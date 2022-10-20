With just a bit more than a week left until the 31st of October, now is the time to decide on the costume that best suits your pet's personality, be it Pinhead Chihuahua or Batcat.

However, coming up with a look for your companion can be tough. After all, it needs to suit their personality as well. So we at Bored Panda put together a list of ideas that should definitely help.

Continue scrolling to check out the adorably spooky celebrants and if you want more, fire up our other collections of the best Halloween pet costumes here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“We All Bork Down Here, Georgie”

“We All Bork Down Here, Georgie”

roscoe_blaze Report

Kristal
Kristal
Lol the title

#2

This Year's Halloween Costume

This Year's Halloween Costume

Felicia Norman Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
I see Italian greyhound, I upvote

#3

#3

My Pirate Dog Was A Pirate Dog For Halloween

Erin Mary Report

My Pirate Dog Was A Pirate Dog For Halloween

Erin Mary Report

Marion
Marion
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Great wee thing! Ps: if this was a human who tortured that little sweety: hope you have nightmares every night until you die.

#4

No Thoughts, Just A Pinhead Chihuahua

No Thoughts, Just A Pinhead Chihuahua

steve_foxe Report

T C
T C
Community Member
20 minutes ago

All bark and no Cenobite.

#5

Spoopy

Spoopy

beergeek Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
20 minutes ago

that is the only bat I would ever go near

#6

Happy Halloween From This Golden Girl

Happy Halloween From This Golden Girl

Pleasant-Pause-7991 Report

Anita Ledford
Anita Ledford
Community Member
39 minutes ago

OMFG! I've seen the human version! Sweet as can be.

#7

Celebrating The Day Of The Dead

Celebrating The Day Of The Dead

itswac Report

Curly potato
Curly potato
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dante!

#8

#8

And This Year's Winner Of Halloween

Report

And This Year's Winner Of Halloween

Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Snoop looks great

#9

Cute Ghosts

Cute Ghosts

Kevin_mar144 Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh my gosh, my heart! Too cute

#10

#10

My Friend From Work And His Dog Dressed As E.T. And Elliot

Jarodactyl Report

My Friend From Work And His Dog Dressed As E.T. And Elliot

Jarodactyl Report

Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bulldogs get upvotes.

#11

#11

My Best Friend's Halloween Costume. He's A Little Embarrassed By It

zoxcat Report

My Best Friend's Halloween Costume. He's A Little Embarrassed By It

zoxcat Report

T C
T C
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Nice tatas.

#12

Feeling A Little Exotic This Halloween

Feeling A Little Exotic This Halloween

Kelly Turner Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
18 minutes ago

The dog wants to poop on your pillow....

#13

K-9 Karen. Happy Halloween

K-9 Karen. Happy Halloween

behrkon Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Nice touch with the flag XD

#14

Happy Halloween From The Puppy Who Lived

Happy Halloween From The Puppy Who Lived

tonywu88 Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bonus points for Hedwig

#15

The Halloween Cat Has Appeared

The Halloween Cat Has Appeared

Freyu Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
58 minutes ago

That's awesome, I'm always impressed by cat costumes, my two would rip me to shreds if I tried to dress them up.

#16

The Perfect Halloween Costume

The Perfect Halloween Costume

TheDirectorsCut Report

Just Chilling
Just Chilling
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Upvote for Dogmeat!

#17

#17

Corgi + Cerberus = Corberius. He's Ready For Halloween

avramce Report

Corgi + Cerberus = Corberius. He's Ready For Halloween

avramce Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Adorable

#18

Happy Halloween From Taco Thor

Happy Halloween From Taco Thor

Jessiexzx Report

#19

Yes Or No?

Yes Or No?

reddit.com Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes, but you are about to die

#20

Party On, Wayne! Party On, Garth

Party On, Wayne! Party On, Garth

cashsummit Report

Anita Ledford
Anita Ledford
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Excellent .

#21

#21

My Nephew As Tigger, And His Trusty Sidekick Eeyore For Halloween

sethamphetameme Report

My Nephew As Tigger, And His Trusty Sidekick Eeyore For Halloween

sethamphetameme Report

Louise Ash
Louise Ash
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Double up votes for double the cuteness

#22

This Dog's Halloween Costume

This Dog's Halloween Costume

theironfanatic Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
48 minutes ago

My brother has a Boston, must make notes...

