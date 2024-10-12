ADVERTISEMENT

There are many of us who can’t get enough of cats, and then there are others who—surprisingly—have had enough. But no matter where you stand, you can’t deny that the internet is overflowing with wholesome cat content. Especially when it comes to cat memes!

Today, we’ve gathered some purrfect memes from the “cutestanimalsvip” account that are sure to make anyone fall for the playful, goofy charm of our feline friends. So, grab a cozy spot and keep scrolling for your daily dose of cuteness!

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is nothing like a freshly hatched batch of baby toe beans.

When you think of a cat, what’s the first image that pops into your mind? For some, it might be a fluffy white fur ball. Others might picture something more mischievous, like Tom from the classic Tom and Jerry cartoons. Or maybe you’re imagining a sleek black cat quietly watching from the shadows, full of mystery and charm.

Well, the feline world is filled with a diverse array of breeds, each with its own unique personality and quirks. For example, the Ragdoll is known for its affectionate nature and tendency to go limp when you pick it up.
According to the International Cat Association, there are 71 different cat breeds out there. But things get a little tricky because The Cat Fanciers’ Association says the number is actually closer to 45, while the Fédération Internationale Féline lands somewhere in between with 49 breeds.

So, depending on who you ask, the number changes, but one thing’s for sure—there are a lot of unique and adorable cats out there. Basically, there's a whole world of whiskers and purrs waiting to be discovered, and every cat has its own story to tell.
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the kitten’s just looking at all this and thinking “WTF did I just walk into here?”

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
The Bombay cat is a breed that, just like some of us, loves being the center of attention. They rightfully take the spotlight in any situation, always keeping you entertained with their distinct, charming little voice. Whether it’s lounging in a sunny spot or curling up beside you, these social kitties know how to steal the show while making sure you feel adored too.
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your cat is trying to hack your laptop and find out where you hide your catnip. Make sure it is secured.

Many of us adore the Scottish Fold for its pretty face, but this smart and friendly cat loves a challenge. Puzzle toys are their thing, and they are all about testing their intelligence.

But more than that, they crave human interaction and attention. Whether it’s hanging out with her favorite humans or spending time with other pets, this kitty doesn’t like being left alone for too long.

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the hooman hasn’t fed you yet and there’s only 2 minutes left until feeding time:

The Turkish Van is a beauty with a snow-white coat and unique markings on her head and tail. These feline creatures are curious by nature and love to explore. Thanks to their powerful back legs, they can reach any high shelf effortlessly. But don’t let their adventurous side fool you; they also love to snuggle.
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my little 5-month-old kittens do it their entire tiny skulls fit in the palm of my hand.

Then there’s the Toyger—a mini jungle tiger with striking stripes and an outgoing, friendly vibe. They can get along not only with humans, including strangers, but also with other pets. Super smart and trainable, this tiger lookalike can even learn to walk on a leash and play fetch.
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom needs to stop what she's doing and run to the store to buy a matching basket.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't the Judeo-Christian view of fallen angels that they aren't the good angels?

The Tonkinese, a feline with a big, colorful personality. Muscular, active, and full of humor, this kitty zips around at lightning speed, playing and climbing whenever they can. They enjoy the company of children, other cats, and friendly dogs.
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We share that goal, my friend. BTW, this picture is me at every party where there’s a cat or dog in residence.

The Somali cat has the look of a little wild fox with its bushy tail, large ears, and gorgeously ticked coat. This feline is not only stunning but also super smart. Affectionate and playful, the Somali thrives on attention and has a zest for life, easily adapting to new people and environments with grace.
You may not be able to get familiar with every single cat breed out there, but these hilarious memes definitely capture the quirky, lovable nature of felines in general. Which of these pawsome posts gave you a good laugh? Let us know!

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get a box with a lid that snaps shut or locks some other way. Had to do this when we rescued a brother and sister pair of kittens. Still store TP in the same box, as a matter of fact, even though we rescued those kittens in 2002, and they’re both gone now. We’ve of course rescued other kittens since then, and never had any TP issues.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don’t let your cats get used to being in the dryer (or your front-loading washer). One day you might not see them in there, then close the door and start the dryer. You will end up breaking their little necks while tumbling and/or suffocating them with the burning hot air. Think what I’m saying is b******t? According to Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, “Cats suffer not only burns but also broken bones and internal injuries from all the uncontrollable jostling. Of course, if they’re left in an operating dryer for too long, their body temperature rises too much and they die.” (Link: https://www.tuftscatnip.com/uncategorized/cats-and-clothes-dryers/ )

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He doesn't like sand. It's coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Top left is just like my 15 lb void Jack at the vet’s, even though he actually really likes both the vet and the vet assistant.

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excuse me, that was necessary essential! Plus, it was %10 off!

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talked to your Mom. She admitted the flowers were low key actually for the cat, but told me not to tell you. But I am anyhow. So it’s OUR little secret from her, OK? I already asked the cat and he’s on board.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"This cat out here straight up chilling with his girl." There - fixed it.

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly, there is only one brain cell between all of them, but it can’t divide into 5 parts

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's upset because he knows that cats are lactose-intolerant.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have some serious mopping talent if you got that close to the cat with a soaking wet mop and didn’t splatter any water on The Boss.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They hate you right now. They’ll get over it pretty quick.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know I wouldn’t have. There have been days when my animals were my only consolation. They never fail to make me feel better, and I never fail to love them and even more and always do my best to make them happy.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And singing the song of their tribe at the top of their lungs to nobody in particular the whole damned time.

