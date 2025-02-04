ADVERTISEMENT

In the internet age, it’s all too common for people to just aggressively overshare online. For the most part it’s banal and really just a waste of time, but there are always some experiences and stories that would never make it to TV but are just as weird and terrifying.

Someone asked “What are some of the darkest stories and posts [online] that many people don't know about?” and people shared their worst examples. Be warned, many of these get pretty unpleasant. So just be aware of this as you read through, upvote the most interesting posts and be sure to add your thoughts to the comments below.

#1

Colorful sticky notes on a wall, representing stories found online. The guy who couldn't figure out who was leaving post it notes all his house. He had a co2 leak and was sleep walking/partially unconscious due to oxygen deprivation and writing the notes himself.

VisualEyez33 , Patrick Perkins/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Abandoned building with a haunting, dark corridor and scattered debris. The guy in China that stumbled upon all the dead bodies in an abandoned building. He kept coming back and noticed that things would be moved or bodies added or removed.

    0mnigul:

    I remember this. Wasn't it suspected as the victims being harvested for their organs?

    Critical_cheese , Jamison Riley/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pro tip: If you find a building full of dead bodies, report it to the police. Don't "keep coming back"

    #3

    Passengers seated in an airplane aisle, suggesting travel stories and online experiences. There was a short video of a plane crash accidentally taken by one of passengers inside the plane. It wasn’t gory. This guy was smiling and laughing and excited to reach his destination. Then the plane crashes suddenly, everything goes silent, and his cell phone camera is pointed up at the sky. No one survived the crash. The suddenness sticks with me. From happy and excited to gone from this world in almost no time at all.

    TheLadyNyxThalia , Suhyeon Choi/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Open door in dimly lit hallway, evoking a sense of haunting and mystery. There was a young man who went on holidays and when he came back he swore there was a bathroom where a cupboard now was and he didn’t believe anything his room mates told him that it had always been a cupboard.
    He came to reddit to explain the story and basically found out he had a brain tumour.

    anon , Mathias Reding/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Modern bathroom with beige cabinets, a white countertop, and a wall mirror; minimalist design. I believe the poop knife deserves an honorable mention, it's a classic, although it isn't dark.

    dirty-biscuit , Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd./unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    beanerbabies avatar
    Kristy Sambey
    Kristy Sambey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea about the story, but “poop knife” sounds particularly ominous.

    #6

    Graveyard with various tombstones casting shadows, evoking haunting and dark stories. I once stayed up all night going down a rabbit hole of disturbing stories on Reddit. A lot of ‘what are the most disturbing Reddit threads’ would have links to older similar threads so I was reading a lot of them. I haven’t been able to find this story again because there’s been a lot of these kinds of posts. But this is the one that stuck with me the most.

    OP told a story recounted by his mother who was a kid in 50s Texas. She was at a funeral of a disabled kid. The kids disability was a huge strain on the family and when he got sick and passed away a lot of people were saying it was for the best. Half way during the service they started hearing crying and banging and it was coming from inside the coffin! So they cut the service short and quickly took the coffin out and buried it. Only when OP was overheard by his mother telling the story to someone else did she mention that the family was her family.

    Sweetiee_Butterfly , Falling Further/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I don't believe this at all. If someone did plan to do away with one of their kids, they wouldn't commit the crime in front of whoever was at the funeral. Plus if in the US - then legal issues about burying people without a death certificate from a doctor / coroner.

    #7

    Coconut oil and shredded coconut with dark background, illustrating healthy ingredients placed on a rustic white table. The story about the grandma who used coconut oil on her grandchild who was allergic. She knew the child was allergic and chose to disregard it. The child passed away and the grandmother doesn’t understand why the parents do not want contact with her.

    Far-Economy5141 , Tijana Drndarski/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Woman sitting on a couch holding a ring, with a couple talking in the background, conveying a haunting story. For me it's definitely post from jasoninhell. Guy found out his wife was cheating on him. He asked on Reddit what he should do and then filed for divorce. The wife then [tried to] k*ll herself and their children.
    It was a heartbreaking post to read.

    Edit: As people in replies say, the wife tried to k*ll herself but didn't succeed and was later sentenced to 120 years in prison.

    LinuXxak , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good ol BP. Won't let you say words like Sewy-side or Murrr-der, but dedicates an entire thread to dark scary accounts that are mostly about "unalived" people. Hypocrites. If you want to pretend to be wholesome then be wholesome.

