

#8 This Music Store's Business Cards Are Guitar Pics Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Yoga One: Get Stretchy Share icon

#10 I Don't Get The Opportunity To Give Away A Lot Of Business Cards, So I Figured I Might As Well Paint My Own Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Yoga Mat Business Card Share icon

#12 Don Ho Notepad++ Creator's Business Card Share icon

#13 This Business Card Is A Little Piano Share icon

#14 X-Ray Business Cards Share icon

#15 Tearable Divorce Lawyer Business Card Share icon

#16 This Business Card Share icon

#17 Business Card For My Brother-In-Law's New Salon Share icon

#18 Designer’s Seed Packet Business Card Share icon

#19 Business Card For Fitness Trainer Share icon

#20 Cheese Grater Business Card Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 This Dentist's Business Card Has 12 Yards Of Floss Inside It Share icon

#22 This Business Card From A Tire Place Also Serves As A Tire Thread Measurement Tool Share icon

#23 Miniature Scribble Slates Were Used To Create Unique, Interactive Business Cards Share icon

#24 My Graphic Designer Buddy Went Above And Beyond With My New Business Cards Share icon

#25 Record Album Business Card Share icon

#26 This Business Card Of A Producer Has A USB Stick With His Music In It Share icon

#27 This Company's Business Card Is A Golden Coin Share icon

#28 Business Card For Packaging Supplies Company Shaped Like Cardboard Box Share icon

#29 This Dog Has His Own Business Card Share icon

#30 My MP's Business Card Has Braille On It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 This Business Card For A Suit Store Has Pop-Out Collar Stays Share icon

#32 I Designed My Business Cards To Be Trading Cards, And When I Need To Give Them One, I Have Them Draw A Card Share icon

#33 Tea Bags For A Tea Room Share icon

#34 Painter Business Cards Share icon

#35 This Business Card I Got A While Ago Is Also A Set Of Lock Picks Share icon

#36 Best Bartender Business Card Ever Share icon

#37 Recycled Paper And Scrap Fabric Business Cards Share icon

#38 My Real Estate Agent Has Gold Metal Business Cards Share icon

#39 This Business Card For A Mexican Restaurant Shaped Like A Taco Share icon

#40 These Were All Over The Ground At The Mall. Probably The Greatest Business Cards Of All Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Window Cleaner Business Card Share icon

#42 The Way I Found To Make My Business Card Simple, Different, And That Reflects My Work Share icon

#43 Badger Troop Share icon

#44 Artist That Makes Wooden Maps Gave Me His Business Card, Of A Wooden Map Share icon

#45 You Are Never A Stranger At The Vista Hotel Share icon

#46 Alteroy Design’s Die-Cut Business Card Share icon

#47 Reclaimed Wooden Business Cards Share icon

#48 Business Cards Made Of PCB (Printed Circuit Board) I've Collected From Guitar Pedal Makers Share icon

#49 These Business Cards Are Custom Made 35 Mm Slides Share icon

#50 Cosmetic Surgeon Business Card Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 These Business Cards Come With Holders, But They Aren't Just Any Regular Case For The Card. Instead, They Are Part Of A Creative Way To Stand Out Share icon

#52 This Business Card Of A Cafe Made To Shape Like A Coffee Filter Share icon

#53 Tennis Court Business Card Share icon

#54 Pop-Out Phone Booth Business Cards Share icon

#55 I Spent Way Too Much Time Making Just A Handful Of Overcomplicated Business Cards. But It Was A Fun Project To Do Share icon

#56 Business Cards Made With A 3D Printer Share icon

#57 Business Cards For A Design House Share icon

#58 My Dentist's Office Gives Out Pocket Knives Instead Of Business Cards Share icon

#59 Got My New Business Cards In The Mail Yesterday Share icon

#60 Grillable Business Card Share icon

#61 My Son Received A "Business" Card From A Classmate Share icon

#62 Cleaning Out Our Storage Room And Found This Business Card/Coin Share icon

#63 This Van Has Magnetic Business Cards That You Are Welcome To Have Share icon

#64 My Buddy's New Business Card Looks Like An iPhone Screen Share icon

#65 This Business Card From A Company That We Got Firewood From Share icon

#66 This Squeeze Light Flashlight/Business Card From 1998 Or 1999 That Still Works Share icon

#67 Dublin Restaurant's Business Card Is Their Menu Share icon

#68 Another Really Clever Business Card Share icon

#69 This Business Card At A Car Dealership That Can Be Folded Into A Mini Volkswagen Van Share icon

#70 This Company's Laser-Cut Business Card Made Of Steel Share icon

#71 Cards For A Brick Supplier In Houston Share icon

#72 A Very Cool Business Card That Is A Mini Computer Share icon

#73 Optometrist's Business Card. I Am Struggling To See What He Did There Share icon

#74 Interactive Business Card For Daycare Share icon

#75 A Receipt Of My Pizza Resume. Exceptional Business Cards Share icon

#76 Creative Design And Printing Of Glass Business Cards And Labels For Door And Window Group Share icon

#77 Created A Neo Retro Business Card For Myself In Illustrator Share icon

#78 This Business Card I Got From Someone In The Envelope Business Share icon

#79 Best Business Card Ever? They're Even Scented Share icon

#80 This Business Card They Gave Me In A Growshop Is Cut To Make Cigarette Filters Share icon

#81 Laser Engraved Real Marble Business Cards Share icon

#82 I’m A Record Lathe Cutter And Today I Made Some Playable Business Cards To Hand Out To Local Bands Share icon

#83 My First Original Print. 3D Business Card. It's Not Much, But It's A Huge Moment For Me Share icon

#84 Cute Sample Tags That Double Up As Business Cards Share icon

#85 Lined Paper Business Card Share icon

#86 Business Card Share icon

#87 Business Card For A Pizzeria That Is Not A Perfect Circle Share icon

#88 My First Tiny Business Cards, Business Pots, Advertising Pots. Making My Own Stickers And Ad Materials Share icon

#89 Received My New Business Cards Share icon