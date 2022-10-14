If you're a fan of graffiti you might be familiar with the works of Pierrot, who goes by the nickname of Scaf. He makes incredible 3D street art that might confuse or maybe even scare off passersby with its realism. Besides these optical illusions, the artist is also involved in other projects that are no less jaw-dropping. In his collection, you can find famous characters, skulls, all kinds of creatures, animals, portraits of famous people and other fascinating works.

What makes Scaf's graffiti unique is his playful approach to his creations. He poses with his finished works, making the photographs look like little extracts from different movie scenes. Scroll down for the mesmerizing paintings!

