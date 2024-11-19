ADVERTISEMENT

When I visit my parents’ house, I never have to worry about going hungry. I know that their fridge will always be fully stocked, and their pantry will be filled with more snacks than I could ever need. But not every refrigerator is lucky enough to be filled with fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits and enough cheese to keep several families of mice happy. Some are absolute embarrassments, and many of them happened to be owned by bachelors.

We took a trip to the Dude Fridges Instagram account and gathered some of their most chaotic photos down below. From mini fridges full of beer and pickles to full-sized Frigidaires with nothing but dead fish, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos from cursed kitchens. Keep reading to find a conversation with Dillon Shipper, founder of Dude Fridges, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you proud of how much actual food you have in your home!    

More info: DudeFridges.com | X | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

They Say Freezing Bread Makes It Last Longer

They Say Freezing Bread Makes It Last Longer

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Dude Fridges Be Like

Dude Fridges Be Like

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Depending on how many people live in your household, it might be extremely difficult to keep your fridge fully stocked. If you’re a parent to several teenagers, it might seem like food vanishes within 24 hours of your trip to the grocery store. But if you live alone, you might have a hard time eating all of your produce before it starts to rot. And if you’re a single man living in a bachelor pad by yourself, well, your fridge might look a lot like the ones featured on this list. 

According to their website, Dude Fridges is “a ​social media community ​that posts the funny, ​insane, and delicious ​contents that people ​store in their fridges.” It was started in 2022, and since then, the Instagram page has amassed an impressive 84K followers. Today, the company sells merchandise and even partners with several popular food brands. And of course, they never run out of hilarious photos to post online!  

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

New Backrooms Entrance 🧊💀

New Backrooms Entrance 🧊💀

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Is What They’re Trying To Take Away From You

This Is What They’re Trying To Take Away From You

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

To learn more about these chaotic photos, we reached out to Dillon Shipper, Founder and Chief Executive Fridger of Dude Fridges. Dillon was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain where this idea came from.

"The concept was born from the ridiculous fridges my friends kept, which never failed to crack us up. I thought it would be fun to start a space where people could submit their fridges for others to rate and judge," the creator shared. "What started as a lighthearted idea quickly went viral, and the community has grown beyond anything I could have imagined! As the page gained more followers, I started incorporating memes—something I’ve always loved and grew up following. Meme culture shaped my sense of humor, so I figured I could be good at creating and curating them."

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Cold Hard Cash Just Got A New Meaning

Cold Hard Cash Just Got A New Meaning

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your electric bill is too high. Your fridge is using too much juice!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

We also asked the founder what it's been like to see his page grow so popular. "The growth has also been really validating—seeing how much people engage with and relate to the content confirms that this niche humor is more universal than I initially realized," Dillon says. "It’s a reminder that even the smallest, seemingly mundane aspects of life, like the contents of a fridge, can spark creativity, connection, and a lot of laughs. It’s been a mix of excitement and gratitude to see the community grow and evolve."
#10

Go Fish

Go Fish

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Putting The Dude In Dude Fridges

Putting The Dude In Dude Fridges

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Dude Is Going Hard For Valentines

Dude Is Going Hard For Valentines

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

So what exactly counts as a dude fridge? "A classic 'dude fridge' is the epitome of minimalism and chaos—it’s stocked with items like a half-empty condiment bottle, a six-pack of beer, leftover takeout, and maybe some string cheese or a lone pickle jar," Dillon explained. "It's not just about what’s in the fridge but the story it tells about the owner’s lifestyle—often carefree, impulsive, and practical to a fault."
#13

A Cold Wii Fit To Ease The Pain 👍

A Cold Wii Fit To Ease The Pain 👍

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Zen Garden

Zen Garden

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never thought about putting my prunes in the refrigerator. Is this normal?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

And these fridges aren't always just staged for humor; Dillon believes that many men actually do have dude fridges! "While some might exaggerate for comedic effect, the submissions we receive and the engagement we get show that the 'dude fridge' resonates with people," he shared. "It’s a mix of humor and relatability—everyone knows someone who has a fridge like this, or they’ve been that person themselves at some point."

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Time To Go Get Some More Milk

Time To Go Get Some More Milk

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the second pic of money kept in a fridge. Is that a thing now?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So how does Dillon decide what to post? "The selection process is all about humor, relatability, and the 'wow' factor," he noted. "I ask myself: Does this fridge tell a story? Will this make someone laugh, or can they see themselves (or a friend) in this fridge? It’s not just about random chaos—it’s about curating something that feels authentic and funny."

"Most of our content comes from follower submissions, which is a big part of what makes Dude Fridges feel like a community," the creator added. "People love contributing to the page, and we love showcasing their creativity and humor. Occasionally, we’ll come across something online that fits perfectly, but submissions are the heart of the content."

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Can Someone Take The Wheel Out Of The Fridge To Defrost? 🙏

Can Someone Take The Wheel Out Of The Fridge To Defrost? 🙏

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

We also wanted to know if the founder had any favorite dude fridges that he'll never forget. "One of the most unforgettable submissions was a fridge where one of the crisper drawers was filled with live fish. It wasn’t just hilarious—it was baffling," he told Bored Panda. "You open a drawer expecting veggies, and instead, it’s a DIY aquarium! It was the perfect mix of absurdity and chaos that defines a classic 'dude fridge.'"
#22

I Think I Like This Little Life

I Think I Like This Little Life

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Dewd Fridge

Dewd Fridge

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I asked for pizza rolls. This was what they substituted instead.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Finally, Dillon says that Dude Fridges is more than a meme page—it’s a cultural moment. "It taps into something universal and lets people laugh at the everyday absurdities of life. The growth of the page has been driven by the community that contributes and engages with the content, and I think that’s what makes it special," he explained. "It’s not just about the fridges—it’s about connecting with people through humor."
#25

I See Nothing Wrong Here

I See Nothing Wrong Here

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Do You Prefer Your Cinnamon Toast Crunch Regular Or Spicy?

