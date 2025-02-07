Architecture is no different when it comes to being shamed. Online, there are groups and pages dedicated to bad decisions that some architects and interior designers have made throughout the years. The "I'm Architecture Shaming" page is all about that kind of content, so, scroll down and see some of its best posts below!

People on the Internet love to shame others for their choices. Whether it's tragic hairdos , crafts, or proposals, people love pointing out how tasteless others can be. It gives us a sense of superiority, of course, but there's another element too. We might just be having some harmless fun and being silly.

#1 Throw A Blanket Over That And You've Got A Pretty Sweet Fort Share icon

#2 As Seen Somewhere In Ohio. It Looked Normal And Fairly Nice From The Front And Then I Saw The Sides Of The Building Share icon

#3 I Kinda Like It, But Could See Why Some People Would Hate It. I Would Absolutely Be Stubbing My Toe On That Bottom Step Share icon

There's hardly any objective critique when it comes to shaming architecture. What looks tasteless and offensive to some might appear classy and attractive to others. Yet there are some types of buildings that get shamed online more often than others. Brutalist architecture, McMansions, and overly-gimmicky contemporary buildings, or attempts at imitating established architects and their timeless style, for example. So, let's explore some of the biggest (according to the Internet) architectural sins that people love to dunk on.

#4 I’m Sure The Neighbors Are Thrilled Share icon

#5 Adding On An Exexexexextension Share icon

#6 Kitchen By Artist Niki De Saint Phalle. It’s Atrocious, But I Also Really Like It Share icon

McMansions are one type of houses many people love to hate. What exactly are McMansions? It's almost like a mansion, but not quite. According to Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants, they're large like mansions, but culturally as ubiquitous as McDonald's fast food restaurants. From an aesthetic point of view, McMansions don't appeal to people because they lack symmetry. They often havebombastic entrances, they feature stretched columns and oversized pediments. They seldom adhere to any one architectural style, period, or geographical location. They're sort of an architectural salad.

#7 Those Teefs, I Mean... Windows Share icon

#8 Thought You'd Enjoy This Horrendous Shower With Not Just One Step To Get Into It, But A Second Into A Weird Pit, With Sharp Edges, Truly Horrendous Tiles, And Almost Certainly Loads Of Mildew, So Hard To Clean That! Share icon

#9 Help Wanted: Gatekeeper Share icon

It wouldn't be fair to say that everybody hates McMansions. On the contrary, some people are demolishing historic modernist buildings to make way for their large homes. Just last year, actor Chris Pratt got a lot of flack from netizens for demolishing Craig Ellwood's Zimmerman House. ADVERTISEMENT The actor chose to get rid of the historic mid-century building to make way for his new 5,000-square-foot farmhouse and people trolled him relentlessly for basically "buying a Rothko for the frame."

#10 Love Me Some Brutalism, But Not Sure How I Feel About This One Share icon

#11 Well, Hello Neighbor Share icon

#12 My Hotel Room In Wellington Nz. Yes That Is A Giant Structural Pillar In The Middle Of The Room Share icon

Yet Pratt and his family aren't the only ones demolishing historical mid-century Californian houses. There's a trend where people buy such estates and tear down the existing houses to build new McMansions in their place. Adrian Fine, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy, told WaPo that people see these as "valuable plots of dirt."

#13 One Job!!!! You Had One Job! Share icon

#14 This Looks Like A Pod Racer Or Something...one Of The Weirdest Houses I've Come Across Share icon

#15 New Apartments Just Built Near Me Share icon

An environmental psychologist Sally Augustin describes McMansions as unamenable for human comfort. Due to their high ceilings, the foyers and 'great rooms' are quite formal and lack coziness. Because most of the rooms are not rectangular, they can be stressful for some people. Especially when you're trying to think of where to put the furniture.

#16 Because My Shelby Gt350 Eats Warm Baked Cookies Share icon

#17 Mcdonalds In Bergen, Norway Share icon

#18 It’s Like An 80’s Cartoon Villain Lair Share icon

McMansions are not from the world of high architecture. But they don't have to be: they're for the well-off suburbia. As Kriston Capps summarizes the sudden rise of McMansions for WaPo, tearing down historical houses by famous architects is a way to "[pit] elite aesthetics against conspicuous consumption." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 What I Thought Was A Prison Is Actually The Holiday Inn At Heathrow Airport Share icon

#20 In Boulder. I'm Sure It Must Be Aligned With Something Share icon

#21 Windows?! More Like Liabilities! Share icon

Brutalist buildings have a very distinct style, but not many people would like to live in one. When we think Brutalism, it's often government buildings and post-Soviet countries that come to mind. After the 1970s, people began to see them as overpowering and cold, and associated them with the ills of society instead of thinking of them as uplifting icons.

