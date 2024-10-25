ADVERTISEMENT

Trick or treat! Halloween is right around the corner, so if you haven’t gotten your costume figured out yet, you better get a move on, pandas. But you might not be the only one in your household who needs a fabulous look for October 31st; your beloved pets might be dying to dress up too!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of adorable animals who have participated in spooky season festivities, so we’ve gathered the cutest ones below. From tiny tacos to cats dressed as bats, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pawsome pics. And be sure to upvote the furry friends that you’d vote for in a costume contest!

This post may include affiliate links.

One Of Our Foster Families Had Too Much Fun Turning This Litter Of Black Kitties Into The Cutest Bats Around

One Of Our Foster Families Had Too Much Fun Turning This Litter Of Black Kitties Into The Cutest Bats Around

greenhillhumane Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the cats were ok with it I'd want to dress them like this all year round.

    #2

    Couldn't Find A Costume I Liked For My Labrador, So I Made One

    Couldn't Find A Costume I Liked For My Labrador, So I Made One

    rebelkittenscry Report

    #3

    My Turtle, Boba, Is So Ready For Halloween

    My Turtle, Boba, Is So Ready For Halloween

    False-Ocelot1358 Report

    #4

    Just A Fire Pit Doing Its Best To Warm You Up

    Just A Fire Pit Doing Its Best To Warm You Up

    MacyS99 Report

    #5

    Had To Start Her First Halloween Season On A Strong Taco Start This October

    Had To Start Her First Halloween Season On A Strong Taco Start This October

    ajdnascar24 Report

    #6

    This Is Halloween

    This Is Halloween

    ducks_in_space_ Report

    #7

    I Don't Always Sew, But When I Do, It's A Halloween Costume For My Dog

    I Don't Always Sew, But When I Do, It's A Halloween Costume For My Dog

    ms_sea_cat Report

    #8

    Not Sure Who Enjoys The Costumes More, Them Or Us

    Not Sure Who Enjoys The Costumes More, Them Or Us

    It’s definitely us.

    rescueranch Report

    #9

    What Does The Fox Say?

    What Does The Fox Say?

    snakey_the_ball_python Report

    #10

    My Aunt Took Her Dog To The Groomer For Her Halloween Costume

    My Aunt Took Her Dog To The Groomer For Her Halloween Costume

    lip5570 Report

    #11

    She Won The Halloween Costume Contest For Pets At An Animal Hospital I Work At

    She Won The Halloween Costume Contest For Pets At An Animal Hospital I Work At

    daisylover123 Report

    #12

    This Officially Wins Best Pet Costume On Halloween

    This Officially Wins Best Pet Costume On Halloween

    dukecullen Report

    #13

    They All Float Down Here. When You're Down Here With Us, You'll Float Too

    They All Float Down Here. When You're Down Here With Us, You'll Float Too

    lipstick_and_chickens Report

    #14

    Happy Halloween, Everyone! Ann And Lilly Are All Ready To Hand Out Candy

    Happy Halloween, Everyone! Ann And Lilly Are All Ready To Hand Out Candy

    cedar.brook.farm.and.fibre Report

    #15

    I Am Not A Snake, I Am A Chicken. See My Hat? 

    I Am Not A Snake, I Am A Chicken. See My Hat? 

    beerislife2 Report

    #16

    Happy Halloween From My Foster Pomeranian Remy

    Happy Halloween From My Foster Pomeranian Remy

    unicornxlauren Report

    #17

    Dr. Meow At Your Service

    Dr. Meow At Your Service

    Techthiccangel Report

    #18

    A Very Happy Halloween From Wally To You

    A Very Happy Halloween From Wally To You

    Katkinwill Report

    #19

    Happy Halloween From My Bacon, Egg, And Cheese On An Everything Beagle

    Happy Halloween From My Bacon, Egg, And Cheese On An Everything Beagle

    jmacrb Report

    #20

    What’s All The Buzz About This Year's Halloween Costumes?

    What's All The Buzz About This Year's Halloween Costumes?

    _the.notorious.m.a.c_ Report

    #21

    Is She A Fairy Or A Cat?

    Is She A Fairy Or A Cat?

    HALOsashapoo0204 Report

    #22

    Ready For Halloween! Rapa In His First Halloween Costume This Year

    Ready For Halloween! Rapa In His First Halloween Costume This Year

    PeonyLion Report

    #23

    Happy Halloween From My Cloud

    Happy Halloween From My Cloud

    Christine2378 Report

    #24

    I Dressed My Cat As A Call Centre Agent For Halloween

    I Dressed My Cat As A Call Centre Agent For Halloween

    chayam Report

    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like to purr to you about my car's extended warranty.

