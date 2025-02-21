ADVERTISEMENT

Cássio Vasconcellos has captured some of the most incredible aerial shots, showcasing an impressive sense of scale. Though he is also behind other great photography series, “Collectives” is the one that caught the eyes of many people and continues to captivate audiences around the world.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Cássio shared more about how the series “Collectives” came to be. “The project emerged from my desire to portray the immense scale of human consumption and its impact on the planet. This involved the meticulous assembly of thousands of individual photographs to construct expansive and imaginary landscapes that reflect our globalized world.”

So, let’s hop into the post and see the full-scale photos that have been zoomed in to reveal incredible details and hidden patterns.