    #9

    Person using a chainsaw in a forest, wearing protective gear. Dark forest story ambiance. Anyone remember the story of the guys doing some tree work with chainsaws in a remote area when one guy slipped and cut himself bad. As they were trying to get to a hospital, driving erratically and fast, some lady started to block them as she thought they were just some a-holes. The guy ended up dying and they were able to get in touch with police. The lady ended up getting a ticket and one of the guys threw the bloody clothes at her car.

    That one stuck with me for some reason.

    Pennachini19 , Heber Davis/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not everybody is just an a*****e. You don’t know what is happening in somebody else’s life. Have some compassion. We seem to have forgotten that

    #10

    A cockroach on a rock, symbolizing dark stories found online. The guy who has a cockroach fetish and created a cockroach wife named Ogtha. He remains faithful to her and tried to come out to his family.

    surrala , Erik Karits/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t let MAGA world hear about it or they’ll blame it on public schools

    #11

    Close-up of a purple insect under a microscope, related to darkest stories found online. A dude who had a sick fetish for parasites

    He willingly infected himself with and sustained as many parasites as he could, and what’s more, he spread them around as much as he could, to as many people as he could.

    Of course, I speak in past-tense, but there’s no telling if this guy stopped. He had not expressed any intention of stopping when he wrote his confession. I forgot what sub he wrote this in.

    ladybabegyal , Alexander Zabrodskiy/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Motorcyclist wearing black gear on a winding road through dense forest, evoking a sense of mystery and dark stories. There’s a video of a motorcyclist crashing at nearly 250 mph. The video shows the aftermath and it looks like a movie with how many parts of him are scattered across the road and siding.

    Financial-Turnip-583 , Alexey Malakhov/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    A person alone by a window in a dark room, reflecting on haunting stories found online. There is a sub for s*x offenders where they support each other crying around, feeling sorry for themselves and never mention a victim.

    Bunch of a******s and reading in that sub makes you really angry.

    MrHailston , Andrik Langfield/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell me it gets reported every time someone reads it, please.

    #14

    Cardboard bed on a sidewalk, highlighting one of the darkest stories of urban life discovered online. The guy who wanted to try h*roin to prove he wouldn’t get addicted. Ended up getting heavily addicted and posted on reddit semi-regularly for about 8 years before disappearing completely again.

    anon , Jon Tyson/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Person adjusting a boiler control panel with gloved hands, symbolizing "dark stories" maintenance and technical repair. The darkest one I remember, but can't find was I believe an off my chest / confession.


    Guy was a gas fitter or plumber and installed a hot water heater in a families basement. The next day the police had found the family had died of CO2 poisoning and had him come to check for a leak.


    He said it was his fault as he had left a rag in the wrong spot which had caused the gasses to build up, he removed the rag to hide the evidence and it was deemed a tragic accident.

    Charlie_Brodie , Heiko Ruth/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have a carbon monoxide detector. You may never need it. But if you do….

    #16

    Fireplace with burning logs, casting a warm glow, evoking haunting stories found online. There was a comment that somebody left on one of those “what’s something you’ve done that still haunts you” type threads that I read back in 2015 and I still think about it today. A guy admitted that when he was 8 years old, he was playing with the fire in the fireplace while his family was sleeping (just now occurring to me that they definitely should have put out the fire before going to bed though so it’s really not all his fault) but he was like poking it and a piece of log jumped out and before he could process what was happening the fire got bigger and most of his family died, but he survived. Not sure if it’s true or not, but I just think about the guilt he must feel in his everyday life.

    Snowflakexxbabii , Hayden Scott/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    People talking by a lake, reflecting on darkest stories found online. I think it was originally from 4chan but I saw it on Reddit. It was the guy that k*lled someone and would just kind of chat about it, people realized he wasn't joking, and I think shortly after he got caught.

    Nikolai_Blak , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Person holding a green lightsaber, ready for action in a tense scene. There is a redditor, u/imflukeskywalker - who was very well known in the Cincinnati area for his charity work. He looked remarkably similar to Mark Hamill, and would dress up as Luke Skywalker and go around children's hospitals visiting them and bringing them toys. He was eventually caught with CP and k**led himself before he could be properly sentenced, it was a huge shock to the community but we all probably should've seen it coming.

    gayj_exe Report

    #19

    Hikers in mountains under cloudy skies, illustrating adventure and mystery. I'm surpised nobody mentioned the reddit thread where a bunch of backpackers came home only to discover a dying woman's body in the background of their pictures.

    Rushofthewildwind , Toomas Tartes/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Empty crib next to a wall with blue blankets and a basket of books; evokes a haunting atmosphere. That one about the guy and his wife who had a kid and that kid turned out to be crazy and one day he caught the kid holding a knife over their new born baby. The wife beat the absolute dog s**t out of the kid and left him for dead basically. After a day or two they never saw him again.

