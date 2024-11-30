ADVERTISEMENT

Annoying behavior from your partner is nothing new; we all have a habit or two that our partners might find insufferable. In fact, one poll of 2,000 people revealed that people think their partner is "the most annoying person in the world."

While that sounds harsh, it may be the truth for many partners on this list. We've scoured the Internet and found the most angering examples of boyfriends and husbands acting in ways that make their partners' blood boil. Opened cabinets, piles of undone dishes, and just general untidiness: just looking at them can make you furious!

Gone For Two Weeks. My Husband Piled His Clothes By The Washer Instead Of Doing His Own Laundry

Overflowing laundry basket in a cluttered room, showcasing infuriating boyfriends' and husbands' household habits.

52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would leave them right where he left them. You know how to do it so go take care of your mess.

My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard

Kitchen drawers left open, showing contents, a common source of frustration in relationships.

I Asked My Husband To Stir My Drink, Aaaaand This Is What He Did. Thank You. Exactly What I Had In Mind

A hand reaching into a green cup filled with ice cubes, illustrating a typical infuriating boyfriend or husband moment.

The same poll where people said that their partner is the most annoying person on the planet revealed the most annoying habits people cite their partners having, too. The most common pet peeves people mentioned are snoring, passing wind, loudness, messiness, and rudeness.

The less common offenses include never listening, talking through TV shows, being bad with money, leaving crumbs on the kitchen counter, using their phone mid-conversation, and tossing their dirty clothes onto the bedroom floor. Despite that, 41% of the respondents said they secretly love these bad habits and wouldn't have their partner any other way.
My Husband's Empty Contact Cases. And The Garbage 2 Ft Away

Empty coffee creamers scattered on a bathroom countertop next to a mug and deodorant, illustrating boyfriends' habits.

My Boyfriend:“Don’t Put The Socks Away, I’ll Still Wear Them“

Boyfriend sitting in a chair playing video games, scattered socks on the floor.

My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size

Door installed backward, showcasing infuriating boyfriend's work.

According to Mary Jo Rapini, M.Ed, LPC, the bad habits our partners have aren't the problem. We are. "Everyone has blind spots and what annoys you in others is often a reflection of yourself," she writes. She claims that we project our controlling needs onto our partners, be it about a pristine kitchen or a clothes-free bedroom floor.

"If you're honest with yourself, you should be able to see flaws or weaknesses within yourself," she observes. "No one expects you to be perfect; thinking you are superior or better than others is not mentally healthy. Living a life where you see flaws in everyone but yourself will lead to a very lonely and limited life."
Never Letting My BF Stock The Tp Again

Toilet paper rolls messily stacked in a holder, highlighting infuriating habits of boyfriends and husbands.

Brand New $72 Moisturizer. Husband Said He Needed Something For His Elbows

Hand holding opened cream jar with upside-down lid, showcasing typical boyfriend annoyance.

My Husband’s Attempt To Fold A Fitted Sheet

Messy linen closet with poorly folded sheets, highlighting common boyfriend household habits.

A 2003 study suggests that men and women find different things annoying in their partners. What annoys men are things that threaten their autonomy, for example, jealousy, their partner's moodiness, etc. For women, in turn, it's about the behaviors that threaten the relationship: condescension, aggression, being emotionally distant, and so on.
How To Get Out Of Doing Laundry

Laundry machine with mixed clothes and a pet bowl inside, highlighting infuriating boyfriends or husbands' habits.

My Husband Unnecessarily Seasoned The Stainless Steel Pans I Bought Today, Making Them Look Burnt And Like They’ve Been Used For Years

A burnt pan bottom overlooked by boyfriends or husbands in the kitchen.

How My Husband Cut The Pie

Pumpkin pie with a single, uneven slice missing, infuriating husband moment captured.

In a previous interview for Bored Panda, clinical psychologist Forrest Talley, Ph.D., offered some advice on how to differentiate between bad habits that are just minor annoyances and those that are deal-breakers. First, consider whether your partner cares about the impact their bad habits have on you. Maybe what you're calling an infuriating bad habit is just a personal quirk.
My Husband 'Helping' By Consolidating All Our Pasta

Mixed pasta types in a jar showcase infuriating organization in the kitchen, causing annoyance.

