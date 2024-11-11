ADVERTISEMENT

The term “man cave” tends to have a pretty pejorative meaning attached to it, as for every actually cool hangout space, there are a dozen dank, poorly lit basements with an ancient sofa. However, there are still dudes out there fighting the good fight and trying to make the place they live in be as nice as they can.

The “Male Living Space” online group is dedicated to examples of men taking a “man cave,” a room or even a whole home and making it cool and cozy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Been Living In Here For A Few Years. Feeling Like A Pretty Comfortable Space. Abit Small, But It Does The Job

Been Living In Here For A Few Years. Feeling Like A Pretty Comfortable Space. Abit Small, But It Does The Job

soundandsoil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

27 M Studio Loft

27 M Studio Loft

kirkwood0288 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

34m. It's Just Been My Dog And Me For 12+ Years

34m. It's Just Been My Dog And Me For 12+ Years

CdrTaggert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Man cave” is one of those terms that has probably existed since the stone age. Yes, humans generally didn’t live in caves, but one has to imagine there were a few early men who loved the idea of just hanging out with the boys under some rocks. These days, however, it often means a basement (hence “cave”) with an old sofa, the best TV he could find and often little else.

But that doesn’t mean it applies to everyone. Certainly, the age of social media has allowed the world to look into the barebones living spaces many single men prefer, normally a mattress, bare white walls and some sort of gaming station. While it’s pretty cost efficient, there is not that much going on.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

How It Started V. How It’s Going

How It Started V. How It’s Going

tiexgrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

good for you and the best thing about this space are the doggies

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

27/M UK First Apartment, My Living Room In A Chapel Conversion, Very Happy With It So Far

27/M UK First Apartment, My Living Room In A Chapel Conversion, Very Happy With It So Far

Effective_Internal_9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
perdyr2167 avatar
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need pillows or something that match the beatiful window... they will stand out if you do...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

26, Bought This Loft In An Old Factory Almost 1 Year Ago Now

26, Bought This Loft In An Old Factory Almost 1 Year Ago Now

Electrical_Still6207 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

However, there are still good reasons for a man to have his “cave.” Having a dedicated and mostly private place to fully explore his hobbies and interests is often healthy and preferred, as writer Sam Martin noted in a 2007 article, arguing that in most live-in relationships, the woman does most of the interior design.

#7

My Wife Made Me Move My Stuff To The Garage... I'm Fine With That

My Wife Made Me Move My Stuff To The Garage... I'm Fine With That

Kumag1989 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's one big fancy garage you've got yourself there

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

39m Divorced - Little Corner Loft

39m Divorced - Little Corner Loft

trouble_found_me Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

34, I Live In The Same Building As The Other Guy (Industrial Loft)

34, I Live In The Same Building As The Other Guy (Industrial Loft)

NotADishwasher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine befriending a neighbour after finding out you both post on the same site.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

30m, Some People Say It's Too Dark. Thoughts?

30m, Some People Say It's Too Dark. Thoughts?

Elias1993 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

The Main Living Space Of A 51 Yr Old Man

The Main Living Space Of A 51 Yr Old Man

lasers8oclockdayone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Current Living Room Setup

Current Living Room Setup

JackofAllSuedes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Our Home (43m And 38m) In Norway, Which We Built Next To A Fjord

Our Home (43m And 38m) In Norway, Which We Built Next To A Fjord

valleyoftheravens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My Friends Told Me To Post Here, 31m In Tokyo

My Friends Told Me To Post Here, 31m In Tokyo

Captain-Tight-Pants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Adios To My First Solo Apartment (30m, Not Divorced)

Adios To My First Solo Apartment (30m, Not Divorced)

fac3l3sspaper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

First House At 25 & First Time Living Alone

First House At 25 & First Time Living Alone

Flimsy_Wasabi5379 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agree w/Alvia. Too grandmothery for my tastes except for kittie! Yes!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Progress Over 1.5 Years

Progress Over 1.5 Years

PureQuiche Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Progress indeed. Hope piano is being used and not just dusted. I'd be comfy here.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Advice For Home Office - Yay Or Nay?

