The SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition has just wrapped up its seventh year, and it’s been another amazing showcase of bird photography from all over the world. With over 2,300 entries, the competition highlighted the incredible variety of birdlife, from stunning kingfishers to majestic bald eagles, and even more unique species in between.

Beyond celebrating the talent of photographers, the competition also raised £16,138 to support vital conservation work, a reminder of how art and nature can come together for a good cause. Scroll down to see the winners!

#1

1st Place Winner: "Parakeet Biting Monitor Lizard" By Hira Punjabi

Bird Photography Winner 2024: Parrot attacking a monitor lizard on a tree trunk, showcasing dramatic wildlife interaction.

"This image was taken in Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India, in January 2024.

Keoladeo is a bird sanctuary where many migratory birds visit during the winter, and some resident birds breed here. January is a very cold month, and there is often mist and fog. I have observed the behavior of birds attacking snakes and lizards, as they feed on bird eggs. I have been visiting this park for the last 30 years, but this time, I was lucky. I spent four days observing the same dry tree, and one morning, a pair of parakeets, along with about 10 or 12 other birds, started attacking a lizard. The entire drama lasted for about an hour. I managed to capture many images, but this one is my favorite."

The winning photo, taken by Hira Punjabi from Maharashtra, India, captures a remarkable moment of a parakeet biting a monitor lizard. The image beautifully highlights the drama of nature in action.

Thomas McDonnell from County Antrim, Northern Ireland, secured 2nd place, while Maggie Bullock from Cheshire, England, took 3rd place.

    #2

    Very Highly Commended: Mike Rowe

    Colorful bird catching a butterfly mid-air, showcasing a winner of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #3

    Commended: Hermis Haridas

    Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner: bird in dramatic silhouette against a glowing sunset sky.

    The competition was judged by three experts: Jon Ashton ARPS, Charles Farnell ARPS, and Tracy Lund FSINWP, with Mike McNamee chairing the event.

    "Thank you to all entrants for sharing your work with us at the same time as benefitting the RSPB to the tune of £2,867 bringing the total raised by this competition to £16,138 over the five years it has been running. It has been a pleasure," the jury shared.
    #4

    Commended: Luisa Lynch

    Bird soaring in front of crashing ocean waves, showcasing Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner.

    #5

    Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari

    Bird on barbed wire with nesting material, winner in SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    The organizers of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 stated that the competition drew a diverse range of submissions, featuring bird species from around the world—"from common garden birds at feeders to majestic birds of prey in action."
    #6

    Commended: Linda Yeardley-Williams

    Turquoise birds interacting near a tree; winning entry in the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #7

    Highly Commended: Claire Waring

    Owl peeking from behind a tree, showcasing bird photography winner in SINWP competition.

    "The RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) focuses on bird conservation and environmental protection through public awareness campaigns, petitions, and the management of nature reserves across the UK."
    #8

    Highly Commended: Hermis Haridas

    A bird captured at sunset, exemplifying stunning photography from the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

    #9

    Highly Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari

    Bird perched on a rocky ledge, showcasing detailed feathers; a winner in the Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

    #10

    Commended: Ann Jeffray

    Close-up of a northern gannet with sharp blue eyes, showcasing captivating bird photography from a 2024 competition winner.

    #11

    Commended: Chris Lake

    Bird in flight against a clear sky, featured in SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winners.

    #12

    Commended: Dennis Liu

    Bird perched on a branch capturing an insect, showcasing natural behavior in bird photography competition.

    #13

    Commended: John Erik Ellingsen

    Bird sipping nectar from a vibrant red flower branch, captured by Bird Photographer of the Year winner.

    #14

    3rd Place Winner: "Great Grey Owl Landing In Snow" By Maggie Bullock

    Great grey owl spreading wings on snow, winner in Bird Photographer competition 2024.