    #25

    Axl And Zoe’s Halloween Costumes

    Axl And Zoe's Halloween Costumes

    CeeDot85 Report

    #26

    Royal Birthday Bunny

    Royal Birthday Bunny

    Halloween was actually my rabbit's first birthday. I had a ton of boxes in the garage and bought her a costume. Somehow she didn't care about wearing this. She actually seemed to maybe even like it, so perhaps she knew what it represented.

    bluenighthawk Report

    #27

    My Avocatto Named Romeo. He Has Never Minded Playing Dress Up And Was Purring And Walking Around The Entire Time

    My Avocatto Named Romeo. He Has Never Minded Playing Dress Up And Was Purring And Walking Around The Entire Time

    MongooseFamiliar70 Report

    #28

    My Beardie's Halloween Costume

    My Beardie's Halloween Costume

    lilnoname Report

    #29

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    ospoicos Report

    #30

    I Got Him Dressed Up For Halloween

    I Got Him Dressed Up For Halloween

    JohnnyBoy_92 Report

    #31

    Kaiya Is A Prisoner This Halloween. She Might Even Get Out On Good Behavior For Accepting Pets From Little Kids And Giving Kisses

    Kaiya Is A Prisoner This Halloween. She Might Even Get Out On Good Behavior For Accepting Pets From Little Kids And Giving Kisses

    Baetedk8 Report

    #32

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    KeiranFitz Report

    #33

    Halloween Photo Shoot With My Dog, Benny

    Halloween Photo Shoot With My Dog, Benny

    OhNoLaBri Report

    #34

    Happy Halloween From Bumble Kitty. She's A Little Angry Bee

    Happy Halloween From Bumble Kitty. She's A Little Angry Bee

    rawrggh Report

    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kitty is totally planning the demise of its owner...

    #35

    Heckin Moms During Halloween

    Heckin Moms During Halloween

    its.me.kygo Report

    #36

    You're My Type

    You're My Type

    lipstick_and_chickens Report

    #37

    A Little Early, But Happy Halloween From Pizza-Hog

    A Little Early, But Happy Halloween From Pizza-Hog

    Sorry_Economics_4164 Report

    #38

    My Dog’s Unicorn Costume

    My Dog’s Unicorn Costume

    I put a little foam board in the horn to give it rigidity, but it’s all her hair. We grew it out for over a year so that it would be long enough. She loved being a unicorn!

    Dependent-Lie5698 Report

    #39

    Little Rainbow

    Little Rainbow

    fridadoggy Report

    #40

    Happy Halloween From Pirate Puddles

    Happy Halloween From Pirate Puddles

    puddlesandmuffin Report

    #41

    Charlie Is Having His Best Halloween Ever

    Charlie Is Having His Best Halloween Ever

    DukeDeckard Report

    #42

    Happy Halloween! I Hope She Doesn't Scare You Too Much

    Happy Halloween! I Hope She Doesn't Scare You Too Much

    heyddit Report

    #43

    "Excuse Me Peasants… I Mean Pawrents.. Just Beclaws Mew Are Celebrating Black Cat Halloween, Doesn’t Means Mew Can Sleep All Day And Forgets To Feed My Royal Highness!"

    "Excuse Me Peasants… I Mean Pawrents.. Just Beclaws Mew Are Celebrating Black Cat Halloween, Doesn't Means Mew Can Sleep All Day And Forgets To Feed My Royal Highness!"

    hermessonofzeus Report

    #44

    Lucy And Sally Are Sharing A Halloween Costume

    Lucy And Sally Are Sharing A Halloween Costume

    Campingtrip2 Report

    #45

    Hanky Boy Is Ready For His First Halloween

    Hanky Boy Is Ready For His First Halloween

    foobaby1992 Report

    #46

    Halloween Is Coming

    Halloween Is Coming

    dangerous_nugget Report

    #47

    Happy Halloween From Cabrel

    Happy Halloween From Cabrel

    marcarcand_world Report

    #48

    One Of The Most Fitting Costumes For This Little Monster

    One Of The Most Fitting Costumes For This Little Monster

    3_lucky_rescue_cat_siblings Report

    #49

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    champy_and_morris Report

    #50

    Me? Never

    Me? Never

    phillychinchilly Report

    #51

    My Axolotl Turned Into A Land Salamander. I Decided To Give Him His Gills Back For Halloween

    My Axolotl Turned Into A Land Salamander. I Decided To Give Him His Gills Back For Halloween