    I could be remembering some details wrong but that’s the jist of it.

    PerfectEqual5797 , Sven Brandsma/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Laptop screen displaying a Wikipedia page viewed in a modern home setting, related to darkest stories found online. Many of the things mentioned here are Reddit staples, so here's one I never see anyone talk about. It's more creepy/obsessive than dark, but I keep thinking about it even so.

    IIRC a few years back there was an askreddit thread about peculiar behaviors people were willing to admit to or something of the sort.

    This one guy said he keeps a detailed wiki of his own life. The wiki contains entries on every person that made an impact on his life, and he updates it daily. He even posted a screenshot of one of the wiki pages about some other guy that details where they met, their interactions, relations to other people who had entries in the wiki etc.

    The OP is likely on the spectrum or has some kind of OCD, as he said he updated the wiki religiously and spent a minimum of two hours each day on doing so.

    Honestly, I'd really like to find that thread again. Hell, I'd like to reach out to the OP - maybe they'd include me in the wiki xD.

    Mind101 , Oberon Copeland @veryinformed.com/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Notebook with handwritten dark stories, accompanied by a silver fountain pen. It's not as dark as some of these but

    The girl who worked with this guy that was basically obsessed with her. Documenting what she wore, how she had her hair. Apparently she got transferred and he flipped out, threatened s*icide or something. Had a stand off with the cops.

    But he also mailed her all his diaries, which laid out his undying love for her and his plans of their future, but it also had all his writings about her appearance and even his opinions on her personal life that he pieced together by eavesdropping

    Wish I could find it.

    ebolapudding:
    I think this might be what you're looking for. I read it ages ago and think I found it again with some google-fu.

    JonnyZhivago , Aaron Burden/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Empty wheelchair on a tiled path, symbolizing haunting stories and mysteries shared online. A story where OP and his friends were big bullies as teenagers to this one disabled kid in a wheel chair, so much so to where they killed him eventually. I don’t remember the full story, but something they ended up on top of a mountain or hill and they pushed him off thinking it was funny. Apparently they never found the kid, they never got caught, but OP feels immense guilt for his actions but from my understanding, OP really wasn’t the bully, he was just hanging out with his friends.

    hushpolocaps69 , Henry & Co./unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reads like a bad horror flick, seriously. I can't remember the name of it, but there was a movie with a VERY similar story line around halloween.

    #24

    Red lamp on wooden table beside a leather couch, surrounded by books, capturing a cozy yet haunting atmosphere. Might not be considered the “darkest” but the guy who lived an entire second life while in a coma… that story still sticks with me.

    lostinthecapes:

    I still think about that story, it gives me the chills, then I sometimes wonder if this is all a dream, and I'm in a coma?

    maxbalagna , Andy Watkins/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope not, if I wake up where I was years ago, miserable and without my dog I would be screwed.

    #25

    Computer screens displaying code, representing dark stories found online, with a keyboard in the foreground. Carl H programming. There was a guy who ran a comprehensive sub with tutorials, YouTube videos on how to program. It was incredibly popular. At some point the user went quiet and someone by chance came across an article that explained why. Carl H had been committing heinous s*x offenses against boys with his male partner. I don't think the details were ever released but the words "depraved" were used by the judge.

    EDIT: I've just googled this guy and apparently he was found hanged in his cell in 2014.

    Scary_Marionberry320 , Fotis Fotopoulos/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    There's a video of an attempted robbery of a vape shop where the worker stabbed one of the robbers to death after he jumped the counter. The video has made the rounds, its the one where the robber says "im dead, im dead" while he gets stabbed.

    The worker essentially made a reddit post immediately after this happened talking about killing the guy and everybody pretty much unanimously told him to delete the post and talk to a lawyer. It might have been an AMA but I can't remember, I know I saw the OG post though and it was crazy. Pretty sure he caught some hefty charges and the post was used to incriminate him.
    He posted a video of himself stabbing the dude and did an AMA. Don't think the robber actually died but the whole thread is still crazy though, here's a quote:

    >_______no________:
    You looked like you had some stabbing experience. Was that your first time, or did you play through similar situations in your head before?

    >xiaomxlo
    never been in this situation before or anything similar. But I feel like i learned to stay calm under pressure because of my experience playing league, teamfights made my heart rate rise but i was able to keep calm in that. weird how stuff in games can apply in real life.

    Legitimate_Figure_89 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember seeing the video, can't remember where. Hearing the guy who got stabbed was chilling.

