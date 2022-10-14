If you're a fan of graffiti you might be familiar with the works of Pierrot, who goes by the nickname of Scaf. He makes incredible 3D street art that might confuse or maybe even scare off passersby with its realism. Besides these optical illusions, the artist is also involved in other projects that are no less jaw-dropping. In his collection, you can find famous characters, skulls, all kinds of creatures, animals, portraits of famous people and other fascinating works.

What makes Scaf's graffiti unique is his playful approach to his creations. He poses with his finished works, making the photographs look like little extracts from different movie scenes. Scroll down for the mesmerizing paintings!

For more of Pierrot's work, check out our previous posts by clicking here and here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scaf.bigcartel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

24points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

There's something strange in the neighbourhood!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

16points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
2 hours ago

Wow, that’s incredible!

1
1point
reply
#3

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

15points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

the way it lines up with the wall... 😍

2
2points
reply
#4

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

13points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

Awww. Poor angel!

0
0points
reply
#5

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

13points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago

A marvel.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

13points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

how i feel after google proves me right in an argument:

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

12points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

Do not open that tank!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

12points
POST
#9

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

11points
POST
#10

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

10points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

I want a massive tub of ice cream!!

0
0points
reply
#11

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

10points
POST
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

I love his dog.

1
1point
reply
#12

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

10points
POST
#13

scaf_oner Report

10points
POST
#14

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

9points
POST
#15

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

8points
POST
#16

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

8points
POST
#17

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

8points
POST
#18

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

7points
POST
#19

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

7points
POST
#20

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

7points
POST
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
2 hours ago

Now I am inspired to go see the Lyle, Lyle Crocodile movie.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

7points
POST
#22

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

7points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder why the crocodile and tiger have halos?

1
1point
reply
#23

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

6points
POST
Ristina Nielsen
Ristina Nielsen
Community Member
2 hours ago

The paintings are cool enough by themselves, but the real nice touch is the artist interacting in the photos.

2
2points
reply
#24

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

6points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
2 hours ago

I'm thinking the last three belong to other artists.

0
0points
reply
#25

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

4points
POST
Anapv
Anapv
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Beautiful!

0
0points
reply
#26

French Artist Continues To Showcase His Brilliant Talent In 3D Graffiti (New Pics)

scaf_oner Report

4points
POST
vishnu vp
vishnu vp
Community Member
2 hours ago

good job !! Wht an amazing art

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!