You’ve likely heard people say, “You eat with your eyes first.” Any well-presented dish is more enticing to devour, which is likely why food presentation has become an art form.



But some delicacies are so elegantly prepared that you’d feel guilty taking a bite. The cakes you’re about to see are an excellent example.



These goodies are from the Cake Recipes 101 Facebook group. With more than 930,000 members, it showcases eye-catching sweet treats that are more worthy of being on a display case than on someone’s plate.



As you will see, some of the photos we’ve collected for this list pop out more than others. Feel free to scroll through and be amazed. They may even inspire you to try your hand at baking.