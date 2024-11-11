The “ Male Living Space ” online group is dedicated to examples of men taking a “man cave,” a room or even a whole home and making it cool and cozy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

The term “man cave” tends to have a pretty pejorative meaning attached to it, as for every actually cool hangout space , there are a dozen dank, poorly lit basements with an ancient sofa. However, there are still dudes out there fighting the good fight and trying to make the place they live in be as nice as they can.

#1 Been Living In Here For A Few Years. Feeling Like A Pretty Comfortable Space. Abit Small, But It Does The Job Share icon

#2 27 M Studio Loft Share icon

#3 34m. It's Just Been My Dog And Me For 12+ Years Share icon

“Man cave” is one of those terms that has probably existed since the stone age. Yes, humans generally didn’t live in caves, but one has to imagine there were a few early men who loved the idea of just hanging out with the boys under some rocks. These days, however, it often means a basement (hence “cave”) with an old sofa, the best TV he could find and often little else. But that doesn’t mean it applies to everyone. Certainly, the age of social media has allowed the world to look into the barebones living spaces many single men prefer, normally a mattress, bare white walls and some sort of gaming station. While it’s pretty cost efficient, there is not that much going on. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 How It Started V. How It’s Going Share icon

#5 27/M UK First Apartment, My Living Room In A Chapel Conversion, Very Happy With It So Far Share icon

#6 26, Bought This Loft In An Old Factory Almost 1 Year Ago Now Share icon

However, there are still good reasons for a man to have his “cave.” Having a dedicated and mostly private place to fully explore his hobbies and interests is often healthy and preferred, as writer Sam Martin noted in a 2007 article, arguing that in most live-in relationships, the woman does most of the interior design.

#7 My Wife Made Me Move My Stuff To The Garage... I'm Fine With That Share icon

#8 39m Divorced - Little Corner Loft Share icon

#9 34, I Live In The Same Building As The Other Guy (Industrial Loft) Share icon

#10 30m, Some People Say It's Too Dark. Thoughts? Share icon

#11 The Main Living Space Of A 51 Yr Old Man Share icon

#12 Current Living Room Setup Share icon

#13 Our Home (43m And 38m) In Norway, Which We Built Next To A Fjord Share icon

#14 My Friends Told Me To Post Here, 31m In Tokyo Share icon

#15 Adios To My First Solo Apartment (30m, Not Divorced) Share icon

#16 First House At 25 & First Time Living Alone Share icon

#17 Progress Over 1.5 Years Share icon

#18 Advice For Home Office - Yay Or Nay? Share icon

#19 36m / Brooklyn Share icon

#20 My Chicago Loft! Moving Out Soon, So Wanted Share What I’ve Done With The Space Before I Do Share icon

#21 29m. One Year In My 550 Sq Ft Apartment Share icon

#22 Just Married, And Now Moving Out Of My Dream Apartment :'), Will Miss It Share icon

