Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of adorable animals who have participated in spooky season festivities, so we’ve gathered the cutest ones below. From tiny tacos to cats dressed as bats, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pawsome pics. And be sure to upvote the furry friends that you’d vote for in a costume contest!

Trick or treat! Halloween is right around the corner, so if you haven’t gotten your costume figured out yet, you better get a move on, pandas. But you might not be the only one in your household who needs a fabulous look for October 31st; your beloved pets might be dying to dress up too!

#1 One Of Our Foster Families Had Too Much Fun Turning This Litter Of Black Kitties Into The Cutest Bats Around Share icon

#2 Couldn't Find A Costume I Liked For My Labrador, So I Made One Share icon

#3 My Turtle, Boba, Is So Ready For Halloween Share icon

#4 Just A Fire Pit Doing Its Best To Warm You Up Share icon

#5 Had To Start Her First Halloween Season On A Strong Taco Start This October Share icon

#6 This Is Halloween Share icon

#7 I Don't Always Sew, But When I Do, It's A Halloween Costume For My Dog Share icon

#8 Not Sure Who Enjoys The Costumes More, Them Or Us Share icon It’s definitely us.



#9 What Does The Fox Say? Share icon

#10 My Aunt Took Her Dog To The Groomer For Her Halloween Costume Share icon

#11 She Won The Halloween Costume Contest For Pets At An Animal Hospital I Work At Share icon

#12 This Officially Wins Best Pet Costume On Halloween Share icon

#13 They All Float Down Here. When You're Down Here With Us, You'll Float Too Share icon

#14 Happy Halloween, Everyone! Ann And Lilly Are All Ready To Hand Out Candy Share icon

#15 I Am Not A Snake, I Am A Chicken. See My Hat? Share icon

#16 Happy Halloween From My Foster Pomeranian Remy Share icon

#17 Dr. Meow At Your Service Share icon

#18 A Very Happy Halloween From Wally To You Share icon

#19 Happy Halloween From My Bacon, Egg, And Cheese On An Everything Beagle Share icon

#20 What’s All The Buzz About This Year's Halloween Costumes? Share icon

#21 Is She A Fairy Or A Cat? Share icon

#22 Ready For Halloween! Rapa In His First Halloween Costume This Year Share icon

#23 Happy Halloween From My Cloud Share icon

#24 I Dressed My Cat As A Call Centre Agent For Halloween Share icon

#25 Axl And Zoe’s Halloween Costumes Share icon

#26 Royal Birthday Bunny Share icon Halloween was actually my rabbit's first birthday. I had a ton of boxes in the garage and bought her a costume. Somehow she didn't care about wearing this. She actually seemed to maybe even like it, so perhaps she knew what it represented.



#27 My Avocatto Named Romeo. He Has Never Minded Playing Dress Up And Was Purring And Walking Around The Entire Time Share icon

#28 My Beardie's Halloween Costume Share icon

#29 Happy Halloween Share icon

#30 I Got Him Dressed Up For Halloween Share icon

#31 Kaiya Is A Prisoner This Halloween. She Might Even Get Out On Good Behavior For Accepting Pets From Little Kids And Giving Kisses Share icon

#32 Happy Halloween Share icon

#33 Halloween Photo Shoot With My Dog, Benny Share icon

#34 Happy Halloween From Bumble Kitty. She's A Little Angry Bee Share icon

#35 Heckin Moms During Halloween Share icon

#36 You're My Type Share icon

#37 A Little Early, But Happy Halloween From Pizza-Hog Share icon

#38 My Dog’s Unicorn Costume Share icon I put a little foam board in the horn to give it rigidity, but it’s all her hair. We grew it out for over a year so that it would be long enough. She loved being a unicorn!



#39 Little Rainbow Share icon

#40 Happy Halloween From Pirate Puddles Share icon

#41 Charlie Is Having His Best Halloween Ever Share icon

#42 Happy Halloween! I Hope She Doesn't Scare You Too Much Share icon

#43 "Excuse Me Peasants… I Mean Pawrents.. Just Beclaws Mew Are Celebrating Black Cat Halloween, Doesn’t Means Mew Can Sleep All Day And Forgets To Feed My Royal Highness!" Share icon

#44 Lucy And Sally Are Sharing A Halloween Costume Share icon

#45 Hanky Boy Is Ready For His First Halloween Share icon

#46 Halloween Is Coming Share icon

#47 Happy Halloween From Cabrel Share icon

#48 One Of The Most Fitting Costumes For This Little Monster Share icon

#49 Happy Halloween Share icon

#50 Me? Never Share icon

#51 My Axolotl Turned Into A Land Salamander. I Decided To Give Him His Gills Back For Halloween Share icon

