So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures that people took before and after they redid their kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and other living areas. Hopefully, they will inspire more creative endeavors!

Sometimes thoughts about doing a home renovation might sound scary. Or expensive. However, with enough time and effort, turning your space into a reflection of your personality can become an exciting journey that also adds value to it.

#1 Now And Then Of Our Living Room In A Small Victorian Terrace. Bristol UK

#2 My Living Room, Before And After

#3 Before And After Of Our Florida Sunroom

#4 Before And After "Pantry" Area

#5 Turned Basement Into Bedroom

#6 Before And After Living And Dining Room

#7 Pantry Redo

#8 My Mudroom, Before And After

#9 No Turning Back Half-Wall Book Shelf

#10 Bathroom Renovation Is Complete In Our Century Home

#11 My 5-Week Condo Renovation

#12 I Converted A Disastrous Hall Closet Into A Tiny Home Office

#13 Thought You All Could Appreciate My Parents' Before And After Shot Of Their Living Room. When They First Moved In, To Now

#14 My Wife And I Are Finally Seeing The Vision Come To Life

#15 I Took 8 Months Remodeling My Walk-In Closet With Custom Built-In Cabinets

#16 DIY Guest Room Makeover

#17 We Renovated Our Bathroom

#18 Before And After: Victorian Living Room, Baltimore

#19 The Before And After

#20 Before And After Of Bathroom And Ensuite - First Big Job Done In Our Victorian Terrace House

#21 Guest Bathroom Remodel. The Guest Bathroom Redesign Is Still In Process (You Will Notice The Empty Wall In The Reflection) The painted scene was done by hand and is inspired by chinoiserie-style wallpapers, done over a canvas of silk and rice paper.

#22 It Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom. I'm Quite Proud Of Myself For Finally Completing It I had to rip it all out and decided to do everything myself, from plastering to tiling and plumbing. It was very stressful, and I don't think I'd ever do it again.

#23 The Process Of Taking Down Our Kitchen Wall And Creating More Of An Open Layout From The Kitchen To The Dining Room. We Love How Spacious This Feels

#24 When I Bought This House, The Kitchen Was A Filthy Little Room You'd Want To Wash After Setting Foot In. It Took About 10 Months To Fix The Place Up. I Am Absolutely In Love With It Now

#25 Just Finished Small Bathroom Remodel (Before And After)

#26 Complete 2nd Floor Renovation. I Can't Believe I Did It! I'm So Proud

#27 Powder Room Before And After, Mid-Century Vibe

#28 Before And After. I Renovated My Tiny Room

#29 Before And After Of My Bathroom Remodel

#30 We Just Completed Our First Full Kitchen Renovation In A Flat And Learned A Lot Of Lessons Along The Way, But We Think It Looks Good

#31 Home Office, Southern Ohio (Before & After)

#32 I Remodeled Our Bathroom By Myself Over The Last Year

#33 My Budget Temporary Kitchen Renovation With Hand-Painted Countertops

#34 My Full Bathroom Renovation

#35 Before And After Of The Living Room In Our Edwardian House. We Bought This House Last July As A Real Doer-Upper. There's Still So Much To Do, But We're Really Happy With This Room We did a full rewire, stripped the wallpaper, re-lined the walls and painted, pulled up the carpets, sanded and oiled the floors, stripped the doors, replaced the fireplace with a salvaged one of the same era, and fitted a new ceiling rose.

#36 2 Days Of Work For £400 In Labor For A Proper Grafter. I Almost Felt Bad For Him, But He Seemed Happy To Crack On. I Was Really Impressed And Pleased With His Work

#37 My 18-Month Bathroom Renovation Is Complete

#38 Built My Wife Some Built-In Cabinets For Her Birthday. Cheated With IKEA Cabinets

#39 Before And After Of Our Bathroom

#40 My Green Bedroom, Edinburgh, UK

#41 Basement Bar, Before And After, Chicago

#42 Wanted To Share My Biggest House Highlight And That Was The Transformation Of The Kitchen

#43 One Of My Favorite Parts Of My DIY Kitchen Renovation Was This Custom Refrigerator Cabinet Surrounded

#44 Here Is The New Kitchen

#45 A Complete Kitchen Renovation In Our 1870 Farmhouse

#46 Remodeled Primary Bathroom

#47 Built My Own Voice-Over Booth Underneath The Stairs

#48 Steam Shower And Bathroom Renovation

#49 Before And After Kitchen Renovation - Still A Few Touch-Ups And Pops Of Color Needed I grew up in this house and it's now mine. I love how much brighter and happier it is for this new chapter!

