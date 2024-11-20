But visiting someone else’s house can backfire when you start to notice things that terrify you. Redditors have recently been discussing some of the worst things that you could possibly find in someone else’s home, so we’ve gathered the biggest red flags below. Enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the things that would send you running for the hills!

Being invited into a friend’s home can feel like a huge honor. They’re opening up their humble abode to you, and you have the opportunity to get an intimate peek into their life. They might have family photos on the walls, artwork from childhood on the fridge and dozens of books that mean the world to them lining the shelves.

#1 No hand soap in the bathroom.

#2 I change the bathroom towels in our guest bathroom every Friday. One Friday I told my son to go wipe up the urine he left on the seat & floor and then watched this imposter of my DNA, wipe the urine with a hand towel and hang it back up, in front of me. I've never wanted to disown a relative more in my life.

#3 Dirty litter boxes if they have cats, and I mean filthy.

#4 No sheets on their bed but clearly they sleep on it.

#5 When their pets water bowls are empty. Monsters.

#6 House made of sweets and gingerbread. Boiling cauldron over chimney fire.

#7 I don’t know if I’d go as far as “red flag”, but people who have zero books in their home give me pause.

#8 When they let their pets poop and pee in the house. Bonus if they let their kid sleep in a room that is essentially a massive litter box.

#9 Dish rack was in the sink and had black mold on it, they put clean dishes on it to dry i was horrified they also just put water in the baby bottles and let them soak and used them. Never actually washing the bottles HORRIFIED.

#10 I did some real estate photography on a home.



It was a Mass State Trooper. It was disturbing: A nice neighborhood, a nice home, clean and well maintained. Kids and wife photos decorating the walls and end tables. But I started noticing holes punched into walls (some of them plastered and repaired, some of them "fresh". Doors that had been splintered at the bottom from being kicked in. A couple doors that had padlocks on them that had been ripped out. There were just signs of rage everywhere I looked. It was disturbing and I felt bad for the family.

#11 When they don't do basic preparation for a preplanned guest coming over. For example, there's no toilet paper, they don't offer you anything to drink, house is really messy.

#12 Really gnarly aquarium. If you’re gonna trap fish in a box for your personal pleasure, keep that s**t pristine.

#13 Crosses / jesus s**t everywhere.

#14 Large political flags on the wall. I don't care what your political affiliations are, if you are that obsessed with it that you feel the need to hang a huge flag in your living room to announce them, that's a no from me.

#15 If they have children, but you see no sign of a child in the home outside of their bedroom.



Edit: I do not mean the home is trashed. I mean you see no photos, no coats, shoes, toys anything indicating a child lives there too. For example I tidy up every night, but you’ll still see my toddlers shoes by the door and his little paw patrol table in the living room. & photos around the house of him of course



Another edit: I am not going back and fourth with you sad beige parents that live for aesthetics. If you don’t get it I’m not explaining it.

#16 When they use the sofa as a changing table with no blanket or anything on it. I went to someone's house and the kid had a blow out. The mom just put the baby with poopy diaper on the sofa to change her and looked at me when my jaw hit the floor and said "What's the big deal? It's just poop!" I never went there again.



It also explains why they purchased a brown sofa. 🤢.

#17 No cleaning supplies.

#18 They had only one kitchen cloth. Just that ONE. Used for wiping hands, wiping the counter, wiping the dishes, and wiping the microwave/stove after cooking.

#19 This extreme beigeness. Especially if there are kids. I saw videos of parents painting colorful toys beige. It's just sad.

#20 Trashy neighbor's dog died in a kennel, probably from starvation.



They ignored the body until well after rigor set in, and then they couldn't get it out of the cage because the limbs wouldn't bend. So they just left it in there, in the house, surrounded by piles of garbage



Their 10-year-old eventually asked other neighborhood adults for help because the parents wouldn't do anything about it.



So... dead dog rotting in a cage is my red flag.

#21 Live laugh love.

#22 My bicycle that I reported stolen 2 weeks ago. Big Red Flag.

#23 Dirty light switches. This means they don't wash their hands. Don't eat there.

