66 “Cursed Images” That Are Equal Parts Hilarious And Terrifying (New Pics)
Sometimes, while scrolling through adorable cat and dog memes, you might stumble upon content that’s a bit… strange. Or downright cursed. Yes, we’re diving into the internet’s most bizarre and unsettling visuals, brought to you by the Instagram account ‘Cursed Images 2009.’
This account curates a collection of posts that range from oddly designed posters to people acting like animals—and plenty of other head-scratching moments. Whether it’s hilarious or unsettling, these pictures capture the internet’s weird side like no other. Scroll down to check out some of their most "cursed" gems!
This post may include affiliate links.
Please DO NOT release the creepy dolls. We've gotta do all we can to have 2025 on normal settings
The internet is a treasure trove of surprises, where you can find everything from heartwarming animal videos to jaw-dropping creativity. But every now and then, you stumble upon a corner of the web that’s less about cute and more about chaos—welcome to the world of cursed content.
These are the images that make you pause, squint, and maybe even laugh nervously. They’re weird, unsettling, and downright absurd, but somehow, you just can’t look away.
I think that's the same guy who was dubbed as the TV Man that i saw in a YouTube video one time, he dropped off old TVs at peoples' porches but some would just throw them away.
One category of cursed content that always leaves an impression is poorly thought-out design choices. Imagine walking into a bathroom where the toilet is perched precariously on a tiny platform or surrounded by completely transparent walls.
These images make you laugh at the sheer absurdity while also questioning the sanity of whoever designed them. It’s not just about bad design; it’s the feeling of wondering, "Who thought this was a good idea, and why?"
Then there are the inexplicably bizarre moments featuring people. Whether it’s someone dressed in a full costume, behaving in a way that defies explanation, or just doing something so random that it feels like performance art, these images evoke a mix of confusion and hilarity.
They remind you that the world is full of unpredictability and people who are not afraid to lean into it.
Sometimes, the weirdness comes from the most unexpected pairings. A perfectly normal setting might be disrupted by an object that feels wildly out of place, like a bathtub in a forest or a chandelier made out of spoons.
These photos create a surreal atmosphere that leaves you scratching your head, but they also make you appreciate the creativity—or chaos—behind them.
The canoe is doing an important job: limiting the entitled Mercedes driver to 2 spots rather than 4
But it’s not all gross or creepy. Some cursed images are just plain bizarre, like a dog wearing sunglasses while riding a unicycle or a car covered entirely in grass. These moments are so absurd that they loop right back around to being funny. They’re the internet equivalent of a double-take.
What makes these cursed images so captivating is their ability to tap into a part of our brains that loves chaos. It’s the same reason we slow down to gawk at a bizarre roadside attraction or laugh nervously at a surreal piece of modern art. They’re unsettling, sure, but also endlessly fascinating.
There’s also something oddly comforting about cursed content. It reminds us that no matter how weird we think our own lives are, there’s someone out there who thought a see-through toilet was a brilliant idea—or someone who decided their dinner table needed a centerpiece of taxidermied squirrels.
The first Furry convention in Fairbanks, Alaska, 1962 (colorized)
Instagram accounts like ‘Cursed Images 2009’ thrive on curating these strange, borderline nightmarish gems. Scrolling through these posts is like stepping into an alternate reality where nothing quite makes sense, but everything feels weirdly familiar. It’s equal parts entertaining and unsettling, and you can’t help but keep looking.
So the next time you’re scrolling through the internet and stumble upon a cursed image, take a moment to appreciate its chaotic charm. Sure, it might leave you scratching your head or feeling a bit uneasy, but that’s part of the fun.
After all, where else but the internet can you find a mix of the absurd, the creepy, and the downright hilarious all in one place?
"Get one of those little European cars, they said. "
Is this the ultra-petty guy who built a skinny house just to mess up his brother's ocean view?