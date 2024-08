"Unfortunately I’m no longer 20 y.o. but I think that one of the reasons I’m perceived as 'inspirational' by some of my followers or friends is actually the fact that I started posting comics online when I was already 'old', when everyone my age had their lives together, while I completely upturned my life leaving university before getting my master degree, moving to France, learning a new language and starting anew, trying to follow my dreams," Eli explained. "And now, about 4 years later, I’m back in Italy and I got a 'normal' job to keep up with the expenses cause my 'artistic life' wasn’t paying enough. But still, I’m not giving up on my dreams, still, I draw and I share and I hope my followers won’t ever feel bad for not having a linear journey in their life or for not being 'there' yet.

In fact, my page evolved when I stopped being afraid of people not liking my comics. My first posts are all DTIYS challenges I joined for fun and to get used to drawing with a tablet. When I stopped trying to have a 'style', to be like this or that and started being my true self, my page grew with me."