Being invited into a friend’s home can feel like a huge honor. They’re opening up their humble abode to you, and you have the opportunity to get an intimate peek into their life. They might have family photos on the walls, artwork from childhood on the fridge and dozens of books that mean the world to them lining the shelves.

But visiting someone else’s house can backfire when you start to notice things that terrify you. Redditors have recently been discussing some of the worst things that you could possibly find in someone else’s home, so we’ve gathered the biggest red flags below. Enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the things that would send you running for the hills!

#1

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home No hand soap in the bathroom.

Myctic_Darling , Daiga Ellaby/unsplash Report

#2

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home I change the bathroom towels in our guest bathroom every Friday. One Friday I told my son to go wipe up the urine he left on the seat & floor and then watched this imposter of my DNA, wipe the urine with a hand towel and hang it back up, in front of me. I've never wanted to disown a relative more in my life.

slightlydramatic , Daiga Ellaby/unsplash Report

daqadoodles_1 avatar
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a parent, this made me smile, not because of what he did ofcourse. But sometimes we forget that we never taught them how to do something. It kinda depends on his age though. At a certain age you could expect them to figure out to use toilet paper for that. But at other ages I am unfortunately not surprised that they do not think about what to use to wipe something up. My kids had the habit of taking a clean dishtowel (theedoek) from the cupboard to clean up spills. Instead of a rag (doekje) or a towel that was in use/more ready for a round of laundry. On one hand, ok, you are cleaning it up, but aaargh!

#3

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Dirty litter boxes if they have cats, and I mean filthy.

Ophede , B****Bussy/reddit Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was fortunate enough that my last cat hated litter trays. Fortunate for 16 years. Unfortunate for 1 year, because she couldn’t get herself out for toilet and used the corner behind the TV. When she passed, I changed the carpet.

#4

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home No sheets on their bed but clearly they sleep on it.

badcatgarfield , jonathan fisher/flickr Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had, perhaps twice I think, guests in our apartments who haven't bothered to put sheets or quilt covers on. Thankfully the mattress covers can be easily washed but the quilts take much more effort. Why do they do that? (Men both times I can remember).

#5

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home When their pets water bowls are empty. Monsters.

LoJellythings , tps12/flickr Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We even carry a silicone bowl around with us to make sure our savage beast is sufficiently hydrated.

#6

House made of sweets and gingerbread. Boiling cauldron over chimney fire.

azinize Report

#7

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home I don’t know if I’d go as far as “red flag”, but people who have zero books in their home give me pause.

notcool_neverwas , Francesca Tosolini/unsplash Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe it was Lee Mack who said that you know you’re working class when your TV is bigger than your bookcase. Looking at my family seems to bear this out.

#8

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home When they let their pets poop and pee in the house. Bonus if they let their kid sleep in a room that is essentially a massive litter box.

CamoWeddingDress , Sandra Seitamaa/unsplash Report

#9

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Dish rack was in the sink and had black mold on it, they put clean dishes on it to dry i was horrified they also just put water in the baby bottles and let them soak and used them. Never actually washing the bottles HORRIFIED.

sorrytooffnd , Simon Job/flickr Report

#10

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home I did some real estate photography on a home.

It was a Mass State Trooper. It was disturbing: A nice neighborhood, a nice home, clean and well maintained. Kids and wife photos decorating the walls and end tables. But I started noticing holes punched into walls (some of them plastered and repaired, some of them "fresh". Doors that had been splintered at the bottom from being kicked in. A couple doors that had padlocks on them that had been ripped out. There were just signs of rage everywhere I looked. It was disturbing and I felt bad for the family.

parkerjh , Lujia Zhang/unsplash Report

#11

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home When they don't do basic preparation for a preplanned guest coming over. For example, there's no toilet paper, they don't offer you anything to drink, house is really messy.

AriasK , Ivan Radic/flickr Report

lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First thing I do when I know I'm having people over is clean the toilet and make sure there's enough TP

#12

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Really gnarly aquarium. If you’re gonna trap fish in a box for your personal pleasure, keep that s**t pristine.

NeitherWait5587 , Zealousideal_Event45/reddit Report

#13

Crosses / jesus s**t everywhere.

NaiveOpening7376 Report

#14

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Large political flags on the wall. I don't care what your political affiliations are, if you are that obsessed with it that you feel the need to hang a huge flag in your living room to announce them, that's a no from me.

