ADVERTISEMENT

From their tongue tips to their toe beans, cats have captivated humanity for thousands of years. Fervor for our feline friends has only grown since the birth of the internet - look no further than the millions of cat memes floating around the web to see what we mean.

Not to be left out, one social media account is dedicated to giving cats with jobs their day in the sun, and it really is worth visiting if you’re after a good chuckle. Here’s our collection of some of the best cats with careers ever posted.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A hardworking feline sitting outside a doorway, resembling an official news broadcast about a new prime minister.

catsjobs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat standing near a delivered package on a porch with amusing text overlay, highlighting hardworking felines.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Hardworking felines: a cute cat holding a toilet paper roll, looking amused.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.

    Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication.

    #4

    Cat dressed as a pilot humorously captioned, part of hardworking felines collection.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cat decorating wall with birthday banner, demonstrating hardworking feline skills.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A hardworking feline sits in a chair next to a desk, humorously mimicking the person working at a computer.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Sleep Foundation, cats are known for their extensive sleep habits, typically sleeping 12 to 16 hours per day. This behavior is rooted in their natural instincts as predators, conserving energy for hunting activities, especially at dawn and dusk. Several factors influence a cat's sleep duration, including age, activity level, and health.

    Much like us, cats cycle through different stages of sleep. Cats experience both non-rapid eye movement (NREM) and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. During the NREM stage, your cat may be lightly asleep and ready to awake at a moment’s notice. When cats are in REM sleep, they can twitch or go limp with a loss of muscle tone.
    #7

    Cat sitting inside a defibrillator cabinet, ready to make you smile.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Hardworking felines play inside a computer case, appearing to fix it.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hardworking feline stands behind a miniature podium with flags, resembling a presidential setup.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As much as cats nap, it hasn’t stopped them from pursuing careers throughout history. According to the BBC, in 1868, three cats were formally employed as mousers at the Money Order Office in London. They were "paid" a wage of one shilling a week - which went towards their upkeep - and were given a six-month probationary period.

    Another cat, Arthur, was the face of Spillers cat food for nearly 10 years. The handsome cat was so popular the brand was later renamed Arthur's in his honour. Although there were rumors that Arthur used his paw to eat because his teeth had been removed, the allegation was proven untrue - he was just a natural-born paw-dipper.
    #10

    Cat standing on a refrigerator, reaching for a ceiling fixture with text overlay "This cat is an expert electrician."

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A tabby cat relaxing in a cardboard box, resembling a taxi driver, adding to hardworking felines humor.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Kitten in chainmail ready for battle, showcasing hardworking felines with humor and charm.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’ve all had a good chuckle at a cat meme, but their healing power goes much further than that. According to the Purina website, therapy cats are certified pets who can help people cope with anxiety, illness and disorders. These animals have been trained to do therapy work, which may include using their natural instincts to provide comfort.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of the benefits of cat therapy include help with depression via increasing endorphin output, reducing isolation and alleviating loneliness, offering relief from dementia, and improving cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure. For some people, cuddling with a therapy cat may even reinforce a sense of self-worth. 
    #13

    A hardworking feline licks a plate inside a dishwasher rack.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A black cat dressed in a Beanie Baby costume on a beige carpet.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hardworking feline playing a keyboard in a humorous setting.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cat dressed in a bishop outfit with the caption "Cattholic", showcasing hardworking and humorous felines.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never been religious, but I'm willing to convert for cat pope

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Without cats, we wouldn’t have cat memes, so we think it’s fair to say they earn their keep, no matter what they’re doing. So, next time you think your cat is lazy, keep in mind that, by just being around, it’s probably making your life better by the minute.

    Who’s your best career kitty in this list? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!
    #17

    Cat sits on subway barrier, amusing commuters as they check their phones.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Playful feline obstructs delivery with bags on a sidewalk, amusingly guarding the path.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever I bring home groceries, my cat must inspect them before I can put them away. I

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Hardworking feline guard cat on duty sitting by a warning sign in a window.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That cat looks like it could f**k me up. I still must pet!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Hardworking feline peeking through window blinds, looking outside.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Cat in tuxedo sitting in a stroller at a wedding; hardworking feline escorting ring bearer.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Therapy cat in a costume joins the airport's team to brighten travelers' days.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Person holding a kitten labeled as a master of psychological manipulation, conveying feline's charm and humor.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hardworking feline lying on carpet next to a green book titled "Meow" with a surprised expression.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Kittens playfully wrestling in a miniature ring, showcasing hardworking felines in a cute scene.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Hardworking feline stops a baby from climbing a balcony railing.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cat in a black hoodie on carpet with text overlaying the image.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cat balancing on a bar in a humorous pose.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Black cat watching outside from perch, text reads: "Today is the day."

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Hardworking feline standing in front of a fridge filled with drinks, appearing to show the selection.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A cute feline in a mugshot photo with "Suspected cat" above, making you smile with its adorable expression.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cat wrapped in a cozy blanket on a couch, showcasing hardworking and mischievous feline antics.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Hardworking feline plays with rubber ducks by a bathtub, capturing an adorable moment.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Hardworking feline kitten playing with a game controller on a patterned blanket.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Hardworking feline sitting by a table with cheese, looking content and cute.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Cat looking at humorous text messages on a laptop screen, capturing the hardworking felines theme.

    catsjobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!