My Partner Moves The Drain Catch Out Of The Way Before He Rinses His Cereal Bowl In The Sink. We Do Not Have A Garbage Disposal

Messy kitchen sink with food scraps left by boyfriends or husbands.

29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No problem until he gets the plumbers bill ! ( told you so sweetness)

My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perfectly Cooked

Undercooked chicken slices on a plate, possibly a meal made by boyfriends or husbands.

Second, consider if your behavior is reasonable. Echoing what Mary Jo Rapini said about projecting your controlling tendencies, Talley, too, suggests that it may be a "you" problem. "Let's be honest; all of us are capable of overreacting," he told Bored Panda.
My Mom's Boyfriend Threw Away My 9 Year Old Collection Of LEGO Just Because I Hadn't Played With It In A While. There Are Sets From The 1990s In There And Also Sets In The Harry Potter Series

Trash bin filled with LEGO bricks, household items, and plastic bags, illustrating the messy habits of boyfriends and husbands.

The State My Husband Leaves Our Kitchen In

Messy kitchen with open cabinets and cluttered countertops, highlighting typical infuriating habits of boyfriends and husbands.

Is This Grounds For Divorce? Does Anyone Else Empty The Dishwasher Like This?

A chaotic pile of utensils crammed in a dishwasher, illustrating infuriating behavior by boyfriends or husbands.

However, perhaps the most important thing to ask yourself is whether you can live with these "quirks" or "bad habits" long term. "For example, if every time he eats something, the love of your life smacks his lips loudly and slurps, can you imagine sitting across the table listening to that for years upon years?" Talley recommends asking yourself.

Husbands Bedside Cup Holder

Glass taped to wall, showcasing infuriating boyfriends and husbands' DIY solutions.

16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that the strong duck tape, or the extra strong duck tape?

The Boyfriend Left A Sharpie In His Jeans Pocket The One Time I Didn't Check Them

Ink stains inside a dryer, likely caused by a careless boyfriend or husband.

How My Boyfriend Stores His Cords

A chaotic tangle of cables and wires mismanaged by boyfriends or husbands.

28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just give up. Throw it into a box and donate it to Goodwill. Start over again from scratch.

Relationships are about choosing your battles, Talley told us back then. "If the behavior appears innocent and harms nothing other than your sense of annoyance, try to let it go. No relationship is perfect, and every good relationship is packed to the brim with compromise and forgiveness."
My Boyfriend Told Me This Was Just The Top Of His Canoe When He Was On His Trip This Weekend

Beautiful autumn trees by a lake under a clear blue sky, capturing nature's serene landscape.

21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand this one....is she implying that he was with someone when he said he was alone? Is that the top of someone's head? EDIT- Checked the original reddit post and yeah, looks like he cheated 😑

BF Put An Empty Box Of Double-Stuffed Oreos Back In The Pantry

Empty Oreo package held by a person, showing missing cookies, showcasing infuriating boyfriend's actions.

My Boyfriend Dropped My Makeup Bag

Makeup bag covered in foundation mess, highlighting infuriating boyfriends and husbands' mishaps.

However, that doesn't mean that we have to completely overlook every gross and questionable habit our partners have. "Those things that annoy you today will very likely annoy you five years from now," Talley explained. "Consider all the qualities of the person you are with and weigh this against how disruptive the annoying behavior is to your relationship. The results of this comparison will tell you whether to put energy into making changes or simply let it go."
Husband Leaves His Dirty Clothes And Boots On Just Changed Sheets

Messy bed with clothes and boots scattered, illustrating infuriating habits of boyfriends and husbands.

I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It

Ground meat package opened awkwardly in freezer, showing a humorous fail by boyfriends or husbands in food storage.

I Present To You My BF Who Eats A Block Of Cheese Whiteout Anything While Driving

Boyfriend leaves a messy sandwich in the car's cup holder, causing frustration.

The key to avoiding drama about infuriating habits is in the ability to listen and empathize with your partner, whether you're the offender or the annoyed one. The Gottman Institute, for example, found that 81% of men who don't listen to their partners are more likely to have their relationship end. 

