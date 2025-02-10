ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography captures the raw, unfiltered moments of everyday life, turning the ordinary into something extraordinary. Pure Street Photography is a global community that celebrates this art form, bringing together photographers from all walks of life. Founded by Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao, the platform has grown to 215K followers on Instagram, showcasing powerful stories and unique perspectives through photography.

For this article, we’ve picked some incredible street photographs shared by Pure Street Photography. Each image captures life’s beauty and spontaneity on streets around the world. Scroll down to explore these remarkable moments.

More info: Instagram | purestreetphotography.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Street photography: Woman and children in a phone booth on a busy city sidewalk.

Photo by Helen Levitt

Pure Street Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Dimpy Bhalotia, one of the founders of Pure Street Photography, to gain deeper insight into the community's origins, its evolution, and the future of street photography.

"In the beginning, when I first joined social media, I was eager to get featured as much as possible. The main reason was that it helped me understand which of my photographs resonated with the audience," Bhalotia shared. "Some images performed well, while others didn’t. This process allowed me to filter and identify my strongest work. The audience, in a way, became my best critic. Their unconscious curation refined my portfolio, giving me the confidence to use those selected images for building my work and for award submissions. I found this entire process fascinating.

As I went through this journey, I aspired to help other photographers experience the same growth. That’s how Pure Street Photography (PSP) was born in 2020. Initially, we ran a hashtag, and after careful curation, I would feature selected photographers."
RELATED:
    #2

    Dog watching a deer in a garden, showcasing captivating street photography contrast between wildlife and urban life.

    Photo by Peter Tast

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Street photography featuring a curious cat in the foreground with two women sitting on a sidewalk in the background.

    Photo by Anton Panchenkov

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "However, over time, I realized that with thousands of talented photographers out there, most would only get featured once or twice a year. That wasn’t enough. It didn’t truly help them. Moreover, some photographers didn’t fully acknowledge or understand the power of being featured. To bridge this gap, I launched PSP Membership, where photographers receive curated features after a portfolio review. This has purely evolved into a beautiful and thriving street photography networking space. PSP members now gain a deeper understanding of which of their photos resonate with an audience.

    Each month, I curate and feature three standout images. This process has helped members recognize their strongest work—photos they later use for their website homepages, book covers, workshop banners, and even award and exhibition submissions.

    Pure Street Photography is more than just a platform; it's a grand and immense digital exhibition. It’s a hub for building a global movement that nurtures learning and visibility. A space where photographers gain genuine feedback, build strong portfolios, refine their skills and vision, and gain the confidence to showcase their work worldwide. Pure Street Photography has become a symbol of credibility and notability in the street photography world. Being part of PSP means your work has been carefully curated and recognized for its artistic value. It's establishing themselves as respected and recognized photographers."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Child on shoulders holding a cardboard sign in a busy cityscape, exemplifying captivating street photography.

    Photo by Jenny Sowry

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hayley-im avatar
    Mashmelo
    Mashmelo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YAASSSS SPREAD THE WORD!! NEVER HEARD A REALER THING IN MY LIFE

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Cat stares at a moth on glass, creating a unique street photography moment.

    Photo by Chloe Gummer

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Pure Street Photography (PSP) team is actively working to expand global exhibitions, showcasing the work of talented photographers to audiences around the world. "Our vision is to curate large-scale exhibitions that showcase the power and beauty of street photography in diverse cultural settings.

    Excitingly, we already have one upcoming exhibition scheduled in Rome, Italy, in September 2025, marking a significant milestone in our journey. This is just the beginning, as we continue to work towards making PSP a platform that not only features photographers online but also gives them the opportunity to exhibit their work in prestigious spaces worldwide.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I envision PSP opening doors for photographers at every stage of their journey. We want to empower street photographers to grow more. Whether it’s by helping someone get featured, land an exhibition, or publish a book. Our doors are open for every photographer. Regardless of whether the photographer is an amateur or a professional, they all have a chance to be seen, heard, and celebrated."
    #6

    Man in a suit rides a bicycle holding flowers on a bustling street, showcasing pure street photography.

    Photo by Sonya Newell-Smith

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Man photographing a dog in a cafe, exemplifying street photography.

