When I have a free Sunday afternoon or stormy weather has forced me to stay inside, the first thought that crosses my mind is, “What should I bake today?” And while I’m more than happy to spend a few hours in the kitchen whipping up something tasty, I am by no means a professional, especially when it comes to decorating.

But if you’re interested in viewing some of the most stunning creations bakers have shared online, feast your eyes on the list below! We took a trip to the Baking subreddit and compiled photos of sweet treats that are almost too stunning to eat. From perfectly frosted cookies to whimsical wedding cakes, enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the delights that you’d love to sink your teeth into!