There are, however, some more affordable projects that you may be able to accomplish in the meantime. Homeowners on Reddit have recently been discussing cheap home improvement projects that are worth every penny, so we’ve gathered some of their suggestions below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Krayton M. Davis, Executive Principle at Let’s Renovate , and be sure to upvote the projects that you’d like to get started on this weekend!

In this day and age, it’s hard enough to be able to afford a house , period. So once you’ve purchased one, you probably don’t have thousands of dollars laying around for renovations . Even if you're itching to rip out the carpet in your bedroom and replace it with sleek, wood floors, that change may have to wait.

#1 Insulation and air sealing. There was a cold window and a tiny draft I had just stuck putty into keep the cold out. Finally pulled off the trim and I could see outside! Ended up sealing wood, painting window sill, and spraying foam around window. Room is significantly warmer all winter, and I'm working through all the other windows doing the same thing for $30 each window in materials.

#2 Adding outlets to closets and cabinets so we could charge our tootbrushes, waterpiks, and vacuums in the place where we store them normally.

#3 Dehumidifiers … I had a damp basement, but not any more.

To learn more about home improvement projects that won't break the bank, we got in touch with Krayton M. Davis, Executive Principle at Let’s Renovate. Krayton was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and recommend some budget-friendly projects that can make a huge difference in your home. ADVERTISEMENT "Some affordable or easy home improvement projects that are definitely worth the money and effort include repainting rooms to give them a fresh, new look, installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures to save on electricity bills, and updating cabinet hardware to enhance the kitchen and bathroom look," he shared.

#4 I installed a laundry sink with two sets of taps and have one permanently attached to the Python water changer hose for my aquarium. It takes minutes to do water changes and there isn’t a drop spilled. Wife approval factor 9/10.

#5 Under cabinet lighting. Cost me $150 and was 1000% worth it.



DIY fire pit was about $50 worth of retaining wall blocks, also completely worth it.



Upgraded the dishwasher to a Bosch 800 series with crystaldry. It gets your dishes dry like a dishwasher from the 80s but without the heating coil that melts your plastic stuff. That thing is some sort of German black magic.

#6 Bidet. Its worth the hype for less wipe.

"Investing in organizational systems to declutter your home is worthwhile, especially when it comes to the convenience of quickly locating items," Krayton continued. "Another impactful yet simple project is improving curb appeal through landscaping— planting flowers, trimming hedges, or painting the front door can significantly enhance a home's exterior charm."

#7 $300 of blown in insulation and radiant barrier for the attic.

#8 Added a laundry chute. No more carrying baskets of dirty laundry down the stairs.

#9 I don’t remember the exact material cost but enclosing my screen porch myself was weeeeeeell worth it.

On the other hand, we asked the home improvement expert if there were any popular projects that he would not recommend. "While home theaters can be an exciting project, they might not necessarily be worth the hefty investment - unless you are a dedicated movie-watcher," he noted. "The cost of high-end audio-visual equipment, specialized seating, and soundproofing can quickly add up without a corresponding increase in property value." "Similarly, extensive luxury bathroom remodels with high-end materials and features such as saunas or whirlpool tubs may not yield a significant return on investment, especially if these additions do not appeal to the broader pool of potential home buyers," Krayton added.

#10 Completely redid an upstairs bathroom, all by myself. Used the same tub, but ripped the rest to the walls. Watched the return area at IKEA for weeks until I'd found two matching sinks and a floating vanity and faucets, all 50% off. Large format tiles on the floor, up the back wall and around the tub. Used cheap molding to frame the existing large over sink mirror. Half price backsplash tile. New toilet, on sale. Paint. It looked like a spa when I was done.

#11 Paying extra for Leaf screens on my new gutters. I researched several types and brands and found one that appears to work for us.

#12 Had kitchen cabinets professionally repainted. Kitchen feels so much brighter and fresher, and the quality of the job using a sprayer was so much better than what I would have achieved doing it myself.

So what advice would the renovation expert give to new homeowners who want to start sprucing up their houses? "Begin with straightforward tasks that provide maximum impact with minimal complexity. Painting walls, replacing light fixtures, or adding new cabinet hardware are excellent do-it-yourself projects that can significantly refresh your space," Krayton told Bored Panda.