NoFunction_ , skytheanimalman/reddit Report

#15

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home If they have children, but you see no sign of a child in the home outside of their bedroom.

Edit: I do not mean the home is trashed. I mean you see no photos, no coats, shoes, toys anything indicating a child lives there too. For example I tidy up every night, but you’ll still see my toddlers shoes by the door and his little paw patrol table in the living room. & photos around the house of him of course

Another edit: I am not going back and fourth with you sad beige parents that live for aesthetics. If you don’t get it I’m not explaining it.

DontWantNoCornbreadd , Jelena Mirkovic/unsplash Report

rachaelmccann avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not at my house. "Kids definitely live here" would be your first thought walking into my house between the crayons and coloring books usually spread all over the coffee table, the overflowing toybox in the living room corner, and rather disorganized shelf of kids books.

#16

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home When they use the sofa as a changing table with no blanket or anything on it. I went to someone's house and the kid had a blow out. The mom just put the baby with poopy diaper on the sofa to change her and looked at me when my jaw hit the floor and said "What's the big deal? It's just poop!" I never went there again.

It also explains why they purchased a brown sofa. 🤢.

Hangrycouchpotato , Getty Images/unsplash Report

#17

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home No cleaning supplies.

ZooperScooper77 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

#18

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home They had only one kitchen cloth. Just that ONE. Used for wiping hands, wiping the counter, wiping the dishes, and wiping the microwave/stove after cooking.

Successful_Ranger_19 , Faruk Tokluoğlu/unsplash Report

#19

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home This extreme beigeness. Especially if there are kids. I saw videos of parents painting colorful toys beige. It's just sad.

rusty_trashcan_210 , Gláuber Sampaio/unsplash Report

rachaelmccann avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand this at all. It feels so impersonal. I dislike overly matched and perfectly decorated houses too. Being in someone's home should tell you who they are, but an overly-curated home always makes me feel like they're trying to hide themselves.

#20

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Trashy neighbor's dog died in a kennel, probably from starvation.

They ignored the body until well after rigor set in, and then they couldn't get it out of the cage because the limbs wouldn't bend. So they just left it in there, in the house, surrounded by piles of garbage

Their 10-year-old eventually asked other neighborhood adults for help because the parents wouldn't do anything about it.

So... dead dog rotting in a cage is my red flag.

BeNice-ThisTime , Sarah Leo/flickr Report

gotham-city avatar
Smeghead Tribble Down Under
Smeghead Tribble Down Under
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMFG >.< I'd have had the cops, RSPCA, and anyone else I could think of on their fkn doorstep.

#21

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Live laugh love.

dewdropcat , albertpullinger/reddit Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More writing on the walls than in books? Massive red flag.

#22

My bicycle that I reported stolen 2 weeks ago. Big Red Flag.

ianmoone1102 Report

#23

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Dirty light switches. This means they don't wash their hands. Don't eat there.

EminTX , Nicholas Liby/flickr Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anything you touch will over time become grimey, whether you wash your hands or don't.

#24

Books on Dianetics

My phone kept changing that to diabetics.

eatmeat2016 Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Type one or type two? I’m trying to type “dianetics”!

#25

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home A collection of young women's ID cards.

FatFuckinPieceOfShit , Victoria Romulo/unsplash Report

#26

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Had dinner with my friend's family. They had a bottle of something called "Beano" on the table, and they each took turns passing it around and adding it to their food. I asked and my friend and he said it was "anti-fart drops". He later told me that his family farts a whole ton so the Beano mitigates the grossness. I couldn't shake that he has a wierd fart family and never went back.... I guess that's not really a red flag. They were just sweet people with fart problems.

alienanimal , Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos/flickr Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it stops you going back, it’s a de facto red flag.

#27

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home No furniture, black garbage bags as window curtains, and a box spring with no sheets just a dirty blanket..

Ill-Profession8600 , Shonduras/youtube Report

#28

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home One major red flag is if their home feels too sterile or empty—like they don’t actually live there. Also, lots of signs of anger, like holes in the walls, can be concerning!

RosyRiddle86 , Steven Ungermann/unsplash Report

#29

I was looking at an apartment to rent in a very liberal part of the USA. Place was great! I’d have a huge windowed area and lots of nice amenities like a fireplace. I went to the other part of the place where the landlord lived. Above *his* fireplace was a portrait. A portrait of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Founder of the KKK. I noped right the f**k out of there.

