ADVERTISEMENT

The term “man cave” tends to have a pretty pejorative meaning attached to it, as for every actually cool hangout space, there are a dozen dank, poorly lit basements with an ancient sofa. However, there are still dudes out there fighting the good fight and trying to make the place they live in be as nice as they can.

The “Male Living Space” online group is dedicated to examples of men taking a “man cave,” a room or even a whole home and making it cool and cozy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Been Living In Here For A Few Years. Feeling Like A Pretty Comfortable Space. Abit Small, But It Does The Job

Been Living In Here For A Few Years. Feeling Like A Pretty Comfortable Space. Abit Small, But It Does The Job

soundandsoil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#2

26, Bought This Loft In An Old Factory Almost 1 Year Ago Now

26, Bought This Loft In An Old Factory Almost 1 Year Ago Now

Electrical_Still6207 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#3

27 M Studio Loft

27 M Studio Loft

kirkwood0288 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu

Man cave” is one of those terms that has probably existed since the stone age. Yes, humans generally didn’t live in caves, but one has to imagine there were a few early men who loved the idea of just hanging out with the boys under some rocks. These days, however, it often means a basement (hence “cave”) with an old sofa, the best TV he could find and often little else.

But that doesn’t mean it applies to everyone. Certainly, the age of social media has allowed the world to look into the barebones living spaces many single men prefer, normally a mattress, bare white walls and some sort of gaming station. While it’s pretty cost efficient, there is not that much going on.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

34m. It's Just Been My Dog And Me For 12+ Years

34m. It's Just Been My Dog And Me For 12+ Years

CdrTaggert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#5

How It Started V. How It’s Going

How It Started V. How It’s Going

tiexgrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#6

39m Divorced - Little Corner Loft

39m Divorced - Little Corner Loft

trouble_found_me Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu

However, there are still good reasons for a man to have his “cave.” Having a dedicated and mostly private place to fully explore his hobbies and interests is often healthy and preferred, as writer Sam Martin noted in a 2007 article, arguing that in most live-in relationships, the woman does most of the interior design.

#7

34, I Live In The Same Building As The Other Guy (Industrial Loft)

34, I Live In The Same Building As The Other Guy (Industrial Loft)

NotADishwasher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#8

Advice For Home Office - Yay Or Nay?

Advice For Home Office - Yay Or Nay?

muki991 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Wife Made Me Move My Stuff To The Garage... I'm Fine With That

My Wife Made Me Move My Stuff To The Garage... I'm Fine With That

Kumag1989 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Our Home (43m And 38m) In Norway, Which We Built Next To A Fjord

Our Home (43m And 38m) In Norway, Which We Built Next To A Fjord

valleyoftheravens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#11

The Main Living Space Of A 51 Yr Old Man

The Main Living Space Of A 51 Yr Old Man

lasers8oclockdayone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#12

30m, Some People Say It's Too Dark. Thoughts?

30m, Some People Say It's Too Dark. Thoughts?

Elias1993 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#13

Current Living Room Setup

Current Living Room Setup

JackofAllSuedes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#14

35m Just Me And My Dog

35m Just Me And My Dog

klerknuks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#15

I Painted My Kitchen Walls Black On A Whim

I Painted My Kitchen Walls Black On A Whim

sean__christian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#16

First House At 25 & First Time Living Alone

First House At 25 & First Time Living Alone

Flimsy_Wasabi5379 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#17

Tried To Take All Your Advice. Thanks

Tried To Take All Your Advice. Thanks

brambe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Girlfriend Left Me And Left Her Dog, So I Redecorated

Girlfriend Left Me And Left Her Dog, So I Redecorated

westvi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#19

Got A Plant

Got A Plant

Iliablun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#20

36m / Brooklyn

36m / Brooklyn

13-ghosts-II Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#21

I Made This TV Stand. What Do You Think?

I Made This TV Stand. What Do You Think?

