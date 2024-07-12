Based on a series of high fantasy novels by American author George R.R. Martin, the show is a sprawling drama set in a world very similar to our own medieval Europe but with an undercurrent of dangerous magic. The promise of apocalyptic destruction looms on the horizon as an eternal winter promises to ravage the land while, at the same time, 9 noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros and the highest seat in it, the Iron Throne.



Boasting a total of eight seasons, the series attracted a record viewership for HBO. At the height of its popularity, it was even dubbed one of the greatest television series of all time, with critics and viewers praising it for the complexity of its characters, the wit of its writing, and the excellence of its production.



Now that House of the Dragon is in full swing, there hasn’t been a better time to catch up on what has become its sequel.



You can watch Game of Thrones in its entirety on HBO Max.

