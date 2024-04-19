ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes thoughts about doing a home renovation might sound scary. Or expensive. However, with enough time and effort, turning your space into a reflection of your personality can become an exciting journey that also adds value to it.

So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures that people took before and after they redid their kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and other living areas. Hopefully, they will inspire more creative endeavors!

#1

Now And Then Of Our Living Room In A Small Victorian Terrace. Bristol UK

Now And Then Of Our Living Room In A Small Victorian Terrace. Bristol UK

jwilkosteel Report

#2

My Living Room, Before And After

My Living Room, Before And After

ubetart Report

#3

Before And After Of Our Florida Sunroom

Before And After Of Our Florida Sunroom

Lue_Ouija Report

#4

Before And After "Pantry" Area

Before And After "Pantry" Area

Jealous_Buffalo_4962 Report

wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish modern UK houses still had pantries. The house I grew up in had one, but my new build house doesn't and my utility room is tiny. The poor butler doesn't have enough to do.

#5

Turned Basement Into Bedroom

Turned Basement Into Bedroom

Cautious_Possible_18 Report

#6

Before And After Living And Dining Room

Before And After Living And Dining Room

gereon1001 Report

#7

Pantry Redo

Pantry Redo

OneIShot Report

#8

My Mudroom, Before And After

My Mudroom, Before And After

spitz_mitz , spitz_mitz Report

#9

No Turning Back Half-Wall Book Shelf

No Turning Back Half-Wall Book Shelf

HighlandAve Report

#10

Bathroom Renovation Is Complete In Our Century Home

Bathroom Renovation Is Complete In Our Century Home

abstract01 Report

#11

My 5-Week Condo Renovation

My 5-Week Condo Renovation

rightcoastguy Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a fan of the stairs without a bannister. That's a safety hazard.

#12

I Converted A Disastrous Hall Closet Into A Tiny Home Office

I Converted A Disastrous Hall Closet Into A Tiny Home Office

jasonpolevoi Report

#13

Thought You All Could Appreciate My Parents' Before And After Shot Of Their Living Room. When They First Moved In, To Now

Thought You All Could Appreciate My Parents' Before And After Shot Of Their Living Room. When They First Moved In, To Now

Skarlzen_art Report

#14

My Wife And I Are Finally Seeing The Vision Come To Life

My Wife And I Are Finally Seeing The Vision Come To Life

ivaclue , ivaclue Report

ellenranks avatar
Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Looks like an 18th century castle with those murals.

#15

I Took 8 Months Remodeling My Walk-In Closet With Custom Built-In Cabinets

I Took 8 Months Remodeling My Walk-In Closet With Custom Built-In Cabinets

russdiculous Report

#16

DIY Guest Room Makeover

DIY Guest Room Makeover

makingsoup Report

#17

We Renovated Our Bathroom

We Renovated Our Bathroom

ayepeyday Report

ellenranks avatar
Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm.. I prefer the Before because it has much warmer colours and looks more mimimalist. Also it's nice how the toilet was tucked away in the corner.

#18

Before And After: Victorian Living Room, Baltimore

Before And After: Victorian Living Room, Baltimore

kosherkenny Report

bagladyele avatar
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That original window and the ceiling detail, so beautiful. Very lucky to have these period features in your home

#19

The Before And After

The Before And After

karentempler Report

#20

Before And After Of Bathroom And Ensuite - First Big Job Done In Our Victorian Terrace House

Before And After Of Bathroom And Ensuite - First Big Job Done In Our Victorian Terrace House

blissingmeee Report

ellenranks avatar
Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it, but I always wonder how one cleans behind those free-standing tubs.

#21

Guest Bathroom Remodel. The Guest Bathroom Redesign Is Still In Process (You Will Notice The Empty Wall In The Reflection)

Guest Bathroom Remodel. The Guest Bathroom Redesign Is Still In Process (You Will Notice The Empty Wall In The Reflection)

The painted scene was done by hand and is inspired by chinoiserie-style wallpapers, done over a canvas of silk and rice paper. 

VintageWatchDog Report

#22

It Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom. I'm Quite Proud Of Myself For Finally Completing It

It Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom. I'm Quite Proud Of Myself For Finally Completing It

I had to rip it all out and decided to do everything myself, from plastering to tiling and plumbing. It was very stressful, and I don’t think I’d ever do it again. 