Fantasy_Brooks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#22

My Friends Told Me To Post Here, 31m In Tokyo

My Friends Told Me To Post Here, 31m In Tokyo

Captain-Tight-Pants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Adios To My First Solo Apartment (30m, Not Divorced)

Adios To My First Solo Apartment (30m, Not Divorced)

fac3l3sspaper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Living Alone At 21m In The Countryside

Living Alone At 21m In The Countryside

cesariofs_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#25

My Chicago Loft! Moving Out Soon, So Wanted Share What I’ve Done With The Space Before I Do

My Chicago Loft! Moving Out Soon, So Wanted Share What I’ve Done With The Space Before I Do

xxclctv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Room Suggestions For A 24 Yo

Room Suggestions For A 24 Yo

Lt_waddles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#27

My Flat In Cairo

My Flat In Cairo

NomadicLaguna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#28

Progress Over 1.5 Years

Progress Over 1.5 Years

PureQuiche Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

27/M UK First Apartment, My Living Room In A Chapel Conversion, Very Happy With It So Far

27/M UK First Apartment, My Living Room In A Chapel Conversion, Very Happy With It So Far

Effective_Internal_9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#30

Leaving My NYC Room. 31m

Leaving My NYC Room. 31m

IndependentBench5031 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

My Place Is Finally Ready After Almost Three Years Of Decorating With Art And Furnitute From Various Places

My Place Is Finally Ready After Almost Three Years Of Decorating With Art And Furnitute From Various Places

LUSTO7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#32

My Low-Lit Bedroom On A Windy, Rainy Night (25m)

My Low-Lit Bedroom On A Windy, Rainy Night (25m)

pass-that-sass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

35m, My First Home - Living Room

35m, My First Home - Living Room

waterloowanderer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

Just Married, And Now Moving Out Of My Dream Apartment :'), Will Miss It

Just Married, And Now Moving Out Of My Dream Apartment :'), Will Miss It

raspresso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

37 M San Diego Apartment During Golden Hour

37 M San Diego Apartment During Golden Hour

yokoanes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#36

25 Male, A Mailman, Japan

25 Male, A Mailman, Japan

Objective_Status_954 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#37

My Room As A 22 Yo Software Engineer

My Room As A 22 Yo Software Engineer

Framess- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#38

Not Divorced But My First Home. I Hope I Did Good

Not Divorced But My First Home. I Hope I Did Good

highlife_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#39

The Joys Of Sharing A Space With Just Myself, 34m

The Joys Of Sharing A Space With Just Myself, 34m

houseofvan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Own Little Paradise

My Own Little Paradise

subconciouscreator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

29m. One Year In My 550 Sq Ft Apartment

29m. One Year In My 550 Sq Ft Apartment

1ogic2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#42

My (36m) Studio Apartment In Midtown NYC

My (36m) Studio Apartment In Midtown NYC

Kirjath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

40m, NYC, Just Moved For Work

40m, NYC, Just Moved For Work

tebedam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

42m, What Vibes Does My Place Give Of

42m, What Vibes Does My Place Give Of

EasterBunnyArt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#45

Ex Moved Out, Got To Redo The Space

Ex Moved Out, Got To Redo The Space

DanglezBarry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

My New Outdoor Office

My New Outdoor Office

tropofarmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Just Bought And Finished Remodeling My First Home!

Just Bought And Finished Remodeling My First Home!

Personal_Towel_1663 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#48

This Is Where I Spend Most Of My Time

This Is Where I Spend Most Of My Time

Yugobaas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Finally Got My Own Studio, Brooklyn NY

Finally Got My Own Studio, Brooklyn NY

ordinaryIQ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#50

Finished Furnishing My New Apartment With My Roommate!

Finished Furnishing My New Apartment With My Roommate!

Timo_30 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

31 M I Live In A Barn

31 M I Live In A Barn

Spiritual-Credit2829 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

First Own Flat. Friends Say It Looks Too Feminine. What Should I Change?

First Own Flat. Friends Say It Looks Too Feminine. What Should I Change?

