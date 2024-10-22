ADVERTISEMENT

A window, at first glance, might seem like a solely practical physical object that lets in light and air into our buildings and allows us to see what is happening outside. However, due to its ability to connect inside to the outside, it has acquired a deeper meaning, especially in art and literature where an opening in the wall symbolizes communication, liberation, hope, opportunity, and even escapism.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was confined between four walls, a view from a window could suddenly provide people with all of this and more. Seeing an opportunity to connect people during trying times, Barbara Duriau created the Facebook group ‘View From My Window’, encouraging its members to capture scenes from the comfort of their homes and share them with others so they could vicariously travel through them and break out of their isolation. Now there are more than 3.8 million people who continue to share the most incredible views through their windows, which you can find in the list below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ravensdale - Ireland. Sunset, Our First Neighbours, Literally Our Window View!

Ravensdale - Ireland. Sunset, Our First Neighbours, Literally Our Window View!

Lily Walker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Dianne Markus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Today’s Sunset @ Xlendi Gozo Malta

Today’s Sunset @ Xlendi Gozo Malta

Monica Farrugia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Backyard View Murree, Pakistan

Backyard View Murree, Pakistan

Hassan Shafi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Good Afternoon. This Is My Backyard Scenery Today. +3c And 60cm Snow. Believe It Or Not, Summer Is Soon. Selkie, Finland

Good Afternoon. This Is My Backyard Scenery Today. +3c And 60cm Snow. Believe It Or Not, Summer Is Soon. Selkie, Finland

Ari Savolainen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Easter. Ombo. Norway

Easter. Ombo. Norway

Kjetil Grøtte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My Window View Rituvík Faroe Islands

My Window View Rituvík Faroe Islands

Elna Johannesen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Taken On A Visit To Caernarfon, Wales

Taken On A Visit To Caernarfon, Wales

Barbara Truman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Current View, Loen , Vestlandet Norway

My Current View, Loen , Vestlandet Norway

Anja Vie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

View From My Livingroom Window This Morning. I'm Not So Good At Taking Pictures, So I Didn't Manage To Capture The Total Beauty Of The Colours. Sunnmøre, Norway!

View From My Livingroom Window This Morning. I'm Not So Good At Taking Pictures, So I Didn't Manage To Capture The Total Beauty Of The Colours. Sunnmøre, Norway!

Hilde Solibakke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

This Is My View Of My Back Garden In Tiverton, Devon U.k

This Is My View Of My Back Garden In Tiverton, Devon U.k

Gwynnie Horwood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

View Of Perth Australia From My Bedroom Window

View Of Perth Australia From My Bedroom Window

Yasmin Zara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Sitting On The Verandah Enjoying The Sunset - Murrurundi, Australia

Sitting On The Verandah Enjoying The Sunset - Murrurundi, Australia

Holly Clark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

View From My Window, Slovenia

View From My Window, Slovenia

Vesna Babič Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Beautiful Morning From Wicklow, Ireland

Beautiful Morning From Wicklow, Ireland

Anita Gibney Ryan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

This Was The View From My Room At Ponte Winery Inn In Temecula, California

This Was The View From My Room At Ponte Winery Inn In Temecula, California

Kim Gonzales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Mount Shasta, California This Afternoon. Such Cool Friend-Ships Here

Mount Shasta, California This Afternoon. Such Cool Friend-Ships Here

Kathy Maloney Mathieu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

View From My Kitchen Window, When The Wisteria Is About To Bloom. April, Novato, California USA

View From My Kitchen Window, When The Wisteria Is About To Bloom. April, Novato, California USA

Sally Carlile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

View From The Windows At The Back Of My House In The Villages, Florida, USA

View From The Windows At The Back Of My House In The Villages, Florida, USA

Lori Heithoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hi All! I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share A Photo. Brighton, Tasmania, Australia

Hi All! I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share A Photo. Brighton, Tasmania, Australia

John Lampkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

View To Central Park From My Living Room Window In Helsinki, Finland, A Few Minutes Ago. It Is Getting Dark Fast, But The Colors Of The Sky And Trees Were So Beautiful For A While Before That

View To Central Park From My Living Room Window In Helsinki, Finland, A Few Minutes Ago. It Is Getting Dark Fast, But The Colors Of The Sky And Trees Were So Beautiful For A While Before That

Tuovi Tolonen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

View Of The Old Town Of Trogir, Croatia From My Hotel Room Balcony

View Of The Old Town Of Trogir, Croatia From My Hotel Room Balcony

Samana Agha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Fall In New England, USA

Fall In New England, USA

Caroline O'Brien Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

"Chapel Of Christ By The Lake" In St. Arnaud/New Zealand

"Chapel Of Christ By The Lake" In St. Arnaud/New Zealand

Heiko Meserle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

My Saturday Coffee Morning View From Home

My Saturday Coffee Morning View From Home

Kelly Scott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Spring In Full Bloom

