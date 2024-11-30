While that sounds harsh, it may be the truth for many partners on this list. We've scoured the Internet and found the most angering examples of boyfriends and husbands acting in ways that make their partners' blood boil. Opened cabinets, piles of undone dishes, and just general untidiness : just looking at them can make you furious!

Annoying behavior from your partner is nothing new; we all have a habit or two that our partners might find insufferable. In fact, one poll of 2,000 people revealed that people think their partner is "the most annoying person in the world."

#1 Gone For Two Weeks. My Husband Piled His Clothes By The Washer Instead Of Doing His Own Laundry Share icon

#2 My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard Share icon

#3 I Asked My Husband To Stir My Drink, Aaaaand This Is What He Did. Thank You. Exactly What I Had In Mind Share icon

The same poll where people said that their partner is the most annoying person on the planet revealed the most annoying habits people cite their partners having, too. The most common pet peeves people mentioned are snoring, passing wind, loudness, messiness, and rudeness. The less common offenses include never listening, talking through TV shows, being bad with money, leaving crumbs on the kitchen counter, using their phone mid-conversation, and tossing their dirty clothes onto the bedroom floor. Despite that, 41% of the respondents said they secretly love these bad habits and wouldn't have their partner any other way.

#4 My Husband's Empty Contact Cases. And The Garbage 2 Ft Away Share icon

#5 My Boyfriend:“Don’t Put The Socks Away, I’ll Still Wear Them“ Share icon

#6 My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size Share icon

According to Mary Jo Rapini, M.Ed, LPC, the bad habits our partners have aren't the problem. We are. "Everyone has blind spots and what annoys you in others is often a reflection of yourself," she writes. She claims that we project our controlling needs onto our partners, be it about a pristine kitchen or a clothes-free bedroom floor. "If you're honest with yourself, you should be able to see flaws or weaknesses within yourself," she observes. "No one expects you to be perfect; thinking you are superior or better than others is not mentally healthy. Living a life where you see flaws in everyone but yourself will lead to a very lonely and limited life."

#7 Never Letting My BF Stock The Tp Again Share icon

#8 Brand New $72 Moisturizer. Husband Said He Needed Something For His Elbows Share icon

#9 My Husband’s Attempt To Fold A Fitted Sheet Share icon

A 2003 study suggests that men and women find different things annoying in their partners. What annoys men are things that threaten their autonomy, for example, jealousy, their partner's moodiness, etc. For women, in turn, it's about the behaviors that threaten the relationship: condescension, aggression, being emotionally distant, and so on.

#10 How To Get Out Of Doing Laundry Share icon

#11 My Husband Unnecessarily Seasoned The Stainless Steel Pans I Bought Today, Making Them Look Burnt And Like They’ve Been Used For Years Share icon

#12 How My Husband Cut The Pie Share icon

In a previous interview for Bored Panda, clinical psychologist Forrest Talley, Ph.D., offered some advice on how to differentiate between bad habits that are just minor annoyances and those that are deal-breakers. First, consider whether your partner cares about the impact their bad habits have on you. Maybe what you're calling an infuriating bad habit is just a personal quirk.

#13 My Husband 'Helping' By Consolidating All Our Pasta Share icon

#14 My Partner Moves The Drain Catch Out Of The Way Before He Rinses His Cereal Bowl In The Sink. We Do Not Have A Garbage Disposal Share icon

#15 My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perfectly Cooked Share icon

Second, consider if your behavior is reasonable. Echoing what Mary Jo Rapini said about projecting your controlling tendencies, Talley, too, suggests that it may be a "you" problem. "Let's be honest; all of us are capable of overreacting," he told Bored Panda.

#16 My Mom's Boyfriend Threw Away My 9 Year Old Collection Of LEGO Just Because I Hadn't Played With It In A While. There Are Sets From The 1990s In There And Also Sets In The Harry Potter Series Share icon

#17 The State My Husband Leaves Our Kitchen In Share icon

#18 Is This Grounds For Divorce? Does Anyone Else Empty The Dishwasher Like This? Share icon

However, perhaps the most important thing to ask yourself is whether you can live with these "quirks" or "bad habits" long term. "For example, if every time he eats something, the love of your life smacks his lips loudly and slurps, can you imagine sitting across the table listening to that for years upon years?" Talley recommends asking yourself.

#19 Husbands Bedside Cup Holder Share icon

#20 The Boyfriend Left A Sharpie In His Jeans Pocket The One Time I Didn't Check Them Share icon

#21 How My Boyfriend Stores His Cords Share icon

Relationships are about choosing your battles, Talley told us back then. "If the behavior appears innocent and harms nothing other than your sense of annoyance, try to let it go. No relationship is perfect, and every good relationship is packed to the brim with compromise and forgiveness."