DannyWhoElse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#53

Had A Date Tell My My Place Looked Like I Was "A Poor". I Thought It Was Cozy

Had A Date Tell My My Place Looked Like I Was "A Poor". I Thought It Was Cozy

Ok_Shelter6614 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#54

49, Divorced. First Time Renting Again In 15 Years

49, Divorced. First Time Renting Again In 15 Years

kevlarmoneyklipz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

A Rainy Day In My 25m Apartment

A Rainy Day In My 25m Apartment

gigahubert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Living/Working Out Of My Semi Truck

Living/Working Out Of My Semi Truck

One_Yogurtcloset8085 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

31m, New Country, New Job, First Place On My Own After 10 Years Of Sharing Houses To Save Money

31m, New Country, New Job, First Place On My Own After 10 Years Of Sharing Houses To Save Money

IBuildRocketShips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

5 Years In My Apartment, I Try To Make Everything Useful

5 Years In My Apartment, I Try To Make Everything Useful

DrAstronaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

First-Time Homeowner, 36

First-Time Homeowner, 36

Fartoriasoftheapiss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My (28m) Apartment In Denver!

My (28m) Apartment In Denver!

rincon36 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

27 Yo Living Alone, Italy. Slowly Getting There

27 Yo Living Alone, Italy. Slowly Getting There

yogurt995 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

[m25] First Time Living Alone With My Dog

[m25] First Time Living Alone With My Dog

tno1337 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

I Was Homeless For A Lot Of My Life Growing Up. I Have A Good Job Now And Finally Have A Space I'm Happy With

I Was Homeless For A Lot Of My Life Growing Up. I Have A Good Job Now And Finally Have A Space I'm Happy With

Andrew-txt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

21m Wanted To Share. Previously Converted Single Car Garage

21m Wanted To Share. Previously Converted Single Car Garage

AppropriateFig9446 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Finally Got My 16 Ft Tall Bookcase Organized In The New Pad

Finally Got My 16 Ft Tall Bookcase Organized In The New Pad

jerjerbinks90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Nook Is Complete!

Nook Is Complete!

AssistanceTrue9399 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

24, First Time Living Alone And It's Awesome!

24, First Time Living Alone And It's Awesome!

Lucpel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

My Cozy Studio In East Village, NYC

My Cozy Studio In East Village, NYC

acboyz2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

25m Live Alone… Would You Change Anything?

25m Live Alone… Would You Change Anything?

Ok_Competition_4810 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

23 Living In California What Do We Think?

23 Living In California What Do We Think?

Boogingloosh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

We Did It Boys. My First Apartment & First Time Living Solo!

We Did It Boys. My First Apartment & First Time Living Solo!

Willocraft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

First Flat Of My Own!

First Flat Of My Own!

xscrat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

I Bought My First House! Been Working On It For The Last Couple Of Years. Trying To Make It Cozy, Since I Work From Home

I Bought My First House! Been Working On It For The Last Couple Of Years. Trying To Make It Cozy, Since I Work From Home

shaunpendy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Solo Dude Guy

Solo Dude Guy

david_blane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

30m, Went To Rehab Last Year, Sobered Up, First Room To Myself. How’d I Do?

30m, Went To Rehab Last Year, Sobered Up, First Room To Myself. How’d I Do?

noconn36 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

After 21 Years Of Cohabitating, I Am Living Alone And Decorating My Way. My Loft

After 21 Years Of Cohabitating, I Am Living Alone And Decorating My Way. My Loft

comedyzen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

My Living Room Is My Favourite Spot In The House

My Living Room Is My Favourite Spot In The House

TheCaptainHustle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Got My Minimalist Loft. Feels Like A Warehouse

Got My Minimalist Loft. Feels Like A Warehouse

martymcsauce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Winnie (My Puppy) And I Are Done Decorating. Only Took A Year

Winnie (My Puppy) And I Are Done Decorating. Only Took A Year

ericnotfoundhere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

41 Single Straight Dude With A One Bedroom In Los Angeles

41 Single Straight Dude With A One Bedroom In Los Angeles

ProfessionalCatPetr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

My Sanctuary

My Sanctuary

BritishBoyRZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

26 Living With Parents With No Hope Of Moving Out... Atleast I'll Be Gaming With The Boys Tonight

26 Living With Parents With No Hope Of Moving Out... Atleast I'll Be Gaming With The Boys Tonight

SnowstrA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Is My Bedroom Childish?

