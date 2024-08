ADVERTISEMENT

Just right for the weekend, we’re excited to share with you some amazing art content brought to you by Pierre Bertolotti. This French artist’s work stands out significantly among other graffiti creators, and you might even remember some of our previous posts where we featured some of his earlier pieces.

This time, we’d like to present you with the most recent collection of this talented artist’s creations, transforming some dull buildings that, thanks to his artistic vision and hard work, have become the most captivating pieces of architecture. To give you an idea of what is unique about Pierre’s work, it’s the three-dimensional way the artist presents his paintings. With that said, scroll down to discover some of the impressive graffiti and to learn some interesting facts about their creator.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scaf.bigcartel.com