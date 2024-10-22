During the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was confined between four walls, a view from a window could suddenly provide people with all of this and more. Seeing an opportunity to connect people during trying times, Barbara Duriau created the Facebook group ‘View From My Window’, encouraging its members to capture scenes from the comfort of their homes and share them with others so they could vicariously travel through them and break out of their isolation. Now there are more than 3.8 million people who continue to share the most incredible views through their windows, which you can find in the list below!

A window, at first glance, might seem like a solely practical physical object that lets in light and air into our buildings and allows us to see what is happening outside. However, due to its ability to connect inside to the outside, it has acquired a deeper meaning, especially in art and literature where an opening in the wall symbolizes communication, liberation, hope, opportunity, and even escapism.

#1 Ravensdale - Ireland. Sunset, Our First Neighbours, Literally Our Window View! Share icon

#2 Sydney, Australia Share icon

#3 Today’s Sunset @ Xlendi Gozo Malta Share icon

#4 Backyard View Murree, Pakistan Share icon

#5 Good Afternoon. This Is My Backyard Scenery Today. +3c And 60cm Snow. Believe It Or Not, Summer Is Soon. Selkie, Finland Share icon

#6 Easter. Ombo. Norway Share icon

#7 My Window View Rituvík Faroe Islands Share icon

#8 Taken On A Visit To Caernarfon, Wales Share icon

#9 My Current View, Loen , Vestlandet Norway Share icon

#10 View From My Livingroom Window This Morning. I'm Not So Good At Taking Pictures, So I Didn't Manage To Capture The Total Beauty Of The Colours. Sunnmøre, Norway! Share icon

#11 This Is My View Of My Back Garden In Tiverton, Devon U.k Share icon

#12 View Of Perth Australia From My Bedroom Window Share icon

#13 Sitting On The Verandah Enjoying The Sunset - Murrurundi, Australia Share icon

#14 View From My Window, Slovenia Share icon

#15 Beautiful Morning From Wicklow, Ireland Share icon

#16 This Was The View From My Room At Ponte Winery Inn In Temecula, California Share icon

#17 Mount Shasta, California This Afternoon. Such Cool Friend-Ships Here Share icon

#18 View From My Kitchen Window, When The Wisteria Is About To Bloom. April, Novato, California USA Share icon

#19 View From The Windows At The Back Of My House In The Villages, Florida, USA Share icon

#20 Hi All! I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share A Photo. Brighton, Tasmania, Australia Share icon

#21 View To Central Park From My Living Room Window In Helsinki, Finland, A Few Minutes Ago. It Is Getting Dark Fast, But The Colors Of The Sky And Trees Were So Beautiful For A While Before That Share icon

#22 View Of The Old Town Of Trogir, Croatia From My Hotel Room Balcony Share icon

#23 Fall In New England, USA Share icon

#24 "Chapel Of Christ By The Lake" In St. Arnaud/New Zealand Share icon

#25 My Saturday Coffee Morning View From Home Share icon

#26 Spring In Full Bloom Share icon

#27 West Cork - Ireland Share icon

#28 A View From My Window Last Night. Northern Norway Share icon

#29 Prague, Czech Republic Share icon

#30 View From My Window Rituvík Faroe Islands Share icon

#31 From My Front Window. March 30, Reno, Nevada, U.s.a., Where We Can Have 4 Seasons..in 1 Day! I Guess No Yard Work Today Share icon

#32 Bodø, Norway Share icon

#33 Ofriniou,greece We Are Building A House For Sale With The Same View 100km From Airport Macedonia, Thessaloniki Share icon

#34 View From My Stateroom On The Douro River In Portugal Share icon

#35 I’m Italian And This Is The View From My Hotel Room In Karpathos Greece. I’m Here In Vacation With My Daughter Share icon

#36 View From My B&b Window In Bluff, Durban, South Africa Share icon

#37 Autumn Dawn In The Cariboo, British Columbia, Canada Share icon

#38 Sunset, From The Balcony Of My House. Gandosso, Italia Share icon

#39 The View From My Train Window White Pass Railway Skagway Alaska Share icon

#40 Port Elizabeth. South Africa Share icon

#41 First Thing I See When I Open My Eyes In The Morning. New Jersey Share icon

#42 Look At My Fantastic View Outside The Kitchen Window. This Is My Cat Akira Share icon

