#1 You're allowed to talk to your coworkers about pay. The amount of people I've run into who thinking discussing wages is honestly a crime absolutely blows my mind. Discuss what you make and if you're not making as much as someone else, question it.

#2 The secret most companies would die to keep hidden: they have NO IDEA what their employees actually do all day.



I watched this play out at my last company in the most infuriating way. Our VP mandated a "productivity tracking initiative" where we had to log every task for two weeks. When the results came in, they showed our team was handling triple the expected workload with outdated tools while two entire layers of management contributed almost nothing measurable.



What happened to this eye-opening data? It disappeared. Completely buried. Why? Because fixing it would mean admitting they've been underpaying the people actually keeping the lights on while overpaying people who mostly create PowerPoints about "synergy."



The kicker? Three months later, they laid off 20% of the doers and kept all the managers. Then they couldn't figure out why deadlines were suddenly impossible to meet. So they hired expensive consultants who recommended - you guessed it - more managers to "oversee productivity improvements."



Companies would rather set money on fire than admit their precious org charts and management structures are mostly theater. The people who create actual value are treated as replaceable while those who create meetings are treated as indispensable.

#3 That just because it's written company policy, doesn't make it law or legal. Anything can be argued in a court and policy that blatantly breaks the law or infringes on your rights, won't hold up.

#4 Maybe not millions, but any time your employer requires you to do something, you should be clocked in. Meetings, trainings, arriving early to "start your shift on time," should all be considered time on the clock and you should be compensated for it. I've heard many managers/bosses in the past tell teams not to clock in for brief meetings etc, which is wage theft.

#5 Returning to the office has nothing to do with increased performance of the actual business/work being done/culture/etc....

#6 Most jobs don’t actually need 40 hrs a week to get done. If you cut out pointless meetings and unnecessary tasks people could finish their work in way less time. If everyone realized that companies would probably have to pay for actual work done not just hours spent.

#7 Most companies *do not* reward you for going above and beyond—they just quietly raise the baseline of what's expected. Once you show you can give 120%, it becomes the new 100%, and suddenly you're doing 1.2 jobs for the same paycheck. Employers would lose millions if everyone realized that loyalty doesn’t equal security—or raises.

#8 That they actually can afford to give you a higher salary but choose not to.

#9 What if I told you most businesses count on employees not using all of their paid sick and vacation time? Each day they don't use is money the employer gets to keep. Let me give you another thing: when you are working unpaid overtime, they get used to it and don't consider giving you a raise.

#10 How much the top execs are making. I thought I was making an ok salary and then my company went public. In IPO filings it turned out the CEO was pulling in 40 M a year. Really made me think about all those year end 3% raise conversations.

#11 The union thing has already been brought up multiple times. I’ll just add that if you work for a large enough company, they literally have a department that pays people just to make sure unions don’t get formed. It’s usually called something like a labor relations and the main crux of their job is to assess unionization risk of every move the company makes. Couple that with the tactics company leaders use to disrupt/influence union votes, and it’s apparent that they are all scared s**tless of this.

#12 Know your benefits and rights. I manage people and handle benefits. The amount of employees that don’t have a f*****g clue what they are entitled to is ridiculous. I try to coach them, especially the younger folks, but they don’t get it. Two examples:



1. My state offers disability leave which includes parental leave. I’m in an “important” role where it can be difficult if I’m out of the office. When my kid was born, you can be d**n sure I took my full 3 months and not a bit less. F**k you, that’s my right, you can figure it out.



2. My brother, who is in his forties mind, tore his ACL at work for a huge company that delivers everything to your house in 2 days. He went to the doctor and got a note. I asked him if he reported it as a worker’s comp injury. “No, I have insurance.” The f**k dude, you also have deductibles and copays, AND you only have 10 days to report a worker’s comp injury. Get off the phone with me and go file a report NOW. If you need surgery and light duty or disability, that s**t HAS TO GO THROUGH YOUR EMPLOYER. ITS NOT ON YOU!

#13 That you can claim unemployment in the u.s. even if you are still working. If they cut your hours enough to where you're no longer making the same kind of money you were.You can file for unemployment.



( My knowledge may be a little bit dated).

#14 That most meetings could've been an email.

#15 That a lot of “urgent deadlines” are completely made up — just pressure tactics to squeeze more output without paying more.

#16 You cannot be fired for jury duty. Most jury duty summons will explicitly state this outright on the summons itself. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying to your face.



