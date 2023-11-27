ADVERTISEMENT

There is something mesmerizing about minimalism. In a world so full of everything, this kind of simplistic perspective can offer a refreshing counterpoint to the chaos around us, providing us with a nice cup of peace. 

But you don’t have to redecorate your home or make any drastic changes to enjoy some of what minimalism has to offer. For example, this subreddit is full of simple yet magnificent pictures that capture the essence of this philosophy, and you can see the best picks right down below!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Minimalist Business Card

Minimalist Business Card

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

A Batman vs. Superman Poster I Thought Was Very Minimal

A Batman vs. Superman Poster I Thought Was Very Minimal

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

The subreddit, known as r/minimalism, is a perfect place for anyone who appreciates simplicity in all its forms. Here, you can mostly find people sharing things related to this kind of art and lifestyle, whether it’s something they made themselves, found online and wanted to enjoy together, or simply thought of and wanted to talk about.

With over 1.4 million members, this minimalism community ranks among the top 1 percent of Reddit’s largest groups. Fittingly, it doesn’t have many rules, only asking its members not to advertise or post memes and, instead, to keep things civilized while sharing minimalism-related content.
#3

Snow On The Water, A Photo By Siegfried Hansen

Snow On The Water, A Photo By Siegfried Hansen

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

As Minimal As It Gets For A Beer Can I Think?

As Minimal As It Gets For A Beer Can I Think?

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Minimalism is a lifestyle, art, and design philosophy and a movement focusing on abstraction and simplicity. It was developed in the early 1960s in the USA, but facing a lot of resistance and criticism initially, it only started to really flourish in the 21st century.

But why did minimalism become as popular as it is now? Well, to answer this question, we looked into an article by The Minimalist Vegan, and they gave us a whole list of reasons explaining it.

ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Stairs

Stairs

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Photo I Took Of A Sand Dune

A Photo I Took Of A Sand Dune

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

The article tells us that the actual roots of this philosophy can be traced back to ancient Greece and Rome, as well as Asia. There were quite a few philosophers who believed that material possessions are not necessary for happiness and satisfaction and that it’s enough to live a simple, purposeful life.

Buddhism also talks about happiness being found in simplicity and encourages people to live in the moment rather than worry about the future or dwell on the past. According to it, material possessions don’t bring fulfillment or lasting happiness as they’re temporary, and the satisfaction they bring is limited.
#7

The World Is Too Big, Even For An Elephant

The World Is Too Big, Even For An Elephant

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Friends Photo From Lake Trevallyn In Launceston, Tasmania

Friends Photo From Lake Trevallyn In Launceston, Tasmania

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with the internet connecting the whole globe, minimalism has taken the world by storm. The World Wide Web is the main factor that influenced the popularity of this movement as many people who start living this way begin to advocate for the benefits this lifestyle brings and share that online. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The same goes for art, as the web makes it more visible and accessible. Professional and amateur artists, as well as those who find their works appealing, are able to share and see almost limitless content that is only a few clicks away.
#9

1964 Tokyo Olympics

1964 Tokyo Olympics

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
wookiee74 avatar
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the better Games logos. Munich 72 is also very minimalist.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

6 Foot Wide House In Tokyo

6 Foot Wide House In Tokyo

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Another heavy contributing factor is that we have we have a lot more stuff than we realize, which creates chaos and, in turn, stress. According to the article, on average, people own over 300,000 items per household, and with all that stuff, our brain is constantly trying to figure out a way to organize it all, and the results don’t last as life creates the mess over and over again.

Minimalism, on the other hand, focuses on "less is more" philosophy. It’s better to own fewer high-quality things that we really need and use than a lot of stuff that some of us don’t even remember owning, which breaks so much faster.
#11

The Feeling When Your Book Has A Beautiful Solid-Color Cover Underneath The Original One

The Feeling When Your Book Has A Beautiful Solid-Color Cover Underneath The Original One

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A 'Back To The Future' Background

A 'Back To The Future' Background

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Minimalism also brings more financial freedom to its practitioners. Owning less stuff means spending less money maintaining it. In addition, focusing only on what’s important to you helps cut down most unnecessary expenses so your money ends up being spent in wiser ways. 