#43 The Day Will Be What You Make It, So Rise, Like The Sun, And Burn. Phuket, Thailand Share icon

#44 View From The Window Of Our Apartment In Valloire, France. Dreams Stay In The Moutains Share icon

#45 View From My Window This Evening In Asiago/Italy Share icon

#46 From Our Teracce, Hungary, Balaton Highlands Share icon

#47 View From My Hotel Room In Wengen, Switzerland Share icon

#48 Hunza, Pakistan ( In View Rakaposhi Mountain Karakurum Range, 27th World Highest Peak) Share icon

#49 Sunset In Southern California. I Could Never Get Tired Of This Share icon

#50 View From Parking - Ferragudo, Algarve, Portugal Share icon

#51 I’ve Lived In My Narrowboat For 11 Years. Each Summer I Take It Out Of Town To Hertfordshire Where We Can Swim In The Lakes And Pick Apples. It’s Great To Take Your Whole Home On Holiday With You, No Packing! Also I Love That The View From The Hatch Changes As You Move From Place To Place Share icon

#52 View From My Balcony Near Stuttgart, Germany Share icon

#53 View Last Night From Front Window Weston Super Mare Share icon

#54 View From My Bedroom Window Right Now. No Filter. Ålesund, Norway Share icon

#55 Evening From My Car Window. Carolina Ave. Bluefield, West Virginia Share icon

#56 Sinaia, Romania Share icon

#57 Sunset At The Loire River In Blois, France. View From Our Appartment (Airbnb) Share icon

#58 Night View From My Holiday Apartment In Trentino Alto Adige, A Mountain Region In Northern Italy, Just Below Austria Share icon

#59 View From My Tent On An Overnight Hiking Trip To Trolltunga In Norway Share icon

#60 Bran , România Share icon

#61 View From My Window In Sarasota Florida, USA Share icon

#62 Waikiki Beach! Share icon

#63 View From My Tent…. Home For The Night On June 26, 2024 Emerald Lake Near Schofield Pass, Colorado. 10,340ft. Above Sea Level Share icon

#64 This Is The View From Our Front Door At Our Last House. I Miss It! (Mount Vernon Il USA) Share icon

#65 Yesterday Morning. Hungary Budapest Share icon

#66 Beautiful Fall Day In Syracuse NY, USA Share icon

#67 Falltime Is Here! Syracuse NY USA Share icon

#68 View From My Hotel Window, Niagara Falls, Canada Share icon

#69 Where The River Meets The Sea. Veleka Beach, Bulgaria. Breathtaking View From The Sunset Share icon

#70 The View From My Window Just After 5am This Morning In Aberdeen, Scotland Share icon

#71 Coucher De Soleil . Chambord, Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada Share icon

#72 View From My Window. Aoraki/Mt Cook New Zealand’s Highest Peak. With Mt Sefton In The Foreground Share icon

#73 View From My Window Share icon

#74 View From My 51st Story Apartment In The Heart Of The Cbd In Melbourne, Australia. Blessed To Wake Up To This Everyday Share icon

#75 A View From My Balcony After Overnight Rain In Gurgaon, India Share icon

#76 The View From My Apartment Balcony Tonight In Chicago, Illinois USA ... Hard To Beat This View From 27 Floors Above The City! Share icon

#77 View From My Balcony, Wanchai Hong Kong Share icon

#78 Wekiwa Springs, Florida Share icon

#79 Beautiful Hunter's Full Moon From My Window Share icon

#80 Still Beautiful Even On A Cloudy Day Share icon

#81 Aya Napa. Cyprus Share icon

#82 No Filter, Batumi- Georgia Tonight, View From My Balcony Share icon

#83 View From My Room At The Resort I'm Staying At Different Times. Phuket, Thailand Share icon

#84 From The Window Of A Seaplane. Up Close To Denali Mountain, Alaska Share icon