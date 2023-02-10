Tall buildings, masses of people, and the general vibe of a busy life — cityscape paintings try to capture all that in a static image. They give us a chance to experience the city without going into it. Artists sometimes spend years creating a single cityscape painting. Some try to capture the beautiful part of a city, others — the more gritty. It is hard to look away from them and gasp at the beauty in city artworks.

Cities are the pinnacle of human civilization. Like paintings of cityscapes, they capture our attention and keep us away from nature. Unlike landscape paintings, which focus more on the wider view of nature, city paintings look at a single element of urban society. For example, The Fourth Of July by Childe Hassam looks at an American town filled with the starry flags of the US. Famous city paintings like these isolate one thing and put it in the center of attention for viewers to observe.

The good thing about paintings is that you can enjoy them while sitting in the comfort of your home. We have prepared some of the most famous paintings of cities in the list below.