Do You Prefer Your Cinnamon Toast Crunch Regular Or Spicy?

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

The Fridge Called Me A Stoner. I Told It To Chill

The Fridge Called Me A Stoner. I Told It To Chill

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

We hope you’re enjoying this silly list full of chaotic fridge photos, pandas! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly unsettling, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever encountered a dude fridge in the wild. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring cursed food photos, look no further than right here

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Meal Prep Done Right

Meal Prep Done Right

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Tell Me You’re Rich Without Telling Me You’re Rich

Tell Me You’re Rich Without Telling Me You’re Rich

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Dude’s Gambit

Dude’s Gambit

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Finally Broke Down And Bought Myself A Plasma TV. Check It Out

I Finally Broke Down And Bought Myself A Plasma TV. Check It Out

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Bro Got The Meatless Wings

Bro Got The Meatless Wings

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be the same person who didn't finish his string cheese.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#36

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Coming Home To The Essentials

Coming Home To The Essentials

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I put my skateboard in the fridge because I can't find my gun.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I’d Like To See My Roommate Try And Steal My Mountain Dews Now

I’d Like To See My Roommate Try And Steal My Mountain Dews Now

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Is A Wheely Good Fridge Pic

This Is A Wheely Good Fridge Pic

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This entire sub reminds me of an SNL skit called " Show me your guns."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

This Is A Sign To Go Buy Yourself A Beer Bucket

This Is A Sign To Go Buy Yourself A Beer Bucket

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Life Hack

Life Hack

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

I Think Bro Likes Grapes 🤣🤣🍇

I Think Bro Likes Grapes 🤣🤣🍇

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#44

The Last Kraft Single Thinks It’s Sneaky

The Last Kraft Single Thinks It’s Sneaky

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I’m Lack Toast In Toddler Ant :(

I’m Lack Toast In Toddler Ant :(

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Monkey Dude Fridge 🦍

Monkey Dude Fridge 🦍

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

So Many Options 🧐🍻

So Many Options 🧐🍻

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Dude Must Have The Strongest Bones Known To Mankind

This Dude Must Have The Strongest Bones Known To Mankind

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

The Masculine Urge To Survive Only Off Of Root Beer

The Masculine Urge To Survive Only Off Of Root Beer

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Dude-Fridges-Pics

Funny-Dude-Fridges-Pics

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Gm Gamers

Gm Gamers

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

It’s Officially Egg Nog And Pickles For Dinner Szn

It’s Officially Egg Nog And Pickles For Dinner Szn

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I Think They Might Have Outpizzad The Hut

I Think They Might Have Outpizzad The Hut

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Did You Know You Don’t Have To Cover Food In The Fridge? (The Fridge Is The Cover)

Did You Know You Don’t Have To Cover Food In The Fridge? (The Fridge Is The Cover)

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
gabbyfluff99 avatar
Gabrielle
Gabrielle
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huge risk of cross contamination, food being spilt onto other food, and juices from raw meat or forgotten produdce getting into the salads. Tupperware and similar containers exist for a reason, to prevent the above consequences.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Gone Fishin’

Gone Fishin’

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Tulum Fridge

Tulum Fridge

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Rip Julius Caesar. I Know He Woulda Loved Dude Fridges

Rip Julius Caesar. I Know He Woulda Loved Dude Fridges

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Something Isn’t Lining Up Right

Something Isn’t Lining Up Right

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

You Know The Drill

You Know The Drill

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Me: “Can We Stop And Get Food?” Mom: “We Have Food At Home” Food At Home:

Me: “Can We Stop And Get Food?” Mom: “We Have Food At Home” Food At Home:

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Bring In The Dancing Lobsters 🕺🦞

Bring In The Dancing Lobsters 🕺🦞

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Not Debbies

Not Debbies

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Just The Essentials

Just The Essentials

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Attention -This Might Be The Best Email I’ve Ever Received

Attention -This Might Be The Best Email I’ve Ever Received

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Socks Always End Up In The Strangest Places

Socks Always End Up In The Strangest Places

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Fridge Game Is A1

Fridge Game Is A1

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

The European Mind Cannot Comprehend This

The European Mind Cannot Comprehend This

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Average Nebraska Fridge

Average Nebraska Fridge

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

They Hate How Little It Takes To Make Us Happy

They Hate How Little It Takes To Make Us Happy

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Essentials Are Covered

Essentials Are Covered

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

I Can Tell By The Diet Pepsi That This Dude Puts Health First

I Can Tell By The Diet Pepsi That This Dude Puts Health First

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Is This Dude Too Loaded Up?

Is This Dude Too Loaded Up?

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Am I Sleeping On White Monsters?

Am I Sleeping On White Monsters?

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Glizzies, Mayo, And Beer

Glizzies, Mayo, And Beer

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Inspirational

Inspirational

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Watermelon Sugar 🍉

Watermelon Sugar 🍉

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Fitness Hack: Leave A Weight In The Fridge To Rip A Few Curls Every Time You Go Get A Snack

Fitness Hack: Leave A Weight In The Fridge To Rip A Few Curls Every Time You Go Get A Snack

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

Bros Got A Microwaverator

Bros Got A Microwaverator

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Oh Good We Still Have Mustard

Oh Good We Still Have Mustard

dudefridges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gabbyfluff99 avatar
Gabrielle
Gabrielle
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy f%$# and I thought my fridge was bad. Are some of the specks insects/maggots?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!