Spring In Full Bloom

Lise-Mari Goosen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

West Cork - Ireland

West Cork - Ireland

Alexandra Keane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

A View From My Window Last Night. Northern Norway

A View From My Window Last Night. Northern Norway

Grunnfoss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic

Traveler's Corner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

View From My Window Rituvík Faroe Islands

View From My Window Rituvík Faroe Islands

Elna Johannesen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

From My Front Window. March 30, Reno, Nevada, U.s.a., Where We Can Have 4 Seasons..in 1 Day! I Guess No Yard Work Today

From My Front Window. March 30, Reno, Nevada, U.s.a., Where We Can Have 4 Seasons..in 1 Day! I Guess No Yard Work Today

Karen Short-Steinacker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Bodø, Norway

Bodø, Norway

Martina Lintervo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Ofriniou,greece We Are Building A House For Sale With The Same View 100km From Airport Macedonia, Thessaloniki

Ofriniou,greece We Are Building A House For Sale With The Same View 100km From Airport Macedonia, Thessaloniki

Svetlina Deleva-Hristova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

View From My Stateroom On The Douro River In Portugal

View From My Stateroom On The Douro River In Portugal

Antoinette Acone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I’m Italian And This Is The View From My Hotel Room In Karpathos Greece. I’m Here In Vacation With My Daughter

I’m Italian And This Is The View From My Hotel Room In Karpathos Greece. I’m Here In Vacation With My Daughter

Desi Daria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

View From My B&b Window In Bluff, Durban, South Africa

View From My B&b Window In Bluff, Durban, South Africa

Heyns van der Merwe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Autumn Dawn In The Cariboo, British Columbia, Canada

Autumn Dawn In The Cariboo, British Columbia, Canada

Marilyn Buyar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Sunset, From The Balcony Of My House. Gandosso, Italia

Sunset, From The Balcony Of My House. Gandosso, Italia

Cinzia Manenti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

The View From My Train Window White Pass Railway Skagway Alaska

The View From My Train Window White Pass Railway Skagway Alaska

Joanne Stucken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Port Elizabeth. South Africa

Port Elizabeth. South Africa

Tshiamo Motlhale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

First Thing I See When I Open My Eyes In The Morning. New Jersey

First Thing I See When I Open My Eyes In The Morning. New Jersey

Laura DeCroce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Look At My Fantastic View Outside The Kitchen Window. This Is My Cat Akira

Look At My Fantastic View Outside The Kitchen Window. This Is My Cat Akira

Ellen Sørensen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

The Day Will Be What You Make It, So Rise, Like The Sun, And Burn. Phuket, Thailand

The Day Will Be What You Make It, So Rise, Like The Sun, And Burn. Phuket, Thailand

Mirasol Mosura Ranario Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

View From The Window Of Our Apartment In Valloire, France. Dreams Stay In The Moutains

View From The Window Of Our Apartment In Valloire, France. Dreams Stay In The Moutains

Isabelle Marchal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

View From My Window This Evening In Asiago/Italy

View From My Window This Evening In Asiago/Italy

Silviu-Cornel Iancu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

From Our Teracce, Hungary, Balaton Highlands

From Our Teracce, Hungary, Balaton Highlands

Ágnes Horváth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

View From My Hotel Room In Wengen, Switzerland

View From My Hotel Room In Wengen, Switzerland

Reema Patel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Hunza, Pakistan ( In View Rakaposhi Mountain Karakurum Range, 27th World Highest Peak)

Hunza, Pakistan ( In View Rakaposhi Mountain Karakurum Range, 27th World Highest Peak)

Safder Karim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Sunset In Southern California. I Could Never Get Tired Of This

Sunset In Southern California. I Could Never Get Tired Of This

Kathy McCown Gierucki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

View From Parking - Ferragudo, Algarve, Portugal

View From Parking - Ferragudo, Algarve, Portugal

Liivika Marmor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I’ve Lived In My Narrowboat For 11 Years. Each Summer I Take It Out Of Town To Hertfordshire Where We Can Swim In The Lakes And Pick Apples. It’s Great To Take Your Whole Home On Holiday With You, No Packing! Also I Love That The View From The Hatch Changes As You Move From Place To Place

I’ve Lived In My Narrowboat For 11 Years. Each Summer I Take It Out Of Town To Hertfordshire Where We Can Swim In The Lakes And Pick Apples. It’s Great To Take Your Whole Home On Holiday With You, No Packing! Also I Love That The View From The Hatch Changes As You Move From Place To Place

Jo Hunter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

View From My Balcony Near Stuttgart, Germany

View From My Balcony Near Stuttgart, Germany

Mirela Bursan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

View Last Night From Front Window Weston Super Mare

View Last Night From Front Window Weston Super Mare

Dean Gough Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

View From My Bedroom Window Right Now. No Filter. Ålesund, Norway

View From My Bedroom Window Right Now. No Filter. Ålesund, Norway

Monica Juliebø Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Evening From My Car Window. Carolina Ave. Bluefield, West Virginia

