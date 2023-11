Bored Panda got in touch with Frank T. McAndrew, Ph.D., a psychologist, professor, and essayist to learn more about why certain things fascinate and scare us at the same time. Seeing that it was just Halloween, we were curious to discover if we were more inclined to be frightened at certain times of the year.

“At Halloween, we are continually reminded by the decorations on houses and in stores as well as by the movies that are featured to think about spooky things. So yes, at this time of year the morbid and the creepy is in our thoughts more than at other times of year,” he shared with Bored Panda