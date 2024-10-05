Bored Panda got in touch with Juliana DeWillems, Certified Dog Behavior Consultant & Dog Trainer, and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions about our furry friends. Firstly, we wanted to hear what common misconceptions she’s encountered about dog behavior.

“Oh man, where do I start! Dogs are unfortunately very likely to be misunderstood due to humans not understanding canine body language. Dogs are constantly communicating with their bodies and behavior, but because humans are verbal communicators we often miss what they are saying.”