    #27

    The whole CarlH saga was really dark.

    There was also a post a couple years ago, I think in one of the legal advice subs, where a guy was asking about how r*pes were investigated, claiming that a friend had been ass**lted. It became abundantly clear that he was looking for tips on how to not get caught himself. That was chilling.

    Fun-Hawk7135 Report

    #28

    WarPhalange faked having cancer for karma.

    Exmond Report

    #29

    A car crash video from India which showed a few kids partying, and then cuts to the aftermath of the accident caused by drunk driving.

    Multiple heads severed and lying on the road. Kinda looked like they were sleeping, which made it even more spine tingling.

    factass Report

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sixties drivers ed videos https://archive.org/details/43804MechanizedDeath

    #30

    Students in a classroom, with a focus on one student listening to a teacher, relating to dark stories found online. To me its the guy whose favorite teacher groomed another student, and he basically tried to chastize the kid who got groomed because he had "behavioral problems" or something along the lines. That one definitely feels wrong everytime I stumble upon it on youtube shorts.

    jupitr001 , Taylor Flowe/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Police motorcycle at an accident scene with a tow truck under streetlights at night. The one where a married couple were financially struggling and the wife caused a car accident to make money off their insurance. She even suggested this to her husband beforehand since it happened to a friend of hers, but he was against it. The car she hit had a mother and son who both died in the accident, but the wife didn't see what the problem was. She thought she was doing something good for her and her husband.

    The post was made by the husband who was deciding if he should turn his wife in or figure out a way to move forward. The post was taken down an hour later.

    Cyanide_Revolver , Matt C/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    This girl is r/sh**momgroupssay about the mom who gave birth outside in a bathtub, labored for like 2 days, refused medical care, baby wasn't breathing for MINUTES when born. and the last update we had (that Ik of) was that at 9 months old baby couldn't sit up on their own, or feed themselves. Or HOLD UP their own head.

    moondropppp Report

    #33

    Historic architectural details of a grand building's tower, highlighting ornate stonework against a clear sky. I don't know if it quite fits, but I remember coming across a post that had a bunch of updates. I lost track of it for a while then stumbled across it again and went down a rabbit hole reading every update. It was about a guy who works on historical buildings in the UK and has a specialist skill. He got fired by the big boss because he wouldn't go fetch him a cup of tea and the big boss (not knowing the specialist field was this guy's job) decided to throw his weight around.

    It was a great read as there were multiple updates following the fall out of it all. Until there was an update to say OP had been in an accident. He was in hospital and his wife was posting at his request. Then... he died from complications. I'm not going to lie, I ugly cried for this man that I had never met.

    I don't know if the original posts are still available but it's available here:
    Part 1
    Part 2

    NotReallyACatPerson , Vishnu Prasad/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #34

    There were 2 no sleep stories that have stuck with me. One was about a guy going through depression where he eventually tries to end it. The way the writer describes the depression, is spot on. Talks about the lights going dim, how he tries to tell his family he needs help but that's not what comes out.

    The other story is about a kidnapping of a child. The kidnapper takes the kids life fairly quick. Then he sends ransom notes to the family, with proof of life photos taken before the child's death, or faked in some way, I can't remember. The family agrees to pay the ransom, all the police the family everyone goes to the meet up point. The kidnapper goes to the family home and erases all images of the child. That was his goal the whole time.

    Those two have stayed with me.

    funnylooking6 Report

    #35

    The story where somebody as a teen m*sturbated in a sock, but once he left it on the furnace and caused a house fire. Then his family were in trouble about finding another decent place to live for a couple of years. He never told the secret in real life.

    TubularBrainRevolt Report

    #36

    I remember not here but one of those YT channels reposting disturbing posts. One I remember was this OP confessing that they drowned their little sister over a broken book, I think OP was like 5 and sister was 2. The aftermath is one of those 'Jasoninhell' or 'Coconut Oil' kinds of gut wrenching you wish to unsee.

    FM1091 Report

    #37

    Two stand out. Both are not Dark in a sense.

    First one.

    The thread was about medical people sharing “patients last days” stories. I’ll be paraphrasing here.

    One nurse loved spending time with a 90yo patient. The female nurse mentioned how the 90yo lady brought joy to the entire hospital. The nurse was also trying for years to get pregnant with her husband. There were “close calls”, miscarriages and lot of disappointment.

    One day the nurse found out she’s pregnant. In order not to Jinx it, she did not share the news with anyone. Only her husband knew.

