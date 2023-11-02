“Oddly Terrifying”: 87 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)Interview With Expert
The invention and popularization of the camera were seemingly wonderful innovations. Look, now we can document important events, save precious moments, and just immortalize things that are important to use. But are there some things that are better left unseen?
The “Oddly Terrifying” online group specializes in spooky and unsettling images that are surefire nightmare fuel if you dig long enough. We got in touch with Frank T. McAndrew, a psychologist, and professor to learn more. So continue at your own risk, get comfortable, and scroll through some of the best ones. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts and experiences below.
Sanding Wood For An Hour Creates This Arm Of Abomination
Taking A Lift Up A Mountain In Gwangju (1984)
I love it with the little one just seatbelted casually against the mother. I will say, no one seems as nervous as I used to be when I rode ones like these when I was a child going skiing (although ours didn't have seatbelts, obviously).
Doctors Kept Chinese Factory Worker Xie Wei's Hand Alive By Stitching It To Left Ankle
Bored Panda got in touch with Frank T. McAndrew, Ph.D., a psychologist, professor, and essayist to learn more about why certain things fascinate and scare us at the same time. Seeing that it was just Halloween, we were curious to discover if we were more inclined to be frightened at certain times of the year.
“At Halloween, we are continually reminded by the decorations on houses and in stores as well as by the movies that are featured to think about spooky things. So yes, at this time of year the morbid and the creepy is in our thoughts more than at other times of year,” he shared with Bored Panda
Rare Case Of Green Hairy Tongue Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
Didn't Need To See This
No chin, just a thin shelf of future chompers. Unnerving!
X-Rays Taken By The Us-Mexico Border Patrol
Some people actively enjoy seeking out the morbid and spooky and seem to like the emotions associated with it, so we wanted to know what is the psychology behind that. “We are drawn to things that scare us (as long as we know they are not "real") because we can learn from them,” Frank T. McAndrew shared.
A Dead Whale On The Brink Of Exploding
X-Ray Of A Chinese Woman Who Underwent Footbinding
People Sat On The Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower In Mecca
“We can mentally rehearse strategies for dealing with possible future encounters with terrifying people and places, and we also learn some things about ourselves. What scares us the most? What are we prepared to deal with and what will simply be too much for us?” In a sense, just clicking on this article could have been your way of answering these questions.
A Medieval-Era Painting Of King Richard II Of England And Isabella On Their Wedding Day. She Was Six - He Was 29
Wikipedia: Although their union was an arranged political marriage, and in spite of the age difference, Isabella and Richard developed a mutually respectful relationship. Due to the age of Isabella (the Canonical law for sexual consummation being twelve), the marriage was never sexually consummated. However, Isabella and Richard enjoyed a good platonic relationship, which has been compared to that between a father and his adopted daughter or between a niece and a doting uncle, and he was noted to have treated her not as a wife but rather as the daughter he and his first wife Anne never had. The king regularly visited her in Windsor, where he treated her with respect and entertained her and her ladies-in-waiting with humorous conversation, and pampered her with gifts and toys. Isabella reportedly enjoyed and looked forward to these visits
Double Decker Airline Seats
This Is A Teddy Bear Made Out Of Human Placenta
he placenta is cut in half and rubbed with sea salt in order to cure it. After it is dried out, it is treated with an emulsifying mixture of tannin and egg yolk to make it soft and pliable. Then, it is crafted into a teddy bear
This just doesn't seem like something I'd ever want to play with, to tell you the truth. Call me overly picky.
Lastly, Frank T. McAndrew explained some of the mental reasoning our brains might have when seeking out the creepy. “This self-knowledge can guide us toward and away from situations in a way that will be most beneficial to us.” You can find more information about Frank as well as his essays on his blog.
Miss Piggy Of ‘The Muppet Show’ Makes A Special Appearance In A Children’s Hospital
Sinking Of Amoco Cadiz In Brittany 1978 Looks Like A Giant Whale Surfacing
Foxconn "Antijump" Nets Designed To Keep Factory Workers From Ending Their Lives
Like "Fox News"? I'd remove the nets, myself. Edit: Oops! Looks like it's a division of a computer factory. Nets back up then, and hit squad out to get the board of chairpersons who allow such conditions to occur at their places of business.