#50 Finally Finished My Living Room. Here's A Before And After Picture

#51 We Moved Into A House And The Stairs Were Scary. So We Changed Them

#52 Redid Our Bathroom/Closet, And It Turned Out Uniquely Cozy

#53 Living Room Remodel

#54 Kitchen Remodel Before And After

#55 Before & After

#56 I'm Back With My Biggest Project Yet! A Complete Bathroom Remodel For $5000

#57 I Finished My Garage Floor

#58 Original Basement As Purchased vs. 95% Done Finishing

#59 10,000 Pennies Made A Boring Space Way More Interesting

#60 Full Bathroom Renovation

#61 Painted My Front Door Last Night

#62 Before And After Living Room, South West Germany

#63 Kitchen Before And After

#64 Little Before And After Of My Masculine Kitchen Remodel

#65 Renovating My 1980s Ranch-Style Home In Texas, She's Coming Along Really Nice

#66 Not Totally Complete Yet, But I'm So Happy With How Our Bathroom Renovation Is Turning Out! I'm No Design Expert, But It Definitely Is Fun

#67 Small, But Tall Laundry Room. Before And After

#68 Before And After Renovating My Bathroom. Moldy Retro Bathroom To Clean Contemporary Bathroom

#69 We Added Some Prints To The Kitchen. I Don't Think I Will Ever Get Over This Transformation

#70 Bathroom Before And After

#71 Full Bathroom Renovation

#72 Before And After Pictures Of My Bedroom In Irvine, California

#73 Before And After

#74 Dining Room Before And After

#75 Before And After

#76 Bathroom Renovation Before And After. We Tried To Make The Design Contemporary But Remain True To The 1930s Queenslander House The only thing that didn't go to plan was the vanity mirror lighting globes. We wanted them on either side of the mirror, but this couldn't be achieved. It looks better as is, but not as functional.

#77 My Dining Room When We Moved In and Now

#78 A Simple Before And After Of Our Downstairs Loo Sink Area

#79 We Did A Major Renovation Of Our Home Whilst Living In It

#80 IKEA Laundry Renovation

#81 My $150 DIY Bathroom Makeover

#82 Before And After Upgrading My Bedroom/Office

#83 Finally Finished My Bathroom After 2 Years, A Night And Day Difference

#84 Bought My First Apartment And Just Got Done With The Renovation. I Think The Kitchen Is My Favorite Place

#85 I Bought My First Home Last December, And It's Been Quite The Ride. The Garage Was One Of The First Few Things To Get Redone, And It's Finally Nearing Completion

#86 Look At The Difference Before And After I Remodeled The House

#87 A Few Photos From Our Renovation. Our First Project. What Do You All Think?

#88 Before And After Of My Bathroom. It Cost Me Around $25,000. I Did All The Carpentry And Had To Rebuild The Walls Around The Shower As They Had Water Rot My brother is a plumber. I did most of it apart from the tiling, so I saved a lot on other trade costs.

#89 Our First Born Son's Nursery

#90 Our DIY Bathroom Remodel With No Previous Experience. We Started This Remodel In December 2021 After A Pipe Burst In Our Master Bathroom. Well, A Year And A Month Later, We Just Finished My wife and I had no experience doing anything with our hands. I'm a software engineer in my day job, so I just spent a lot of time on YouTube learning what to do. My dad is a pretty handy guy, though, so I leaned on him a lot for help, but he's out of state, so there is only so much he could do. This is inside an 1890 Denver Victorian, and we tried to keep the design elements relevant. We probably spent about $15k on materials.

#91 Long Planned, Covid Delayed, Kitchen Renovation. 1905 Farmhouse In New York

#92 Before And After

#93 Before And After: Living Room Renovation, Georgia

#94 Before And After Fireplace Makeover

#95 Kitchen Renovation Project

#96 One Of Our Favorite Transformations, The Kitchen In Our Streatham Hill Project. Leaving This Before And After

#97 Bathroom Remodel: My First Major DIY Project It took around 9 months from ripping the first tiles out to putting a new toilet seat on and calling the job done. The cost ended up being around £1500, with most of it going towards the Ikea sink and the tiles, of course. The process was an effort for sure; removing the old tiles without damaging the walls was impossible, so I ended up ripping it all out, putting new plasterboard up, and then tiling over a few weekends. My father created a great frame for the back wall for the inserts, which I boarded over and then tiled. And then just odd bits here and there.

#98 Finishing Up The "Dark Forest" Nursery At 38 Weeks

#99 Kitchen Renovation

#100 Bathroom Glow-Up Before/After

#101 $250 Apartment Bathroom Facelift

#102 My "Weekend" Laundry Room Makeover

#103 My Brother Renovated My Bathroom In 2 Weeks (Before And After)

#104 Just Renovated My Bathroom. All By Myself And I'm Quite Proud Of It

#105 Our Boy's Bathroom Renovation

#106 Bathroom Renovation

#107 How Did I Do On This Remodel?

#108 Eight Months Of Renovation Work (Nights And Weekends)

#109 Finished Renovating An 18th-Century Townhouse In 18 Months

#110 Remodeled Ugly Carpeted Stairs With Tile And Vinyl - My First Major Project

#111 How It Started vs. How It's Going