Even if they’re not a cat person, one has to admit, some of them are pretty darn cute. There’s something about them that just puts people in a better mood, whether it’s the tiny pink nose that they can’t help but boop or the jelly bean-like paw pads, which ought to evoke an inadvertent “awww”.

Quite a collection of “awww”-inspiring pictures of felines can be found on the ‘Cats That Heal Your Depression’ Twitter account. Dedicated to some of the most adorable critters out there, it has been providing regular heart-warming content for its followers—nearly 448k of them at the moment—since it was created in 2021. Scroll down to find pictures shared by the account and see for yourself just how adorable cats can be.