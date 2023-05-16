Cat memes have long been one of the cornerstones of the internet, and this awesome Facebook group knows it. No hoops, bells, or whistles - Cat Memes provides exactly what it says right there on the tin.

With all due love and respect to wonderful dogs and their wonderful owners, but aren’t cats just the best as pets? Cats tend to be tidy, independent, social, elegant, and, most importantly of all, cute and fluffy. We love dogs too, of course, but this is a cat appreciation post!

The Facebook group has tons of memes on it, and some are better than others, so we’ve selected the best for you here. Scroll down to upvote and comment on your favorites!