Bored Panda reached out to Dimpy Bhalotia, one of the founders of Pure Street Photography, to gain deeper insight into the community's origins, its evolution, and the future of street photography.

"In the beginning, when I first joined social media, I was eager to get featured as much as possible. The main reason was that it helped me understand which of my photographs resonated with the audience," Bhalotia shared. "Some images performed well, while others didn’t. This process allowed me to filter and identify my strongest work. The audience, in a way, became my best critic. Their unconscious curation refined my portfolio, giving me the confidence to use those selected images for building my work and for award submissions. I found this entire process fascinating.

As I went through this journey, I aspired to help other photographers experience the same growth. That’s how Pure Street Photography (PSP) was born in 2020. Initially, we ran a hashtag, and after careful curation, I would feature selected photographers."