Cat memes have long been one of the cornerstones of the internet, and this awesome Facebook group knows it. No hoops, bells, or whistles - Cat Memes provides exactly what it says right there on the tin.

With all due love and respect to wonderful dogs and their wonderful owners, but aren’t cats just the best as pets? Cats tend to be tidy, independent, social, elegant, and, most importantly of all, cute and fluffy. We love dogs too, of course, but this is a cat appreciation post!

The Facebook group has tons of memes on it, and some are better than others, so we’ve selected the best for you here. Scroll down to upvote and comment on your favorites!

#1

Birgit M
Birgit M
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not how it feels, but the reality! I am convinced that cats are magical creatures with the ability to change their size and shape at night.

#2

#3

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly this would've helped me a lot, truffles is adorable.

#4

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly, this is why I have my cat lick my hair instead of taking showers.

#5

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cat doesn't obey the laws of gravity, the laws of gravity obey the cat.

#6

#7

#8

alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, why you got hit me right where it counts

#9

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn you can have the phone just don't hurt me

#10

scag$y
scag$y
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah. Little dude doesn't look half as ridiculous as the Kardashians.

#11

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should be honored to share a birthday with such a majestic queen.

#12

#13

KitKatss
KitKatss
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cat: "You thought you could stop me? Never. I am a powerful force. They call me The Cat."

#14

Birgit M
Birgit M
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are also called "Samtpfoten" = velvet paws!

#15

#16

#17

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's right, I lost my wife, 3 kids, vintage car, house and 3 acres to a cat with hair exactly like the bottom right has.

#18

#19

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your wife has a good heart and the right idea. You now have a cat.

#20

scag$y
scag$y
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know all those '9 out of ten cats' advertisements? Right there, is the '1', on the left. We've found him. Hates everything. Even cat-boy can't lure him in. Now, where's that dentist at?

#21

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry but this is cracking me up. Taylor Swift has recently broken up with her boyfriend of 6 years and started dating this (very problematic) guy called Matt Healy. Except everyone keeps calling him Matty Healy. And this account has a Taylor Swift profile picture. It's like this accidentally predicted the whole thing.

#22

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the second better.

#23

#24

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my dog barks at every sound he hears outside, but I usually look anyway because I don't want him to feel like his efforts aren't appreciated. Besides, maybe that chipmunk was up to no good...

#25

#26

Florence O'Grady
Florence O'Grady
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's good. Got any more poetry by this child?

#27

#28

#29

scag$y
scag$y
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forget the Hokey-Cokey. This is what it's all about. Beans. Lil pink beans.

#30

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I die early it's going to be because I gave in and gave my life to pet big kitty.

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forget a house in the suburbs with wife and kids, I'm working to support my cat.

#36

#37

#38

#39

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like a metaphor for capitalism. The cat should be fatter though.

#40

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
1 hour ago (edited)
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Catolicism. It's followers are catlics.

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
37 minutes ago (edited)
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww ... Also, where can I read the book?

#47

#48

#49

KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Suddenly I'm not scared of spiders anymore

#50

#51

#52

#53

scag$y
scag$y
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Solves abandonment issues. Creates 'WTF half my human is missing' issues.

#54

#55

KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
KOTLC_Fan 🇺🇦
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm terhhibley sorry sir, but it appears we are out of cwoisaants

#56

#57

scag$y
scag$y
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe consider a Biology course, because that appears to be a shoulder.

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

Em
Em
1 hour ago
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Priorities in order.

#65