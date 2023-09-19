There’s nothing better than an adorable photo of a kitten curled up sleeping or a picture of a precious puppy getting a bath. But we’ve all seen plenty of these cute pics before, so if you’re in the mood to spice things up and view photos that might make you feel ambivalent, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite photos from the Awwwtf subreddit, which is dedicated to sharing content that might make you say “awww” and disturb you all at once. Enjoy scrolling through this adorable and confusing list, and be sure to upvote the pics that leave you feeling all sorts of conflicting emotions!

#1

I See All Of Your Cute Baby Animals. Now Check Out This Baby Wombat

I See All Of Your Cute Baby Animals. Now Check Out This Baby Wombat

#2

Baby Bat Hugging A Stuffed Rabbit

Baby Bat Hugging A Stuffed Rabbit

#3

Lizard Shedding

Lizard Shedding

The Awwwtf subreddit is the perfect place to go if you want to feel mixed emotions. You’ll find adorable photos and videos of animals that leave you slightly disturbed in the end and photos of things you find precious but would be terrified of in real life. According to the group’s About Community, it’s simply “a subreddit that makes you say, 'Aww! Ooh? What the [heck]?!' Then aww again.”

There’s no question that us users of the internet love adorable, wholesome content, and we also can’t seem to get enough of disturbing, disgusting and unsettling content. So why not mix them together for a subreddit that has the best of both worlds? At first glance, it may sound strange to combine things that freak you out and things you find precious. But when we think about how we typically respond to adorable photos and animals, the combination might make a little bit more sense. 
#4

Was Told To Post This Here

Was Told To Post This Here

#5

Oh How Cute. Wait. Whathefak

Oh How Cute. Wait. Whathefak

Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
2 hours ago

The grown up looks like an old wise mage to me.

4
4points
#6

Titans Clash

Titans Clash

Have you ever had the urge to squeeze your puppy way harder than you know you should or gritted your teeth painfully hard when cuddling with your partner? You may have experienced “cuteness aggression,” something else that may seem confusing at first glance. If something is adorable, the last thing you would want is to hurt it. So why do we have these opposing impulses when confronted with a cuteness overload?

This phenomenon, first described by Yale researchers in 2015, seems to come from our desire to prevent ourselves from being overwhelmed by cute things. When our brains just can’t handle the preciousness of a soft, cuddly puppy or a warm kitten sleeping in our laps, we might want to resort to aggression (although we know we have no intention of actually harming the adorable creatures).  
#7

Dog Actors

Dog Actors

#8

Octopus Fell In Love With Teddy

Octopus Fell In Love With Teddy

vennyp0o
vennyp0o
Community Member
1 hour ago

We all love snuggles. ❤️

2
2points
#9

Awwww, He's So Fluffy!

Awwww, He's So Fluffy!

Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
2 hours ago

If you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you…

5
5points
When it comes to what causes the most cuteness aggression, baby animals are at the top of the list, Forbes reports. But the interesting thing about groups like Awwwtf is that the “what the [heck]” aspect of the images seems to cut down on the cuteness overload. These pics are adorable, but they might also be strange, hilarious or slightly terrifying. This combination might be just enough to prevent cuteness aggression, although it depends on your preferences, of course. If you find a photo of a baby wombat to be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen in your life, you might want to pinch its little cheeks. But both Awwwtf and cuteness aggression are beautiful reminders of how complex and confusing our feelings can be as humans. Do I want to kiss it or run from it or squeeze it? I can’t decide!   
#10

Just A Tiger Cub, How Dangerous Could They Be?

Just A Tiger Cub, How Dangerous Could They Be?

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
2 hours ago

Murder mittens ... On steroids

7
7points
#11

I Am Here!

I Am Here!

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago

It took me forever, but I am here!

4
4points
#12

Kitty vs. Bee

Kitty vs. Bee

In the Awwwtf subreddit, there are a few “flairs” that members can tag their posts with, one of which being “Vomit.” This leads me to believe that vomit content is common in the group (although I’m too scared to click on the flair, as I’m emetophobic myself). And while it’s easy to understand why we love adorable photos and videos being shared online, why do we also have a tendency to click on gross things? If you’re a fan of zit-popping videos, I’m looking at you! According to Alexander J. Skolnick, PhD, an assistant psychology professor at Saint Joseph's University, the fear often associated with gross things can actually increase our interest in them.
#13

Hairless Horse

Hairless Horse

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

This horse needs a horn to realize its full mythical potential. (edit: spelling)

8
8points
#14

This Pygmy Hippo Calf That Was Just Born At My Local Zoo

This Pygmy Hippo Calf That Was Just Born At My Local Zoo

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago

seems happy to see you

3
3points
#15

A Girl And Her Snek Watching TV

A Girl And Her Snek Watching TV

"Sometimes we're disgusted when we see someone with red rashes or welts,” Skolnick told Shape. “We don't want to stand next to them. That disgust keeps us safe from contagious elements." But at the same time, many of us love roller coasters and horror movies because the fear they create can be exciting, and gross content can give us a very similar rush. We can see a disgusting injury or frightening illness through a controlled environment from a safe distance, through a screen, without putting ourselves in any actual danger. 
#16

Tank Had To Have Part Of His Snoot Removed But He’s Still A Good Boy

Tank Had To Have Part Of His Snoot Removed But He's Still A Good Boy

#17

Our Family Cat Squeak, Around 11 Years Old. Went Blind Around 6. Longest Whiskers In The West

Our Family Cat Squeak, Around 11 Years Old. Went Blind Around 6. Longest Whiskers In The West

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago

The overgrown whiskers are likely a response to blindness to prevent him from bumping into objects. And it remains a cute cat, like all cats.

