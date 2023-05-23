92 Tiny House Designs That Got Us Dreaming Of Building One
Who needs a giant mansion when you can get a tiny house for three times less the price? After all, mansions are definitely a thing of the past, and they were never really designed with comfort in mind. That is, unless you like taking 10k steps purely to commute from the kitchen to the bathroom and to the bedroom inside your own house every day. Or are dead set on playing the Marco Polo game with your significant other until the end of your lives. Pshht, who has the time for that, right? However, with these tiny house designs, everything is reachable by hand, your feet are safe from over-walking, and it’s just so painstakingly cute. Piqued your interest? Well then, just wait until you see these modern tiny house designs with your own two peepers!
Now, designing a tiny house sure has its own challenges - like where do you put all the stuff that you own (hmmm, you might need to get rid of some of it, too!), how do you make the most of the space that you have, and how to make it all homely instead of it just being a rectangle to sleep inside of. So, if you’re unsure of your own powers and ingenuity in creating the most perfect design of a tiny house, the images that we’ve rounded up in this list might be of great help to you. And if that also doesn’t encourage you to come up with your own plans, you can always show the tiny houses you like the most to an architect of your choice! See, there’s a solution for everything!
Right-o, ready to take a dive into the world of tiny house design ideas? No hobbits here, though, just very compact, super comfortable, human-sized houses that are also terribly adorable. Vote for the tiny house ideas that you liked the most, and share this article with your friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Built This 190sq Ft House During Quarantine By Myself
Today Marks 2 Months Of Living In Our Tiny!
This is really cool! I'd probably put rails and a higher ceiling because I'm clumsy. lol
Getting Cozy In Vermont
I'd put the television a little lower but it's a very cozy space.
Tiny House Designs
Our Freshly Completed Tiny House Comes With A Lovely Reading Corner!
Tiny House Design
I Live In A Van And This Is My Battle Station
Absolutely class setup especially since it has doggo accommodations.
A Tiny House Stay, Victoria, Australia
Cozy Tiny House In Australia
Our Cozy Little Home
Tiny House I Stayed In At The Redwoods
Completed Tiny House Finally!
My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis
My Cozy Tiny House (With A Drum Set!)
Finally Got My Stairs In Today
Tiny Home Birthday Getaway
I Love My Tiny Home!
Tiny House Design
Scored A Sweet Umbrella For The Front Yard
Home With A View
Sewing In The Tiny House!
It’s A Sunshine And Seagulls Kind Of Morning
Tiny House Design
It's The Tiny House I Just Finished Building
The View Of My New Tiny House From The Loft
My Self-Built School Bus Conversion
The Cabin We Stayed In The Woods, Rainy Day
I Just Moved Last Week And I’m In Love With My New Backyard
Built A Garden House For My Beautiful Wife... Hard To Leave
I Live In A Van - Here Are My Cats Enjoying The Warmth Of Our Fireplace
A Little Place I Stayed In A Few Years Ago. No WiFi, No Phone Signal
Tiny Getaway Cabin In Northern VT
My Brother And Sil’s Tiny House! They Built It From Scratch And It’s The Coziest Place On Earth
A Jewel Of A Home
1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!
Just About Done With The Outside!
The Other Half Of My House
First Snow At Our Tiny House!
Here's A Quick Glimpse And One View Of My Thow (Living In It For 1 Yr In VT)
My (Mostly) Self-Built Tiny House - Happy To Answer Any Questions
26ft Thow I Just Built For A Wonderful Couple
Multi-Purpose Barn Door, Ladder With Library In This 3 Bedroom Thow With Murphy Bunks Under The Loft
The Tiny House My Wife And I Built During The Quarantine Surrounded By The Starting Of Our Garden. (8x24ft Trailer)
Tiny House Design
After 2 Years Of On And Off Work, 487 Trips To Home Depot, An Unknown Number Of Disagreements We Are Pretty Much Done
Guys, This Is The Best Life
My New Tiny Home Is Still A Work In Progress But Holy Heck I Love It
Roomy Retreat
First Signs Of Spring In The Tiny House
So. Many. Pretty. Things
Can You Believe This Is A School Bus?! Some Days It’s Easy To Forget That Is What We Live In
Our Kids Love Their Shared Loft Because As Much As They Love To Be Around Each Other, They Don’t
My Tiny House Loft
A Couple Turned An Old School Bus Into A Cozy, Tiny House
My Tiny House Living Room & Loft
Our Cozy Tiny House On Wheels
Our Wee Little Cabin
I Live In My Van And Recently Decorated For Christmas
Finally Finished My Tiny House!
Tiny House Design
Little Pieces All Coming Together!
Our Tiny Home
Beautiful Little Cabin
Tiny House Design
My Girlfriend And I Rented A Getaway House For The Weekend In NH
School Bus Kitchen Coming Along Nicely!
Tiny House Design
I Love My Kitchen In The Morning Sunlight
I Am So Far From Finished, But Things Are Finally Coming Together!
1.5 Years In My 20' Tiny Home, And Still Going Strong
Inside And Out Of My New Tiny Dream Home In Central Oregon
Multi-Use Tiny House
Container Space
Still so happy with it all! love our wood stove and excited to start using it more frequently as winter approaches!