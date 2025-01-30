The Winners Of The SINWP Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024 Competition Have Been Announced (104 Pics)Interview
The SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition has just wrapped up its seventh year, and it’s been another amazing showcase of bird photography from all over the world. With over 2,300 entries, the competition highlighted the incredible variety of birdlife, from stunning kingfishers to majestic bald eagles, and even more unique species in between.
Beyond celebrating the talent of photographers, the competition also raised £16,138 to support vital conservation work, a reminder of how art and nature can come together for a good cause. Scroll down to see the winners!
1st Place Winner: "Parakeet Biting Monitor Lizard" By Hira Punjabi
"This image was taken in Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India, in January 2024.
Keoladeo is a bird sanctuary where many migratory birds visit during the winter, and some resident birds breed here. January is a very cold month, and there is often mist and fog. I have observed the behavior of birds attacking snakes and lizards, as they feed on bird eggs. I have been visiting this park for the last 30 years, but this time, I was lucky. I spent four days observing the same dry tree, and one morning, a pair of parakeets, along with about 10 or 12 other birds, started attacking a lizard. The entire drama lasted for about an hour. I managed to capture many images, but this one is my favorite."
The winning photo, taken by Hira Punjabi from Maharashtra, India, captures a remarkable moment of a parakeet biting a monitor lizard. The image beautifully highlights the drama of nature in action.
Thomas McDonnell from County Antrim, Northern Ireland, secured 2nd place, while Maggie Bullock from Cheshire, England, took 3rd place.
Very Highly Commended: Mike Rowe
Commended: Hermis Haridas
The competition was judged by three experts: Jon Ashton ARPS, Charles Farnell ARPS, and Tracy Lund FSINWP, with Mike McNamee chairing the event.
"Thank you to all entrants for sharing your work with us at the same time as benefitting the RSPB to the tune of £2,867 bringing the total raised by this competition to £16,138 over the five years it has been running. It has been a pleasure," the jury shared.
Commended: Luisa Lynch
Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari
The organizers of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 stated that the competition drew a diverse range of submissions, featuring bird species from around the world—"from common garden birds at feeders to majestic birds of prey in action."
Commended: Linda Yeardley-Williams
Highly Commended: Claire Waring
"The RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) focuses on bird conservation and environmental protection through public awareness campaigns, petitions, and the management of nature reserves across the UK."
Highly Commended: Hermis Haridas
Highly Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari
Commended: Ann Jeffray
Commended: Chris Lake
Commended: Dennis Liu
Commended: John Erik Ellingsen
3rd Place Winner: "Great Grey Owl Landing In Snow" By Maggie Bullock
"This shot of a Great Grey Owl was taken in Finland, near Kuusamo. The bird flew down to take a dead mouse and I managed to take a few shots of it approaching and landing. It was wonderful to see this wild bird in its natural environment against a snowy background. Taken from a raised path, where a step to either side would have resulted in sinking into deep snow, the shot was handheld using a fast shutter speed to capture the action."
Judge's Choice Chosen By Charles Farnell: Sue Morris
Very Highly Commended: Sue Morris
Highly Commended: Richard Scott
Commended: Dennis Liu
Commended: Gray Neville
Commended: Kevin Nash
Commended: Melissa Peakman
2nd Place Winner: Thomas Mcdonnell
"The Photo of the Red Grouse was taken in the North Antrim Hills near the town of Ballycastle.
A friend of mine told me he had seen grouse in the area so I decided to use my free time to look for the grouse. Over a period of a few months of looking, I eventually came across two males and a female. The males were calling at one another and flying across the road where I was parked, I watched them for an hour or so taking photos from the car, I decided to get out of the car as I was restricted in my movements, the birds seem to not care of my presence so I stood beside the car as one of the birds came right at me to go across the road to investigate the other bird, luckily I was able to to get the shot as it flew across the road."
Very Highly Commended: Beverley Thain
Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen
Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen
Very Highly Commended: Khalid Al-Wdaihi
Very Highly Commended: Louise Skelly
Very Highly Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn
Very Highly Commended: Mike Rowe
Highly Commended: Sara Williams
Highly Commended: Andy Harris
Highly Commended: Arne Bivrin
Highly Commended: John Gaffney
Highly Commended: Katie Brockman
Commended: Andrzej Stiller
Commended: Heulwyn Roberts
Judge's Choice Chosen By Jon Ashton: Thomas Mcdonnell
Very Highly Commended: Beverley Thain
Very Highly Commended: Heulwyn Roberts
Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen
Very Highly Commended: Kevin Rooney
Highly Commended: Sue Morris
Highly Commended: Arne Bivrin
Highly Commended: Christine Dixon
Highly Commended: Dennis Liu
Highly Commended: Dennis Liu
Highly Commended: John Ellingsen
Highly Commended: Kevin Pigney
Highly Commended: Partha Roy
Commended: Arne Bivrin
Commended: Beth Walker
Commended: Edwin De A Godinho
Commended: Hira Punjabi
Commended: Kevin Rooney
Commended: Louise Skelly
Commended: Maggie Bullock
Commended: Marguerite Eichelberger
Commended: Marguerite Eichelberger
Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn
Commended: Paddy Beck
Commended: Paddy Beck
Commended: Peter Woods
Commended: Polly Lee
Judge's Choice Chosen By Tracey Lund: Arne Bivrin
Very Highly Commended: Bjorn Stuedal
Very Highly Commended: Bruce Hargrave
Very Highly Commended: Gary Neville
Very Highly Commended: Kevin Pigney
Very Highly Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn
Very Highly Commended: Robert Gloeckner
Highly Commended: Robert Gloeckner
Highly Commended: Sandra Susan Vijayan
Highly Commended: Alexander Permain
Highly Commended: Colin Machin
Highly Commended: Dennis Liu
Highly Commended: Edwin De A Godinho
Highly Commended: Gary Neville
Highly Commended: Gordon Chamberlain
Highly Commended: Hira Punjabi
Highly Commended: Kevin Rooney
Highly Commended: Melissa Peakman
Highly Commended: Neil Schofield
Highly Commended: Partha Roy
Highly Commended: Richard Bower
Commended: Thomas Vijayan
Commended: Arne Bivrin
Commended: Beth Walker
Commended: Beverley Thain
Commended: Caroline Legg
Commended: Chris Lake
Commended: Craig Alexander
Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari
Commended: Grace Chapman
Commended: Kevin Nash
Commended: Kevin Nash
Commended: Maggie Bullock
Commended: Maggie Bullock
Commended: Marguerite Eichelberger
Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn
Commended: Paddy Beck
Commended: Paddy Beck
Commended: Polly Lee
Commended: Sandra Susan Vijayan
Commended: Sean Davis
These are beautiful! I wish I had a talent like these, but the best I seem to be able to achieve is a pic of a ladybird that is actually recognisable as a ladybird!