Advice For Home Office - Yay Or Nay?

muki991 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really dark and the table seems a bit narrow for a screen that size?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

36m / Brooklyn

36m / Brooklyn

13-ghosts-II Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Chicago Loft! Moving Out Soon, So Wanted Share What I’ve Done With The Space Before I Do

My Chicago Loft! Moving Out Soon, So Wanted Share What I’ve Done With The Space Before I Do

xxclctv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jbedson1931 avatar
S. E. in Indiana
S. E. in Indiana
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in Northern Indiana; I wouldn't mind living here. Where in Chicago is this located?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

29m. One Year In My 550 Sq Ft Apartment

29m. One Year In My 550 Sq Ft Apartment

1ogic2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Just Married, And Now Moving Out Of My Dream Apartment :'), Will Miss It

Just Married, And Now Moving Out Of My Dream Apartment :'), Will Miss It

raspresso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

37 M San Diego Apartment During Golden Hour

37 M San Diego Apartment During Golden Hour

yokoanes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very "clean" looks are well suited to San Diego. Good view and looks like a great "patio"? also. I like.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Tried To Take All Your Advice. Thanks

Tried To Take All Your Advice. Thanks

brambe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
naras-nest avatar
Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this pic always repeat itself so I officially call it now schrodingers pandacorner cause its judged win/fail at the same time

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Girlfriend Left Me And Left Her Dog, So I Redecorated

Girlfriend Left Me And Left Her Dog, So I Redecorated

westvi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Got A Plant

Got A Plant

Iliablun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, its a start and you're way ahead of me as I'm not allowed near houseplants as I've killed everyone I've ever been left in charge of

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

35m Just Me And My Dog

35m Just Me And My Dog

klerknuks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wanna see puppers ..................... oh, and pull furniture more into the room.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

I Painted My Kitchen Walls Black On A Whim

I Painted My Kitchen Walls Black On A Whim

sean__christian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I quite like it during the day. Quite elegant. Might be too dark at night.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

40m, NYC, Just Moved For Work

40m, NYC, Just Moved For Work

tebedam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

27 Yo Living Alone, Italy. Slowly Getting There

27 Yo Living Alone, Italy. Slowly Getting There

yogurt995 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Ex Moved Out, Got To Redo The Space

Ex Moved Out, Got To Redo The Space

DanglezBarry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

24, First Time Living Alone And It's Awesome!

24, First Time Living Alone And It's Awesome!

Lucpel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

My Room As A 22 Yo Software Engineer

My Room As A 22 Yo Software Engineer

Framess- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

I Made This TV Stand. What Do You Think?

I Made This TV Stand. What Do You Think?

Fantasy_Brooks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Living Alone At 21m In The Countryside

Living Alone At 21m In The Countryside

cesariofs_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Flat In Cairo

My Flat In Cairo

NomadicLaguna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Living/Working Out Of My Semi Truck

Living/Working Out Of My Semi Truck

One_Yogurtcloset8085 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

5 Years In My Apartment, I Try To Make Everything Useful

5 Years In My Apartment, I Try To Make Everything Useful

DrAstronaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that David Bowie is not centered makes my eye twitch, but aside from that it looks very cool and cozy!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

My (28m) Apartment In Denver!

My (28m) Apartment In Denver!

rincon36 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Leaving My NYC Room. 31m

Leaving My NYC Room. 31m

IndependentBench5031 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

21m Wanted To Share. Previously Converted Single Car Garage

21m Wanted To Share. Previously Converted Single Car Garage

AppropriateFig9446 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#42

My Cozy Studio In East Village, NYC

My Cozy Studio In East Village, NYC

acboyz2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Just Bought And Finished Remodeling My First Home!

Just Bought And Finished Remodeling My First Home!

