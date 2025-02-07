ADVERTISEMENT

People on the Internet love to shame others for their choices. Whether it's tragic hairdos, crafts, or proposals, people love pointing out how tasteless others can be. It gives us a sense of superiority, of course, but there's another element too. We might just be having some harmless fun and being silly.

Architecture is no different when it comes to being shamed. Online, there are groups and pages dedicated to bad decisions that some architects and interior designers have made throughout the years. The "I'm Architecture Shaming" page is all about that kind of content, so, scroll down and see some of its best posts below!

Throw A Blanket Over That And You've Got A Pretty Sweet Fort

Confusing architecture with a railing blocking stairway access, showcasing poor design choices.

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see why, for natural light, but it's cumbersome.

    #2

    As Seen Somewhere In Ohio. It Looked Normal And Fairly Nice From The Front And Then I Saw The Sides Of The Building

    Unique architectural design with triangular patterns on building, viewed from multiple angles.

    #3

    I Kinda Like It, But Could See Why Some People Would Hate It. I Would Absolutely Be Stubbing My Toe On That Bottom Step

    Unconventional spiral staircase design in modern interior, showcasing architecture shaming potential.

    "Stubbing a toe"? That thing would be gouging a deep trench in my shin!

    There's hardly any objective critique when it comes to shaming architecture. What looks tasteless and offensive to some might appear classy and attractive to others. Yet there are some types of buildings that get shamed online more often than others. 

    Brutalist architecture, McMansions, and overly-gimmicky contemporary buildings, or attempts at imitating established architects and their timeless style, for example. So, let's explore some of the biggest (according to the Internet) architectural sins that people love to dunk on.
    #4

    I’m Sure The Neighbors Are Thrilled

    Unusual wooden staircase structure attached to a house, illustrating architecture shaming.

    #5

    Adding On An Exexexexextension

    A long, awkwardly designed house with mismatched windows, criticized for bad architecture.

    Comes time to move, the whole thing telescope collapses into one small single unit, and is then put on a flatbed trailer, like Tex Avery's 'House of Tomorrow'.

    #6

    Kitchen By Artist Niki De Saint Phalle. It’s Atrocious, But I Also Really Like It

    A room full of reflective surfaces and chaotic, mirrored architecture.

    McMansions are one type of houses many people love to hate. What exactly are McMansions? It's almost like a mansion, but not quite. According to Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants, they're large like mansions, but culturally as ubiquitous as McDonald's fast food restaurants.

    From an aesthetic point of view, McMansions don't appeal to people because they lack symmetry. They often havebombastic entrances, they feature stretched columns and oversized pediments. They seldom adhere to any one architectural style, period, or geographical location. They're sort of an architectural salad.
    #7

    Those Teefs, I Mean... Windows

    Unusual architecture with house resembling a face, featuring eyes in roof design.

    #8

    Thought You'd Enjoy This Horrendous Shower With Not Just One Step To Get Into It, But A Second Into A Weird Pit, With Sharp Edges, Truly Horrendous Tiles, And Almost Certainly Loads Of Mildew, So Hard To Clean That!

    Mismatched tiled bathtub with a pyramid design showcasing odd architecture choices.

    #9

    Help Wanted: Gatekeeper

    Simple house with minimal landscaping, illustrating architecture shaming potential.

    It wouldn't be fair to say that everybody hates McMansions. On the contrary, some people are demolishing historic modernist buildings to make way for their large homes. Just last year, actor Chris Pratt got a lot of flack from netizens for demolishing Craig Ellwood's Zimmerman House.

    The actor chose to get rid of the historic mid-century building to make way for his new 5,000-square-foot farmhouse and people trolled him relentlessly for basically "buying a Rothko for the frame." 
    #10

    Love Me Some Brutalism, But Not Sure How I Feel About This One

    Brutalist architecture building with unconventional concrete design in Naples, Italy.