And no, at-will employment does NOT supersede this; jury duty is federally protected, even in at-will states. Even if you get fired under different circumstances, the timing *alone* could subject your employer to the court's scrutiny (especially in states like Pennsylvania and California), which in many cases will NOT end well for them.



My friend's former boss learned this the hard way.



EDIT: And while we're talking about the at-will doctrine, employers and employees alike sometimes forget that it applies BOTH ways.



Sure, you can fire anyone for nearly any reason (except certain protected reasons like jury duty and pregnancy, among others) or no reason... BUT they can also QUIT for any reason or no reason. And they do not need to give you 2 weeks notice. If I tell you I quit, that means I **QUIT**, and you **cannot** stop me.

#17 What "wage theft" is and that it's a crime.



Even an inattentive employer can do it by accident. S****y employers systematize it and steal millions from people.

#18 HR is not there for the benefit of employees.

#19 Company loyalty hits your income.



Wife and I were at the same company for well over a decade. We earned well so never thought about it.



Come an event that made us look around for what ifs. Incomes practically doubled a year later as we started at new companies being paid market value.



Not getting paid well? Find a new company to work for. We were in the medical field so was a bit easy for us.

#20 That losing your current job position isn't the end of your life. I have seen people hanging on toxic or low wage jobs for years exactly because of this fear. Employers make them believe that they cant do better than that.

#21 That ‘we’re like a family here’ actually just means ‘we hope you’ll tolerate unpaid overtime’ 🤭.

#22 How much value you actually bring to a company. Especially if you work in administrative, low paid positions. Sales supports etc, enable companies to make a hell of a lot of money.

#23 If everyone quit at the same time, they would not recover for weeks if not months.

#24 As a rule, an employer needs you more than an employee does.

#25 That "free rewards" program everyone wants you to sign up for these days is not actually free. The company is selling your data to advertisers. That is where the real money comes from.

#26 Most non-competes are illegal under "restraint of trade" laws. Its really just an attempt at employers getting folks thinking they are trapped there or would have to move or not work in their field in their area. its not legal. Mainly because it allows employers to start a***ing employees, freezing wages/promotions etc. Ask to make it a yearly renewed one with no compete/no fire agreed to by each. I doubt you would get it, but they certainly would respect you knowing exactly what they are asking of you, and expecting the same in return.

#27 Salaried employees can still be compensated for overtime pay if they are not exempt, many salaried employees are misclassified as exempt.



If you are salaried and you get docked partial pay for partial days worked etc, you are not salaried you are hourly.



Overtime hours are recorded WEEKLY past 40 hours, not every two weeks past 80 hours. Hours worked cannot be moved in different workweeks to avoid overtime pay.



If you are a 1099 worker but get treated like an employee you more than likely have been misclassified and your employer may be screwing you out of overtime pay and for sure in taxes.



Managers and supervisors cannot be in a tip pool. Only employees.



If employees are working at multiple businesses that share common goods, managers, owners, etc., the hours at both locations need to be conglomerated for overtime pay. IE: you work 25 hours at location 1 and 20 hours at location 2 in 1 week. You don't get paid separately, you have worked 45 hours and are owed overtime for 5 hours.



This may be considered common knowledge, but you'd be surprised how much employers attempt, and do, get away with.

#28 That management really doesn't work 800 times harder than the person flipping the burgers.

#29 Other developed countries have statutory worker protections such as vacation pay and parental leave far more generous than what Americans get, none of this "unlimited leave" which people are afraid to take. In Sweden for example, each parent gets a year of paid parental leave not this two weeks for one parent BS.

#30 I bet they don’t want employees realizing how much unpaid overtime adds up. Those extra hours? They're not going unnoticed, and they’re definitely costing the company more than they’d admit!

#31 You can negotiate your severance.

#32 Collective bargaining.

#33 That employers will always side with the person that's harder to replace. Always.

#34 >What's something employers would never want employees to know because they would lose millions?



The ceo and other executives aren't worth remotely close to what they make.

#35 That unions work and you should join/form one.

#36 That the bigger the collective of workers, the more power they have.

#37 Your boss doesn't know/care about you and only pretends because they think you'll feel bad about acting in your own interest. .

#38 Not millions but hundreds of thousands of dollars ...





1. At the end of every year employers get to keep keep all their employees' unclaimed flex spending dollars.



2. In my k-12 school district teachers can't take all their PTO bc the district can't find enough subs to cover requested PTO. They claim there is a shortage of sub teachers. The truth is their sub pay is too low so the subs take work in higher paying districts. .