    The nurse was a few months pregnant, but still able to “conceal” the pregnancy. She walked into her fav patients room to check for vitals. The old patient lady said something to the effect of “I’m think I’m ready to go. I want to leave this world”. Lady paused, and tapped the nurses belly and said “don’t worry, I’ll take care of her”.

    The following day the old lady passed away. That same week, the nurse miscarried.

    Story 2

    This one isn’t dark. Just hit home.

    I just got divorced. I ended up living in the boonies by myself. It was ideal for me. Tranquility and peace was what I needed. I picked up running and made it a mission to finish a marathon. I got tired listening to the same songs so I listened to Reddit stories on YouTube. For some reason the stories made my runs smooth and bearable.

    I listened to one story that hit home. Guy went through the same thing, an ex’s infidelity. I must’ve ran an extra 5 miles listening to the guy. He did everything right in regard to the separation and divorce. He did everything I wish I did.

    The story made feel like I’m not alone. I still have the link on my phone and listen to it once in a while.

    BigBadBootyDaddy10 Report

    #38

    I remember someone cut one of his balls(left nut?) because he lost a bet and upload a video.

    marzim Report

    #39

    When reddit thought they “solved” the Boston Marathon bombing and falsely accused somebody who was innocent.

    Drogovich:

    reminds me of more recent thing with smartschoolboy. Reddit fumbled it big time and the attention of reddit detectives only resulted in the creep removing the evidence and dissapearing.

    xPookie_Pie Report

    #40

    For me it was when the Pain Olympics sub was still active. I remember the top post was a guy who castrated himself and documented it every step of the way. It was VERY graphic and very unprofessionally done. He did the stones AND pillar. By the end of it there were only hand done stitches of where it all used to be. I cannot imagine the type of person who could do that and where they might be today.

    DarkSign55 Report

    #41

    The one about the guy who’s wife survived cancer and decided that she deserved to have an affair which she asked him to accept but when he couldn’t she apologized for putting him in that place and then had it anyway.

    Oklahoma_Kracker Report

    #42

    Silhouette of a person standing by a window at night, illustrating dark stories. It is long deleted, but an AskReddit post about r*pists and why they did it.

    LofiBeetroot , Isai Ramos/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #43

    That "I'm not proud of my son" post.

    hadubrandhildebrands Report

    #44

    I think all of the gangstalking subreddit qualifies for this - not least because they have something in the rules that says "if you say we're crazy & need help you will be banned from the subreddit"

    it's heartbreaking that they've created a community for support & to help them but inadvertently created something that furthers their delusions.

    Sharkattacktactics Report

    #45

    It’s not unknown, but one that sticks with me is the guy who tried datura leaves, despite everyone advising against it. Specifically the last comment he made.Just really depressing.

    It could be made up of course, but it’s just really sad as I have lost people in real life due to similar issues. It seems the comments he made on the initial post are gone, but I’m sure you can find them somewhere online.

    w33b2 Report

    #46

    I've been on Reddit for quite a while now and remember being told about an AMA from a n*crophiliac. I read through it a little then posted a joke of heard that was on topic, thinking nothing much of it. The poster replied, saying he liked it and wrote another necro joke that made me feel a little sick reading it. Early AMAs were wild.

    gaff26 Report

    #47

    Darkest stories: mismatched socks hanging on a clothesline in a sunny garden setting. Not the darkest but the story about the girlfriend using her boyfriend’s socks to wipe her poop was crazy. Serious mental issues.

    dragonwithagirltat , Kaboompics.com/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #48

    That poor guy whose dad always beats him with jumper cables.

    mcmanninc:

    I can't believe that was 9 years ago. That just doesn't seem right. Oh, well. I'm off to stare at the lamp some more. Maybe this time it'll be my ticket out of here.

    DaftPunkyBrewster Report

    #49

    This post was made by an account belonging to Brian Cohee, an extremely unhinged teen who ended up brutally m*rdering and dissecting a homeless person and ended up being locked away for life.

    There is a comment at the top listing his previous deleted reddit posts that were basically his diary. It is HORRIFYING to read.

    AnActualPlatypus Report

    #50

    There was a guy who went insane after becoming obsessed with the concept of Quantum Immortality, he made multiple posts on Reddit talking about it with multiple nights of intense insomnia, with each post his mental health deteriorated until he stopped posting all together. It’s assumed he k*lled himself, though that’s not yet been confirmed.

    Mr_Neonz Report

    #51

    I'm not sure if this one ever made it to reddit.

    But the girl who was putting rotten meat in her v*gina and she loved the feeling of the maggots moving around or something?

    pissedoffjesus Report

