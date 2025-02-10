40 Captivating Street Photographs Shared By “Pure Street Photography”Interview
Street photography captures the raw, unfiltered moments of everyday life, turning the ordinary into something extraordinary. Pure Street Photography is a global community that celebrates this art form, bringing together photographers from all walks of life. Founded by Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao, the platform has grown to 215K followers on Instagram, showcasing powerful stories and unique perspectives through photography.
For this article, we’ve picked some incredible street photographs shared by Pure Street Photography. Each image captures life’s beauty and spontaneity on streets around the world. Scroll down to explore these remarkable moments.
More info: Instagram | purestreetphotography.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Photo by Helen Levitt
Bored Panda reached out to Dimpy Bhalotia, one of the founders of Pure Street Photography, to gain deeper insight into the community's origins, its evolution, and the future of street photography.
"In the beginning, when I first joined social media, I was eager to get featured as much as possible. The main reason was that it helped me understand which of my photographs resonated with the audience," Bhalotia shared. "Some images performed well, while others didn’t. This process allowed me to filter and identify my strongest work. The audience, in a way, became my best critic. Their unconscious curation refined my portfolio, giving me the confidence to use those selected images for building my work and for award submissions. I found this entire process fascinating.
As I went through this journey, I aspired to help other photographers experience the same growth. That’s how Pure Street Photography (PSP) was born in 2020. Initially, we ran a hashtag, and after careful curation, I would feature selected photographers."
Photo by Peter Tast
Photo by Anton Panchenkov
"However, over time, I realized that with thousands of talented photographers out there, most would only get featured once or twice a year. That wasn’t enough. It didn’t truly help them. Moreover, some photographers didn’t fully acknowledge or understand the power of being featured. To bridge this gap, I launched PSP Membership, where photographers receive curated features after a portfolio review. This has purely evolved into a beautiful and thriving street photography networking space. PSP members now gain a deeper understanding of which of their photos resonate with an audience.
Each month, I curate and feature three standout images. This process has helped members recognize their strongest work—photos they later use for their website homepages, book covers, workshop banners, and even award and exhibition submissions.
Pure Street Photography is more than just a platform; it's a grand and immense digital exhibition. It’s a hub for building a global movement that nurtures learning and visibility. A space where photographers gain genuine feedback, build strong portfolios, refine their skills and vision, and gain the confidence to showcase their work worldwide. Pure Street Photography has become a symbol of credibility and notability in the street photography world. Being part of PSP means your work has been carefully curated and recognized for its artistic value. It's establishing themselves as respected and recognized photographers."
Photo by Jenny Sowry
Photo by Chloe Gummer
The Pure Street Photography (PSP) team is actively working to expand global exhibitions, showcasing the work of talented photographers to audiences around the world. "Our vision is to curate large-scale exhibitions that showcase the power and beauty of street photography in diverse cultural settings.
Excitingly, we already have one upcoming exhibition scheduled in Rome, Italy, in September 2025, marking a significant milestone in our journey. This is just the beginning, as we continue to work towards making PSP a platform that not only features photographers online but also gives them the opportunity to exhibit their work in prestigious spaces worldwide.
I envision PSP opening doors for photographers at every stage of their journey. We want to empower street photographers to grow more. Whether it’s by helping someone get featured, land an exhibition, or publish a book. Our doors are open for every photographer. Regardless of whether the photographer is an amateur or a professional, they all have a chance to be seen, heard, and celebrated."
Photo by Sonya Newell-Smith
Photo by Joanna Madloch
Bhalotia shared that recent trends in street photography show photographers shifting from simple candid shots to focusing more on storytelling, using visual narratives to stir deeper emotions. "Also, mobile photography is on the rise. With its convenience and discreet nature, more photographers are embracing smartphones to capture spontaneous moments effortlessly, further pushing the boundaries of modern street photography.
At the same time, I’ve noticed a resurgence of film photography, with many photographers rediscovering its unique aesthetic."
Photo by Sean Browne
Photo by Mscatandfriends
If you're an aspiring street photographer, Bhalotia has some valuable advice to share! "There are no rules in photography. I strongly encourage sharing your work as a vital step in growing as a street photographer, regardless of your experience level. I believe that photography is meant to be seen, experienced, and celebrated rather than kept to yourself. Photograph what truly makes you happy, develop your unique style, and stay consistent while staying true to your vision."
Photo by Thomas Regembal
Photo by Anton Panchenkov
Photo by Paul McCain
Photo by Juha Metso
Photo by Mirko Maffioli
Photo by Natali Voitek
Love that kitty. Oh, wait - there is something else in the photo?
Photo by Sonya Newell-Smith
Photo by Demetrio Jereissati
Photo by Joanna Madloch
Photo by Linda True
Photo by Yasmine Rafii
Photo by Peter Tast
Photo by Shruti Bansal
Photo by Vivian Maier
Photo by Allan Grant
Photo by Eric Moreira
Photo by Jérémie Azuelos
Photo by Ciro Silvestre
Photo by John Van Hasselt
Photo by Aman Lathwal
Photo by Juleah Claar
Photo by Shruti Bansal
Photo by David Silva
Photo by Promila Bahri
Photo by Holger Kunze
Photo by Promila Bahri
Photo by Juleah Claar
Photo by Linda True
Photo by Joanna Madloch
Photo by Jérémie Azuelos