#22 Why??? This Is A House In Belgium, Why Built A Glass Wall Around It? Share icon

#23 Loving! Don't Fit In Share icon

#24 I Just Can’t… Share icon

Architecture can be funny, but when it's overdone, hardly anyone is laughing, at least in a good way. Take, for example, the "Big Basket" building in Ohio or the Dog Bark Park Inn that's shaped like a beagle. Although they might look fun for some, they don't really adhere to classic architecture design principles. Whether that's good or bad, we'll leave for you to decide.

#25 Idk What The House Looks Like, But This Room Makes Me Hyperventilate Share icon

#26 Shameful. But I Like Cats And So This Would Be Ok With Me! Share icon

#27 I Think I Found A Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

We want houses to be pretty, sure, but shouldn't they also be comfortable, cozy, and, you know, feel like a home? More often than not, conteporary avant-garde houses miss sacrifice comfort for aesthetics. If you've followed our other posts about architecture shaming, you'd probably seen structures that feature staircases that go nowhere, windows that don't open, and balconies that can't be accessed.

#28 Choices Were Made Share icon

#29 Another Satisfied Customer Share icon

#30 I Hate This Share icon

What do you think hae been the biggest crimes against architecture in this list, Pandas? Don't be shy and let us know in the comments. And if you want to chuckle at some more awful architecture, check out our post about the "That's It, "I'm Architecture Shaming!" group where folks really don't hold back their criticism.

#32 I Would Die Bringing In Groceries Share icon

#33 Y'all Living In A Cinnamon Toast Crunch Share icon

#34 Sorry But This Genuinely Took Two Years Out Of My Life LOL Share icon

#35 There Are No Words For This Chandelier Share icon

#36 Just Moved To A New Neighborhood. I Hate This House Share icon

#37 Speechless Share icon

#38 I Have Made The Mistake Of Trying To Climb Those Stairs With The Handrail On My Right. (And No, There Is No Warning Sign At The Bottom) Share icon

#39 Don't Let The Land Limit Your Ambitions Share icon

#40 Not Exactly Architecture But This Is A Crime Against Interior Design Share icon

#41 Saw This While Waiting To Get My Nails Done Today. I Wonder Where It Leads Share icon

#42 Hotel Has A Sitting Area With No Possible Way To Access It Share icon

#43 Men's Room In A Surf Themed Bar. These Must Be A Pain To Clean Share icon

#44 My Friend Was Looking For Housing And Found This Listing Share icon

#45 Perfect House For This Page Share icon

#46 Look At The Stairs Share icon

#47 Thought The Group Would Like This Share icon

#48 Serious Question: Why Does This House Have Iuds On It? Share icon

#49 Straight Up Young Man Or You’re Going To The Time-Out Closet! Share icon

#50 “It’s Fine, Just Add A Bump Out” Share icon

#51 The Architect Has Made A Huge Mistake Share icon

#52 No Words Share icon

#53 This Stressed Me Out LOL Share icon

#54 Client - “I Want A Garage.” Architect - “Sure Bro.” Share icon

#55 Directly From A Science Fiction Movie Share icon

#56 Oyster Shell Fireplace. I Hate It Share icon

#57 Why? Just Why? Share icon

#58 Surely There’s A Weight Limit For This Room? Share icon

#59 Feel Like This Belongs Here Share icon

#60 I Can Finally Contribute. Two Houses Got Married Share icon

#61 Talk About Layin' Down On The Job Share icon

#62 No Room For A Full Door In This Area? No Problem! Share icon

#63 My Design Clients Want A Kitchen Remodel In Their New House Because They Hate Their "Wedding Cake Pantry"! Share icon

#64 Yes. This Is One House. It’s On A Turn And Has An Angled Lot So This Was Their Solution Share icon

#65 This House Has Driveway Stairs. I Repeat, Driveway Stairs Share icon

#66 Jesus Christ How Horrifying Share icon

#67 This Is The Front Of The House Share icon

#68 This House Makes Me Inexplicably Angry Every Time I Drive By It Share icon