#23

#23

Thor Is Going To Cast A Spell On You This Halloween

Jessiexzx Report

Thor Is Going To Cast A Spell On You This Halloween

Jessiexzx Report

#24

#24

Rosie Has A Digestive Disorder That Forces Her To Eat All Her Meals In A Special Chair. So My Step-Mom Turned Her Into Ruth Bader Ginsburg For Halloween

PacmanIsSleeping Report

Rosie Has A Digestive Disorder That Forces Her To Eat All Her Meals In A Special Chair. So My Step-Mom Turned Her Into Ruth Bader Ginsburg For Halloween

PacmanIsSleeping Report

Ariadna
Ariadna
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Your step-mom is awesome

#25

The Cutest Bat Ever

The Cutest Bat Ever

SSTralala Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
7 minutes ago

So what items do I need to summon this demon?

#26

#26

I Adopted A One-Eyed Dog, Everyone Said He Must Be A Pirate For Halloween

Outside_Cod667 Report

I Adopted A One-Eyed Dog, Everyone Said He Must Be A Pirate For Halloween

Outside_Cod667 Report

#27

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

ndudleybruce Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Haha omg, the glasses!

#28

#28

Happy Halloween From The Sweetest Group Of Guinea Pigs

marysa-xo Report

Happy Halloween From The Sweetest Group Of Guinea Pigs

marysa-xo Report

#29

#29

Our Dog Won Best Costume At His Daycare And Thought You All May Appreciate It

ayeitschelsay Report

Our Dog Won Best Costume At His Daycare And Thought You All May Appreciate It

ayeitschelsay Report

#30

You Severely Underestimate My Apathy

You Severely Underestimate My Apathy

lady_flufferton Report

T C
T C
Community Member
11 minutes ago

The new Wednesday show looks sick. Top notch casting.

#31

#31

Pray For Me. I Decided To Dress My Cat Up For Halloween

reddit.com Report

Pray For Me. I Decided To Dress My Cat Up For Halloween

reddit.com Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
57 minutes ago

You should definitely sleep with one eye open.

#32

My Lil Bee

My Lil Bee

The_0ccurrence Report

Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lil bee looks like she gonna sting.

#33

Judd Was A Bat For Halloween

Judd Was A Bat For Halloween

rmcc8 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beautiful

#34

#34

Happy Halloween From

Happy Halloween From Rembo

lehawkman Report

#35

I Now Present My Ferret Kasey In Her Halloween Costume

I Now Present My Ferret Kasey In Her Halloween Costume

SgtBrown5252 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

And you still have all your digits, I'm impressed

#36

The Two Most Mischievous Loki Variants You’ll Ever See

The Two Most Mischievous Loki Variants You’ll Ever See

Degan747 Report

Louise Ash
Louise Ash
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Majestic

#37

Costume Contest Winner? I Think So. Soon As I Tried To Take A Pic The Mop Decided To Do A Flip Out Of The Bucket

Costume Contest Winner? I Think So. Soon As I Tried To Take A Pic The Mop Decided To Do A Flip Out Of The Bucket

Haley Russell Report

#38

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

GreenWitchOfTheWestt Report

#39

Happy Halloween From Vampire Puppy

Happy Halloween From Vampire Puppy

Starrante11 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Show us your fangs!

#40

Happy Halloween From The Spookiest Dog

Happy Halloween From The Spookiest Dog

muckymotor Report

#41

Dragon Costume For Fibs

Dragon Costume For Fibs

slhance Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Another ferret... they are so flipping cute omg

#42

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

Ladybug-2021 Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Awwwe how gorgeous

#43

Happy Halloween From The Gardener + Her Flower Children

Happy Halloween From The Gardener + Her Flower Children

rheannecooke Report

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Flower chlld is tirerd of your sh*t.

#44

My 2 Pups Playing Their Part For Their Halloween Costume. Herbie Looks Super Happy That He Caught A Criminal And Marley Just Looks Guilty And Sad

My 2 Pups Playing Their Part For Their Halloween Costume. Herbie Looks Super Happy That He Caught A Criminal And Marley Just Looks Guilty And Sad

cath3190 Report

#45

My 15-Year-Old Chihuahua (Munch) Got Her Halloween Costume Yesterday

My 15-Year-Old Chihuahua (Munch) Got Her Halloween Costume Yesterday

xbrianxfuryx Report

Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd like it if all UPS drivers were Chihuahas that just did a little bork and left a parcel.