Rate My Husband's Paint Job. "It'll Be Fine After A Second Coat"

Infuriating half-painted wall with a clean white door, showcasing a common DIY mistake by boyfriends or husbands.

I Left My Husband Alone For 5 Minutes While Painting

Paint spill on the floor with open lime green paint can, plastic sheets, and scattered blue paint, showcasing a messy accident.

We Had 6 Sliders Left Over From Dinner Last Night, And This Is How My Fiance Stored The Leftovers

Containers with unevenly placed sliders, highlighting infuriating habits of boyfriends or husbands.

So, Pandas, how furious are you after scrolling through this list? Have you got any annoying and infuriating habits of your partner to share with us? Feel free to go off in the comments. And if you want to see more moments that made people rethink their relationships, head over here and here!
The Way My Partner Stores Produce He Already Cut Into

Bowl with apples and an onion mistakenly stored with a bag of oranges, showcasing infuriating boyfriend habits in the kitchen.

I Bought A Spoon With A Built In Rest That Keeps The End Up Because My BF Always Makes A Mess With Them. This Is How He's Left It

A utensil left obstructively on a stovetop, representing frustrating habits by boyfriends and husbands in the kitchen.

The Way My Husband Wears Socks When He's Relaxing

Feet in tattered socks resting on a couch, showcasing a common boyfriend annoyance at home.

I Made Brownies. My Fiance Wanted To Irritate Me

Half-eaten brownie with a fork and knife placed on top, showcasing infuriating boyfriend or husband behavior.

My Husband Wanted A Bagel, Apparently

Bag of bagels with an infuriating hole in the middle, illustrating boyfriend-husband frustrations.

Fiancé Regularly Leaves Dirty Clothes Directly Next To The Hamper

Laundry basket with clothes scattered around, capturing typical boyfriends' or husbands' infuriating habits.

The Way My Boyfriend Eats Pizza

The Way My Boyfriend Eats Pizza

9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing wrong with that. I've done it. If it's all for me, who cares if it's cut or not?

Where The Toilet Paper Goes vs. Where My Husband Chose To Put It

Empty toilet paper holder next to a roll on the floor, highlighting typical boyfriend or husband frustrations.

My Husband Refuses To Replace It

A person holding a damaged charging cable with exposed wires, showcasing a common infuriating issue with boyfriends or husbands.

And *this * Is Why I Can't Trust My Husband To Put A Load Of Washing Going

Random items including a toothbrush, pen, and coins representing infuriating habits of boyfriends and husbands.

Are These Really Still Ok?

Worn-out sneaker with toes visible through a hole in the sole, highlighting infuriating boyfriends and husbands mishaps.

My Boyfriend Going To My Female Friend's Place Multiple Times A Week Despite Him Claiming He's "At Work"

Cartoon avatar of a boyfriend on a location map, wearing headphones and a black outfit.

Who Does This To The Cream Cheese?

Unwrapped cream cheese with a large uneven bite taken out, possibly by boyfriends or husbands.

I Was Feeling Unwell, So My Partner Decided To Surprise Me With Homemade "Sushi"

A plate of sushi with unusual ingredients, humorously showcasing infuriating boyfriends' cooking attempts.

Imo There's Too Much "Waste" When My BF Cuts His Strawberries

Strawberries with tops left on, sliced in a frustrating manner, beside a reflective spoon.

The Way My BF Opened A Pack Of Clorox Wipes

Clorox wipes pack left open on a kitchen counter, showcasing common habits of boyfriends and husbands.

How My Husband "Opens" Spices

Hand holding a spice container with messy holes, illustrating common boyfriend and husband habits.

So I Just Learned That Apparently This Is How My Husband Eats A Sandwich?! Thanks In Advance For Your Thoughts And Prayers For Our Family During This Difficult Time.

Partially eaten sandwich showcasing infuriating boyfriends or husbands' frustrating habits.

My BF Offered Me Half His Banana

A peeled banana on a desk in front of a laptop, related to infuriating boyfriends or husbands.

The Way My BF Makes His Tea

Teabag submerged in a cup of milk on a countertop, illustrating a frustrating boyfriend's act.