12
12points
#18

These Wild Hares Look A Little Extra Wild

These Wild Hares Look A Little Extra Wild

Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Little dude has seen some stuff. Survivor of Watership Down?

6
6points
Skolnick also says it’s perfectly natural for humans to be curious about things we don’t know much about or don’t understand. “We want to know what's gross out there, what's awful out there," he told Shape. He provided the example of fetishes that are out of the ordinary as well. “You don't want to watch the sexual acts, you just want to know what's out there," he explained. And don’t worry about younger generations or people today being depraved because we’re curious about bizarre topics that disturb or disgust us. Psychology professor Clark McCauley, PhD, told Shape that people have wondered about all of these things long before we were around; we just have more access to information now than ever before.
#19

A Walrus Asleep On A Russian Submarine [x-Post From /R/Wtf]

A Walrus Asleep On A Russian Submarine [x-Post From /R/Wtf]

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
2 hours ago

In mother Russia.. The walrus choose you!

5
5points
#20

Wrinkly Cat

Wrinkly Cat

#21

Aww Look At Their Little, Creepy Faces

Aww Look At Their Little, Creepy Faces

While we can’t help but find certain animals adorable, even if we know they could rip us apart before we even have the chance to introduce ourselves, the photos on this list got me wondering about some of the deadliest yet still cute creatures the world has to offer. Thankfully, BestLife has a list of some of these animals for us to consult, starting off with the beloved, bright yellow pufferfish. These fish may look innocent, but apparently, they’re incredibly toxic. If you’re thinking about having a pufferfish for dinner, don’t forget that they’re 1,200 times more poisonous than cyanide. Bon appétit!  

#22

Friends Dog Got Skunked And She Tried To Use Tomato Sauce To Get It Out. He Looks Like He Just Committed Murder And Got Caught

Friends Dog Got Skunked And She Tried To Use Tomato Sauce To Get It Out. He Looks Like He Just Committed Murder And Got Caught

Cat lover
Cat lover
Community Member
2 hours ago

Remind me of resident evil

2
2points
#23

Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray

Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Looks like me when I've had too much vodka and I try to go to bed!

1
1point
#24

Always Remember The Possums Are Hardly Ever Rabid And Also Good For The Environment

Always Remember The Possums Are Hardly Ever Rabid And Also Good For The Environment

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
2 hours ago

Nope no opossums here, just an owl, doing owly things

5
5points
Polar bears are another famous animal that look adorable from afar but would be terrifying to encounter in real life. According to Ed Zebedee, director of the Government of Nunavut's protective services branch, "Polar bears are the only animal that will definitely stalk a human and eat them.” Thankfully, most of us don’t live anywhere near them, but if you ever encounter one for some reason… Good luck!

Raccoons are another animal that the internet loves for their adorable little faces and funny behavior. And while they’re not the most aggressive creatures in the world, they definitely pose a risk to humans due to the many diseases they can carry, such as rabies, mites, tularemia, leptospirosis, toxocariasis, and more. So if you see one, don’t be scared to take a pic, but don’t get close enough to give one a hug!
#25

Not Quite What I Imagined Baby Kangaroos Would Look Like

Not Quite What I Imagined Baby Kangaroos Would Look Like

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago

I thought human baby nails were the sharpest weapons!

1
1point
#26

? We're On The Road To Nowhere...?

? We're On The Road To Nowhere...?

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago

We're on a toad to nowhere.

4
4points
#27

These Knees Though

These Knees Though

We hope you’re enjoying these cute yet confusing pics, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly adorable or unsettling, and feel free to share your thoughts on them in the comments below! Then, if you’re interested in ingesting even more strangely disturbing photos, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next! 
#28

Who's A Good Kitty

Who's A Good Kitty

Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
2 hours ago

Aww, he's just 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴!

16
16points
#29

Two-Headed Chimera Devouring Live Bugs

Two-Headed Chimera Devouring Live Bugs

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's a real live two-headed dragon. Where's Roughnut?

1
1point
#30

Furless Budgie

Furless Budgie

Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
2 hours ago

Technically, aren't they both furless?

14
14points
#31

Come Here I Need To Kiss You!

Come Here I Need To Kiss You!

#32

My Phone's Ai Thinks I'm Married To My Hamster

My Phone's Ai Thinks I'm Married To My Hamster

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Far worse things to be married to... take my ex for example

6
6points
#33

Scorpion Carrying Babies On Her Back

Scorpion Carrying Babies On Her Back

Alex Martin
Alex Martin
Community Member
47 minutes ago

It looks like an Emperor Scorpion from Africa. Venon is mild, like getting a bee sting.

2
2points
#34

Hi I'm A Fish

Hi I'm A Fish

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago

Balloon pop coming in 3, 2, 1...

2
2points
#35

Mommy And Her Eggs

Mommy And Her Eggs

vennyp0o
vennyp0o
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nope. Beautiful... but nope.

4
4points
#36

The Purple Frog, Discovered By Scientists In 2003

The Purple Frog, Discovered By Scientists In 2003

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
58 minutes ago

That's almost as weird as our Turtle Frog. Half frog half turtle. 503.jpeg 503.jpeg

2
2points
#37

Red Cornetfish

Red Cornetfish

#38

Stillborn Kitten Preserved As A Wet Specimen In A Glass Globe On A Antique Steel Stand

Stillborn Kitten Preserved As A Wet Specimen In A Glass Globe On A Antique Steel Stand

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago

Why would you do this? It's disgusting

12
12points