#23 37 M San Diego Apartment During Golden Hour Share icon

#24 Tried To Take All Your Advice. Thanks Share icon

#25 Girlfriend Left Me And Left Her Dog, So I Redecorated Share icon

#26 Got A Plant Share icon

#27 35m Just Me And My Dog Share icon

#28 I Painted My Kitchen Walls Black On A Whim Share icon

#29 40m, NYC, Just Moved For Work Share icon

#30 27 Yo Living Alone, Italy. Slowly Getting There Share icon

#31 Ex Moved Out, Got To Redo The Space Share icon

#32 24, First Time Living Alone And It's Awesome! Share icon

#33 My Room As A 22 Yo Software Engineer Share icon

#34 I Made This TV Stand. What Do You Think? Share icon

#35 Living Alone At 21m In The Countryside Share icon

#36 My Flat In Cairo Share icon

#37 Living/Working Out Of My Semi Truck Share icon

#38 5 Years In My Apartment, I Try To Make Everything Useful Share icon

#39 My (28m) Apartment In Denver! Share icon

#40 Leaving My NYC Room. 31m Share icon

#41 21m Wanted To Share. Previously Converted Single Car Garage Share icon

#42 My Cozy Studio In East Village, NYC Share icon

#43 Just Bought And Finished Remodeling My First Home! Share icon

#44 25m Live Alone… Would You Change Anything? Share icon

#45 23 Living In California What Do We Think? Share icon

#46 My Sanctuary Share icon

#47 Finally Got My Own Studio, Brooklyn NY Share icon

#48 The Joys Of Sharing A Space With Just Myself, 34m Share icon

#49 Room Suggestions For A 24 Yo Share icon

#50 My Own Little Paradise Share icon

#51 My (36m) Studio Apartment In Midtown NYC Share icon

#52 A Rainy Day In My 25m Apartment Share icon

#53 31m, New Country, New Job, First Place On My Own After 10 Years Of Sharing Houses To Save Money Share icon

#54 28m - Tiny 1 Bed, But Steps From The Ocean Share icon

#55 47 Starting Over After Divorce, My Place In Portland Share icon

#56 I Was Homeless For A Lot Of My Life Growing Up. I Have A Good Job Now And Finally Have A Space I'm Happy With Share icon

#57 My Place Is Finally Ready After Almost Three Years Of Decorating With Art And Furnitute From Various Places Share icon

#58 Finally Got My 16 Ft Tall Bookcase Organized In The New Pad Share icon

#59 My New Outdoor Office Share icon

#60 First Flat Of My Own! Share icon

#61 This Is Where I Spend Most Of My Time Share icon

#62 Just Moved In Share icon

#63 30m, Went To Rehab Last Year, Sobered Up, First Room To Myself. How’d I Do? Share icon

#64 Living With A Cat. 36, M, Greece Share icon

#65 My Low-Lit Bedroom On A Windy, Rainy Night (25m) Share icon

#66 35m, My First Home - Living Room Share icon

#67 Finished Furnishing My New Apartment With My Roommate! Share icon

#68 25 Male, A Mailman, Japan Share icon

#69 31 M I Live In A Barn Share icon

#70 First Own Flat. Friends Say It Looks Too Feminine. What Should I Change? Share icon

#71 Had A Date Tell My My Place Looked Like I Was "A Poor". I Thought It Was Cozy Share icon

#72 49, Divorced. First Time Renting Again In 15 Years Share icon

#73 Is My Bedroom Childish? Share icon

#74 My Hidden Bedroom Share icon

#75 First-Time Homeowner, 36 Share icon

#76 42m, What Vibes Does My Place Give Of Share icon

#77 [m25] First Time Living Alone With My Dog Share icon

#78 First Bachelor Pad To Myself After Finishing Grad School. What Am I Missing? Share icon

#79 The Space I Share With My Two Roommates Who Refuse To Get A Job Share icon

#80 My First Apartment On My Own (26m) Share icon

#81 Nook Is Complete! Share icon

#82 41m. Lost Everything Several Times Over. Been In And Out Of Prison/Jail My Whole Life. Out For 1 Year, Started From 0. Everything Is Paid For With Legal Cash. Blessed & Grateful Share icon

#83 We Did It Boys. My First Apartment & First Time Living Solo! Share icon

#84 I Bought My First House! Been Working On It For The Last Couple Of Years. Trying To Make It Cozy, Since I Work From Home Share icon

#85 Solo Dude Guy Share icon

#86 Got My Minimalist Loft. Feels Like A Warehouse Share icon

#87 Winnie (My Puppy) And I Are Done Decorating. Only Took A Year Share icon

#88 Not Divorced But My First Home. I Hope I Did Good Share icon

#89 18 Living With Parents, What Am I Missing Share icon

#90 I Turned My Living Room Into A Manga Library Share icon

#91 L I V I N Alone @24 :) Share icon

#92 22m, My Parents Say My Dorm Feels Like An Antiques Shop Share icon

#93 Newly Single At 28, Rented An Old Crackhouse Apartment On Impulse. This Is My Dingy But Cozy 1930s Tenement Share icon

#94 37 And My First Time Living Alone After A Long Marriage. I Love My Space So Much Share icon

#95 32m, 1st Apartment Share icon