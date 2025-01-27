These 36 Hardworking Felines Are Almost Guaranteed To Make You Smile
From their tongue tips to their toe beans, cats have captivated humanity for thousands of years. Fervor for our feline friends has only grown since the birth of the internet - look no further than the millions of cat memes floating around the web to see what we mean.
Not to be left out, one social media account is dedicated to giving cats with jobs their day in the sun, and it really is worth visiting if you’re after a good chuckle. Here’s our collection of some of the best cats with careers ever posted.
According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.
Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication.
According to Sleep Foundation, cats are known for their extensive sleep habits, typically sleeping 12 to 16 hours per day. This behavior is rooted in their natural instincts as predators, conserving energy for hunting activities, especially at dawn and dusk. Several factors influence a cat's sleep duration, including age, activity level, and health.
Much like us, cats cycle through different stages of sleep. Cats experience both non-rapid eye movement (NREM) and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. During the NREM stage, your cat may be lightly asleep and ready to awake at a moment’s notice. When cats are in REM sleep, they can twitch or go limp with a loss of muscle tone.
As much as cats nap, it hasn’t stopped them from pursuing careers throughout history. According to the BBC, in 1868, three cats were formally employed as mousers at the Money Order Office in London. They were "paid" a wage of one shilling a week - which went towards their upkeep - and were given a six-month probationary period.
Another cat, Arthur, was the face of Spillers cat food for nearly 10 years. The handsome cat was so popular the brand was later renamed Arthur's in his honour. Although there were rumors that Arthur used his paw to eat because his teeth had been removed, the allegation was proven untrue - he was just a natural-born paw-dipper.
We’ve all had a good chuckle at a cat meme, but their healing power goes much further than that. According to the Purina website, therapy cats are certified pets who can help people cope with anxiety, illness and disorders. These animals have been trained to do therapy work, which may include using their natural instincts to provide comfort.
Some of the benefits of cat therapy include help with depression via increasing endorphin output, reducing isolation and alleviating loneliness, offering relief from dementia, and improving cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure. For some people, cuddling with a therapy cat may even reinforce a sense of self-worth.
Without cats, we wouldn’t have cat memes, so we think it’s fair to say they earn their keep, no matter what they’re doing. So, next time you think your cat is lazy, keep in mind that, by just being around, it’s probably making your life better by the minute.
Who’s your best career kitty in this list? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!
Yes! I need my Monday morning cats. Even the duplicates are nice.
