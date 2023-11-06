Say what you want, but advertisements can often be viewed as interruptions, especially when they pop up uninvited on our favorite platforms (YouTube we are looking at you). Still, surprisingly there are times when creativity takes center stage, transforming these ads into spectacular visual delights that augment our everyday surroundings.

Drawing inspiration from the inventive outdoor advertisements shared by the renowned Swedish company Havelle on their Creative Advertising Instagram account, it's evident that the realm of advertising still has gems to offer. These photos, like the giant tote bag tucked between buildings or the captivating train advertisement that syncs with an actual train's motion, are more than enough to prove that.