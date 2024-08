While scrolling social media, you might come across some ‘perfect parents’ who seem to have it all figured out—immaculate houses, smiling kids, and the patience of a saint. Nevertheless, parenting is anything but perfect in reality.

Behind those flawless posts are nights without sleep and houses that look disordered. When we compare ourselves against these idealized versions of parenthood, we may feel like we are falling short; yet every parent has his or her struggles. And these pictures from “Muddled Up Mummy” bring forth raw moments of parenthood.