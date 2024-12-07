ADVERTISEMENT

They saw the opportunity, they seized it, and it has indeed paid off..

This, but for all women. We all need pockets! And considering phones are bigger than ever while pockets have either become half-sized or non-existent, this is wrong on every level.

You have to try with different things to drink and different times of your day. Can make lots of a difference.

I forget who had the "luxury bones" tweet about teeth, but...yes. That.

"Don't call it babysitting, they're your kids, it's called parenting." "What's the difference?" "You don't get paid!"

Hmm. I must find this husband and learn at the master's feet, so to speak.

Still better than the way guys mark their territory...

"Hey, Mom! Didn't you see me? I was honking to get your attention!"

Yes they can and they do. And the Holy Spirit in the context of guacamole is called the avocado advocato. Pray for me.

I grow three varieties in a raised bed outside! Pineapple, spear, and mojito mint.

If the other men are some whose judgment you trust, watching how they react to him can be a good indication of whether or not you should begin or continue a relationship with him.

Will someone please explain to this clueless old man what a gusher is (unless it's something I don't want to know)?

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. And god forbid you turn your head funny - say goodbye for looking around for a week.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
bunnymommy99 avatar
Shannon Donnelly
Shannon Donnelly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wish I had been given these sage words of wisdom decades ago. Now I just want to live in a tiny cottage in the middle of the woods far enough that I don't see people but still within range to have groceries delivered.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
bunnymommy99 avatar
Shannon Donnelly
Shannon Donnelly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone has completely misunderstood the meaning of the F**k It 40s. You don't care, and you don't try to be weird. You embrace your weirdness and let your weird flag fly, as long as it's before 9 pm

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#65

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
eugeniabianco60 avatar
Eugenia
Eugenia
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend advised me to wrap my important stuff (phone, money) in an apparently used baby diaper and leave it on my towel when at the beach!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately, they probably still wouldn't get done...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#68

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

CatMcGeeCode Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
eugeniabianco60 avatar
Eugenia
Eugenia
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an Italian philosopher and writer said: a well educated person is not the one who knows everything, but the one who knows where and how to look it up

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Melo_Malebo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#73

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
bunnymommy99 avatar
Shannon Donnelly
Shannon Donnelly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel this. I accidentally (obviously) backed into a mailbox in front of half a small town police force. Never seen so many eyeballs roll at once. No damage to the mailbox (yay American Steel!), just a small dent in my trunk, but they made me stay and wait for ANOTHER cop to come and fill out an accident report (they were all busy with their own accident investigation), as if I were going to report this small dent to my insurance company. I'm a really good driver, but there was no convincing anyone of that fact that day. Oof.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#74

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
kimgebhard avatar
MorticiaRS
MorticiaRS
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Age: 59 Special Talent: Can’t dress myself in the morning without hearing someone in my head, in my mother’s voice saying “Is that what you’re wearing?”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#75

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#79

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

Dalecsander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Relatable-Hilarious-Tweets

baddanadanabad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!