    "This shot of a Great Grey Owl was taken in Finland, near Kuusamo. The bird flew down to take a dead mouse and I managed to take a few shots of it approaching and landing. It was wonderful to see this wild bird in its natural environment against a snowy background. Taken from a raised path, where a step to either side would have resulted in sinking into deep snow, the shot was handheld using a fast shutter speed to capture the action."

    #15

    Judge's Choice Chosen By Charles Farnell: Sue Morris

    Peregrine falcon in flight, a winning shot from the Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 competition, against a clear sky.

    #16

    Very Highly Commended: Sue Morris

    Two owls captured in flight with wings spread, showcasing photography skills in SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year contest.

    #17

    Highly Commended: Richard Scott

    Bird on a wooden post holding an insect. Bird Photographer Of The Year competition winner 2024 captured in detail.

    #18

    Commended: Dennis Liu

    Bird perched on a twig with berries, capturing nature. Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition entry.

    #19

    Commended: Gray Neville

    Blue tit bird in mid-flight against a blurred green background, showcasing detailed wings, from SINWP Bird Photographer contest.

    #20

    Commended: Kevin Nash

    Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner: stunning image of a cuckoo in flight against a blurred green background.

    #21

    Commended: Melissa Peakman

    Owl perched on a post with a green background, showcasing bird photography excellence in the 2024 competition.

    #22

    2nd Place Winner: Thomas Mcdonnell

    Bird in mid-flight, showcasing stunning plumage, from SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition winners.

    "The Photo of the Red Grouse was taken in the North Antrim Hills near the town of Ballycastle.

    A friend of mine told me he had seen grouse in the area so I decided to use my free time to look for the grouse. Over a period of a few months of looking, I eventually came across two males and a female. The males were calling at one another and flying across the road where I was parked, I watched them for an hour or so taking photos from the car, I decided to get out of the car as I was restricted in my movements, the birds seem to not care of my presence so I stood beside the car as one of the birds came right at me to go across the road to investigate the other bird, luckily I was able to to get the shot as it flew across the road."

    #23

    Very Highly Commended: Beverley Thain

    Three vultures perched on a log, captured for the Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 competition.

    #24

    Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen

    A bird perches on a branch, captured in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #25

    Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen

    Bird in flight showcasing its vibrant plumage, captured in a winning photo from the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #26

    Very Highly Commended: Khalid Al-Wdaihi

    Egret with wings spread wide, captured gracefully at SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #27

    Very Highly Commended: Louise Skelly

    Three young birds perched on a branch, showcasing winning photography from the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year.

    #28

    Very Highly Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn

    Eagle perched on snow, captured in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition winner's image.

    #29

    Very Highly Commended: Mike Rowe

    Penguin walking on the beach, a winner in the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #30

    Highly Commended: Sara Williams

    Close-up of a bird, showcasing vibrant feathers, a winner from the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #31

    Highly Commended: Andy Harris

    Two birds perched on a wire interacting, captured in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #32

    Highly Commended: Arne Bivrin

    Bird with red eye and beak reflected in water, winning image in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #33

    Highly Commended: John Gaffney

    Two pelicans perched on a branch at sunset, a winning entry in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #34

    Highly Commended: Katie Brockman

    Northern cardinal perched on red berries, showcasing striking plumage; a highlight from Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024.

    #35

    Commended: Andrzej Stiller

    Bird photographer competition winner: a bird reaching for a leaf with wings spread wide.

    #36

    Commended: Heulwyn Roberts

    Black drongo perched on a green branch, winner in bird photography competition 2024.

    #37

    Judge's Choice Chosen By Jon Ashton: Thomas Mcdonnell

    Bird in flight captured by the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner.

    #38

    Very Highly Commended: Beverley Thain

    Puffin on a rock with a fish in its beak in the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #39

    Very Highly Commended: Heulwyn Roberts

    Bird photographer of the year winner: bird perched on a branch with insect in beak.

    #40

    Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen

    Bird photographer captures a kingfisher with a fish in its beak, perched on a branch, against a blurred green background.