Falconballfiddler Report

#23

The Process Of Taking Down Our Kitchen Wall And Creating More Of An Open Layout From The Kitchen To The Dining Room. We Love How Spacious This Feels

The Process Of Taking Down Our Kitchen Wall And Creating More Of An Open Layout From The Kitchen To The Dining Room. We Love How Spacious This Feels

JenniRiccetti Report

#24

When I Bought This House, The Kitchen Was A Filthy Little Room You'd Want To Wash After Setting Foot In. It Took About 10 Months To Fix The Place Up. I Am Absolutely In Love With It Now

When I Bought This House, The Kitchen Was A Filthy Little Room You'd Want To Wash After Setting Foot In. It Took About 10 Months To Fix The Place Up. I Am Absolutely In Love With It Now

hilber_4 Report

#25

Just Finished Small Bathroom Remodel (Before And After)

Just Finished Small Bathroom Remodel (Before And After)

BulkySector5256 Report

#26

Complete 2nd Floor Renovation. I Can't Believe I Did It! I'm So Proud

Complete 2nd Floor Renovation. I Can't Believe I Did It! I'm So Proud

zinoe_49 Report

#27

Powder Room Before And After, Mid-Century Vibe

Powder Room Before And After, Mid-Century Vibe

laleli_lolu Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how surprised, and slightly shocked, the lights + mirror look! Kinda like when I take a first look in the mirror in the morning 😂

#28

Before And After. I Renovated My Tiny Room

Before And After. I Renovated My Tiny Room

Schivers Report

#29

Before And After Of My Bathroom Remodel

Before And After Of My Bathroom Remodel

JenniRiccetti Report

#30

We Just Completed Our First Full Kitchen Renovation In A Flat And Learned A Lot Of Lessons Along The Way, But We Think It Looks Good  

We Just Completed Our First Full Kitchen Renovation In A Flat And Learned A Lot Of Lessons Along The Way, But We Think It Looks Good  

AnotherAnxiousBrit Report

#31

Home Office, Southern Ohio (Before & After)

Home Office, Southern Ohio (Before & After)

cutoffsweatpantslady Report

#32

I Remodeled Our Bathroom By Myself Over The Last Year

I Remodeled Our Bathroom By Myself Over The Last Year

Handheldzone Report

#33

My Budget Temporary Kitchen Renovation With Hand-Painted Countertops

My Budget Temporary Kitchen Renovation With Hand-Painted Countertops

Malassah Report

#34

My Full Bathroom Renovation

My Full Bathroom Renovation

mightypenguin66 Report

#35

Before And After Of The Living Room In Our Edwardian House. We Bought This House Last July As A Real Doer-Upper. There's Still So Much To Do, But We're Really Happy With This Room

Before And After Of The Living Room In Our Edwardian House. We Bought This House Last July As A Real Doer-Upper. There's Still So Much To Do, But We're Really Happy With This Room

We did a full rewire, stripped the wallpaper, re-lined the walls and painted, pulled up the carpets, sanded and oiled the floors, stripped the doors, replaced the fireplace with a salvaged one of the same era, and fitted a new ceiling rose.

HarrietGirl Report

#36

2 Days Of Work For £400 In Labor For A Proper Grafter. I Almost Felt Bad For Him, But He Seemed Happy To Crack On. I Was Really Impressed And Pleased With His Work

2 Days Of Work For £400 In Labor For A Proper Grafter. I Almost Felt Bad For Him, But He Seemed Happy To Crack On. I Was Really Impressed And Pleased With His Work

guzusan Report

#37

My 18-Month Bathroom Renovation Is Complete

My 18-Month Bathroom Renovation Is Complete

Ethyl_OH Report

#38

Built My Wife Some Built-In Cabinets For Her Birthday. Cheated With IKEA Cabinets

Built My Wife Some Built-In Cabinets For Her Birthday. Cheated With IKEA Cabinets

