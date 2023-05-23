Who needs a giant mansion when you can get a tiny house for three times less the price? After all, mansions are definitely a thing of the past, and they were never really designed with comfort in mind. That is, unless you like taking 10k steps purely to commute from the kitchen to the bathroom and to the bedroom inside your own house every day. Or are dead set on playing the Marco Polo game with your significant other until the end of your lives. Pshht, who has the time for that, right? However, with these tiny house designs, everything is reachable by hand, your feet are safe from over-walking, and it’s just so painstakingly cute. Piqued your interest? Well then, just wait until you see these modern tiny house designs with your own two peepers!

Now, designing a tiny house sure has its own challenges - like where do you put all the stuff that you own (hmmm, you might need to get rid of some of it, too!), how do you make the most of the space that you have, and how to make it all homely instead of it just being a rectangle to sleep inside of. So, if you’re unsure of your own powers and ingenuity in creating the most perfect design of a tiny house, the images that we’ve rounded up in this list might be of great help to you. And if that also doesn’t encourage you to come up with your own plans, you can always show the tiny houses you like the most to an architect of your choice! See, there’s a solution for everything!

Right-o, ready to take a dive into the world of tiny house design ideas? No hobbits here, though, just very compact, super comfortable, human-sized houses that are also terribly adorable. Vote for the tiny house ideas that you liked the most, and share this article with your friends!

#1

I Built This 190sq Ft House During Quarantine By Myself

oceanicusprime Report

#2

Today Marks 2 Months Of Living In Our Tiny!

prettyinPLUR Report

#3

Getting Cozy In Vermont

diamondays Report

#4

Tiny House Designs

adventurelover31 Report

#5

Our Freshly Completed Tiny House Comes With A Lovely Reading Corner!

Sweethang190 Report

#6

Tiny House Design

thedixietribe Report

#7

I Live In A Van And This Is My Battle Station

Tadghostal09 Report

#8

A Tiny House Stay, Victoria, Australia

shttrd Report

#9

Cozy Tiny House In Australia

commonvanilla Report

#10

Our Cozy Little Home

Pp51doodoo_ Report

#11

Tiny House I Stayed In At The Redwoods

Remmsie Report

#12

Completed Tiny House Finally!

Sweethang190 Report

#13

My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis

Oreococaine Report

#14

My Cozy Tiny House (With A Drum Set!)

houseofwhining Report

#15

Finally Got My Stairs In Today

reddit.com Report

#16

Tiny Home Birthday Getaway

Stevengrierwilliams Report

#17

I Love My Tiny Home!

cattmartin93 Report

#18

Tiny House Design

Denverfotog Report

#19

Scored A Sweet Umbrella For The Front Yard

Kenneth883 Report

#20

Home With A View

nico_and_jona Report

#21

Sewing In The Tiny House!

lifewithlessnz Report

#22

It’s A Sunshine And Seagulls Kind Of Morning

thesunchaser521 Report

#23

Tiny House Design

strawberryhillhomestead2020 Report

#24

It's The Tiny House I Just Finished Building

Aboringcanadian Report

#25

The View Of My New Tiny House From The Loft

Chaplin7 Report

#26

My Self-Built School Bus Conversion

lostinam3rica Report

#27

The Cabin We Stayed In The Woods, Rainy Day

blackwrg Report

#28

I Just Moved Last Week And I’m In Love With My New Backyard

reddit.com Report

#29

Built A Garden House For My Beautiful Wife... Hard To Leave

paducahone Report

#30

I Live In A Van - Here Are My Cats Enjoying The Warmth Of Our Fireplace

danziehartlieb Report

#31

A Little Place I Stayed In A Few Years Ago. No WiFi, No Phone Signal

geese_moe_howard Report

#32

Tiny Getaway Cabin In Northern VT

whatsaphoto Report

#33

My Brother And Sil’s Tiny House! They Built It From Scratch And It’s The Coziest Place On Earth

anamick Report

#34

A Jewel Of A Home

youtube , ms.bohemiansoul Report

#35

1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!

