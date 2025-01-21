If you’re curious to see what other careers rake in the big bucks, keep scrolling for the full list below!

Well, these Redditors most definitely belong to the folding club, as they claim to be earning over $10K a month. Recently, they shared the jobs that help them bring in that kind of income. And no, it’s not just the usual suspects like software engineers or doctors—there are plenty of surprising professions in the mix, including crane operators, dog groomers, train conductors, and checks notes companions for Korean women.

Does your money jiggle jiggle or fold, pandas? We all hope for it to be the latter, don’t we?

#1 I manage developers and engineers to make meetings where we talk about the same thing and don’t make any progress for years at a time.

RELATED:

#2 Put people to sleep for surgery.

#3 Financial adviser specialising in retirement planning - has its ups and downs but a lot of my job is helping people realise their dream retirements so it’s very rewarding.

#4 Crane operator in the oilfield. Work 13 hours a day for 20 days then I’m off 10. I’ve gotten in the crane 2 times so far in the last 10 hours.

#5 I sell propane and propane accessories.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Air traffic controller.

#7 I make over 10k a month for 9 months out of the year. My wife and I own an exterior cleaning company. We do window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing. In November we make over 20k.

#8 I write automated models to catch money laundering for large banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Emergency medicine PA.



I do a lot of suturing and pull a lot of things out of people's butts because everyone slipped while naked getting out of the shower.

#10 Senior Software Engineer *not* based in silicon valley!

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I take 35-50 year old Korean women on dates to provide companionship. 99% of them are extremely wealthy and usually divorced. Also get some expensive gifts as extra perks.



No I do not sleep with them. 🙃.

#12 Massage Therapist. 250.00 per client. 3 every Monday-Friday. Off weekends. Not including tips btw. Learn how to market yourself well and it flows smoothly. Love it so much. Only work for 3 hours and im done for the day :). You HAVE to have charisma and a decent well look btw. Ex nurse here- - really wish I would have went the route for LMT

sooner, never looked back at nursing since then. The best part is the connections you make. Your clients will consist of possible doctors, lawyers, pr agents etc. good word goes around for you and you made it. Yes your hands will be tired but it’s worth it. That’s probably the major Con. At least for me.



Go where the money is. I live 10 minutes away from Woodlands Texas where the clients pay the big bucks. They wont bat an eye and hand it like pocket change. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I prosecute wife beaters.

#14 Locomotive engineer. Tl;dr I drive trains.

#15 Draw maps for D&D and sell them through Patreon. Started during the pandemic where online D&D really took off.

#16 I’m not quite there yet but averaged $9100 a month for 2024. Before this career I’d never made more than $30k a year. I’m a dog groomer.

#17 Computer programmer.

I work 4 10s and from home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Travel nurse. I travel across multiple states working 13 week contracts in ERs that are short staffed. I work 3 days a week and try to take a month off after every contract.

#19 Work on the same place for 20 years, starting at age 20 and slowly climbing my way from the guy emptying the trucks (shipping dept) to senior leadership. I got two degrees along the way but honestly, sticking with the job for a long while, treating people with honesty and respect, building relationships and just generally never being an ahole to anyone did more for my career than my 2 degrees.

#20 Pharmacist. It’s been a year and a half since I graduated and I’ve been making 10k a month the whole time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Train conductor in Norway.



Rather well paid, but a somewhat bad rotation (you can work early morning one day, midday the next, and night the one after that again).



But I enjoy it a lot.

Wouldn’t do anything else, except win the lottery.

#22 IT leadership for large healthcare organization. My husband is in technology sales. We each earn over $10k a month.

#23 I run a shop. We build vintage vehicles 30s-40s era. This is what i’ve found in owning a few businesses over the past 12 years.



It’s important to surround yourself with successful people. They dont have to be like minded, it’s even better to not have like minded people around. It gives you different prospectives. A older more wiser mentor will save you a lot of headaches. When you stop learning, you start dying. Stay humble.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Paint apartments. I get about $1200 a unit and do one every two days.

#25 Project Manager. When I work 40 hrs a week or less it’s worth it, when I’m working 70+ I want to jump off a bridge. The work is not fulfilling but I’m glad to pay the bills.

#26 Arborist. I earn a (pretty good) living using stihl chainsaws.

