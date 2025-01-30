ADVERTISEMENT

The SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition has just wrapped up its seventh year, and it’s been another amazing showcase of bird photography from all over the world. With over 2,300 entries, the competition highlighted the incredible variety of birdlife, from stunning kingfishers to majestic bald eagles, and even more unique species in between.

Beyond celebrating the talent of photographers, the competition also raised £16,138 to support vital conservation work, a reminder of how art and nature can come together for a good cause. Scroll down to see the winners!

More info: thesocieties.net | x.com | Facebook