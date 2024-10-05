ADVERTISEMENT

While cats are probably the undisputed masters of internet content, there is no denying that dogs have a special place in our hearts. After all, they are cute, smart, loyal and have been there for us for literally thousands of years. So it’s little wonder that they have also carved out a sizable niche of posts and memes online for us all to enjoy.
The “Doggocom” Instagram page is dedicated to cute, hilarious and relatable dog-based memes. We also got in touch with Juliana DeWillems, Certified Dog Behavior Consultant & Dog Trainer, to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts and experiences below.
More info: JW Dog Training | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

dog_rates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with Juliana DeWillems, Certified Dog Behavior Consultant & Dog Trainer, and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions about our furry friends. Firstly, we wanted to hear what common misconceptions she’s encountered about dog behavior.

“Oh man, where do I start! Dogs are unfortunately very likely to be misunderstood due to humans not understanding canine body language. Dogs are constantly communicating with their bodies and behavior, but because humans are verbal communicators we often miss what they are saying.”

#4

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
publicaddressguy avatar
The Announcer
The Announcer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anything more than one is fair game as long as it's single digits

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

“When we do pay attention to a dog’s body language, we often misinterpret it and apply human constructs or human secondary emotions to the behavior. We are quick to label dogs as spiteful, stubborn, mean, or dominant, when in reality their body language tells an entirely different story about what they are experiencing and why they are behaving a certain way.”
#7

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If pizza is suspicious, I am totally screwed because a good boi said so

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

“The human world is very tricky to navigate for a dog, and they are just trying their best! One of my favorite sentiments about dog behavior is: your dog is not trying to give you a hard time, they are having a hard time. The more we approach dog behavior with curiosity and empathy, the easier and less frustrating our life with dogs will be.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We also wanted to hear her take on the old question, can one teach an old dog new tricks? “Absolutely! Dogs can learn at any age. In fact, doing positive reinforcement training with an older dog can be a great way to keep their mind sharp, help them feel fulfilled, and enrich their life.”
#13

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

BIPOCHousing_MA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2 good bois and the damn onion ninjas will never cease to make me cry

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heck yeah! Chihuahueno has an PhD, Doctorate or whatever is called in medicine

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re wanting to change an old dog’s behavior, that is going to be harder later in life simply because you’re working against many years of habits being reinforced. It’s not impossible, it just might take more effort than if you’re wanting to build new habits in a young dog,” she shared with Bored Panda.
#16

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

ronnui_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup! Your name, well, I might forget it in a couple of minutes. The name of your beloved furry bodyguard..never!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
fortnitesuxsxd avatar
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, my dog won't let you cry. Will lick the tears off your face and go for a snuggle.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Setting aside training, we also wanted to hear her opinion on why dog content is just so common and popular online. “I think the human-canine bond is really powerful. As a society we LOVE dogs and they have become a huge part of our lives and our culture. They bring us so much joy and happiness, so of course that is going to extend to the internet. “

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

sammy_gwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
gossamer_new avatar
Zena
Zena
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then why do you keep doing it? Sounds like you're blaming the doggo, when in actuality...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“We love dogs because of how silly, happy, and full of personality they are—which also happens to be the perfect formula for viral internet content.” A quick glance at any meme page will net you multiple articles on animals being cute or funny. While it’s often cats, dogs do get their fair share of attention.
#22

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Juliana left us with some parting thoughts. “The best thing you can do for your dog and the dogs in your life is to educate yourself about dog body language. Understanding what your dog is saying with their body language and behavior can dramatically increase your bond with them because they finally have a way to communicate with you.”
#25

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, now you can add just about everybody on BP right now to “my humans”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should make it mandatory, the ratings would beat ANY tournament known to mankind

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“However, once you learn about dog body language, get ready for a lot of viral dog content to be less entertaining because you suddenly notice all the subtle stress signals the dogs are showing in videos and photos. It’s not uncommon for humans to have a good laugh at an animal’s expense, often because we don’t realize just how distressed an animal is in the moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Canada, of course! Where else in the American Continent you'll see that even doggies are utterly awesome? Cheers my Canadian BP's!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Understanding dogs is a double-edged sword because you can’t unsee the signs of stress, but it’s worth it. We’ve asked dogs to adapt to our human world—the least we can do is learn their language and understand what they are trying to tell us. A great resource for learning canine body language: Doggie Language: A Dog Lover’s Guide to Understanding Your Best Friend by Lili Chin (it’s literally a picture book!)”
#31

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

pollythompsonn_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wish I could do the same with my bodyguard, but I can't! We have a "bring your dog at work" every month at our factory and if I do that with mine, my Brother AND workers WILL rise in protest, chaos will follow and...most likely, they might want at the end of the day, see my head on a stick. 😆

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

UGH! that is cruelty! If I see someone's dog without ANY good reason for doing that, I'm sorry, but I'm going to shave that person, head to toe, with a dull, rusty blade!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are you pretending it is? Don’t you USUALLY have a dog like that at the bar? Or maybe you just love his little face, in which case, you are completely right.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
publicaddressguy avatar
The Announcer
The Announcer
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, he don't want no pigeons. Actually, he probably does.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
publicaddressguy avatar
The Announcer
The Announcer
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or takes your seat on the couch since it's nice and warm now

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kls2527 avatar
Pharmtechgurl
Pharmtechgurl
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my father (aka the jerk) did that with our terrier and our mother until the dog bit the s**t out of him. Good dog!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*mumbling* Brain! Stop thinking about doing the same if you find a lost doggie

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
vagabundor6 avatar
R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My bodyguard did the same when my now Wife brought our maximum Supreme Ruler

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Follow @doggocom2 For Dog Memes Every Day. #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #doglover #dogoftheday #instadog #doglovers #doglife #pets #puppylove #puppies #pet #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta #cute #instagram #of #petsofinstagram #dogslife #doggo #animals #dogmemes #doggomemes #doggos #doggo

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!