There is even something known as the Financial Independence and Retire Early (FIRE) community. People there focus on living with only what’s necessary for the short term to invest all they save and retire to live off the returns.
#13

My New Simpsons Tattoo

My New Simpsons Tattoo

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Bathroom/Wet Room Of The Nakahouse In La

The Bathroom/Wet Room Of The Nakahouse In La

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

The article also tells us that nowadays, people tend to go for experience-led lives, choosing to spend less on fading happiness that material things bring and picking memories that will stay with them until the end instead. 

And lastly, there is minimalistic design. Whether interior, exterior, fashion, or even digital, this type of composition makes it easier for us to focus on what we’re looking for or what we find interesting. It is also aesthetically appealing as it doesn’t overcrowd our sensors and is timeless, so it’s unlikely to go out of style anytime soon. 
#15

Solitude

Solitude

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Captured This Minimalism Recently

Captured This Minimalism Recently

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

To sum it up, minimalism can be beautiful, and these pieces of art we saw here are proof of that. While also beneficial, it can certainly be enjoyed without directly participating in this movement or living by this philosophy. However, everything that’s in excess, even, ironically, minimalism, can become too much. 

Whether we like it or not, this simplicity is all around us. But it’s safe to assume that if you read this far into this article, it’s definitely somewhere up your alley. 

How did you like these artistic contributions? What do you think about minimalism? Drop down below and share your thoughts!
#17

My Sister's Roommate Is An Architect. Check Out Their Suspended Tree

My Sister's Roommate Is An Architect. Check Out Their Suspended Tree

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Cube Clock

Cube Clock

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Simpsons From LEGO

Simpsons From LEGO

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Thought You Guys Might Like This Wall Art I Made. It's The Waveform Of "Let It Be" By The Beatles

Thought You Guys Might Like This Wall Art I Made. It's The Waveform Of "Let It Be" By The Beatles

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Tesla Model 3 Interior

Tesla Model 3 Interior

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Reveal Wristwatch

Reveal Wristwatch

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Volvo's Floating Console

Volvo's Floating Console

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

A Photo That My Friend Took In 3 A.m. In The Fog

A Photo That My Friend Took In 3 A.m. In The Fog

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

"Jaws" Poster Made Out Of 202 Solid Lines, Bartosz Kosowski

"Jaws" Poster Made Out Of 202 Solid Lines, Bartosz Kosowski

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

An Abandoned Home Surrounded By Wheat Fields, Oregon

An Abandoned Home Surrounded By Wheat Fields, Oregon

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Stuttgart Public Library

Stuttgart Public Library

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

The New Norwegian Passport Design

The New Norwegian Passport Design

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Dominos Pizza Box From The 60s

Dominos Pizza Box From The 60s

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

F.r.i.e.n.d.s Tattoo

F.r.i.e.n.d.s Tattoo

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Space-Saving Furnature

Space-Saving Furnature

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Ica Dune

Ica Dune

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Is The Unofficial Flag Of The Arctic Ocean. It Won A Contest In R/Vexillology Last August

This Is The Unofficial Flag Of The Arctic Ocean. It Won A Contest In R/Vexillology Last August

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Minimalist Deck

Minimalist Deck

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Brilliant Detergent Ad

Brilliant Detergent Ad

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Apple Juice

This Apple Juice

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Burger King's WiFi Logo Is Slick...also It's A Hamburger

Burger King's WiFi Logo Is Slick...also It's A Hamburger

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

You Are Gonna Love This Minimal Set Of Chess

You Are Gonna Love This Minimal Set Of Chess

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Desk Calendar

My Desk Calendar

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

New McDonald's Adds Here In Portugal

New McDonald's Adds Here In Portugal

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

The New Norwegian Passport Design

The New Norwegian Passport Design

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Lonely Tree

Lonely Tree

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

The Frontpage Of Metro Newspapers In Brazil Today

The Frontpage Of Metro Newspapers In Brazil Today

minimalism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!