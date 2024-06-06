ADVERTISEMENT

Nature is the most beautiful ever-changing phenomenon, and many photographers try to capture its fleeting moments. To celebrate those artists, The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced their winning pictures of the year 2024.

Contestants were able to submit their work in the following seven categories: Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Plants and Fungi, Landscapes, and Nature's Studio. In this year's competition, Dieter Damschen was nominated as the photographer of the year with the photo "Winter flood in a riparian forest".

Down below we have shared other 21 winners from all the categories, and if you would like to see more photos, take a look here.

More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram

#1

Category Mammals, 1st Place Winner: "Bubblenet" By Scott Portelli

Category Mammals, 1st Place Winner: "Bubblenet" By Scott Portelli

the first ever human in a bubble bath was discovered this way.. 🙃

#2

Category Birds, 1st Place Winner: "Surfing On The Other Side" By Levi Fitze

Category Birds, 1st Place Winner: "Surfing On The Other Side" By Levi Fitze

#3

Category Mammals, 5th Place Winner: "Whiskers" By Luca Lorenz

Category Mammals, 5th Place Winner: "Whiskers" By Luca Lorenz

#4

Category Mammals, 8th Place Winner: "In The Eye Of The Cheetah" By Monika Morlak

Category Mammals, 8th Place Winner: "In The Eye Of The Cheetah" By Monika Morlak

Okay I would not have given this one 8th place. This is...WOW.

#5

Category Other Animals, 1st Place Winner: "Thread Winged" By Gerald Haas

Category Other Animals, 1st Place Winner: "Thread Winged" By Gerald Haas

#6

Category Birds, 2nd Place Winner: "Incoming" By Marion Vollborn

Category Birds, 2nd Place Winner: "Incoming" By Marion Vollborn

#7

Category Other Animals, 2nd Place Winner: "Tasting The Air" By Kai Kolodziej

Category Other Animals, 2nd Place Winner: "Tasting The Air" By Kai Kolodziej

#8

Category Plants And Fungi, 3rd Place Winner: "Chaos" By Jan Lessmann

Category Plants And Fungi, 3rd Place Winner: "Chaos" By Jan Lessmann

#9

Category Nature's Studio, 2nd Place Winner: "Aerobatics In The Morning Light" By Christian Brinkmann

Category Nature's Studio, 2nd Place Winner: "Aerobatics In The Morning Light" By Christian Brinkmann

#10

Special Category: All Things Flow - Germany's River Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: "Isar Floodplain In Morning Fog" By Andreas Volz

Special Category: All Things Flow - Germany's River Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: "Isar Floodplain In Morning Fog" By Andreas Volz

#11

Overall Winner: "Winter Flood In A Riparian Forest" By Dieter Damschen

Overall Winner: "Winter Flood In A Riparian Forest" By Dieter Damschen

#12

Category Mammals, 2nd Place Winner: "Eyes Shut And Waiting For Spring" By Flurin Leugger

Category Mammals, 2nd Place Winner: "Eyes Shut And Waiting For Spring" By Flurin Leugger

#13

Category Mammals, 3rd Place Winner: "Pandemonium" By Manfred Foeger

Category Mammals, 3rd Place Winner: "Pandemonium" By Manfred Foeger

#14

Prize Of The Jury: "Predator And Prey" By Jan Sohler

Prize Of The Jury: "Predator And Prey" By Jan Sohler

#15

Category Plants And Fungi, 2nd Place Winner: "Frozen Bell(E)" By Sigi Zang

Category Plants And Fungi, 2nd Place Winner: "Frozen Bell(E)" By Sigi Zang

#16

Category Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: "Marble" By Florian Smit

Category Landscapes, 2nd Place Winner: "Marble" By Florian Smit

#17

Category Plants And Fungi, 1st Place Winner: "Arrowhead" By Heike Odermatt

Category Plants And Fungi, 1st Place Winner: "Arrowhead" By Heike Odermatt

#18

Category Plants And Fungi, 7th Place Winner: "Blue Hour" By Wolfgang Veeser

Category Plants And Fungi, 7th Place Winner: "Blue Hour" By Wolfgang Veeser

#19

Category Landscapes, 1st Place Winner: "Birches In Autumn" By Felix Wesch

Category Landscapes, 1st Place Winner: "Birches In Autumn" By Felix Wesch

#20

Category Nature's Studio, 1st Place Winner: "Flag Tree" By Marte Engelbrecht

Category Nature's Studio, 1st Place Winner: "Flag Tree" By Marte Engelbrecht

#21

Category Nature's Studio, 8th Place Winner: "Tree Ballet" By Hermann Hirsch

Category Nature's Studio, 8th Place Winner: "Tree Ballet" By Hermann Hirsch