    #11

    Well, Hello Neighbor

    Well, Hello Neighbor

    #12

    My Hotel Room In Wellington Nz. Yes That Is A Giant Structural Pillar In The Middle Of The Room

    A bed in a small room awkwardly obstructed by a large pillar, showcasing poor architecture design.

    Yet Pratt and his family aren't the only ones demolishing historical mid-century Californian houses. There's a trend where people buy such estates and tear down the existing houses to build new McMansions in their place. Adrian Fine, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy, told WaPo that people see these as "valuable plots of dirt."
    #13

    One Job!!!! You Had One Job!

    Simple white house with off-center front door, showcasing awkward architecture design.

    Real entrance is in the back. The front is for the exclusive benefit of door-to-door salesmen, Jehovah's Witnesses, and political candidates.

    #14

    This Looks Like A Pod Racer Or Something...one Of The Weirdest Houses I've Come Across

    Unusual architecture with slanted roof and open garage, surrounded by trees.

    #15

    New Apartments Just Built Near Me

    Minimalist brick buildings with flat roofs under a clear blue sky, exemplifying architecturally shamed structures.

    "Little boxes made of Ticky-Tacky, and they all look just the same..."

    An environmental psychologist Sally Augustin describes McMansions as unamenable for human comfort. Due to their high ceilings, the foyers and 'great rooms' are quite formal and lack coziness. Because most of the rooms are not rectangular, they can be stressful for some people. Especially when you're trying to think of where to put the furniture.
    #16

    Because My Shelby Gt350 Eats Warm Baked Cookies

    Odd architecture with a kitchen inside a garage, featuring wooden cabinets, a stove, and a sink.

    #17

    Mcdonalds In Bergen, Norway

    Old-style building housing a McDonald's, featured for architecture shaming.

    #18

    It’s Like An 80’s Cartoon Villain Lair

    Pyramid-shaped yellow building, showcasing unique architecture on a grassy lawn.

    McMansions are not from the world of high architecture. But they don't have to be: they're for the well-off suburbia. As Kriston Capps summarizes the sudden rise of McMansions for WaPo, tearing down historical houses by famous architects is a way to "[pit] elite aesthetics against conspicuous consumption."

    #19

    What I Thought Was A Prison Is Actually The Holiday Inn At Heathrow Airport

    A poorly designed building with enclosed courtyard, featuring many windows, illustrating architecture shaming.

    I used to complain about LAX, after going through London-Heathrow twice...I don't complain about LAX anymore.

    #20

    In Boulder. I'm Sure It Must Be Aligned With Something

    Modern house with unusual architecture, featuring slanted windows and a mix of brick and metal design elements.

    #21

    Windows?! More Like Liabilities!

    Oddly designed house with misaligned roof, surrounded by trees and clear blue sky, illustrating architecture shaming.

    Is Russian Suburbski! Cannot fall out of window if is no window!

    Brutalist buildings have a very distinct style, but not many people would like to live in one. When we think Brutalism, it's often government buildings and post-Soviet countries that come to mind. After the 1970s, people began to see them as overpowering and cold, and associated them with the ills of society instead of thinking of them as uplifting icons.
    #22

    Why??? This Is A House In Belgium, Why Built A Glass Wall Around It?

    Contemporary glass facade awkwardly attached to a traditional brick building, highlighting an architecture shaming example.

    #23

    Loving! Don't Fit In

    Crookedly installed door on a building, showcasing architecture shaming-worthy design flaw.

    #24

    I Just Can’t…

    Unusual bathroom design with a sunken shower enclosed by glass, featuring contrasting tile and brown cabinets. Architecture shaming.

    Don't see the prob really. You would only be in a bathroom alone or with a loved one.

    Architecture can be funny, but when it's overdone, hardly anyone is laughing, at least in a good way. Take, for example, the "Big Basket" building in Ohio or the Dog Bark Park Inn that's shaped like a beagle. Although they might look fun for some, they don't really adhere to classic architecture design principles. Whether that's good or bad, we'll leave for you to decide.
    #25

    Idk What The House Looks Like, But This Room Makes Me Hyperventilate

    Unusual architectural design with awkward door placement and steep stairs in a gray room.