Ricky's Diseased Turtles
When You (Hear A Bang And) Discover An Aircraft Engine Lodged In The Wall Of Your House
My Headphone Suddenly Stopped Working. It Was Full Of Ants
Falcor In His Retirement Home
What The Feet?!?
The Original Voldemort Design In Harry Potter
This Mexican Restaurant Compares Its Burritos To Babies For Scale
It's Late At Night And I Hear A Loud Bang Come From My Garage. After Looking Around I Notice The (Fairly Heavy And Formerly Flush) Crawl Space Cover Is Ajar
Found A 16 Inch Blade Tucked Under A Tree In My Front Yard. Not Mine And Was Not There Before
First Aid Manual Of What To Do When Someone Is Choking
My dad did this to me when a slice of bacon went down wrong. It was not pleasent to have grown man fingers in a 5 years old throat, but I guess it helped? the tear is accurate.
This Person’s Randy Room
A Puppy Born With One Eye, 2 Tongues And No Nose
This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel [3000x4000]
I'm A Residential Building Inspector And This Is A Recent Inspection I Did On A Burnt Down House
Afgan Hound Jumping
The Guatemala City Sinkhole
Inner View Of Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa
Bathroom Over An Abandoned 15 Story Lift Shaft
I've seen this picture before and every time it makes me not want to go to the bathroom for several hours. Ironically, any time we are up several stories, this is the reality of what is happening, even though we can't see it. However, I just don't feel the need to know about it.
Skeletal Cancer Aftermath
This 15th Century Mummy Found In A Rain Forest
I simultaneously want to know what happened and unsee juice.
How Far And Fast It’s Moving
My Brand New Matress I Ordered On Amazon Came Infested With Bed Bugs
I disinfect or launder all my Amazon or other mail order products. We just have no clue where they've been.
Went Exploring At Our Local Abandoned High School. Found This In The Basement
This Crocodile
Abandoned Tori Gate Found At The End Of A Submerged Tunnel In Japan
There are no "abandoned" Tori gates. Torii are erected to indicate that you are entering sacred space. They can be found in many places that inspire awe, or a sense of reverence. The location of a Tori may not be well traveled .
Bought A New House Plant. The Branch Touching The TV Died
Unattended Toddler Crawled Inside An X-Ray Machine Scanner
How Deep The First Covid-19 Swab Tests Were
What My Fingers Look Like When I Get Out Of The Bath After Years Of Biting Them
Found Myself Lost In A Home Improvement Store. Most Of The Demo Doors Don’t Actually Open!
A *fraction* Of My Aunt’s Antique Doll Collection - There Are Hundreds. Guess Who Inherits Them?
The “From Hell” Letter, Sent By Jack The Ripper To The President Of The Whitechapel Vigilance Committee That Was Pursuing Him
From hell
Mr Lusk, Sor I send you half the Kidne I took from one women prasarved it for you tother piece I fried and ate it was very nise. I may send you the bloody knif that took it out if you only wate a whil longer signed
Catch me when you can Mishter Lusk
GF Taking The Dog Outside And The Amazon Solar Lights Illuminating Her Face
Lock the door, put a chair against the handle and call the Vatican
Old Man Who's Been Stalking Me At My Job Leaves Note On My Car
A Friend With Low Body Fat
Sorry, but most people who get into heavy duty body building are fooling themselves if they think this is sexy to everyone else.
A Twitter Account Is Counting Down How Much Oxygen Is Left In The Lost Submarine
I was relieved for the victims that their deaths were instantaneous and not a prolonged, terrifying and painful ordeal
Dendrocnide Moroides, Or Deadly Stinger, Is One Of The Most Dangerous Shrubs In The World And Even Morphine Is Rendered Ineffective Against Its Venom
"Even morphine"? Morphine is far from the strongest painkiller.
Vintage Forbidden Candy Identification Chart
My Eyes Started Doing A This Really Cool Looking - Different Sizes Thing. (Turns Out It’s A Tumour)
My Kid Looking Directly At The Camera
For a second I thought "your kid is a cat with a towel on its head?"