#22 My Boyfriend Told Me This Was Just The Top Of His Canoe When He Was On His Trip This Weekend Share icon

#23 BF Put An Empty Box Of Double-Stuffed Oreos Back In The Pantry Share icon

#24 My Boyfriend Dropped My Makeup Bag Share icon

However, that doesn't mean that we have to completely overlook every gross and questionable habit our partners have. "Those things that annoy you today will very likely annoy you five years from now," Talley explained. "Consider all the qualities of the person you are with and weigh this against how disruptive the annoying behavior is to your relationship. The results of this comparison will tell you whether to put energy into making changes or simply let it go."

#25 Husband Leaves His Dirty Clothes And Boots On Just Changed Sheets Share icon

#26 I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It Share icon

#27 I Present To You My BF Who Eats A Block Of Cheese Whiteout Anything While Driving Share icon

The key to avoiding drama about infuriating habits is in the ability to listen and empathize with your partner, whether you're the offender or the annoyed one. The Gottman Institute, for example, found that 81% of men who don't listen to their partners are more likely to have their relationship end.

#28 Rate My Husband's Paint Job. "It'll Be Fine After A Second Coat" Share icon

#29 I Left My Husband Alone For 5 Minutes While Painting Share icon

#30 We Had 6 Sliders Left Over From Dinner Last Night, And This Is How My Fiance Stored The Leftovers Share icon

So, Pandas, how furious are you after scrolling through this list? Have you got any annoying and infuriating habits of your partner to share with us? Feel free to go off in the comments. And if you want to see more moments that made people rethink their relationships, head over here and here!

#31 The Way My Partner Stores Produce He Already Cut Into Share icon

#32 I Bought A Spoon With A Built In Rest That Keeps The End Up Because My BF Always Makes A Mess With Them. This Is How He's Left It Share icon

#33 The Way My Husband Wears Socks When He's Relaxing Share icon

#34 I Made Brownies. My Fiance Wanted To Irritate Me Share icon

#35 My Husband Wanted A Bagel, Apparently Share icon

#36 Fiancé Regularly Leaves Dirty Clothes Directly Next To The Hamper Share icon

#37 The Way My Boyfriend Eats Pizza Share icon

#38 Where The Toilet Paper Goes vs. Where My Husband Chose To Put It Share icon

#39 My Husband Refuses To Replace It Share icon

#40 And *this * Is Why I Can't Trust My Husband To Put A Load Of Washing Going Share icon

#41 Are These Really Still Ok? Share icon

#42 My Boyfriend Going To My Female Friend's Place Multiple Times A Week Despite Him Claiming He's "At Work" Share icon

#43 Who Does This To The Cream Cheese? Share icon

#44 I Was Feeling Unwell, So My Partner Decided To Surprise Me With Homemade "Sushi" Share icon

#45 Imo There's Too Much "Waste" When My BF Cuts His Strawberries Share icon

#46 The Way My BF Opened A Pack Of Clorox Wipes Share icon

#47 How My Husband "Opens" Spices Share icon

#48 So I Just Learned That Apparently This Is How My Husband Eats A Sandwich?! Thanks In Advance For Your Thoughts And Prayers For Our Family During This Difficult Time. Share icon

#49 My BF Offered Me Half His Banana Share icon

#50 The Way My BF Makes His Tea Share icon

#51 My Over 6 Ft BF Never Lowering The Showerhead For Me 4'11 Share icon

#52 My Husband’s Eggs That He Made In The Microwave Share icon

#53 I'm Grateful To My Husband For Cooking Dumplings For Me When I'm Tired, But... I Usually Add 2-4 Bay Leaves, He Adds 24-∞ Share icon

#54 Husband Thinks He's Funny Share icon

#55 The Way My BF Holds His Glass Share icon

#56 My Boyfriend Left A Smushed Up Soap Bar And A Leaf In The Drain After Taking A Shower Share icon

#57 This Is How My Fiancé Set Up The TV Share icon

#58 My Husband Says "I Help You At Home". The Help At Home: Share icon

#59 My Husband Left A Bag Of Gummy Bears In A Hot Car. I Give You...gummy Bear Turkish Delight Share icon

#60 How My Partner Stacks The Dishes To Dry Share icon

#61 Are You Kidding Me? You Drove It Last Night, Even Came Back Home To Get The Gas Can For Someone That Had Ran Out Of Gas And This Is How You Leave My Car? Glad I Didn't Go Into Labor Over Night. It's A Good Thing I Love You Share icon

#62 I Hate When My Husband Opens The Non-Resealable Side Of The Tortillas And Puts Them In The Refrig To Harden Share icon

#63 I Hate My BF Share icon

#64 My Husband Swears He Doesn’t Hog The Covers And Says I Framed Him Last Night Share icon

#65 Hubby Is Letting Our Neighbor Use Our Oven… Share icon I’m good w him borrowing the oven but thought maybe since he was cooking several things, he would use our oven for one of his less messy items. Like, something inside a pan or dish or…

#66 How Boyfriend Has Been Eating This Brownie Share icon

#67 How My Boyfriend Drinks A Capri Sun Share icon

#68 By Boyfriend Broke The Stove Top With A Cast-Iron Pan Share icon

#69 This Is How My Boyfriend Carries Shopping Bags Share icon