Personal_Towel_1663 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very very well done. Hang large mirror horizontally to finish the simple elegance you have going here. Nothing added with the leaning look. Maybe (?) a pop of color or two? I like a lot.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

25m Live Alone… Would You Change Anything?

25m Live Alone… Would You Change Anything?

Ok_Competition_4810 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MHmmm... maybe go for drapes in a lighter colour? Mine are orange and when I close them during the day / in the evening it always looks like its sunset

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

23 Living In California What Do We Think?

23 Living In California What Do We Think?

Boogingloosh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

My Sanctuary

My Sanctuary

BritishBoyRZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Finally Got My Own Studio, Brooklyn NY

Finally Got My Own Studio, Brooklyn NY

ordinaryIQ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

The Joys Of Sharing A Space With Just Myself, 34m

The Joys Of Sharing A Space With Just Myself, 34m

houseofvan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Room Suggestions For A 24 Yo

Room Suggestions For A 24 Yo

Lt_waddles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#50

My Own Little Paradise

My Own Little Paradise

subconciouscreator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My (36m) Studio Apartment In Midtown NYC

My (36m) Studio Apartment In Midtown NYC

Kirjath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

A Rainy Day In My 25m Apartment

A Rainy Day In My 25m Apartment

gigahubert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

31m, New Country, New Job, First Place On My Own After 10 Years Of Sharing Houses To Save Money

31m, New Country, New Job, First Place On My Own After 10 Years Of Sharing Houses To Save Money

IBuildRocketShips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

28m - Tiny 1 Bed, But Steps From The Ocean

28m - Tiny 1 Bed, But Steps From The Ocean

getpittedbrah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

47 Starting Over After Divorce, My Place In Portland

47 Starting Over After Divorce, My Place In Portland

samtaher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

I Was Homeless For A Lot Of My Life Growing Up. I Have A Good Job Now And Finally Have A Space I'm Happy With

I Was Homeless For A Lot Of My Life Growing Up. I Have A Good Job Now And Finally Have A Space I'm Happy With

Andrew-txt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

My Place Is Finally Ready After Almost Three Years Of Decorating With Art And Furnitute From Various Places

My Place Is Finally Ready After Almost Three Years Of Decorating With Art And Furnitute From Various Places

LUSTO7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Finally Got My 16 Ft Tall Bookcase Organized In The New Pad

Finally Got My 16 Ft Tall Bookcase Organized In The New Pad

jerjerbinks90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My New Outdoor Office

My New Outdoor Office

tropofarmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

First Flat Of My Own!

First Flat Of My Own!

xscrat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

This Is Where I Spend Most Of My Time

This Is Where I Spend Most Of My Time

Yugobaas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Just Moved In

Just Moved In

rocketpilot06 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

30m, Went To Rehab Last Year, Sobered Up, First Room To Myself. How’d I Do?

30m, Went To Rehab Last Year, Sobered Up, First Room To Myself. How’d I Do?

noconn36 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

Living With A Cat. 36, M, Greece

Living With A Cat. 36, M, Greece

drymma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

My Low-Lit Bedroom On A Windy, Rainy Night (25m)

My Low-Lit Bedroom On A Windy, Rainy Night (25m)

pass-that-sass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

35m, My First Home - Living Room

35m, My First Home - Living Room

waterloowanderer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Finished Furnishing My New Apartment With My Roommate!

Finished Furnishing My New Apartment With My Roommate!

Timo_30 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

25 Male, A Mailman, Japan

25 Male, A Mailman, Japan

Objective_Status_954 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

31 M I Live In A Barn

31 M I Live In A Barn

Spiritual-Credit2829 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

First Own Flat. Friends Say It Looks Too Feminine. What Should I Change?

First Own Flat. Friends Say It Looks Too Feminine. What Should I Change?

DannyWhoElse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

Had A Date Tell My My Place Looked Like I Was "A Poor". I Thought It Was Cozy

Had A Date Tell My My Place Looked Like I Was "A Poor". I Thought It Was Cozy

Ok_Shelter6614 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

49, Divorced. First Time Renting Again In 15 Years

49, Divorced. First Time Renting Again In 15 Years

kevlarmoneyklipz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Is My Bedroom Childish?