#24 Books on Dianetics



My phone kept changing that to diabetics.

#25 A collection of young women's ID cards.

#26 Had dinner with my friend's family. They had a bottle of something called "Beano" on the table, and they each took turns passing it around and adding it to their food. I asked and my friend and he said it was "anti-fart drops". He later told me that his family farts a whole ton so the Beano mitigates the grossness. I couldn't shake that he has a wierd fart family and never went back.... I guess that's not really a red flag. They were just sweet people with fart problems.

#27 No furniture, black garbage bags as window curtains, and a box spring with no sheets just a dirty blanket..

#28 One major red flag is if their home feels too sterile or empty—like they don’t actually live there. Also, lots of signs of anger, like holes in the walls, can be concerning!

#29 I was looking at an apartment to rent in a very liberal part of the USA. Place was great! I’d have a huge windowed area and lots of nice amenities like a fireplace. I went to the other part of the place where the landlord lived. Above *his* fireplace was a portrait. A portrait of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Founder of the KKK. I noped right the f**k out of there.

#30 No trash bag for the bathroom bin .

#31 Growing up my mom always told me if I saw a gun in someone's home to politely leave and call her and that she'd pick me up. How to tell in one quick story that someone was raised outside of the United States. I still get a jolt when I see a rifle in someone's house, I understand that there is responsible gun owners but I am not fond of being near weapons even when properly stored.

#32 Dried dirty dishes, food left out, no furniture/evidence of hobbies except for a Gaming Station, neglected pets, pepe decor...

#33 No toilet brush or plunger.

#34 This is certainly a personal ick and not necessarily a red flag for everyone, but; having absolutely NOTHING on white walls. Less decoration/personality than a hotel room. Not even pictures of family members or of his children. I couldn't help but ask him about it, thinking he had just moved in or something, and he said he didn't want to get "attached" to the apartment but had been living there for years and wasn't moving out any time soon. Gave me some weird vibes and I never went back after.

#35 There was a guy who posted on r/malelivingspace who has 3 ‘obey’ prints above his bed.

#36 Roaches. My in laws place is full of roaches and they act like it's no big deal.

#37 Hoarders.

#38 I once saw an actual red flag.

#39 Bare mattress on the floor. No duvet cover or pillow cases. Crusty hand towels that haven’t been changed in days or weeks.

#40 Poop knife.

#41 We were looking at a litter of German Shepherd puppies. Very large house, lots of land. Looked rather posh.



The mum and pups were in the kitchen. Dog poo, puddles of urine everywhere.



I managed to step in 💩



Owner said ‘oh sorry! Give me your boot and I’ll clean it’.



I assumed she had an outside tap? Oh no…she took it to the kitchen sink and washed it there.



We declined a cup of tea.

#42 A dog with a shock collar.

#43 A thousand bottles of baby oil.

#44 Toilet paper roll facing in the wrong direction.

#45 Cr*ck pipe, cats but no litter box, liquor bottles are the only decoration you can find, barely any furniture.

#46 One of my best friends from middle school invited me to spend the night one weekend and their house was so unbelievably *nasty*. It was more than just trash and dirty clothes all over the place. My friend’s older sister had a baby and they even had dirty diapers and food scraps throughout their apartment. Aside from some odd behavior from their mom who was gone pretty much the whole time we were there. We went swimming in their apartment pool that same weekend and my friend told me that her mom actually had a d**g problem and she sometimes just wouldn’t see her for days at a time. So now I think any unusual amount of trash could indicate a serious issue someone there must really be going through something in order for their house to be looking like *that*.

#47 A parrot. No normal person lives with a parrot. I live with a parrot. Am definitely not normal.

#48 Carpet in the bathroom..

#49 Roaches and people who smoke cigarettes inside. Heretics.

#50 Crushed prescription pills lying all over the living room coffee table.

#51 An upside down pineapple 😂.

#52 A sign in the kitchen that says "KITCHEN".

#53 Anything related to Astrology.

#54 A TV mounted so high it’s almost touching the ceiling.