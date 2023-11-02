The “ Oddly Terrifying ” online group specializes in spooky and unsettling images that are surefire nightmare fuel if you dig long enough. We got in touch with Frank T. McAndrew , a psychologist, and professor to learn more. So continue at your own risk, get comfortable, and scroll through some of the best ones. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts and experiences below.

The invention and popularization of the camera were seemingly wonderful innovations. Look, now we can document important events, save precious moments, and just immortalize things that are important to use. But are there some things that are better left unseen?

Bored Panda got in touch with Frank T. McAndrew, Ph.D., a psychologist, professor, and essayist to learn more about why certain things fascinate and scare us at the same time. Seeing that it was just Halloween, we were curious to discover if we were more inclined to be frightened at certain times of the year. “At Halloween, we are continually reminded by the decorations on houses and in stores as well as by the movies that are featured to think about spooky things. So yes, at this time of year the morbid and the creepy is in our thoughts more than at other times of year,” he shared with Bored Panda

Some people actively enjoy seeking out the morbid and spooky and seem to like the emotions associated with it, so we wanted to know what is the psychology behind that. “We are drawn to things that scare us (as long as we know they are not "real") because we can learn from them,” Frank T. McAndrew shared.

“We can mentally rehearse strategies for dealing with possible future encounters with terrifying people and places, and we also learn some things about ourselves. What scares us the most? What are we prepared to deal with and what will simply be too much for us?” In a sense, just clicking on this article could have been your way of answering these questions.

#10 A Medieval-Era Painting Of King Richard II Of England And Isabella On Their Wedding Day. She Was Six - He Was 29

#12 This Is A Teddy Bear Made Out Of Human Placenta

he placenta is cut in half and rubbed with sea salt in order to cure it. After it is dried out, it is treated with an emulsifying mixture of tannin and egg yolk to make it soft and pliable. Then, it is crafted into a teddy bear

Lastly, Frank T. McAndrew explained some of the mental reasoning our brains might have when seeking out the creepy. “This self-knowledge can guide us toward and away from situations in a way that will be most beneficial to us.” You can find more information about Frank as well as his essays on his blog.

#17 When You (Hear A Bang And) Discover An Aircraft Engine Lodged In The Wall Of Your House

#23 It's Late At Night And I Hear A Loud Bang Come From My Garage. After Looking Around I Notice The (Fairly Heavy And Formerly Flush) Crawl Space Cover Is Ajar

#24 Found A 16 Inch Blade Tucked Under A Tree In My Front Yard. Not Mine And Was Not There Before

#28 This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel [3000x4000]

#29 I'm A Residential Building Inspector And This Is A Recent Inspection I Did On A Burnt Down House

#44 What My Fingers Look Like When I Get Out Of The Bath After Years Of Biting Them

#47 The "From Hell" Letter, Sent By Jack The Ripper To The President Of The Whitechapel Vigilance Committee That Was Pursuing Him

From hell



Mr Lusk, Sor I send you half the Kidne I took from one women prasarved it for you tother piece I fried and ate it was very nise. I may send you the bloody knif that took it out if you only wate a whil longer signed



Catch me when you can Mishter Lusk

#51 A Twitter Account Is Counting Down How Much Oxygen Is Left In The Lost Submarine