KimcheeBreath Report

#39

Before And After Of Our Bathroom

Before And After Of Our Bathroom

sidmohan90 Report

#40

My Green Bedroom, Edinburgh, UK

My Green Bedroom, Edinburgh, UK

EspressoMartini9 Report

#41

Basement Bar, Before And After, Chicago

Basement Bar, Before And After, Chicago

interpoly Report

#42

Wanted To Share My Biggest House Highlight And That Was The Transformation Of The Kitchen

Wanted To Share My Biggest House Highlight And That Was The Transformation Of The Kitchen

thehousethatjenbuilt_ Report

#43

One Of My Favorite Parts Of My DIY Kitchen Renovation Was This Custom Refrigerator Cabinet Surrounded

One Of My Favorite Parts Of My DIY Kitchen Renovation Was This Custom Refrigerator Cabinet Surrounded

randomdiyguy Report

#44

Here Is The New Kitchen

Here Is The New Kitchen

SirRonBurgundyMBE Report

#45

A Complete Kitchen Renovation In Our 1870 Farmhouse

A Complete Kitchen Renovation In Our 1870 Farmhouse

greentroit Report

#46

Remodeled Primary Bathroom

Remodeled Primary Bathroom

Lynncy1 Report

#47

Built My Own Voice-Over Booth Underneath The Stairs

Built My Own Voice-Over Booth Underneath The Stairs

SBJaxel Report

#48

Steam Shower And Bathroom Renovation

Steam Shower And Bathroom Renovation

reddit.com Report

#49

Before And After Kitchen Renovation - Still A Few Touch-Ups And Pops Of Color Needed

Before And After Kitchen Renovation - Still A Few Touch-Ups And Pops Of Color Needed

I grew up in this house and it’s now mine. I love how much brighter and happier it is for this new chapter!

Iheartsf59 Report

#50

Finally Finished My Living Room. Here's A Before And After Picture

Finally Finished My Living Room. Here’s A Before And After Picture

averagejimz Report

#51

We Moved Into A House And The Stairs Were Scary. So We Changed Them

We Moved Into A House And The Stairs Were Scary. So We Changed Them

damienlaughton Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much, much better. However, there should also be a bannister on the window side.

#52

Redid Our Bathroom/Closet, And It Turned Out Uniquely Cozy

Redid Our Bathroom/Closet, And It Turned Out Uniquely Cozy

zwybies Report

#53

Living Room Remodel

Living Room Remodel

md185 Report

#54

Kitchen Remodel Before And After

Kitchen Remodel Before And After

decoapartment Report

#55

Before & After

Before & After

moderne_lady Report

#56

I'm Back With My Biggest Project Yet! A Complete Bathroom Remodel For $5000

I'm Back With My Biggest Project Yet! A Complete Bathroom Remodel For $5000

_notadeckofcards Report

#57

I Finished My Garage Floor

I Finished My Garage Floor

seamusriley Report

#58

Original Basement As Purchased vs. 95% Done Finishing

Original Basement As Purchased vs. 95% Done Finishing

yusuf69 Report

#59

10,000 Pennies Made A Boring Space Way More Interesting

10,000 Pennies Made A Boring Space Way More Interesting

snakel Report

#60

Full Bathroom Renovation

Full Bathroom Renovation

crleidhecker Report

#61

Painted My Front Door Last Night

Painted My Front Door Last Night

SmutBrigade Report

#62

Before And After Living Room, South West Germany

Before And After Living Room, South West Germany

allihearissirens Report

#63

Kitchen Before And After

Kitchen Before And After

raythedrummer Report

#64

Little Before And After Of My Masculine Kitchen Remodel

Little Before And After Of My Masculine Kitchen Remodel

kevintech27 , amped asia house Report

ellenranks avatar
Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Masculine Kitchen Remodel... LOLLL It's nice though

#65

Renovating My 1980s Ranch-Style Home In Texas, She's Coming Along Really Nice

Renovating My 1980s Ranch-Style Home In Texas, She’s Coming Along Really Nice

zacharyjonathan Report

#66

Not Totally Complete Yet, But I'm So Happy With How Our Bathroom Renovation Is Turning Out! I'm No Design Expert, But It Definitely Is Fun