Is My Bedroom Childish?

Justinneon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

My Hidden Bedroom

My Hidden Bedroom

SexyStain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

First-Time Homeowner, 36

First-Time Homeowner, 36

Fartoriasoftheapiss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

42m, What Vibes Does My Place Give Of

42m, What Vibes Does My Place Give Of

EasterBunnyArt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

[m25] First Time Living Alone With My Dog

[m25] First Time Living Alone With My Dog

tno1337 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

First Bachelor Pad To Myself After Finishing Grad School. What Am I Missing?

First Bachelor Pad To Myself After Finishing Grad School. What Am I Missing?

RedditAnon1475 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

The Space I Share With My Two Roommates Who Refuse To Get A Job

The Space I Share With My Two Roommates Who Refuse To Get A Job

DataIxBeautiful Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

My First Apartment On My Own (26m)

My First Apartment On My Own (26m)

Ok-Track1189 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Nook Is Complete!

Nook Is Complete!

AssistanceTrue9399 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

41m. Lost Everything Several Times Over. Been In And Out Of Prison/Jail My Whole Life. Out For 1 Year, Started From 0. Everything Is Paid For With Legal Cash. Blessed & Grateful

41m. Lost Everything Several Times Over. Been In And Out Of Prison/Jail My Whole Life. Out For 1 Year, Started From 0. Everything Is Paid For With Legal Cash. Blessed & Grateful

2rememberyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awesome for you. Continue living free, legal, blessed and grateful.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#83

We Did It Boys. My First Apartment & First Time Living Solo!

We Did It Boys. My First Apartment & First Time Living Solo!

Willocraft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

I Bought My First House! Been Working On It For The Last Couple Of Years. Trying To Make It Cozy, Since I Work From Home

I Bought My First House! Been Working On It For The Last Couple Of Years. Trying To Make It Cozy, Since I Work From Home

shaunpendy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Solo Dude Guy

Solo Dude Guy

david_blane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Got My Minimalist Loft. Feels Like A Warehouse

Got My Minimalist Loft. Feels Like A Warehouse

martymcsauce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Winnie (My Puppy) And I Are Done Decorating. Only Took A Year

Winnie (My Puppy) And I Are Done Decorating. Only Took A Year

ericnotfoundhere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
cindyward avatar
Cindy ward
Cindy ward
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it. Only thing I'd change is add a few pillows with color.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#88

Not Divorced But My First Home. I Hope I Did Good

Not Divorced But My First Home. I Hope I Did Good

highlife_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes you did except .... ditch dead animal heads on walls. Never elegant or nice. IMO.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#89

18 Living With Parents, What Am I Missing

18 Living With Parents, What Am I Missing

Supreme_10a Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

I Turned My Living Room Into A Manga Library

I Turned My Living Room Into A Manga Library

Wismur10Hp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

L I V I N Alone @24 :)

L I V I N Alone @24 :)

Pleasant-Ad7691 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

22m, My Parents Say My Dorm Feels Like An Antiques Shop

22m, My Parents Say My Dorm Feels Like An Antiques Shop

introverted_oatmeal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Newly Single At 28, Rented An Old Crackhouse Apartment On Impulse. This Is My Dingy But Cozy 1930s Tenement

Newly Single At 28, Rented An Old Crackhouse Apartment On Impulse. This Is My Dingy But Cozy 1930s Tenement

PuzzleheadedSir6616 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

37 And My First Time Living Alone After A Long Marriage. I Love My Space So Much

37 And My First Time Living Alone After A Long Marriage. I Love My Space So Much

MrRabinowitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

32m, 1st Apartment

32m, 1st Apartment

Pustinjska_lisica Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It feels like it's moving into understated calm and elegance at this angle, but can't see the rest of it. Not bad though.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#96

34/San Diego