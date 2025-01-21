ADVERTISEMENT

Does your money jiggle jiggle or fold, pandas? We all hope for it to be the latter, don’t we?

Well, these Redditors most definitely belong to the folding club, as they claim to be earning over $10K a month. Recently, they shared the jobs that help them bring in that kind of income. And no, it’s not just the usual suspects like software engineers or doctors—there are plenty of surprising professions in the mix, including crane operators, dog groomers, train conductors, and checks notes companions for Korean women.

If you’re curious to see what other careers rake in the big bucks, keep scrolling for the full list below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People in a modern office meeting, using laptops, discussing high-income professions around a conference table. I manage developers and engineers to make meetings where we talk about the same thing and don’t make any progress for years at a time.

averym88 , Mapbox/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
david_4 avatar
David Houde
David Houde
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a software engineer, I can confirm these type of people exist. I wish we could get rid of them all, but they know how to make themselves look important to leadership.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Surgeons in an operating room performing surgery, illustrating high-earning medical professionals at work. Put people to sleep for surgery.

    Apollo2068 , National Cancer Institute/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've only had surgery twice, but I can't tell you how much I appreciated my anesthesiologist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Two professionals discussing work over laptops and documents, highlighting careers of people earning $10K and above monthly. Financial adviser specialising in retirement planning - has its ups and downs but a lot of my job is helping people realise their dream retirements so it’s very rewarding.

    big-bluehouse , Scott Graham/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Construction crane against a clear blue sky, representing high-earning careers in construction engineering. Crane operator in the oilfield. Work 13 hours a day for 20 days then I’m off 10. I’ve gotten in the crane 2 times so far in the last 10 hours.

    Ancient_Amount3239 , Dirk Jutzas/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Orange gas cylinders lined up in storage, representing industrial work environments. I sell propane and propane accessories.

    Interesting-Loss34 , Eric Prouzet/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cockpit controls of an airplane, representing high-earning professions. Air traffic controller.

    h20house , DC Studio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A person in safety gear cleaning windows, representing high-earning jobs. I make over 10k a month for 9 months out of the year. My wife and I own an exterior cleaning company. We do window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing. In November we make over 20k.

    Alternative-Data9703 , Austin Burke/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    People working at computers in an office, focused on software development tasks. I write automated models to catch money laundering for large banks.

    thechangboy , Sigmund/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Professionals in a healthcare setting, including masked patients and staff, engaging in various activities. Emergency medicine PA.

    I do a lot of suturing and pull a lot of things out of people's butts because everyone slipped while naked getting out of the shower.

    golemsheppard2 , DC Studio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Person coding at a desk with multiple screens, wearing headphones, in a city office environment. Senior Software Engineer *not* based in silicon valley!

    TheHaitianPopulation , Christina @ wocintechchat.com/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david_4 avatar
    David Houde
    David Houde
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same, and I can personally confirm that $10k plus per month is very realistic.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Smiling woman enjoying a snack outdoors, representing people who earn $10K and above monthly. I take 35-50 year old Korean women on dates to provide companionship. 99% of them are extremely wealthy and usually divorced. Also get some expensive gifts as extra perks.

    No I do not sleep with them. 🙃.

    Pristine_Arm_898 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hands giving a massage, demonstrating a profession earning $10K and above monthly. Massage Therapist. 250.00 per client. 3 every Monday-Friday. Off weekends. Not including tips btw. Learn how to market yourself well and it flows smoothly. Love it so much. Only work for 3 hours and im done for the day :). You HAVE to have charisma and a decent well look btw. Ex nurse here- - really wish I would have went the route for LMT
    sooner, never looked back at nursing since then. The best part is the connections you make. Your clients will consist of possible doctors, lawyers, pr agents etc. good word goes around for you and you made it. Yes your hands will be tired but it’s worth it. That’s probably the major Con. At least for me. 

    Go where the money is. I live 10 minutes away from Woodlands Texas where the clients pay the big bucks. They wont bat an eye and hand it like pocket change. .

    HeyRalphy , Racool_studio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I prosecute wife beaters.

    The_Coffee_Attorney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Train conductor operating a blue and red train, showcasing a high-earning profession in transportation. Locomotive engineer. Tl;dr I drive trains.

