The Awwwtf subreddit is the perfect place to go if you want to feel mixed emotions. You’ll find adorable photos and videos of animals that leave you slightly disturbed in the end and photos of things you find precious but would be terrified of in real life. According to the group’s About Community, it’s simply “a subreddit that makes you say, 'Aww! Ooh? What the [heck]?!' Then aww again.”

There’s no question that us users of the internet love adorable, wholesome content, and we also can’t seem to get enough of disturbing, disgusting and unsettling content. So why not mix them together for a subreddit that has the best of both worlds? At first glance, it may sound strange to combine things that freak you out and things you find precious. But when we think about how we typically respond to adorable photos and animals, the combination might make a little bit more sense.