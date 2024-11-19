ADVERTISEMENT

When I visit my parents’ house, I never have to worry about going hungry. I know that their fridge will always be fully stocked, and their pantry will be filled with more snacks than I could ever need. But not every refrigerator is lucky enough to be filled with fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits and enough cheese to keep several families of mice happy. Some are absolute embarrassments, and many of them happened to be owned by bachelors.

We took a trip to the Dude Fridges Instagram account and gathered some of their most chaotic photos down below. From mini fridges full of beer and pickles to full-sized Frigidaires with nothing but dead fish, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos from cursed kitchens. Keep reading to find a conversation with Dillon Shipper, founder of Dude Fridges, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you proud of how much actual food you have in your home!

More info: DudeFridges.com | X | Facebook