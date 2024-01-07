ADVERTISEMENT

There are not a lot of communities on the internet that you can just leave to self-govern and come back a few years later only to see it as wholesome as it was in the beginning.

But animal lovers seem to be one of the few. For example, there's a Facebook group called 'Cat Memes.'

It originally started in 2019 because of a competition during a Ferrum College women's soccer team's scavenger hunt but has grown into a 1.6-million-member online space, maintaining its positive and vibrant atmosphere.

More info: Facebook