    #41

    Very Highly Commended: Kevin Rooney

    Bird photo competition winner 2024: close-up of a hornbill on sandy terrain with distant trees.

    #42

    Highly Commended: Sue Morris

    Falcons in mid-air capturing prey, showcasing impressive skill, from Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition winners.

    #43

    Highly Commended: Arne Bivrin

    A bird catching a fish mid-flight in an award-winning photo from the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #44

    Highly Commended: Christine Dixon

    Two birds interacting closely on the ground, showcasing details in their plumage, from a bird photography competition.

    #45

    Highly Commended: Dennis Liu

    Adult bird feeding chicks in the water, showcasing bird photographer competition entry.

    #46

    Highly Commended: Dennis Liu

    Owl camouflaged against tree trunk in misty forest, exemplifying stunning bird photography from SINWP competition winners 2024.

    #47

    Highly Commended: John Ellingsen

    Bullfinch perched on a blossoming branch, one of the winners of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #48

    Highly Commended: Kevin Pigney

    Duckling in water, looking up at a mosquito, from SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winners.

    #49

    Highly Commended: Partha Roy

    Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner; a hornbill in flight with its wings spread against a blurred green background.

    #50

    Commended: Arne Bivrin

    Eagle soaring with wings spread wide at the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #51

    Commended: Beth Walker

    Bird photographer captures a bird emerging from water with a fish in its beak, showcasing wildlife photography excellence.

    #52

    Commended: Edwin De A Godinho

    Two swans face each other at sunrise, water glistening, showcasing bird photography excellence.

    #53

    Commended: Hira Punjabi

    Toucan carefully drinking from a river, exhibiting behavior showcased in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #54

    Commended: Kevin Rooney

    Pelican with open beak, showcasing vibrant colors, captured in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #55

    Commended: Louise Skelly

    A puffin captured mid-flight, showcasing the bird's features in the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #56

    Commended: Maggie Bullock

    Bird perched on a branch, featured in SINWP Bird Photographer competition, with soft brown and pink plumage.

    #57

    Commended: Marguerite Eichelberger

    Hummingbird in flight, showcasing vibrant plumage, from the Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 competition winners.

    #58

    Commended: Marguerite Eichelberger

    Heron in flight, captured by a Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner, against a soft, blurred green background.

    #59

    Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn

    Bird photographed on icy surface with wings spread, a winning entry in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #60

    Commended: Paddy Beck

    Beautiful bird wading in water, featured in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition winners.

    #61

    Commended: Paddy Beck

    Close-up of a bird with a striking orange beak, a winning shot from the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #62

    Commended: Peter Woods

    Curlew bird with insect in its beak, standing in water; winner in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #63

    Commended: Polly Lee

    A small bird perched on a vine-covered branch, captured by a winner of the SINWP Bird Photographer competition.

    #64

    Judge's Choice Chosen By Tracey Lund: Arne Bivrin

    Heron catching a fish in a close-up, showcasing detail and focus from Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #65

    Very Highly Commended: Bjorn Stuedal

    Two puffins interacting on snow-covered ground, captured in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #66

    Very Highly Commended: Bruce Hargrave

    Two falcons mid-air in a dynamic encounter during the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #67

    Very Highly Commended: Gary Neville

    Pelican gliding over water at sunrise, captured by a winning photographer in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #68

    Very Highly Commended: Kevin Pigney

    Kestrel hovering over a grassy field, capturing its prey, featured in Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

    #69

    Very Highly Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn

    Majestic eagle in flight, showcasing stunning detail. Winners of Bird Photographer of the Year competition highlighted.

    #70

    Very Highly Commended: Robert Gloeckner

    Bird resting on a nest by the water with reflection, vibrant yellow-green background, from 2024 Bird Photographer competition.

    #71

    Highly Commended: Robert Gloeckner

    Duckling on calm water with vibrant yellow reflections, showcasing bird photographer of the year competition winner.