#52 Happy Halloween From My Sweet Pigs Share icon

#53 I Present: My Giraffe Share icon

#54 The Demeow-Cat Share icon

#55 Happy Halloween Share icon

#56 I Took My Alpaca To The Pet Store For A Costume. We're Halloween-Ready Now Share icon

#57 MacReady And The Thing Halloween Costume Share icon

#58 Ladybird Was A Lion For Halloween Share icon

#59 Lola (19) As A Hit Deer That Finally Got Her Revenge Share icon

#60 This Little Fella Is 20 Years Old And Got Dressed Up In A Halloween Costume For The First Time! I Think He Looks Great Share icon

#61 Do You Guys Like My Dog's Halloween Costume? Share icon

#62 Happy Halloween Share icon

#63 Happy Meow-Oween Share icon

#64 My Count Napoleon Is Ready To Seize The Night Share icon

#65 "Y'all Are Just Plane Awesome, Furends" Share icon

#66 My Cat, Chewbacca, And His Shark Costume For Halloween Share icon

#67 Happy Halloween Share icon

#68 Ajax Is All Ready For Halloween Share icon

#69 Happy Halloween From My Little Old Ladies. Pandora (Left, 11) And Persephone (Right, 10) Share icon

#70 Halloween Kitty Share icon

#71 Friend Sent Me A Picture Of Her Daughter’s Cat. He’s A Grumpy Grandma For Halloween Share icon

#72 Halloween Pooch Share icon

#73 My Fawkes Dressed As A Fox For Halloween Share icon

#74 When Mr. Oogie Boogie Says There's Trouble Close At Hand, You'd Better Pay Attention Now 'Cause I'm The Boogie Cat Share icon

#75 To All Those Who Are Bewitched By Goats: Happy Halloween Share icon

#76 I’m Trick-Or-Treating As Woodstock This Year. Maybe I’ll Find The Great Pumpkin Along The Way Share icon

#77 Beetlejuice Is In Town Share icon

#78 Here’s One Of My Pigs Dressed As A Shark. She Was Not Impressed Share icon

#79 Happy Halloween From My Little Butter Monster, Sophie Share icon

#80 My Little Devil Share icon

#81 Bearded Dragon Costume Share icon

#82 Trying On The New Halloween Costume Share icon

#83 The Scary Halloween Costume I Made For A Dog I’m Sitting Share icon

#84 Ding Is Very Happy It's Halloween Season Again Share icon

#85 This Is Our Cat, Joe Biden, In His Dragon Costume Share icon

#86 My Friend’s Cat With The Wizard Hat I Made Him For Halloween Share icon

#87 Enzo Is Ready For His 1st Halloween Share icon

#88 Ready For Halloween Share icon

#89 Meadow’s Halloween Costume Share icon

#90 Happy Halloween From The Spider Cat Share icon

#91 The Darkness Approaches Share icon

#92 My Boy Pico’s Halloween Costume Share icon

#93 Gypsy In Her Halloween Costume. She's Clearly Very Happy About It Share icon

#94 Brownie, AKA Chucky Dog, Says Happy Halloween Share icon

#95 My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture Of Her Dogs Dressed Up For Halloween. I Think A Permit Is Required For This Kind Of Cuteness Share icon

#96 My Ferocious Little Halloween Bear Share icon

#97 At Last, Our Streets Are Finally Safe Share icon

#98 Happy Halloween Share icon

#99 My Wife Made A Halloween Costume For Our Black Cat. Meet Tula, Our Little Witch Share icon

#100 My Kid's And His Doggo's Halloween Costume Share icon

#101 This Is Laika, The Best Halloween Bumblebee Share icon

#102 Meowy Halloween Share icon

#103 When You Look Cute In Everything, It Can Be Hard To Decide What To Wear For A Doggy Daycare Halloween Picture Share icon

#104 Ready For The Halloween Party Share icon

#105 That’s Good Share icon

#106 Happy Halloween Share icon

#107 Winston In His Naruto Costume For Halloween Share icon

#108 Happy Halloween From Casper. He Hated Every Second Of This Share icon

#109 Pepper Is Very Excited For Halloween Share icon

#110 Happy Halloween Share icon

#111 Show Me Your Cat's Halloween Costume Share icon

#112 Anybody Else Dress Up For Halloween? Share icon

#113 My Mom Sent Me This. Someone Isn’t Too Thrilled About Their Halloween Costume Share icon

#114 "Welcome To Our Vampuur Lair Hooman - Time To Feed!" Share icon