    Tchukachinchina , Christian Meyer-Hentschel/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Blue dice on a colorful tablecloth next to a paper sheet, representing a game setting for people who earn $10K monthly. Draw maps for D&D and sell them through Patreon. Started during the pandemic where online D&D really took off.

    the_mad_cartographer , Gian-Luca Riner/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Person grooming a dog with a hairdryer and brush, showcasing a high-earning occupation. I’m not quite there yet but averaged $9100 a month for 2024. Before this career I’d never made more than $30k a year. I’m a dog groomer.

    therewillbehints , J. Balla Photography/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Computer programmer.
    I work 4 10s and from home.

    Den_of_Earth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Healthcare professional in scrubs and mask prepares for work, demonstrating roles of people who earn above $10K monthly. Travel nurse. I travel across multiple states working 13 week contracts in ERs that are short staffed. I work 3 days a week and try to take a month off after every contract.

    svrgnctzn , rawpixel.com/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Work on the same place for 20 years, starting at age 20 and slowly climbing my way from the guy emptying the trucks (shipping dept) to senior leadership. I got two degrees along the way but honestly, sticking with the job for a long while, treating people with honesty and respect, building relationships and just generally never being an ahole to anyone did more for my career than my 2 degrees.

    orcvader Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    People in a pharmacy setting, engaging with staff at the counter. Pharmacist. It’s been a year and a half since I graduated and I’ve been making 10k a month the whole time.

    Pocketrocket300 , Tbel Abuseridze/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Train traveling through a lush, mountainous landscape, showcasing scenic routes and beautiful views of nature. Train conductor in Norway.

    Rather well paid, but a somewhat bad rotation (you can work early morning one day, midday the next, and night the one after that again).

    But I enjoy it a lot.
    Wouldn’t do anything else, except win the lottery.

    TrainTransistor , Katja Anokhina/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two professionals in a conference room discussing work, whiteboard covered with sticky notes, laptops open on the table. IT leadership for large healthcare organization. My husband is in technology sales. We each earn over $10k a month.

    SpecificJunket8083 , LinkedIn Sales Solutions/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A classic black vintage car displayed in a modern showroom under spotlights. I run a shop. We build vintage vehicles 30s-40s era. This is what i’ve found in owning a few businesses over the past 12 years.

    It’s important to surround yourself with successful people. They dont have to be like minded, it’s even better to not have like minded people around. It gives you different prospectives. A older more wiser mentor will save you a lot of headaches. When you stop learning, you start dying. Stay humble.

    montanahotrods , Vitali Adutskevich/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Person painting wall yellow, wearing a red jumpsuit, illustrating work-related activities linked to high earners. Paint apartments. I get about $1200 a unit and do one every two days.

    RocMerc , Ali Mkumbwa/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Young professionals in a meeting, discussing career paths for people earning $10K and above monthly. Project Manager. When I work 40 hrs a week or less it’s worth it, when I’m working 70+ I want to jump off a bridge. The work is not fulfilling but I’m glad to pay the bills.

    citizen_tronald_dump , The Jopwell Collection/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Individual climbing a tree for work, showcasing a unique way people earn $10K and above monthly. Arborist. I earn a (pretty good) living using stihl chainsaws.

    Sea-Investigator-650 , henry perks/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    "Person working on a laptop in an office setting, representing people earning $10K and above monthly." Linux System Administrator, I’m overpaid for this position I think but it’s highly stressful.

    Outside_Mission8397 , Desola Lanre-Ologun/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Waste management consultant; NJ.

    legitiam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Nuclear power plant at night with cooling towers and lights, related to high-earning careers. I'm an operator at a nuclear power plant.

    HairHatsSuck , Nicolas HIPPERT/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A person operating a camera, filming a scene with another individual in the background, highlighting creative professions. Film industry. (Camera Department)

    No life while working, then hustling to get the next job between gigs.

    You have no clue when the next gig will come so you have to budget like you might not work again in a year.

    3/10 don't recommend.

    Galaxyhiker42 , Jakob Owens/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Person working on a laptop, drinking from a mug, earphones in, representing people who earn $10K and above monthly. Senior Engineer also in Silicon Valley. Double edged sword, since housing in this area is ~$1.5m minimum.

    1414username , Lala Azizli/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david_4 avatar
    David Houde
    David Houde
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang, I'm a software engineer nowhere near Silicon Valley. You can get a pretty nice where I live (Michigan, between Detroit and Flint) for under $500k.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Professional in a suit on stairs, representing high earners' occupations. My brother inlaw makes $89k every two weeks. He's a corporate lawyer specializing in M&A.