Evening From My Car Window. Carolina Ave. Bluefield, West Virginia

Justin Simon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Sinaia, Romania

Sinaia, Romania

Tamara Ogrean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Sunset At The Loire River In Blois, France. View From Our Appartment (Airbnb)

Sunset At The Loire River In Blois, France. View From Our Appartment (Airbnb)

Mira Bleeker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Night View From My Holiday Apartment In Trentino Alto Adige, A Mountain Region In Northern Italy, Just Below Austria

Night View From My Holiday Apartment In Trentino Alto Adige, A Mountain Region In Northern Italy, Just Below Austria

Alessandro Melillo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

View From My Tent On An Overnight Hiking Trip To Trolltunga In Norway

View From My Tent On An Overnight Hiking Trip To Trolltunga In Norway

Deborah Brooks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Bran , România

Bran , România

Nicoleta Leiba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

View From My Window In Sarasota Florida, USA

View From My Window In Sarasota Florida, USA

Alicia Dawn King Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Waikiki Beach!

Waikiki Beach!

Stephanie Alexander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

View From My Tent…. Home For The Night On June 26, 2024 Emerald Lake Near Schofield Pass, Colorado. 10,340ft. Above Sea Level

View From My Tent…. Home For The Night On June 26, 2024 Emerald Lake Near Schofield Pass, Colorado. 10,340ft. Above Sea Level

Troy M. Romero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

This Is The View From Our Front Door At Our Last House. I Miss It! (Mount Vernon Il USA)

This Is The View From Our Front Door At Our Last House. I Miss It! (Mount Vernon Il USA)

Dontrell Black Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Yesterday Morning. Hungary Budapest

Yesterday Morning. Hungary Budapest

Krisztina Ágnes Szabó Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Beautiful Fall Day In Syracuse NY, USA

Beautiful Fall Day In Syracuse NY, USA

Anthony Monteleone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Falltime Is Here! Syracuse NY USA

Falltime Is Here! Syracuse NY USA

Anthony Monteleone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

View From My Hotel Window, Niagara Falls, Canada

View From My Hotel Window, Niagara Falls, Canada

Barbara Allan Cooper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Where The River Meets The Sea. Veleka Beach, Bulgaria. Breathtaking View From The Sunset

Where The River Meets The Sea. Veleka Beach, Bulgaria. Breathtaking View From The Sunset

Tanya Newell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The View From My Window Just After 5am This Morning In Aberdeen, Scotland

The View From My Window Just After 5am This Morning In Aberdeen, Scotland

Natalie Hood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Coucher De Soleil . Chambord, Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada

Coucher De Soleil . Chambord, Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada

Patrice Villanueva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

View From My Window. Aoraki/Mt Cook New Zealand’s Highest Peak. With Mt Sefton In The Foreground

View From My Window. Aoraki/Mt Cook New Zealand’s Highest Peak. With Mt Sefton In The Foreground

Rob Poole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

View From My Window

View From My Window

Neha Kumar Baser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

View From My 51st Story Apartment In The Heart Of The Cbd In Melbourne, Australia. Blessed To Wake Up To This Everyday

View From My 51st Story Apartment In The Heart Of The Cbd In Melbourne, Australia. Blessed To Wake Up To This Everyday

Hannah Griffin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

A View From My Balcony After Overnight Rain In Gurgaon, India

A View From My Balcony After Overnight Rain In Gurgaon, India

Neha Sharma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

The View From My Apartment Balcony Tonight In Chicago, Illinois USA ... Hard To Beat This View From 27 Floors Above The City!

The View From My Apartment Balcony Tonight In Chicago, Illinois USA ... Hard To Beat This View From 27 Floors Above The City!

Alex Songaila Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

View From My Balcony, Wanchai Hong Kong

View From My Balcony, Wanchai Hong Kong

Joe Susie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Wekiwa Springs, Florida

Wekiwa Springs, Florida

Rhiannon Krist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Beautiful Hunter's Full Moon From My Window

Beautiful Hunter's Full Moon From My Window

Steve Platthy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Still Beautiful Even On A Cloudy Day

Still Beautiful Even On A Cloudy Day

Michele Tesoriero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Aya Napa. Cyprus

Aya Napa. Cyprus

Krisztina Hujberné Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

No Filter, Batumi- Georgia Tonight, View From My Balcony

No Filter, Batumi- Georgia Tonight, View From My Balcony

Marta Khavshabova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

View From My Room At The Resort I'm Staying At Different Times. Phuket, Thailand

View From My Room At The Resort I'm Staying At Different Times. Phuket, Thailand

Mirasol Mosura Ranario Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

From The Window Of A Seaplane. Up Close To Denali Mountain, Alaska

From The Window Of A Seaplane. Up Close To Denali Mountain, Alaska

Renee Shubert Spenny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Vancouver, Canada Skyline At Night. Coloured Sails Of Canada Place In The Background

Vancouver, Canada Skyline At Night. Coloured Sails Of Canada Place In The Background

Joanne Horsman Fulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!