Nit3fury Report

#36

Just About Done With The Outside!

sempersempervirens Report

#37

The Other Half Of My House

DeliriousAdeleide Report

#38

First Snow At Our Tiny House!

needarecomendation Report

#39

Here's A Quick Glimpse And One View Of My Thow (Living In It For 1 Yr In VT)

bellybutts Report

#40

My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House - Happy To Answer Any Questions

OpeGonnaSqzPast Report

#41

26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple

SpartacusTiny Report

#42

Multi-Purpose Barn Door, Ladder With Library In This 3 Bedroom Thow With Murphy Bunks Under The Loft

instacrabb Report

#43

The Tiny House My Wife And I Built During The Quarantine Surrounded By The Starting Of Our Garden. (8x24ft Trailer)

TheBrotherEarth Report

#44

Tiny House Design

PameliaPerkins Report

#45

After 2 Years Of On And Off Work, 487 Trips To Home Depot, An Unknown Number Of Disagreements We Are Pretty Much Done

Vermont_Chalet Report

#46

Guys, This Is The Best Life

reddit.com Report

#47

My New Tiny Home Is Still A Work In Progress But Holy Heck I Love It

blackwoolholiday Report

#48

Roomy Retreat

Tinyhousecitizen Report

#49

First Signs Of Spring In The Tiny House

hannelivesonwheels Report

#50

So. Many. Pretty. Things

fivetalentshomes Report

#51

Can You Believe This Is A School Bus?! Some Days It’s Easy To Forget That Is What We Live In

thedixietribe Report

#52

Our Kids Love Their Shared Loft Because As Much As They Love To Be Around Each Other, They Don’t

living.the.tiny.dream Report

#53

My Tiny House Loft

sr2mono Report

#54

A Couple Turned An Old School Bus Into A Cozy, Tiny House

IntrovertedMatriarch , livinginashoebox.com Report

#55

My Tiny House Living Room & Loft

EatThisNotcat Report

#56

Our Cozy Tiny House On Wheels

TeaAlligator Report

#57

Our Wee Little Cabin

imgur.com Report

#58

I Live In My Van And Recently Decorated For Christmas

danziehartlieb Report

#59

Finally Finished My Tiny House!

imgur.com Report

#60

Tiny House Design

michelesoleil_ Report

#61

Little Pieces All Coming Together!

cronfaddwr Report

#62

Our Tiny Home

laurenandkyle.gotiny Report

#63

Beautiful Little Cabin

reddit.com Report

#64

Tiny House Design

diyrestoreandmore Report

#65

My Girlfriend And I Rented A Getaway House For The Weekend In NH

thefootlongs Report

#66

School Bus Kitchen Coming Along Nicely!

DJtwreck Report

#67

Tiny House Design

freddyblang Report

#68

I Love My Kitchen In The Morning Sunlight

PineValentine Report

#69

I Am So Far From Finished, But Things Are Finally Coming Together!

Vivosims Report

#70

1.5 Years In My 20' Tiny Home, And Still Going Strong

Skye-is-falling512 Report

#71

Inside And Out Of My New Tiny Dream Home In Central Oregon

treelovingaytheist Report

#72

Multi-Use Tiny House

PsychologyDelicious5 Report

#73

Container Space

Still so happy with it all! love our wood stove and excited to start using it more frequently as winter approaches!

paitonlarson Report

#74

No One Is Impressed With My Cabin. Maybe A Different Paint Color? Any Suggestions?

dogistan Report

#75

The Tiny Kitchen With Everything We Need

lingcl.tinylife Report

#76

My Backyard Tiny House Work Space!

exthemius Report

#77

Bailing On Covid Life To Live On A Farm In This Tiny House

tulsi15 Report

#78

The Inside Of My 14ft Vintage Travel Trailer That I’ve Been Renovating Into A Tiny House

leafkid_ro Report

#79

Tiny House Design

tinyhometwobirds Report

#80

Our Cozy Fifth Wheel Bedroom

plugg-and-playy Report

#81

This Little Lakeside Cabin In Castle Danger, Minnesota

neomaxizoomdweeby Report

#82

My Kansas City Casita

CharmingtheCobra Report