    CollieflowersBark Report

    #52

    Happy Halloween From My Sweet Pigs

    Happy Halloween From My Sweet Pigs

    marysa-xo Report

    #53

    I Present: My Giraffe

    I Present: My Giraffe

    TritriMcTritri Report

    #54

    The Demeow-Cat

    The Demeow-Cat

    ifiwereausername Report

    #55

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    Crazy_Ad_2220 Report

    #56

    I Took My Alpaca To The Pet Store For A Costume. We're Halloween-Ready Now

    I Took My Alpaca To The Pet Store For A Costume. We're Halloween-Ready Now

    SparkitusRex Report

    #57

    MacReady And The Thing Halloween Costume

    MacReady And The Thing Halloween Costume

    yvrcphlax Report

    #58

    Ladybird Was A Lion For Halloween

    Ladybird Was A Lion For Halloween

    hova414 Report

    #59

    Lola (19) As A Hit Deer That Finally Got Her Revenge

    Lola (19) As A Hit Deer That Finally Got Her Revenge

    flixiscute Report

    #60

    This Little Fella Is 20 Years Old And Got Dressed Up In A Halloween Costume For The First Time! I Think He Looks Great

    This Little Fella Is 20 Years Old And Got Dressed Up In A Halloween Costume For The First Time! I Think He Looks Great

    dabtjejen Report

    #61

    Do You Guys Like My Dog's Halloween Costume?

    Do You Guys Like My Dog's Halloween Costume?

    Redhakee Report

    #62

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    Petty_Mayonaise Report

    #63

    Happy Meow-Oween

    Happy Meow-Oween

    sphynxcifer Report

    #64

    My Count Napoleon Is Ready To Seize The Night

    My Count Napoleon Is Ready To Seize The Night

    betsymychicken Report

    #65

    "Y'all Are Just Plane Awesome, Furends"

    "Y'all Are Just Plane Awesome, Furends"

    phillychinchilly Report

    #66

    My Cat, Chewbacca, And His Shark Costume For Halloween

    My Cat, Chewbacca, And His Shark Costume For Halloween

    SimplySolace Report

    #67

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    This-Id-Taken Report

    #68

    Ajax Is All Ready For Halloween

    Ajax Is All Ready For Halloween

    WestBrink Report

    #69

    Happy Halloween From My Little Old Ladies. Pandora (Left, 11) And Persephone (Right, 10)

    Happy Halloween From My Little Old Ladies. Pandora (Left, 11) And Persephone (Right, 10)

    paula36 Report

    #70

    Halloween Kitty

    Halloween Kitty

    tested_culprit Report

    #71

    Friend Sent Me A Picture Of Her Daughter’s Cat. He’s A Grumpy Grandma For Halloween

    Friend Sent Me A Picture Of Her Daughter's Cat. He's A Grumpy Grandma For Halloween

    ILuvDaRaiders Report

    #72

    Halloween Pooch

    Halloween Pooch

    ZookeepergameStatus4 Report

    #73

    My Fawkes Dressed As A Fox For Halloween

    My Fawkes Dressed As A Fox For Halloween

    chameleonkit Report

    #74

    When Mr. Oogie Boogie Says There's Trouble Close At Hand, You'd Better Pay Attention Now 'Cause I'm The Boogie Cat

    When Mr. Oogie Boogie Says There's Trouble Close At Hand, You'd Better Pay Attention Now 'Cause I'm The Boogie Cat

    cat_cosplay Report

    #75

    To All Those Who Are Bewitched By Goats: Happy Halloween

    To All Those Who Are Bewitched By Goats: Happy Halloween

    goats.kimshof Report

    #76

    I’m Trick-Or-Treating As Woodstock This Year. Maybe I’ll Find The Great Pumpkin Along The Way

    I'm Trick-Or-Treating As Woodstock This Year. Maybe I'll Find The Great Pumpkin Along The Way