#13 Insulation 100%

#14 New front door with a large window to let in more natural light, with a keypad deadbolt. Never have to worry about being locked out or fumbling for my key in the dark.



Smart garage door opener. I can operate it remotely and make sure that it's closed by 8 PM. After having kids we kept accidentally leaving it open a lot.



Bidet toilet seats. Clean bums are just light years better.

#15 Replaced old blinds and curtains with top down / bottom up cellular shades. Bought custom size from Blinds.com and installed myself.



New smart ceiling fan / light that looks modern (replaced 20 year old one that looked very dated).



Updated bathroom fans - Panasonic Whisper truly are whisper quiet! And new timer switch :)



New patio furniture set

"Additionally, taking on simple landscaping jobs, like planting flowers or creating garden beds, can elevate the appeal of your home's exterior," Krayton says. "However, for more complicated tasks, it's advisable to seek professional assistance to ensure safety and quality outcomes by adhering to building codes," he noted. "Electrical work, major plumbing renovations, and large-scale structural changes are best left to experts with the requisite skills and experience."

#16 Touchless kitchen faucet (it has a sensor you wave your hand in front of)



3-in-1 fan/light/heater in the bathroom. Being able to take a shower with the heater on makes me feel old but my god is it amazing in winter.

#17 Materials cost only, replacing the outlets and switches from 80s/90s almond to modern white; probably about $500 total, but we had a lot to replace.







Replacing the knobs and hinges on our doors from the original (80s) brass, peeling knobs to more modern black matte. Probably another $400. Definitely a good band-aid until we get around to refinishing the doors themselves!





Paid a handyman to replace a faucet, probably $300, and it solved the leak and aesthetic problem immediately (obviously). Found the guy from an ad on the side of his van at his full time job at an Ace Hardware.





Replace ALL of your bulbs. It is INSANE how much of a difference brighter bulbs made in our house. Pro tip, LED lights run at lower wattages, so you can go up to a higher wattage equivalent/higher lumen safely.

#18 Soft close toilet seats

Krayton also noted that it's crucial for homeowners to prioritize projects based on their lifestyle needs and future plans. "Consider how long you plan to stay in the home and tailor improvements accordingly; short-term residents might focus more on aesthetic updates or essential repairs, while those settling in for the long haul may choose to invest in comprehensive upgrades," he shared. "Additionally, keeping an eye on current design trends and the local real estate market can help guide decisions on which improvements will add the most value to your home."

#19 That translucent film to cover the smaller windows that you want lots of light from

#20 Added shelving in the hall closet a year ago for ~$300 and got 32 sqft more shelf space.



$10 red motion activated night lights for the bathrooms. Nice for midnight infant diaper changes and brushing teeth before the sun is up in the morning when the overhead light is just too much.



Shelving and hang drying racks in the laundry room. ~$100.

#21 Like $15-30 per closet to get the hardware to make bifold doors into French doors (take hinges off, hang the second half from a new set of hangers). They open so much wider and quieter. Put new hardware on and you got fancy closets.



We also redid our walk-in closet on possession - paint and IKEA organizer for pretty cheap but it's so much nicer.



Also change ceiling lights. Easy and makes things better.





#22 Literally, the easiest thing was replacing all hinges, doorknobs, and faucets. To change away from the old brass stuff was instantly better

#23 I rehabbed my fireplace. First, I just painted the old brick and that made it look instantly more modern. After a year, we just decided to remove the old hearth (turned out it was solid cement with a brick exterior) and put in a mantle (FB market), paint, tile, and the whole aesthetic is changed

#24 Installed wifi switches in every room of the house. I live in two story townhouse and there is nothing worse than getting comfortable in bed only to realize you didn't turn a light off downstairs. 🙃 Now , I say " goodnight" and everything is off . Plus I can make sure the doors are locked 🔒 and the a/c is set to the right temp. Those lights were the catalyst for so many other things. Atp I dnt even turn my shower on .

#25 The fence I wanted would have been about 8000$. I did something nice for $800 with reclaimed wood and hard work.

#26 $1500 for granite countertops, installed.



followed up with -



$750 for laminate flooring - DIY.