    #26

    Shameful. But I Like Cats And So This Would Be Ok With Me!

    Stone building designed as a cat, showcasing unconventional architecture.

    #27

    I Think I Found A Glitch In The Matrix

    Awful architecture: a mismatched building with a blue roof and a franchise sign, surrounded by parked cars.

    We want houses to be pretty, sure, but shouldn't they also be comfortable, cozy, and, you know, feel like a home? More often than not, conteporary avant-garde houses miss sacrifice comfort for aesthetics. If you've followed our other posts about architecture shaming, you'd probably seen structures that feature staircases that go nowhere, windows that don't open, and balconies that can't be accessed.
    #28

    Choices Were Made

    Unusual architecture with mismatched stone and stucco design featuring awkward garage placement.

    #29

    Another Satisfied Customer

    Steps awkwardly positioned behind a bathroom counter in poor architecture design.

    #30

    I Hate This

    Unusual architecture: a building with a geometric design and a yellow car parked underneath.

    oh! I'm sorry you don't like this. I actually do with the cute spot for the car underneath. I wonder what the inside looks like.

    What do you think hae been the biggest crimes against architecture in this list, Pandas? Don't be shy and let us know in the comments. And if you want to chuckle at some more awful architecture, check out our post about the "That's It, "I'm Architecture Shaming!" group where folks really don't hold back their criticism.
    #31

    Why?

    Narrow architectural hallway with two closets and a small window, showcasing awkward design.

    #32

    I Would Die Bringing In Groceries

    Bright blue house with steep staircase; example of architecture shaming.

    Does anyone else see the irony of the handicapped parking in front?

    #33

    Y'all Living In A Cinnamon Toast Crunch

    Unusual architectural design of a slanted, flat-faced building against a blue sky.

    #34

    Sorry But This Genuinely Took Two Years Out Of My Life LOL

    Red kitchen cabinets open to reveal a hidden toilet, showcasing architecture shaming design.

    #35

    There Are No Words For This Chandelier

    Chandelier hanging from a ceiling with unusual architecture design, showcasing architecture shaming aspects.

    #36

    Just Moved To A New Neighborhood. I Hate This House

    Unusual architectural design of a gray house with mismatched windows and awkward proportions.

    #37

    Speechless

    A house with a complex wooden ramp and staircase structure, highlighting unusual architecture design choices.

    I'm guessing they're doing the best they can with their situation. Trailer might have to be oriented that way for utility hookup and they need the steps to match the ground contour. And I'd bet money they have a family member who's confined to a wheelchair.

    #38

    I Have Made The Mistake Of Trying To Climb Those Stairs With The Handrail On My Right. (And No, There Is No Warning Sign At The Bottom)

    Awful architecture: a stairway with a safety hazard rail ending abruptly, leading to confusion and potential danger.

    #39

    Don't Let The Land Limit Your Ambitions

    Awful architecture: a building with an oddly tilted structure stands on a muddy plot with overcast skies.

    #40

    Not Exactly Architecture But This Is A Crime Against Interior Design

    Bathroom with excessive fabric decorations, embodying architecture shaming trends in design.

    Grandma, is this yours? (my grandma's bathroom does look similar)

    #41

    Saw This While Waiting To Get My Nails Done Today. I Wonder Where It Leads

    Unusual building with a door leading to nowhere, showcasing architecture shaming.

    #42

    Hotel Has A Sitting Area With No Possible Way To Access It

    Strange architecture with a seating area on a mezzanine lacking access above an entrance door.

    #43

    Men's Room In A Surf Themed Bar. These Must Be A Pain To Clean

    Shark-themed urinals with surfboard divider, illustrating poor architecture design choices.

    #44

    My Friend Was Looking For Housing And Found This Listing

    Narrow triangular room with wooden floor and a single window, illustrating architecture shaming.

