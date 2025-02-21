Striking Aerial Photos Of An Immense Scale Captured By Cássio Vasconcellos (17 Pics)Interview With Artist
Cássio Vasconcellos has captured some of the most incredible aerial shots, showcasing an impressive sense of scale. Though he is also behind other great photography series, “Collectives” is the one that caught the eyes of many people and continues to captivate audiences around the world.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Cássio shared more about how the series “Collectives” came to be. “The project emerged from my desire to portray the immense scale of human consumption and its impact on the planet. This involved the meticulous assembly of thousands of individual photographs to construct expansive and imaginary landscapes that reflect our globalized world.”
So, let’s hop into the post and see the full-scale photos that have been zoomed in to reveal incredible details and hidden patterns.
We continued the interview with Cássio, where he shared more about his background.
He wrote: “I was born in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1965. My journey in photography began at the age of 15. Since then, photography has become not only my profession but also my way of interpreting and engaging with the world. My training was essentially hands-on, experimenting and exploring different visual languages throughout more than four decades of my career.”
The artist also shared what initially drew him to the world of photography.
“My relationship with photography began intuitively. During a weekend trip with my parents, I took my father's camera and started photographing. I was instantly fascinated. At that moment, I discovered a unique way to express myself, to capture moments, and to create new perspectives on the world around me. Since then, I haven’t stopped. Photography has become not just a tool for documentation but a means to question, compose, and transform reality through aesthetics and light,” wrote Cássio.
As for the interest in aerial photography specifically, Cássio wrote: “My passion for aerial photography comes from a deep fascination with both photography and aviation, especially helicopters. I specialized in aerial photography and also learned to fly to gain more knowledge in the field. It’s my favorite way to photograph because it combines my two passions.”
Cássio already shared a bit about his creative process regarding the “Collectives” project, but he expanded on the topic.
“My creative process is deeply rooted in observation and research. I often use tools like Google Earth to scout interesting locations before embarking on a flight. However, many of my discoveries happen spontaneously during these aerial journeys.”
We were curious about what takeaway Cássio hopes for his audiences. He commented:
“I hope my work inspires viewers to reflect on our contemporary lifestyle and the various marks we leave on the planet. By presenting familiar scenes from an unconventional perspective, I aim to evoke a sense of wonder that encourages contemplation about the environment and social structures.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I hope that, through my images, viewers can experience a new perspective.”