Not Totally Complete Yet, But I’m So Happy With How Our Bathroom Renovation Is Turning Out! I’m No Design Expert, But It Definitely Is Fun

racheljane Report

#67

Small, But Tall Laundry Room. Before And After

Small, But Tall Laundry Room. Before And After

JadeR86 Report

#68

Before And After Renovating My Bathroom. Moldy Retro Bathroom To Clean Contemporary Bathroom

Before And After Renovating My Bathroom. Moldy Retro Bathroom To Clean Contemporary Bathroom

ShotFennel869 Report

#69

We Added Some Prints To The Kitchen. I Don't Think I Will Ever Get Over This Transformation

We Added Some Prints To The Kitchen. I Don’t Think I Will Ever Get Over This Transformation

our_reno_by_the_green Report

#70

Bathroom Before And After

Bathroom Before And After

overatno18 Report

#71

Full Bathroom Renovation

Full Bathroom Renovation

xparanoyedx Report

#72

Before And After Pictures Of My Bedroom In Irvine, California

Before And After Pictures Of My Bedroom In Irvine, California

Sedjonjac Report

#73

Before And After

Before And After

illya495 Report

#74

Dining Room Before And After

Dining Room Before And After

teejmaleng Report

#75

Before And After

Before And After

jonnyvegas888 Report

#76

Bathroom Renovation Before And After. We Tried To Make The Design Contemporary But Remain True To The 1930s Queenslander House

Bathroom Renovation Before And After. We Tried To Make The Design Contemporary But Remain True To The 1930s Queenslander House

The only thing that didn’t go to plan was the vanity mirror lighting globes. We wanted them on either side of the mirror, but this couldn’t be achieved. It looks better as is, but not as functional.

georgenebraska Report

#77

My Dining Room When We Moved In and Now

My Dining Room When We Moved In and Now

habgurz Report

#78

A Simple Before And After Of Our Downstairs Loo Sink Area

A Simple Before And After Of Our Downstairs Loo Sink Area

myse4project Report

#79

We Did A Major Renovation Of Our Home Whilst Living In It

We Did A Major Renovation Of Our Home Whilst Living In It

ourclapboardhomebythesea Report

#80

IKEA Laundry Renovation

IKEA Laundry Renovation

bahh1 Report

#81

My $150 DIY Bathroom Makeover

My $150 DIY Bathroom Makeover

daphneyhatz Report

#82

Before And After Upgrading My Bedroom/Office

Before And After Upgrading My Bedroom/Office

mperry381 Report

#83

Finally Finished My Bathroom After 2 Years, A Night And Day Difference

Finally Finished My Bathroom After 2 Years, A Night And Day Difference

Unusualkonnection Report

#84

Bought My First Apartment And Just Got Done With The Renovation. I Think The Kitchen Is My Favorite Place

Bought My First Apartment And Just Got Done With The Renovation. I Think The Kitchen Is My Favorite Place

forihelvetet Report

#85

I Bought My First Home Last December, And It's Been Quite The Ride. The Garage Was One Of The First Few Things To Get Redone, And It's Finally Nearing Completion

I Bought My First Home Last December, And It's Been Quite The Ride. The Garage Was One Of The First Few Things To Get Redone, And It's Finally Nearing Completion

nousername84619 Report

#86

Look At The Difference Before And After I Remodeled The House

Look At The Difference Before And After I Remodeled The House

Local_Breath1732 Report

#87

A Few Photos From Our Renovation. Our First Project. What Do You All Think? 

A Few Photos From Our Renovation. Our First Project. What Do You All Think? 

reddit.com Report

#88

Before And After Of My Bathroom. It Cost

Before And After Of My Bathroom. It Cost Me Around $25,000. I Did All The Carpentry And Had To Rebuild The Walls Around The Shower As They Had Water Rot

My brother is a plumber. I did most of it apart from the tiling, so I saved a lot on other trade costs.

sillysalmon92 Report

#89

Our First Born Son's Nursery 

Our First Born Son's Nursery 

HeyItsKeven Report

#90

Our DIY Bathroom Remodel With No Previous Experience. We Started This Remodel In December 2021 After A Pipe Burst In Our Master Bathroom. Well, A Year And A Month Later, We Just Finished

Our DIY Bathroom Remodel With No Previous Experience. We Started This Remodel In December 2021 After A Pipe Burst In Our Master Bathroom. Well, A Year And A Month Later, We Just Finished