#27 Linux System Administrator, I’m overpaid for this position I think but it’s highly stressful.

#28 Waste management consultant; NJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I'm an operator at a nuclear power plant.

#30 Film industry. (Camera Department)



No life while working, then hustling to get the next job between gigs.



You have no clue when the next gig will come so you have to budget like you might not work again in a year.



3/10 don't recommend.

#31 Senior Engineer also in Silicon Valley. Double edged sword, since housing in this area is ~$1.5m minimum.

#32 My brother inlaw makes $89k every two weeks. He's a corporate lawyer specializing in M&A.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 $242k annual base salary ($20k/mo). General counsel at an industrial manufacturing and construction company. That means I'm a lawyer and head of the legal department for a fairly big company. I've been a lawyer for almost 9 years and done multiple kinds of law. That has allowed me to skip a few steps. But I'm also damn good at what I do and work my a*s off.



The only lawyers I know that are happy are in-house lawyers like me (and some prosecutors, but they get paid s**t). But not everyone gets lucky enough to go in house.



If you're thinking about law I would highly recommend that you reconsider. Do medicine, software, cyber security or if you're hot be a sugar baby I guess (jk, don't do that). But anything but law.



For those who might ask why not law-

It starts with school, everyone at law school was the smartest kid in every one of their classes from elementary school through college. Everyone. Then you go from that to being... maybe middle of the pack. A nobody. And it's super f*****g cutthroat to get even there. But you learn to "think like a lawyer" (i.e. be a super obnoxious and hyper critical over thinker.)



Then you get to a law firm or a government job or whatever and it turns out law school taught you very little, if anything, about being a lawyer. But you're expected to know or learn the rules and start billing time, or charging people with crimes or protecting kids from abusive parents or some other super f*****g heavy thing, at 25 years old.



Don't get me wrong, I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. But imagine, if you will, keeping track of everything you do in six minute increments to get to 150 hours worth of billable hours of work a month; you can never get ahead, at very best you are caught up, until the first of the month when you are 150 hours behind again. It takes you 200+ hours of actual work to get to 150 or 160 of billable time. This is not an exaggeration in any sense.



Imagine also being the only thing between your client and ten years in prison, or losing their home, or losing their business or kids. In my situation I am constantly on the lookout for problems and watching for things that may become problems. For my entire company. The mental burden is ... a lot.



I am a borderline alcoholic and am only now learning to take care of myself again. It's been a long road and I'm on the right side of it now but there were times when I could have easily not made it to tomorrow, if you catch my drift.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I work two jobs: cyber security for one company full time (9K) and game developer contractor with another (5K-10K). The contractor job is based on completed work so pay fluctuates on how much time I can dedicate to it.

#35 PhD running government training program. 40 years experience.

#36 Not me, I'm retired. But I have two kids who each earn over $100,000 per mo. One is an attorney who bills out at $1650 an hour and the other is a VP with a major software company.

#37 Data Engineer: Switched careers 7 years ago. Learned Python, SQL, VBA, and dabbled in other languages. Learned Databricks, Azure, AWS and others. Also, Power BI, Qlik, SSRS.



Started as a Data Analyst and switched jobs every one to two years. Now at $100 an hour. So basically worked my a*s off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Chimney sweep. Not joking.

#39 $14,000/month. Retired! Pension 1 - Navy. Pension 2 - Teacher. Pension 3 - Social Security.



Edit 1: In “retirement” I also help out an undertaker friend with deceased removals, funerals, etc. I’m very active in the community. Every dime of what I make there goes to charity.



Edit 2: Thank you to the 95% of kind responders. The other 5% of haters (a) don’t know me as a person with their snarky comments, and (b) don’t realize, nor perhaps should they, that I donate/give away over half of what I earn in retirement each month to charity, tuition for poor kids, or others in need. I didn’t come from money, but through hard work, luck, and perseverance I made something of myself. When I was young and struggling, I vowed that if I ever had the means, I’d help at least one youngster succeed in life who had nothing. I did that in spades, and now it gives me purpose in life to help others less fortunate.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Surprised I havent seen any contractors for doe/dod contractors. I net ~12k a month from that and another 2k from VA disability.

#41 Man of the night.

#42 I play violin in an orchestra.

#43 Electrician. Wife is an ER nurse also making more than $10k a month.

#44 Event coordinator for weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Professional poker player.