#39 I'm late, but I haven't seen this mentioned. Your Flex Spending Account is "use it or lose it", but have you ever thought who gets that money when you don't use it? That's right, your employer. Either don't withhold what you can't use, or spend whatever you need to on first aid and advil because that goes back in your employer's pockets.

#40 That some companies abuse the hell out of Autistic Employees by underpaying them or by literally exploiting their kindness & putting them under immense stress while saying they're providing them jobs.

#41 I don't know about the hyperbole of losing millions, however most employees who have never been in management don't realize how hard it is to find a good employee, so unless you're in a high turnover job with a revolving door of low wage earners, your manager is more open to your needs than your manager lets on. Don't be afraid to seek better working conditions, an out of cycle pay increase or even an internal transfer, if you're any good at your job. Your manager is easier to replace than you are.

#42 Unlimited vacation benefits them vs. you. Vacation time is a liability on their books and get paid out to you if/when you leave. Unlimited vacation time removes that liability, saving them millions.



The policies typically say unlimited but *at the discretion of the manager*. Unless they are total rockstars, those who ask for or take alot of vacation are often managed out for performance reasons.

#43 There is an entire industry that is solely dedicated to helping large companies thwart unionization efforts by their employees. Companies in the US pay literally hundreds of millions of dollars each year to these consultancy firms to stop their workers from asserting their right to collective bargaining. If your employer ever makes you go to a meeting or watch a video where someone tries to tell you all the ways that unions are bad for you, know that this is complete and utter b******t that has been carefully constructed and refined and utilized over and over again to keep you and people like you from getting a fair wage. THINK ABOUT HOW MUCH MONEY THEY SPEND TO DO THIS. It is not for your benefit. It is for theirs.

#44 Sometimes, companies just - steal from employees. Directly.

#45 The reason why the company missed sales goals and you didn’t get a bonus…Cause the ceo or other executive screwed it up.



Employees wound revolt in they found out how often deals are lost and their money is f****d with because of some executive mistake.



We Did layoffs cause the vp is sales has a bad strategy of the market 2 years ago that didn’t work out. So they had to fire a few dozen people. But it was that one guys fault.

#46 Giving 2 weeks' notice is stupid and you shouldn't do it.

#47 Dead peasant insurance aka "Corporate-Owned Life Insurance" (COLI). It's when a company takes out a life insurance policy on an employee, almost always without their knowledge, and names the company as the beneficiary. If the employee dies, the company gets the payout. They can profit off of your death. Often, they will profit MORE from an industrial accident than they will have to pay out in settlement or insurance premiums going up. But they will also profit from a non-work related death, like if you get hit by a car on the weekend.



And if the policy is kept even after the employee leaves, it's still good.



Wal Mart did it. Winn Dixie did it. Dow. Proctor and Gamble. It's not unusual.



Now there are laws requiring disclosure but I am not sure how many people read the fine print when they sign on.

#48 I've always believed *there ought to be a law* that requires employers to listed the wages and compensation of ALL employees.

#49 I have scrolled quite a long way and haven’t seen 401k matching mentioned. If your company offers this do everything you can to make sure you get the match in full. It is free money to you. And it is money that will hugely multiply over time. Any money you put in also goes in pre tax, so it’s an even better deal for you. Usually it’s a certain amount per quarter so you need to contribute regularly over the year. Please find out if your company does this and if they do then take advantage! .

#50 They aren't giving loyal employees raises that match the wages of new hires. You can start at a company at $10, 10 years later you're under $15 and new hires are at $16.

#51 In Chicago, it's called ODRISA and the Fair Workweek Act



many businesses would be on the hook for fines and backpay if their employees pushed back on their illegal scheduling practices



they can't schedule you more than 6 days in a row, schedule you with close-open shifts, or change your schedule last minute.



I used to raise the concern to my supervisors, but the last time took weeks for them to determine that I was correct, then I got fired not too long after.

#52 You can just take the whole toilet paper roll home from the bathroom. Nobody will stop you. .

#53 That if you work for a public company and checked SEC Form DEF 14A for Executive Compensation, you'd feel much differently about 'layoffs'. In most cases, salary is lunch money compared to their stock holdings, and juicing the stock price by having a round of layoffs to make the company more 'efficient' means 'too bad, you have to suffer so we can make more money'.



'Shareholder value' was a sociopathic financial model that made it ok to put shareholders (them) before even customers - and WAY before employees.