    Cutegun , Hunters Race/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Two people in an office setting reviewing documents, discussing six-figure income careers. $242k annual base salary ($20k/mo). General counsel at an industrial manufacturing and construction company. That means I'm a lawyer and head of the legal department for a fairly big company. I've been a lawyer for almost 9 years and done multiple kinds of law. That has allowed me to skip a few steps. But I'm also damn good at what I do and work my a*s off.

    The only lawyers I know that are happy are in-house lawyers like me (and some prosecutors, but they get paid s**t). But not everyone gets lucky enough to go in house.

    If you're thinking about law I would highly recommend that you reconsider. Do medicine, software, cyber security or if you're hot be a sugar baby I guess (jk, don't do that). But anything but law.

    For those who might ask why not law-
    It starts with school, everyone at law school was the smartest kid in every one of their classes from elementary school through college. Everyone. Then you go from that to being... maybe middle of the pack. A nobody. And it's super f*****g cutthroat to get even there. But you learn to "think like a lawyer" (i.e. be a super obnoxious and hyper critical over thinker.)

    Then you get to a law firm or a government job or whatever and it turns out law school taught you very little, if anything, about being a lawyer. But you're expected to know or learn the rules and start billing time, or charging people with crimes or protecting kids from abusive parents or some other super f*****g heavy thing, at 25 years old.

    Don't get me wrong, I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. But imagine, if you will, keeping track of everything you do in six minute increments to get to 150 hours worth of billable hours of work a month; you can never get ahead, at very best you are caught up, until the first of the month when you are 150 hours behind again. It takes you 200+ hours of actual work to get to 150 or 160 of billable time. This is not an exaggeration in any sense.

    Imagine also being the only thing between your client and ten years in prison, or losing their home, or losing their business or kids. In my situation I am constantly on the lookout for problems and watching for things that may become problems. For my entire company. The mental burden is ... a lot.

    I am a borderline alcoholic and am only now learning to take care of myself again. It's been a long road and I'm on the right side of it now but there were times when I could have easily not made it to tomorrow, if you catch my drift.

    here_for_the_lolz , Gabrielle Henderson/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I work two jobs: cyber security for one company full time (9K) and game developer contractor with another (5K-10K). The contractor job is based on completed work so pay fluctuates on how much time I can dedicate to it.

    DarthViscerate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    PhD running government training program. 40 years experience.

    frogbiscuit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Not me, I'm retired. But I have two kids who each earn over $100,000 per mo. One is an attorney who bills out at $1650 an hour and the other is a VP with a major software company.

    Story_Man_75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Data Engineer: Switched careers 7 years ago. Learned Python, SQL, VBA, and dabbled in other languages. Learned Databricks, Azure, AWS and others. Also, Power BI, Qlik, SSRS.

    Started as a Data Analyst and switched jobs every one to two years. Now at $100 an hour. So basically worked my a*s off.

    AstroSpiderBaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Chimney sweep. Not joking.

    Chocorua4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Two people in white shirts having a lively conversation outdoors, discussing what they do for a living. $14,000/month. Retired! Pension 1 - Navy. Pension 2 - Teacher. Pension 3 - Social Security.

    Edit 1: In “retirement” I also help out an undertaker friend with deceased removals, funerals, etc. I’m very active in the community. Every dime of what I make there goes to charity.

    Edit 2: Thank you to the 95% of kind responders. The other 5% of haters (a) don’t know me as a person with their snarky comments, and (b) don’t realize, nor perhaps should they, that I donate/give away over half of what I earn in retirement each month to charity, tuition for poor kids, or others in need. I didn’t come from money, but through hard work, luck, and perseverance I made something of myself. When I was young and struggling, I vowed that if I ever had the means, I’d help at least one youngster succeed in life who had nothing. I did that in spades, and now it gives me purpose in life to help others less fortunate.

    ActiveOldster , LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Surprised I havent seen any contractors for doe/dod contractors. I net ~12k a month from that and another 2k from VA disability.

    agedwisdom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Man of the night.

    Spunkywhiteboy87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    I play violin in an orchestra.

    Connect-Lemon-832 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Electrician. Wife is an ER nurse also making more than $10k a month.

    DanLong1298 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Event coordinator for weddings.

    TooMasterChad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Professional poker player.

    TrueNoobVibes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Doctor. In the past it used to be a very high-paying job, these days it's not so much - I still make a good living, but in low COL areas family docs make $100K and specialists make $250K. A partner of mine made $150K in the 70's when he started, he was still making $150K in 2010.

    videoismylife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!