118 Times People Came Up With The Best Ways To Decorate A Cake
You’ve likely heard people say, “You eat with your eyes first.” Any well-presented dish is more enticing to devour, which is likely why food presentation has become an art form.
But some delicacies are so elegantly prepared that you’d feel guilty taking a bite. The cakes you’re about to see are an excellent example.
These goodies are from the Cake Recipes 101 Facebook group. With more than 930,000 members, it showcases eye-catching sweet treats that are more worthy of being on a display case than on someone’s plate.
As you will see, some of the photos we’ve collected for this list pop out more than others. Feel free to scroll through and be amazed. They may even inspire you to try your hand at baking.
I'm in!! I love making strawberry shortcake with angel food cake. I use a box of angel food cake and it only needs 1/3 of a cup of water. Then stick it in a angel food cake pan(?) and bake it. When it comes out I put it upside down to cool. I get the strawberries all cut up and mashed with some sugar. Then the whipped cream is just cold whipping cream and a mixer. Then as it thickens I add some sugar. I cut the angel food cake into slices and pour over the strawberries and then the homemade whipping cream. It's the best!! It's a big dessert and everyone has two pieces of angel food cake that with everything on it would be $14 in a restaurant. I get 6 for around the price of 1. The family is always ready!!
University of Oxford experimental psychology professor Charles Spence conducted a study to prove the power of visually appealing food. He took 30 men and 30 women and presented each one with three salads.
The three dishes contained identical ingredients. However, one resembled a Wassily Kandinsky painting, the other had been “neatly” arranged, and the third was the run-of-the-mill tossed variant.
As predicted, most respondents picked the Kandinsky-style salad for its “complexity” and “artistic presentation.” The participants were also more willing to pay twice as much for these salads than the other two.
Even with similar ingredients, the respondents rated the Kandinsky salad higher in “tastiness.” That says a lot about the effect of food presentation.
If you're looking for ways to elevate your food presentation, here are some simple tips from professionals. Restaurateur and culinary director Daniel England recommends cutting meat horizontally or “fanning.”
England explains that it provides an enticing cross-section that works well for medium-rare steaks. He advises slicing at a 45-degree angle against the grain for aesthetic value and tenderness.
Texture elevates an already tasty delicacy. It adds an extra layer that enhances the overall experience in every bite. San Francisco-based pastry chef Joyce Tang recommends playing around with foams and sauces.
Adding textures is an easy, straightforward approach that adds a few levels of sophistication to a seemingly ordinary dish.
Many of the cakes on this list are bursting with color. The variety of hues is an instant attention-grabber. Fortunately, this is also easy to achieve, and here’s a simple idea from restaurant owner and chef Tanner Agar:
“Items like carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, lettuces, beans, and more come in a variety of gorgeous colors. The difference a purple cauliflower puree makes on a plate is striking.”
Now, we’re shifting the attention to you, reader. Which of these photos stood out to you the most? Were they appetizing enough? Or perhaps they inspired you to take up baking? Share your thoughts in the comments!