#46

Appa And Momo Pet Costumes

Appa And Momo Pet Costumes

knots-and-bolts Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
10 minutes ago

the cat.... my does he/she look so happy I love this so much awe

#47

Demogorgon. I Am A Stranger Thing

Demogorgon. I Am A Stranger Thing

billiejoekitty Report

#48

Mango Is Ready For Halloween

Mango Is Ready For Halloween

malenysflock Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
43 minutes ago

They'd make a good Professor McGonagall

#49

My Little Leopard Is Going As A Tiger This Halloween

My Little Leopard Is Going As A Tiger This Halloween

Oh_Kerms Report

#50

I Ate Rubber Band. Went To Surgery. Won Pet Costume As Handmaid

I Ate Rubber Band. Went To Surgery. Won Pet Costume As Handmaid

niaerll Report

#51

Guess Who Won Best Pet Costume Competition At Work? The Theme Was 2020 Hero

Guess Who Won Best Pet Costume Competition At Work? The Theme Was 2020 Hero

mauuuf Report

#52

He Was Such A Good Robin For Halloween Last Year

He Was Such A Good Robin For Halloween Last Year

bison90 Report

#53

Better View Of The Bunny Costumes

Better View Of The Bunny Costumes

damiana8 Report

Louise Clarke
Louise Clarke
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I like that one of the bunnies is dressed as a bunny

#54

Halloween Costume! I Dressed Up As Hopper, GF Was Joyce, And Freddie Was A Demodog

Halloween Costume! I Dressed Up As Hopper, GF Was Joyce, And Freddie Was A Demodog

b4ndw4g0n2k16 Report

#55

My Doggos Waffles And Muffin Are Trying On Their Scary Costumes For Halloween

My Doggos Waffles And Muffin Are Trying On Their Scary Costumes For Halloween

ransay3277 Report

#56

Meet My Quirky Furbabies. Prince And Kyra. First Time Dressing Up For Halloween. Prince The Pirate And Marie Antoinette I Can’t With The Cuteness Had To Share

Meet My Quirky Furbabies. Prince And Kyra. First Time Dressing Up For Halloween. Prince The Pirate And Marie Antoinette I Can’t With The Cuteness Had To Share

West-Alternative9782 Report

#57

Happy Early Halloween From The Scariest Little Spider I've Ever Seen

Happy Early Halloween From The Scariest Little Spider I've Ever Seen

beautifulmadness13 Report

#58

Bandito's First Halloween Costume

Bandito's First Halloween Costume

moosboosh Report

#59

My Bunny Was Green Mario For Halloween

My Bunny Was Green Mario For Halloween

lu-lua Report

Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
1 hour ago

Luigi

#60

Ambrose, My Old Blind Kitty, Is Ready For Halloween

Ambrose, My Old Blind Kitty, Is Ready For Halloween

KeyserSozeWearsPrada Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Oh my deceased brothers name is Ambrose 🥰

#61

Took My 11-Year-Old Corgi For Her First Halloween Since Adopting Her In February Of 2020. Safe To Say She Loved It

Took My 11-Year-Old Corgi For Her First Halloween Since Adopting Her In February Of 2020. Safe To Say She Loved It

jradkennedy Report

#62

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

shmabby5 Report

#63

The Adopted Child’s First Halloween

The Adopted Child’s First Halloween

karebear9340 Report

eleni
eleni
Community Member
18 minutes ago

what a cute face!!!!

#64

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

mrscaramelle Report

#65

Luke’s 31 Days Of Halloween, Day 22 - French Artist

Luke’s 31 Days Of Halloween, Day 22 - French Artist

feffie1213 Report

#66

Halloween’s Most Handsome Devil

Halloween’s Most Handsome Devil

LadyInterstellar Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
47 minutes ago

He's very handsome. Is he a wolf-dog?

#67

So, I Finished Up One Of The Pup's Costumes For This Year, And Obviously We Had To Do A Test Run

So, I Finished Up One Of The Pup's Costumes For This Year, And Obviously We Had To Do A Test Run

oldnorthrepublic Report

#68

Happy Halloween From Winnie The "Everything Beagle". She Won 1st Prize In The Pet Costume Category At My Company's (Virtual) Halloween Party Yesterday

Happy Halloween From Winnie The "Everything Beagle". She Won 1st Prize In The Pet Costume Category At My Company's (Virtual) Halloween Party Yesterday

aleky8 Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
46 minutes ago

She doesn't look very impressed with her victory.

#69

Happy Halloween From My Favorite Bat

Happy Halloween From My Favorite Bat

sinkholes666 Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Cat bat!

#70

Reptar's Halloween Costume

Reptar's Halloween Costume

Nik6ixx Report

#71

My Daughter Wants To Go As El From Stranger Things For Halloween, So Of Course, We Need To Send Yoshi As Her Demogorgon

My Daughter Wants To Go As El From Stranger Things For Halloween, So Of Course, We Need To Send Yoshi As Her Demogorgon

Kitchen_Pollution_76 Report

#72

Happy Fall/Halloween From My Little Pumpkin Farmer

Happy Fall/Halloween From My Little Pumpkin Farmer

porcelainlane Report

#73

Happy Halloween From Scarlett, The Fierce Bucking Bull. Yeehaw

Happy Halloween From Scarlett, The Fierce Bucking Bull. Yeehaw

bluevelvetzombie Report

#74

Getting In The Halloween Spirit Already