    #72

    Highly Commended: Sandra Susan Vijayan

    Aerial view of flock of birds flying over green water, abstract patterns; bird photographer competition winner.

    #73

    Highly Commended: Alexander Permain

    Bird standing on mossy ground, featured in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition winners.

    #74

    Highly Commended: Colin Machin

    Bird with wings spread on a branch over water, showcasing a winner from the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #75

    Highly Commended: Dennis Liu

    Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 winner: adult bird feeding chick on water.

    #76

    Highly Commended: Edwin De A Godinho

    Kingfisher perched on a branch, captured in the Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

    #77

    Highly Commended: Gary Neville

    Pelican with striking orange beak and detailed plumage, featured in SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winners.

    #78

    Highly Commended: Gordon Chamberlain

    Bird perched on a swaying reed, captured as a winning entry in the 2024 SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

    #79

    Highly Commended: Hira Punjabi

    Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner: bird with open beak catching prey over water.

    #80

    Highly Commended: Kevin Rooney

    A bird in motion skimming over water, showcasing the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner's dynamic capture.

    #81

    Highly Commended: Melissa Peakman

    Close-up of a bird with intense gaze, showcasing winner of Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #82

    Highly Commended: Neil Schofield

    Bird photographer award 2024 winner showcases a hoopoe in flight with striking orange crest and black-and-white wings.

    #83

    Highly Commended: Partha Roy

    Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner: duck with open wings in a serene water setting.

    #84

    Highly Commended: Richard Bower

    Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 winner: Close-up of a sandpiper in shallow water with a droplet from its beak.

    #85

    Commended: Thomas Vijayan

    Aerial view of birds flying over swirling water patterns, showcasing a winning entry from Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #86

    Commended: Arne Bivrin

    Winning bird photo in the 2024 SINWP competition, showcasing a bird of prey with wings spread in flight against a blue sky.

    #87

    Commended: Beth Walker

    Egrets in an aerial dance, capturing a moment of grace and elegance, featured in Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #88

    Commended: Beverley Thain

    Close-up of an Atlantic puffin with a vibrant beak, showcasing bird photography skills in a winning photo competition.

    #89

    Commended: Caroline Legg

    Bird photographer competition winner: a small bird perched on vibrant purple thistle blossoms.

    #90

    Commended: Chris Lake

    A bird perched among tall reeds, captured by Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner.

    #91

    Commended: Craig Alexander

    Hummingbird hovering near an orange flower, captured in the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #92

    Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari

    Bird on a rock with open beak, showcasing a winning photograph from the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #93

    Commended: Grace Chapman

    Bird photographer winner 2024: A bird sings atop a wooden post against a blurred green background.

    #94

    Commended: Kevin Nash

    Bird photographer captures a tern in flight with wings spread wide against a soft gray background, showcasing its grace.

    #95

    Commended: Kevin Nash

    Bird walking gracefully on sand, featured in the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #96

    Commended: Maggie Bullock

    Two birds interacting on a pile of seaweed, illustrating award-winning bird photography.

    #97

    Commended: Maggie Bullock

    Young bird perched on a mossy rock, showcasing detailed feathers, from Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

    #98

    Commended: Marguerite Eichelberger

    Bright yellow-headed bird perched on a twig singing, part of Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 winners collection.

    #99

    Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn

    Majestic eagle landing on icy terrain, showcasing winning shot from SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #100

    Commended: Paddy Beck

    A heron perched on green foliage, featured in the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition winners.

    #101

    Commended: Paddy Beck

    Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 winner: bird perched on green reeds, showcasing sharp plumage detail and vibrant eye.

    #102

    Commended: Polly Lee

    Two birds perched on a branch, showcasing nature's beauty in the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

    #103

    Commended: Sandra Susan Vijayan

    Birds flying over green water in an abstract aerial view, showcasing winning photography in the 2024 competition.

    #104

    Commended: Sean Davis

    Bird Photographer of the Year 2024: Adult bird feeding its chick beside a stream in a mossy area.

