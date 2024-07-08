ADVERTISEMENT

In today's world, life can be pretty strange and absurd. This craziness isn't just new; it's been around for a long time, but it feels like it's everywhere now. While it might seem confusing and hard to make sense of, that's not always a bad thing. Some people, like artist Santiago Bara, use this absurdity as inspiration for their art.



Santiago Bara is an artist from Spain who started drawing these cartoons just for practice. However, his work caught on, and now he has over 8,000 followers on Instagram! His humorous and thought-provoking illustrations are simple but do a great job of making people notice the weirdness of modern life. We're excited to share more of his work with you, so keep scrolling!



More info: Instagram | sbara.bigcartel.com