Well, if you don’t want to throw away all the graphic T-shirts in your wardrobe, there are some ways to incorporate them into “proper” fashion. For instance, wearing abstract, minimal designs instead of logos; wearing shirts with one word written instead of whole sentences (as they can be cringy at times), and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, even if the graphic tees that are considered to be immature or too “out there” are to your taste, you shouldn’t feel like you can’t wear them. Only you know the proper time to—or not to—wear them in formal settings, but sometimes it's better to save them for more casual gatherings.

As we said in the beginning, fashion is to each their own. Still, that doesn't mean we can’t be entertained by weird T-shirts, like the ones on this list. So, let’s do that, and let’s not forget to upvote, too!



