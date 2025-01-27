ADVERTISEMENT

From their tongue tips to their toe beans, cats have captivated humanity for thousands of years. Fervor for our feline friends has only grown since the birth of the internet - look no further than the millions of cat memes floating around the web to see what we mean.

Not to be left out, one social media account is dedicated to giving cats with jobs their day in the sun, and it really is worth visiting if you’re after a good chuckle. Here’s our collection of some of the best cats with careers ever posted.

More info: Instagram