Is My Bedroom Childish?

Justinneon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

18 Living With Parents, What Am I Missing

18 Living With Parents, What Am I Missing

Supreme_10a Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

I Turned My Living Room Into A Manga Library

I Turned My Living Room Into A Manga Library

Wismur10Hp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

L I V I N Alone @24 :)

L I V I N Alone @24 :)

Pleasant-Ad7691 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Girl I Had Over Told Me “It Looks Like A Pimp Lives Here”

Girl I Had Over Told Me “It Looks Like A Pimp Lives Here”

Dry_Constant_6635 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

My Hidden Bedroom

My Hidden Bedroom

SexyStain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

28m - Tiny 1 Bed, But Steps From The Ocean

28m - Tiny 1 Bed, But Steps From The Ocean

getpittedbrah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

22m, My Parents Say My Dorm Feels Like An Antiques Shop

22m, My Parents Say My Dorm Feels Like An Antiques Shop

introverted_oatmeal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Newly Single At 28, Rented An Old Crackhouse Apartment On Impulse. This Is My Dingy But Cozy 1930s Tenement

Newly Single At 28, Rented An Old Crackhouse Apartment On Impulse. This Is My Dingy But Cozy 1930s Tenement

PuzzleheadedSir6616 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

47 Starting Over After Divorce, My Place In Portland

47 Starting Over After Divorce, My Place In Portland

samtaher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

37 And My First Time Living Alone After A Long Marriage. I Love My Space So Much

37 And My First Time Living Alone After A Long Marriage. I Love My Space So Much

MrRabinowitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

32m, 1st Apartment

32m, 1st Apartment

Pustinjska_lisica Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

First Bachelor Pad To Myself After Finishing Grad School. What Am I Missing?

First Bachelor Pad To Myself After Finishing Grad School. What Am I Missing?

RedditAnon1475 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

The Space I Share With My Two Roommates Who Refuse To Get A Job

The Space I Share With My Two Roommates Who Refuse To Get A Job

DataIxBeautiful Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

34/San Diego

34/San Diego

heronkingblues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#98

My First Apartment On My Own (26m)

My First Apartment On My Own (26m)

Ok-Track1189 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

41m. Lost Everything Several Times Over. Been In And Out Of Prison/Jail My Whole Life. Out For 1 Year, Started From 0. Everything Is Paid For With Legal Cash. Blessed & Grateful

41m. Lost Everything Several Times Over. Been In And Out Of Prison/Jail My Whole Life. Out For 1 Year, Started From 0. Everything Is Paid For With Legal Cash. Blessed & Grateful

2rememberyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Male 25, First Apartment After Years Of Hard Work, Any Tips?

Male 25, First Apartment After Years Of Hard Work, Any Tips?

Technical-Set11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Just Moved In

Just Moved In

rocketpilot06 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

My Parents Passed So This Place Has Been Mine Since I Was 16. I’m 19 Now Is This Clean Enough For Guests?

My Parents Passed So This Place Has Been Mine Since I Was 16. I’m 19 Now Is This Clean Enough For Guests?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Living With A Cat. 36, M, Greece

Living With A Cat. 36, M, Greece

drymma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

2 Months Of Living With My Girlfriend In Brooklyn

2 Months Of Living With My Girlfriend In Brooklyn

ToasterSmokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

I Raised My Bed Up To Create Some More Space In My Loft

I Raised My Bed Up To Create Some More Space In My Loft

Senior-Chemist7324 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

Tried To Transform This Corner Under The Stairs

Tried To Transform This Corner Under The Stairs

aj-2103 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

First Time Living Alone In My Early 50s

First Time Living Alone In My Early 50s

NZ_DiscJockey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

31 Year Old Single Dad. How’s The Space?

31 Year Old Single Dad. How’s The Space?

Automatic-Pea-5188 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Friends Say Its All American Psycho In Here

Friends Say Its All American Psycho In Here

its_nzr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

Just Moved To Miami

Just Moved To Miami

dangrab_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

My Living Room

My Living Room

ChesterLM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!