ADVERTISEMENT

AI image generators were first introduced a couple of years ago, enabling people to create pictures of incredible things and places that don't exist in real life. However, I've never needed AI tools to capture such images. How is that possible, you may wonder? I spend long hours searching for these bizarre locations, then I take a train and travel to document them on my website, Off the Beaten Track, a project dedicated to exploring unusual places. These include various decorated gardens, sites classified as art environments, and other strange, eye-catching sights.



So far, I have visited almost 200 unusual places, but it’s not over yet, as my bucket list is still growing. Many of these locations are so bizarre that, if you didn’t know they really existed, you might think they were generated by AI. Below are 80 of the most incredible places. For more, feel free to visit my website.



More info: stepoffthebeatentrack.com | Facebook