My Over 6 Ft BF Never Lowering The Showerhead For Me 4'11

Shower head installed incorrectly by boyfriend or husband, facing the ceiling on white tiled wall.

35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How would he lower it? Do you raise it. Is it awful to take a shower when the head is 2 feet above you? Seems like it'd still work that way.

My Husband’s Eggs That He Made In The Microwave

Messed-up attempt at frying eggs, highlighting infuriating kitchen moments caused by boyfriends and husbands.

I'm Grateful To My Husband For Cooking Dumplings For Me When I'm Tired, But... I Usually Add 2-4 Bay Leaves, He Adds 24-∞

Pot of water with bay leaves and whole black peppercorns floating, related to infuriating boyfriends' cooking habits.

18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That seems perfectly normal for someone who either does not cook regularly, does not understand the recipe, or maybe cannot decipher how the recipe was written.

Husband Thinks He's Funny

A partially filled soda box inside a refrigerator, with empty cans placed back carelessly.

The Way My BF Holds His Glass

Man holding a glass of water near his pocket, showcasing boyfriends' infuriating actions.

My Boyfriend Left A Smushed Up Soap Bar And A Leaf In The Drain After Taking A Shower

Soap and leaves clogging a bathtub drain, illustrating infuriating boyfriends' habits.

This Is How My Fiancé Set Up The TV

Modern TV on a wooden stand in a sparsely furnished room, reflecting the silhouette of a person taking a photo.

My Husband Says "I Help You At Home". The Help At Home:

Stacked plates in a kitchen cabinet, illustrating infuriating boyfriend's organization habits.

34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cleaning people do c**p like this too. I can't get anyone to understand the smaller pots go in the bigger pots. Not all haphazardly shoved together. Seems to be a hard concept to people.

My Husband Left A Bag Of Gummy Bears In A Hot Car. I Give You...gummy Bear Turkish Delight

Powdered raw meat on a paper plate, part of infuriating boyfriends' cooking attempts.

How My Partner Stacks The Dishes To Dry

Messy kitchen counter with dishes and pots scattered, showcasing infuriating boyfriends' husbands' habits.

29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is f e. You don't have enough room there for him to stack the dishes any better way. Get a bigger dish-rack.

Are You Kidding Me? You Drove It Last Night, Even Came Back Home To Get The Gas Can For Someone That Had Ran Out Of Gas And This Is How You Leave My Car? Glad I Didn't Go Into Labor Over Night. It's A Good Thing I Love You

Car dashboard with empty fuel gauge, oil warning light, and infuriating situation for boyfriends and husbands.

I Hate When My Husband Opens The Non-Resealable Side Of The Tortillas And Puts Them In The Refrig To Harden

Upside-down tortilla package opened and left on a countertop, showcasing infuriating habits of boyfriends and husbands.

I Hate My BF

Tangled earphones on a countertop, representing infuriating boyfriend habits.

My Husband Swears He Doesn’t Hog The Covers And Says I Framed Him Last Night

Boyfriend wrapped snugly in a blanket, resting peacefully in bed, illustrating domestic humor.

Hubby Is Letting Our Neighbor Use Our Oven…

Roasting meat in the oven with fat dripping onto foil, highlighting infuriating kitchen habits of boyfriends and husbands.

I’m good w him borrowing the oven but thought maybe since he was cooking several things, he would use our oven for one of his less messy items. Like, something inside a pan or dish or…

How Boyfriend Has Been Eating This Brownie

Cake with uneven piece missing, showing an example of frustrating boyfriend behavior.

How My Boyfriend Drinks A Capri Sun

Capri-Sun pouch opened incorrectly by boyfriend or husband, next to a glass of juice on a wooden table.

By Boyfriend Broke The Stove Top With A Cast-Iron Pan

Broken stovetop with exposed wiring, illustrating a frustrating household mishap by boyfriends or husbands.

loopyboops707 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Is How My Boyfriend Carries Shopping Bags

Boyfriend wearing a tote bag awkwardly as a shirt, standing outdoors holding a power drill.

TheSpasticSheep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Way My Fiancé Puts Away Cereal Boxes

Messily opened cereal box, a relatable scene from infuriating boyfriends or husbands.

mommy2be717 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!