    ollielee.doodle Report

    #77

    Beetlejuice Is In Town

    Beetlejuice Is In Town

    pupparazziga Report

    #78

    Here’s One Of My Pigs Dressed As A Shark. She Was Not Impressed

    Here's One Of My Pigs Dressed As A Shark. She Was Not Impressed

    sophieinaus Report

    #79

    Happy Halloween From My Little Butter Monster, Sophie

    Happy Halloween From My Little Butter Monster, Sophie

    fallingblooms Report

    #80

    My Little Devil

    My Little Devil

    oreoangyl Report

    #81

    Bearded Dragon Costume

    Bearded Dragon Costume

    urbandragonco Report

    #82

    Trying On The New Halloween Costume

    Trying On The New Halloween Costume

    mikerich15 Report

    #83

    The Scary Halloween Costume I Made For A Dog I’m Sitting

    The Scary Halloween Costume I Made For A Dog I'm Sitting

    mrbunnybearxoxo Report

    #84

    Ding Is Very Happy It's Halloween Season Again

    Ding Is Very Happy It's Halloween Season Again

    Fit-Supermarket-9656 Report

    #85

    This Is Our Cat, Joe Biden, In His Dragon Costume

    This Is Our Cat, Joe Biden, In His Dragon Costume

    bandshirtguy Report

    #86

    My Friend’s Cat With The Wizard Hat I Made Him For Halloween

    My Friend's Cat With The Wizard Hat I Made Him For Halloween

    Clean_College_1867 Report

    #87

    Enzo Is Ready For His 1st Halloween

    Enzo Is Ready For His 1st Halloween

    PizzParalyzer Report

    #88

    Ready For Halloween

    Ready For Halloween

    ferrju Report

    #89

    Meadow’s Halloween Costume

    Meadow's Halloween Costume

    Heyheyhollis Report

    #90

    Happy Halloween From The Spider Cat

    Happy Halloween From The Spider Cat

    FliesForBrookies Report

    #91

    The Darkness Approaches

    The Darkness Approaches

    horst_the_hero Report

    #92

    My Boy Pico’s Halloween Costume

    My Boy Pico's Halloween Costume

    bomblol Report

    #93

    Gypsy In Her Halloween Costume. She's Clearly Very Happy About It

    Gypsy In Her Halloween Costume. She's Clearly Very Happy About It

    breadeggsmilkbees Report

    #94

    Brownie, AKA Chucky Dog, Says Happy Halloween

    Brownie, AKA Chucky Dog, Says Happy Halloween

    PickleweaselNaeNae Report

    #95

    My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture Of Her Dogs Dressed Up For Halloween. I Think A Permit Is Required For This Kind Of Cuteness

    My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture Of Her Dogs Dressed Up For Halloween. I Think A Permit Is Required For This Kind Of Cuteness

    slaty_balls Report

    #96

    My Ferocious Little Halloween Bear

    My Ferocious Little Halloween Bear

    ShevaunA Report

    #97

    At Last, Our Streets Are Finally Safe

    At Last, Our Streets Are Finally Safe

    99percentCat Report

    #98

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    Libif Report

    #99

    My Wife Made A Halloween Costume For Our Black Cat. Meet Tula, Our Little Witch

    My Wife Made A Halloween Costume For Our Black Cat. Meet Tula, Our Little Witch

    giovannigf Report

    #100

    My Kid's And His Doggo's Halloween Costume

    My Kid's And His Doggo's Halloween Costume

    holmesla0319 Report

    #101

    This Is Laika, The Best Halloween Bumblebee

    This Is Laika, The Best Halloween Bumblebee

    turbovickii Report

    #102

    Meowy Halloween

    Meowy Halloween

    Breauxsepher Report

    #103

    When You Look Cute In Everything, It Can Be Hard To Decide What To Wear For A Doggy Daycare Halloween Picture

    When You Look Cute In Everything, It Can Be Hard To Decide What To Wear For A Doggy Daycare Halloween Picture

    wordsinotherwords Report

    #104

    Ready For The Halloween Party

    Ready For The Halloween Party

    Ok_Quit_4980 Report

    #105

    That’s Good

    That's Good

    grandmamomwifelife Report

    #106

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    OddOrdinary3421 Report

    #107

    Winston In His Naruto Costume For Halloween

    Winston In His Naruto Costume For Halloween

    Rawrwaffles Report

    #108

    Happy Halloween From Casper. He Hated Every Second Of This

    Happy Halloween From Casper. He Hated Every Second Of This

    badvoodoo13 Report

    #109

    Pepper Is Very Excited For Halloween

    Pepper Is Very Excited For Halloween

    krysiakiwi Report

    #110

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    ACEPCmini Report

    #111

    Show Me Your Cat's Halloween Costume

    Show Me Your Cat's

    ChefWeen Report

    #112

    Anybody Else Dress Up For Halloween?

    Anybody Else Dress Up For Halloween?

    mabelthesiberian Report

    #113

    My Mom Sent Me This. Someone Isn’t Too Thrilled About Their Halloween Costume

    My Mom Sent Me This. Someone Isn’t Too Thrilled About Their Halloween Costume

    HairMetalLugia95 Report

    #114

    "Welcome To Our Vampuur Lair Hooman - Time To Feed!"

    "Welcome To Our Vampuur Lair Hooman - Time To Feed!"

    lolly.grams Report

    #115

    My Little Witch Is Ready For Halloween

    My Little Witch Is Ready For Halloween

    ppDelicious420 Report