    #45

    Perfect House For This Page

    Unusual architecture resembling a small castle, set against a backdrop of autumn trees.

    #46

    Look At The Stairs

    Unusual interior with awkwardly placed stairs, showcasing poor architecture design.

    #47

    Thought The Group Would Like This

    Unique bathroom throne design with mosaic tiles and lion head accents, illustrating architecture shaming for unusual aesthetics.

    #48

    Serious Question: Why Does This House Have Iuds On It?

    Unusual architecture with misaligned windows on a white facade, exemplifying architecture shaming.

    Some form of t-head anchor plates, at a guess. Usually see them with s-heads.

    #49

    Straight Up Young Man Or You’re Going To The Time-Out Closet!

    Odd architecture: a door leading to an unusable curved corner space in a room.

    #50

    “It’s Fine, Just Add A Bump Out”

    Unusual architectural design of a building with mismatched structures.

    #51

    The Architect Has Made A Huge Mistake

    Unusual architecture featuring a mismatched house design with a round tower and plain facade.

    #52

    No Words

    Pink house with mismatched architecture behind a wooden fence, surrounded by trees and a parked white SUV.

    #53

    This Stressed Me Out LOL

    Rustic wooden kitchen with mismatched cabinetry design, showcasing unconventional architecture styles.

    #54

    Client - “I Want A Garage.” Architect - “Sure Bro.”

    Awful architecture: A garage door installed with no driveway access, highlighting poor building design.

    #55

    Directly From A Science Fiction Movie

    Unusual, angular architecture of a beige building with snow-covered ground and a red fire hydrant in the foreground.

    For some unknown reason, the presence of the fire hydrant cracks me up.

    #56

    Oyster Shell Fireplace. I Hate It

    Unusual architectural design featuring a wall covered in oyster shells with a fireplace.

    #57

    Why? Just Why?

    A yellow house with an unusual brick staircase, illustrating architecture shaming for its impractical design.

    #58

    Surely There’s A Weight Limit For This Room?

    Unusual architecture of a blue house elevated above the ground with a car parked underneath.

    #59

    Feel Like This Belongs Here

    Circular brick pathway with misplaced flowerbed, highlighting architecture shaming.

    #60

    I Can Finally Contribute. Two Houses Got Married

    Mismatched architectural styles in a house with contrasting roofs and facades, exemplifying architecture shaming.

    #61

    Talk About Layin' Down On The Job

    A warped, sloping brick building, illustrating architecture shaming for bizarre design on an urban street.

    #62

    No Room For A Full Door In This Area? No Problem!

    Oddly cut door under a slanted ceiling, showcasing architecture shaming in a room with a wooden desk.

    #63

    My Design Clients Want A Kitchen Remodel In Their New House Because They Hate Their "Wedding Cake Pantry"!

    Unusual architecture with a door leading to a small enclosed space and intricate ceiling design above.

    #64

    Yes. This Is One House. It’s On A Turn And Has An Angled Lot So This Was Their Solution

    Unusual house design with multiple gabled roofs viewed from the street, showcasing architecture shaming appeal.

    #65

    This House Has Driveway Stairs. I Repeat, Driveway Stairs

    House with mismatched facade and awkward driveway, showcasing architecture shaming.

    Used to see these all the time in the midwest in the 50s & 60s

    #66

    Jesus Christ How Horrifying

    Strange apartment building interior with indoor balconies and fluorescent lights, highlighting unusual architecture design.

    Add some cheery plants, flowers, paintings, etc. Great for a retirement home or nursing home so the residents can socialize without worrying about weather.

    #67

    This Is The Front Of The House

    A bizarrely structured house with mismatched windows and a garage, criticized for its architecture design flaws.

    #68

    This House Makes Me Inexplicably Angry Every Time I Drive By It

    Unusual architecture of a brick house with oversized roof, showcasing design choices that might be considered for architecture shaming.

    #69

    Oh Yeah. That’s The Stuff !

    Unusual architecture with a top-heavy, precarious brick structure on a narrow building base.

