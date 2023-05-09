Odd. Contextless. And beyond bizarre. These are just a few ways to describe the ‘Cursed Images’ social media project.

The project’s curator does exactly what it says on the tin and shares ‘cursed’ pics on Instagram and Twitter, and they are so creepy, you’re just as likely to be confused as amused. We’ve collected the weirdest offenders to prove to you that no matter how well you think you know the internet, there’s always going to be something out there that makes you do a double-take. Grab your holy water (trust us, you'll need plenty), scroll down, and don’t be scared to boop the upvote button next to images you thought were cool in a peculiar kind of way. And try not to mind all the insects...

More info: Instagram | Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

23points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of that silly a*s thing in cartoons or childrens movies where there will be an unseen person or animal that'll cast a giant, scary shadow on the wall and it'll end up being a mouse.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#2

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

18points
POST
View more comments

The ‘Cursed Images’ project has a similar number of followers on its social media pages. 83.7k people follow it on Instagram and a further 76.1k internet users do so on Twitter.

It’s the kind of content that really makes you stop in your tracks while you’re scrolling because it stands out from the crowd so much. It’s weird. It’s often less than aesthetic. And it really gets your neurons fired up as they try to comprehend the (often) incomprehensible.
#4

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#5

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

17points
POST
Subrata Pradhan
Subrata Pradhan
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can lead to another level of creepy illusion.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Cursed images, as a genre, are quite popular on the internet. There are many pages that focus exclusively on these sorts of weird pics and memes.

Mostly, their primary goal is either to shock or unsettle the audience and to provide an alternative to all the gorgeous and cute content people are used to seeing when they go online. Cursed pics get a lot of attention because they contrast against conventional content that usually goes viral, like cat pics, work memes, and parenting tweets.
#7

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#8

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

14points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Death of Rats disrobed?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

14points
POST
Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dessert after his liver with a nice Chianti

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Know Your Meme points out that cursed images are supposed to be disturbing to the viewer, at least on some level. So they might feature illogical or abnormal content, and the photos themselves might be low-quality, which adds to the overall effect.

In short, if you feel uncomfortable looking at a specific meme, it’s probably ‘cursed.’ Though, of course, we all have different levels of tolerance for weird content. A photo of a bizarre doll might be just another meme on someone’s feed but someone who’s used to the gentler side of the net might find it extremely creepy. Meanwhile, pics of insects might make most people shiver and scroll faster past all the yucky stuff.
#10

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. Just no. This is the worst thing I have seen today.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#12

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

13points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the pizza monster from Jimmy Neutron

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Cursed images are generally seen as the opposite of ‘blessed’ content (think cuteness, wholesomeness, and stuff so heartwarming it might accidentally restore your faith in humanity). Meanwhile, pics that are both cursed and blessed are dubbed ‘blursed’: images that are wholesome and unsettling at the same time. 
#13

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

13points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn’t too bad, it’s just a bunch of little guys drinking some milk

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#14

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

12points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

where have you been Sid Philips?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The term for cursed images first popped up online in late 2015 after a Tumblr blog dedicated to this style of weird content was created. These types of memes spread on the site and later jumped over to Twitter in mid-2016. That’s when cursed pics got the attention of the media, from The New Yorker to Gizmodo.
#16

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

12points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of a colleague talking about her husband, “The second time Amir fell through the ceiling…”

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#18

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

11points
POST
View more comments

From thereon out, accounts dedicated to cursed content started popping up all over the net, from Reddit to—more recently—TikTok. Images aren’t the only cursed stuff you’ll find online, though. For instance, any comments that are upsetting and unexpected can be called ‘cursed.’ Meanwhile, the same extends to emojis: cursed emojis are glitchy, unaesthetic, and would probably live in Uncanny Valley if it were a real place.
#19

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

11points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they buy this from Trader Joe’s?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

11points
POST
#21

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

11points
POST
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny to think that there's probably a big pile of their bodies somewhere.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

For any meme to go viral, it needs to find a way to resonate with its audience. Broadly speaking, the more relatable a topic or image is, the more likely people are to ‘vibe’ with it. Adding in a big dollop of humor can help, too. After all, who doesn’t enjoy having a good, long laugh to take their mind off stress?
#22

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

11points
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is, perhaps, this why AI gets so confused when drawing hands?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#23

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#24

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

10points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least no chicken were harmed for this cake

0
0points
reply
View more comments

However, you can also stand out by going the opposite route. Instead of wholesome and funny, you have disturbing and confusing. And in a time where we’re all bombarded by countless memes every single day, these sorts of pics can genuinely seem ‘fresh’ even if they make you raise your eyebrows and mumble, ‘What the everloving frick is going on?’
#25

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, my mom used to do this but it was yellow. Tasted pretty good, always wondered where she got it.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

9points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a new playground, deep in the woods, absolutely not suspicious or anything!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

9points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course it had to be 666

11
11points
reply
View more comments

Tell us, dear Pandas, which of these cursed images creeped you out the most? Which ones did you actually enjoy the most? Were there any that you genuinely would love to unsee? Are you fans of weird content or do you prefer stuff that’s closer to ‘blessed’ on the meme spectrum? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
#28

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

9points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How I feel after too much cheese and carbs.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

8points
POST
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you ❤️ what you do

1
1point
reply
#33

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#34

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

8points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, here is our new recessed keyboard model...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

7points
POST
#36

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#37

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#38

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

7points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

7points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, your previous dog went to live on a farm you say?

0
0points
reply
#41

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

6points
POST
Raven Web
Raven Web
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect door for when the religious folk come knocking.

0
0points
reply
#42

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

6points
POST
K W
K W
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know if it was watching Watership Down in 5th grade or that movie about giant radioactive rabbits but giant bunnies creep me to this day so this is by far the worst one for me.

2
2points
reply
#43

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

6points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Headless roach would like this

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#44

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#45

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

6points
POST
Asexual Zelephant
Asexual Zelephant
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This feels like something I would do...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

6points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing it ain't red balloons

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#48

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#51

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

5points
POST
#52

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

5points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

did you try to summon a Switch?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#54

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursedimages_2 Report

5points
POST
#55

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

3points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry not turned on mate.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

Weird-Cursed-Images

cursed_images Report

3points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice try! Come back and suffer with the rest of us!

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!