    Photo by Joanna Madloch

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Bhalotia shared that recent trends in street photography show photographers shifting from simple candid shots to focusing more on storytelling, using visual narratives to stir deeper emotions. "Also, mobile photography is on the rise. With its convenience and discreet nature, more photographers are embracing smartphones to capture spontaneous moments effortlessly, further pushing the boundaries of modern street photography. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, I’ve noticed a resurgence of film photography, with many photographers rediscovering its unique aesthetic."
    #8

    Santa-clad man in street, holding a sign reading "The World Needs Love," capturing pure street photography essence.

    Photo by Sean Browne

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Street photograph of a cat standing on hind legs, appearing playful in a city alley.

    Photo by Mscatandfriends

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you're an aspiring street photographer, Bhalotia has some valuable advice to share! "There are no rules in photography. I strongly encourage sharing your work as a vital step in growing as a street photographer, regardless of your experience level. I believe that photography is meant to be seen, experienced, and celebrated rather than kept to yourself. Photograph what truly makes you happy, develop your unique style, and stay consistent while staying true to your vision."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cardboard box resembling a face on a green trash bin, showcasing a creative moment in street photography.

    Photo by Thomas Regembal

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man in a red tie riding a white horse on a city street, showcasing street photography.

    Photo by Anton Panchenkov

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Crowded street scene with a young girl in a yellow shirt, highlighting captivating street photography moments.

    Photo by Joanna Madloch

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Boy holding a black cat on his shoulder in a street scene, with a cyclist in the background.

    Photo by Paul McCain

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cats playing in the snow on a quiet street; an example of captivating street photography.

    Photo by Juha Metso

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    People inside a crowded train, engaging with their phones, capturing a street photography moment.

    Photo by Mirko Maffioli

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Street photography of a cat photobombing a kissing couple, capturing a humorous candid moment.

    Photo by Natali Voitek

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love that kitty. Oh, wait - there is something else in the photo?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Person in striped shirt kneeling with camera in a busy street, capturing street photography moments with people and pigeons.

    Photo by Sonya Newell-Smith

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Person in red shirt behind a food counter with fan above, capturing street photography essence.

    Photo by Demetrio Jereissati

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Street photography of pigeons flying in front of a café, capturing urban life and movement.

    Photo by Joanna Madloch

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man walking a cat on a leash by a waterfront with the Bay Bridge in the background, showcasing street photography.

    Photo by Linda True

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Person walking goats on a street, displaying captivating street photography elements in a rural setting.

    Photo by Yasmine Rafii

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Street photography capturing two women on a bench with a child atop a cannon in the background.

    Photo by Peter Tast

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    People sitting on historic stone steps, engaging with the surroundings in captivating street photography.

    Photo by Shruti Bansal

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Street photography featuring a reflection of a photographer, vintage car, and two women sitting inside a building.

    Photo by Vivian Maier

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A hand holding a small animal eating a cracker, showcasing street photography.

    Photo by Allan Grant

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A woman and child inside a train, seen through a window, capturing a moment of street photography.

    Photo by Eric Moreira

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A person sits on a blue scooter, holding a snack, surrounded by bustling street life.

    Photo by Jérémie Azuelos

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Couple sharing a moment on a bustling street, with candid expressions captured in pure street photography style.

    Photo by Ciro Silvestre

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Uniformed officer walks through rows of identical parked cars, showcasing captivating street photography.

    Photo by John Van Hasselt

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Street photography captures a dramatic moment with birds and two people on a bench.

    Photo by Aman Lathwal

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Dog standing in a snowy landscape, showcasing captivating street photography.

    Photo by Juleah Claar

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Person creating large soap bubbles in a park, while a child plays nearby, capturing street photography essence.

    Photo by Shruti Bansal

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    People standing in a dimly lit urban night scene, capturing street photography essence.

    Photo by David Silva

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Dog resting on stacked cement bags in an urban scene, showcasing captivating street photography elements.

    Photo by Promila Bahri

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Silhouetted figures and laundry against a vibrant red wall, showcasing captivating street photography.

    Photo by Holger Kunze

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Man sitting among baskets of red flowers in a bustling market, showcasing street photography's vivid urban scenes.

    Photo by Promila Bahri

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Street photography of festively dressed people in snow, carrying bells and sticks, with a wooden house in the background.

    Photo by Juleah Claar

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Warm light fills a cozy cafe as a person quietly sips a drink, captured in street photography style.

    Photo by Linda True

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    People captured in candid street photography scene against a brick wall.

    Photo by Joanna Madloch

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Street photography scene with people walking, capturing candid urban moments.

    Photo by Jérémie Azuelos

    Pure Street Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!