Each completely changed the character of the house.

#27 $25 on Amazon to buy those garage door magnets that make it look fancier.



$10 on Amazon to buy timer switches for all of our lamps



Much smaller than the cap you suggested, but those things have really changed the aesthetic of our home relative to the cost.

#28 Poured a 20x20 concrete slab in my backyard behind my back porch. That was a game changer as it gave me somewhere to put plants, grills, an outdoor table, etc.



Then, a few years later I covered it with one of those hanging shade cloths and that was another game changer as it meant I could actually use the patio for more than a few months a year (central FL).



As to OP's example, those recessed lights are super simple to install and well worth every penny. The only lighting my house had was from ceiling fans so most of the rooms were way too dark. Adding 4 recessed lights on a dimmer switch is under $200/room and is such a quality of life improvement, it's a no brainer.



An honorable mention - sheds can be nice as they free up a ton of space in your garage. I built an 8x12 shed during covid, and while it was a little more expensive than OP mentioned they wanted to spend, you can get prefab sheds for well under $2k.

#29 We built a wood fired pizza oven in the back yard! Great for family/friends get-togethers. Looks interesting and is a great conversation starter.



Less than 500$ in materials and a summer's worth of weekend labor to assemble.

#30 Wi-Fi dimmable and color changing lightbulbs for the outside of the house. I got a 2 pack for $20. I have a schedule so they turn on and off automatically every day. Set colors and strobe effects for all the holidays. Love them.



Leviton Wi-Fi plug and anywhere companion. You can turn a regular outlet into a switched outlet. The decora rocker switch is thin and can be double stuck anywhere or put next to another switch to look like it is wired. Like $50 for both.

#31 We took the former "parlor" and ripped out the rippling carpet, fresh paint on everything with the trim a different color than the walls (they were the same before), refurbished the ceiling fan, put in wifi bulbs, new, cheap pull down blinds for the 10 single pane windows to replace the falling apart roman shades, and I added premade beadboard panels to the bottom two feet of the wall with a board around the top to match the height and style of the windowsills. New carpet came later (whole house, definitely not under 2k) and now it's a perfect playroom (read: contained area to throw all the toys at the end of the night) for the 3 year old.

#32 Nest Smart Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors (about $100 each, so $600 total). Feel great that I can monitor while I'm on a trip. I can set automations (e.g. if it detects an alarm at night, turns on all the lights). Even better, it warns me if it's going to go off while I'm searing steak and I can turn it off via the app.



Upgraded to a DC motor fan in the bedroom (300). No more noisy fans.

#33 The biggest life changing thing we ever installed was our touch faucet in the kitchen. It’s such a life changer.

#34 Changing my light switches from ‘flip’ to ‘paddle’. Having all of them brand new & the same color/type has made a huge difference & probably cost around $50 (or less). And wasn’t as hard as I was anticipating.

#35 Painting the walls. When we moved in everything was an agreeable neutral and we had too much other stuff going on to think about it. But we didn't survive a pandemic to live in a boring house. Now it's colorful and looks like us and all the photos we take in the house have beautiful backgrounds.

#36 Replaced my 60+ year old solid wooden front door that liked to swell during the summer (to the point where I didn't even need to lock it and it'd still be secured) to a fiberglass door with a small window in it. Much nicer, much easier to lock and unlock, and so much more modern

#37 Added a light in my mud room area. Old house, plaster walls. The $250 to have our electrician pull those lines was well worth it.



Replacing the wooden threshold at our front door. Again, old house, wonky walls. Paying a carpenter $400 for a brand new oak threshold and pvc facing board was absolutely worth it.



Pest control. I could do it myself, but honestly hate the idea. Fieldstone foundation requires extra effort to exclude mice. Worth $400/year.

#38 We had a small 2-3 ft block retaining wall in our back yard, super steep between it and the patio and you’d have to go around to get out the back gate to the walking trail. We also had to fence off the top as our dog hurt her back launching herself off to bark at anyone using the trail.