_CMDR_ Report

#30

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home No trash bag for the bathroom bin .

Acrobatic-Sense7463 , Randy_B_23/reddit Report

#31

Growing up my mom always told me if I saw a gun in someone's home to politely leave and call her and that she'd pick me up. How to tell in one quick story that someone was raised outside of the United States. I still get a jolt when I see a rifle in someone's house, I understand that there is responsible gun owners but I am not fond of being near weapons even when properly stored.

teachmeyourstory Report

#32

Dried dirty dishes, food left out, no furniture/evidence of hobbies except for a Gaming Station, neglected pets, pepe decor...

disorganizedorchid Report

#33

No toilet brush or plunger.

PleasantTomato7128 Report

#34

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home This is certainly a personal ick and not necessarily a red flag for everyone, but; having absolutely NOTHING on white walls. Less decoration/personality than a hotel room. Not even pictures of family members or of his children. I couldn't help but ask him about it, thinking he had just moved in or something, and he said he didn't want to get "attached" to the apartment but had been living there for years and wasn't moving out any time soon. Gave me some weird vibes and I never went back after.

sillylionface , Oleg Ivanov/unsplash Report

simoneyvandenheever avatar
neytjie
neytjie
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's a rental it's probably not a good idea to going around drilling holes in walls to hang stuff

#35

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home There was a guy who posted on r/malelivingspace who has 3 ‘obey’ prints above his bed.

lizabeth478 , highlife_/reddit Report

#36

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Roaches. My in laws place is full of roaches and they act like it's no big deal.

buoyant_nomad , Domas Mituzas/flickr Report

#37

Hoarders.

Strange-Catch6862 Report

#38

I once saw an actual red flag.

Competitive-Effort54 Report

#39

Bare mattress on the floor. No duvet cover or pillow cases. Crusty hand towels that haven’t been changed in days or weeks.

TartGoji Report

#40

Poop knife.

carriegood Report

#41

We were looking at a litter of German Shepherd puppies. Very large house, lots of land. Looked rather posh.

The mum and pups were in the kitchen. Dog poo, puddles of urine everywhere.

I managed to step in 💩

Owner said ‘oh sorry! Give me your boot and I’ll clean it’.

I assumed she had an outside tap? Oh no…she took it to the kitchen sink and washed it there.

We declined a cup of tea.

GingerbreadMary Report

#42

A dog with a shock collar.

Razorback_Ryan Report

#43

A thousand bottles of baby oil.

TrionCube Report

#44

Toilet paper roll facing in the wrong direction.

txlady100 Report

#45

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home Cr*ck pipe, cats but no litter box, liquor bottles are the only decoration you can find, barely any furniture.

Minute_Marzipan4597 , Christian Lue/unsplash Report

#46

“Dirty Litter Boxes”: 55 Red Flags That You Never Want To See In Someone Else’s Home One of my best friends from middle school invited me to spend the night one weekend and their house was so unbelievably *nasty*. It was more than just trash and dirty clothes all over the place. My friend’s older sister had a baby and they even had dirty diapers and food scraps throughout their apartment. Aside from some odd behavior from their mom who was gone pretty much the whole time we were there. We went swimming in their apartment pool that same weekend and my friend told me that her mom actually had a d**g problem and she sometimes just wouldn’t see her for days at a time. So now I think any unusual amount of trash could indicate a serious issue someone there must really be going through something in order for their house to be looking like *that*.

ABluntForcedDisTrama , slothliketendencies/reddit Report

#47

A parrot. No normal person lives with a parrot. I live with a parrot. Am definitely not normal.

NeiClaw Report

#48

Carpet in the bathroom..

DrunkRespondent Report

#49

Roaches and people who smoke cigarettes inside. Heretics.

No_buddy_cares Report

#50

Crushed prescription pills lying all over the living room coffee table.

Slingblade1170 Report

#51

An upside down pineapple 😂.

Mariah_Sizzle Report

#52

A sign in the kitchen that says "KITCHEN".

3marcus3 Report

#53

Anything related to Astrology.

PM_THE_REAPER Report

#54

A TV mounted so high it’s almost touching the ceiling.

smashmode Report

#55

A basement with a well.

Equivalent-Client443 Report