My wife and I had no experience doing anything with our hands. I'm a software engineer in my day job, so I just spent a lot of time on YouTube learning what to do. My dad is a pretty handy guy, though, so I leaned on him a lot for help, but he's out of state, so there is only so much he could do. This is inside an 1890 Denver Victorian, and we tried to keep the design elements relevant. We probably spent about $15k on materials.

reddit.com Report

#91

Long Planned, Covid Delayed, Kitchen Renovation. 1905 Farmhouse In New York   

Long Planned, Covid Delayed, Kitchen Renovation. 1905 Farmhouse In New York   

toometa4clever Report

#92

Before And After

Before And After

Obvious-Elephant-190 Report

#93

Before And After: Living Room Renovation, Georgia

Before And After: Living Room Renovation, Georgia

miatapasta Report

#94

Before And After Fireplace Makeover

Before And After Fireplace Makeover

bradem Report

#95

Kitchen Renovation Project

Kitchen Renovation Project

cube1961 Report

#96

One Of Our Favorite Transformations, The Kitchen In Our Streatham Hill Project. Leaving This Before And After

One Of Our Favorite Transformations, The Kitchen In Our Streatham Hill Project. Leaving This Before And After

blankslatestudio Report

#97

Bathroom Remodel: My First Major DIY Project

Bathroom Remodel: My First Major DIY Project

It took around 9 months from ripping the first tiles out to putting a new toilet seat on and calling the job done. The cost ended up being around £1500, with most of it going towards the Ikea sink and the tiles, of course. The process was an effort for sure; removing the old tiles without damaging the walls was impossible, so I ended up ripping it all out, putting new plasterboard up, and then tiling over a few weekends. My father created a great frame for the back wall for the inserts, which I boarded over and then tiled. And then just odd bits here and there.

djdmorrison Report

#98

Finishing Up The "Dark Forest" Nursery At 38 Weeks

Finishing Up The "Dark Forest" Nursery At 38 Weeks

itstimetopaytheprice Report

#99

Kitchen Renovation

Kitchen Renovation

Lucky-Jump-9570 Report

#100

Bathroom Glow-Up Before/After

Bathroom Glow-Up Before/After

Maleficent_Doubt7745 Report

#101

$250 Apartment Bathroom Facelift

$250 Apartment Bathroom Facelift

Cautious_Possible_18 Report

#102

My "Weekend" Laundry Room Makeover

My "Weekend" Laundry Room Makeover

ihearttombrady Report

#103

My Brother Renovated My Bathroom In 2 Weeks (Before And After)

My Brother Renovated My Bathroom In 2 Weeks (Before And After)

_lacelace Report

#104

Just Renovated My Bathroom. All By Myself And I’m Quite Proud Of It

Just Renovated My Bathroom. All By Myself And I’m Quite Proud Of It

Alresford Report

#105

Our Boy’s Bathroom Renovation

Our Boy’s Bathroom Renovation

Kooky_Response_6469 Report

#106

Bathroom Renovation

Bathroom Renovation

kilo-house Report

#107

How Did I Do On This Remodel?

How Did I Do On This Remodel?

lyonlask Report

#108

Eight Months Of Renovation Work (Nights And Weekends)  

Eight Months Of Renovation Work (Nights And Weekends)  

S7RIP3YG00S3 Report

#109

Finished Renovating An 18th-Century Townhouse In 18 Months  

Finished Renovating An 18th-Century Townhouse In 18 Months  

omcgoo Report

#110

Remodeled Ugly Carpeted Stairs With Tile And Vinyl - My First Major Project

Remodeled Ugly Carpeted Stairs With Tile And Vinyl - My First Major Project

prettypatterns9 Report

#111

How It Started vs. How It's Going

How It Started vs. How It's Going

APurpleTRex Report

#112

Finally Finished: A DIY Kitchen. Besides Major Restructures And Electrical Work, I Did Pretty Much Most Of It Myself. Daunting But Awesome Experience. 5 Months End-To-End  

Finally Finished: A DIY Kitchen. Besides Major Restructures And Electrical Work, I Did Pretty Much Most Of It Myself. Daunting But Awesome Experience. 5 Months End-To-End  

carsaregascars Report

