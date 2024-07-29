ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely heard people say, “You eat with your eyes first.” Any well-presented dish is more enticing to devour, which is likely why food presentation has become an art form.

But some delicacies are so elegantly prepared that you’d feel guilty taking a bite. The cakes you’re about to see are an excellent example. 

These goodies are from the Cake Recipes 101 Facebook group. With more than 930,000 members, it showcases eye-catching sweet treats that are more worthy of being on a display case than on someone’s plate. 

As you will see, some of the photos we’ve collected for this list pop out more than others. Feel free to scroll through and be amazed. They may even inspire you to try your hand at baking.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in!! I love making strawberry shortcake with angel food cake. I use a box of angel food cake and it only needs 1/3 of a cup of water. Then stick it in a angel food cake pan(?) and bake it. When it comes out I put it upside down to cool. I get the strawberries all cut up and mashed with some sugar. Then the whipped cream is just cold whipping cream and a mixer. Then as it thickens I add some sugar. I cut the angel food cake into slices and pour over the strawberries and then the homemade whipping cream. It's the best!! It's a big dessert and everyone has two pieces of angel food cake that with everything on it would be $14 in a restaurant. I get 6 for around the price of 1. The family is always ready!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

University of Oxford experimental psychology professor Charles Spence conducted a study to prove the power of visually appealing food. He took 30 men and 30 women and presented each one with three salads. 

The three dishes contained identical ingredients. However, one resembled a Wassily Kandinsky painting, the other had been “neatly” arranged, and the third was the run-of-the-mill tossed variant.

#4

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a cake for my daughter!! She loves chopsticks and pho.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harper!! I love your cake! I want this for my birthday!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am always surprised at these cakes now days. The artistry is amazing!! I bet Audrey loved her cake!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

As predicted, most respondents picked the Kandinsky-style salad for its “complexity” and “artistic presentation.” The participants were also more willing to pay twice as much for these salads than the other two. 

Even with similar ingredients, the respondents rated the Kandinsky salad higher in “tastiness.” That says a lot about the effect of food presentation.

#7

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just learned that Hello Kitty isn't a cat but is a little girl. I know cats have whiskers but I've never seen a little girl with whiskers or ears on the top of her head. I really do like this cake.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you're looking for ways to elevate your food presentation, here are some simple tips from professionals. Restaurateur and culinary director Daniel England recommends cutting meat horizontally or “fanning.” 

England explains that it provides an enticing cross-section that works well for medium-rare steaks. He advises slicing at a 45-degree angle against the grain for aesthetic value and tenderness. 
#10

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the hair in the beginning but not where it loops around the cake. I looks sloppy with the star tip.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is really cool! I can't see a 1 yr old wanting a black cake but made they did!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Texture elevates an already tasty delicacy. It adds an extra layer that enhances the overall experience in every bite. San Francisco-based pastry chef Joyce Tang recommends playing around with foams and sauces. 

Adding textures is an easy, straightforward approach that adds a few levels of sophistication to a seemingly ordinary dish.

#13

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would want this sitting on a square cake or 1/4 sheet cake.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't go wrong with an animal cake!! Everyone loves horses, pigs and cows!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Many of the cakes on this list are bursting with color. The variety of hues is an instant attention-grabber. Fortunately, this is also easy to achieve, and here’s a simple idea from restaurant owner and chef Tanner Agar

ADVERTISEMENT

“Items like carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, lettuces, beans, and more come in a variety of gorgeous colors. The difference a purple cauliflower puree makes on a plate is striking.”
#16

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Now, we’re shifting the attention to you, reader. Which of these photos stood out to you the most? Were they appetizing enough? Or perhaps they inspired you to take up baking? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#19

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So funny!! The little tiny bite out of the ball!! LOL!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is very well done!! I really like this cake.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#22

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how the company puts their logo on the cakeboard.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember these cake molds as a kid in the '70's!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has a spring feel to it. I don't know if I like it. The flowers seem off to me and the way the stems are made so the flower is leaning over. It may just be me.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The writing needs to be a different color. Needs more color. It looks to busy with out color.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My daughter loves frogs!! This would be her perfect birthday cake!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't with the brown. I think it's supposed to be chocolate but it looks like.....you know...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#45

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#53

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#93

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#101

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#109

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#117

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#118

Creative-Cake-Design-Pics

Cake Recipes 101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!