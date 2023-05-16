105 Cat Memes Created By People Clearly Living With One, As Shared On This Facebook Page
Cat memes have long been one of the cornerstones of the internet, and this awesome Facebook group knows it. No hoops, bells, or whistles - Cat Memes provides exactly what it says right there on the tin.
With all due love and respect to wonderful dogs and their wonderful owners, but aren’t cats just the best as pets? Cats tend to be tidy, independent, social, elegant, and, most importantly of all, cute and fluffy. We love dogs too, of course, but this is a cat appreciation post!
The Facebook group has tons of memes on it, and some are better than others, so we’ve selected the best for you here. Scroll down to upvote and comment on your favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
Sorry but this is cracking me up. Taylor Swift has recently broken up with her boyfriend of 6 years and started dating this (very problematic) guy called Matt Healy. Except everyone keeps calling him Matty Healy. And this account has a Taylor Swift profile picture. It's like this accidentally predicted the whole thing.
my dog barks at every sound he hears outside, but I usually look anyway because I don't want him to feel like his efforts aren't appreciated. Besides, maybe that chipmunk was up to no good...
It's like a metaphor for capitalism. The cat should be fatter though.
I'm terhhibley sorry sir, but it appears we are out of cwoisaants