D codes to fix both problems by cutting a set of stairs into the middle of the wall. Only had to cut 2 of the old big blocks in half as the pavers fit perfectly with the spacing of the blocks. Put in 4 sets up to the patio and used the old blocks we removed to raise the height up and soften the slope from 30%grade to 6-10% much more manageable and easier to mow. Only cost about $300 and two days nursing my back but worth it.



Super functional and looks great. We’re planning to add some pavers alongside the drive way this summer so we don’t have to stand in the mud getting the car seat in and out and I might get a few extra to connect the top stair to the patio and eventually get a paver path down to the gate from the bottom of the stairs

#39 Added a 4x5 pass through between the kitchen and living room - made our 1902 house feel so much more modern and open.

#40 Removing an ugly cornice.



Removing the furr down from above the tub/shower.



Replacing window blinds with top down/ bottom up shades.



Installing a can light above the tub/shower and adding a flushmount light fixture in the center of the room.



Replacing the bathroom exhaust fan.

#41 $150



Bought a used projector on ebay, a screen at my local Amazon return warehouse, and a home theater sound system assembled from goodwill purchases and I have an outdoor movie theater setup in my garage

#42 Blackout curtains in all the bedrooms.

#43 Water softener.

#44 I installed LVP flooring (all by myself with no experience) in our laundry room/mudroom the day before our washer and dryer got delivered. Turned out great and really improved the space for a grand total of like $400.



We spent around $1,800 on an assortment of electrical upgrades, like having outdoor receptacles installed for holiday lights, a new receptacle mounted on our pergola, and new ceiling fans including one added to our screen porch. This included having almost all of our old gross switches and receptacles with nice Decora ones, as well as some receptacles with USB inputs. Money well spent for looks/convenience but also to have it done 100% safely and professionally.

#45 Stupid easy and stupid cheap. Covered my kitchen backsplash with fake tile sheets. It’s a temporary bandage until I get my kitchen fully redone, but it looks so much better and I’ve gotten so many compliments.

#46 I redid a bathroom in the cabin for less than 2k.



It was a half bath and now is a full bath with curb-less shower



Didn’t do a glass door yet though, because that put me over my budget of $1500

#47 I added multi-location dimmers for my TV room, installed warm dimming LED retrofits to the recessed lighting in the TV room and bedroom - and static 3000K in halls - to make them roomside air-tight. And checked every can with attic space above to be sure they were IC rated and covered them with insulation. Whoever installed them for the previous owners left gaps in the insulation and the second floor was oddly cold.



I didn't wait long to do it, but it was fairly cheap/low effort and had a big impact.

#48 Look at what non-windowed rooms you walk into the most and buy motion sensing light switches. I added one to a bathroom as well as another to my master bedroom closet. These rooms are always dark so I ALWAYS turn the lights on when I enter or use these rooms. Auto-switches have been a blessing.



The downside is that my bathroom doesn't have a fan, even though it doesn't have a window. So I think the humidity got to my switch as it turns on and off randomly. But it's like $20 for a new one.



I do want to install a fan in there to help out. I currently just run the furnace fan when I shower.

#49 Spent a day framing (goodwill buys if poor quality i'd paint/sand/etc), and put photos up around house, while simultaneously filling any divits/cracks/etc. in old plaster and touching up paint.





Tiny thing, but something I didn't realize I'd be stoked about everyday and costs me maybe $100 and a chill day.





On the sub but near 2k front - finishing my basement. As it is now my office / band practice zone. It was around 1.6k all in materials, but counting all the days of free labor and buying the mates beers, za's and uppers - maybe near the line..

#50 I added recessed lights to my otherwise dark Living Room and it has been a game changer

#51 Changing ugly light fixtures

#52 Prob the stupidest was upgrading the garbage disposal from a cheapo Badger 5 (.5 HP) to a 1.25 HP model w/ a 10 year warranty. It’s actually usable now.

#53 Put in dimmable 6" flat LED ceiling lights. Got rid of three table lamps and a chandelier in the process.

Absolutely transformative. The living and dining room look a lot more spacious now as well.

#54 Upgrading each of these to WiFi-enabled units cost less than 2k total, can be done yourself and adds a ton of daily convenience:



* deadbolt

* irrigation controller

* Garage door opener

* thermostat

#55 Paint and new toilet, floors in bathrooms



All diy.