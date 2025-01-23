We're talking about eyelashes turned into mini icicles, frozen waves caught mid-crash, and temperatures so low that boiling water transforms into snow mid-air. Whether it's apocalyptic ice storms creating ghostly landscapes or the ethereal beauty of frost patterns on windows, these images will either make you grateful for your heating bill or weirdly excited for the next polar vortex. Bundle up, because this collection is about to give you the coolest kind of chills!

Think you know cold? Think again! While you're wrapped in your cozy blanket sipping hot cocoa, Mother Nature is out there turning everyday scenes into surreal winter wonderlands that look straight out of Narnia. From cars transformed into perfect ice sculptures to frozen food that is not from the freezer section, these 88 mind-bending photos capture winter at its most extreme – and oddly beautiful.

#1 The Frost That Formed On My Eyelashes During A Cold Winter Hike Share icon

#2 When Water Gets Super Cold, And In The Right Conditions Share icon

#3 There’s Cold Weather, And Then There’s This Share icon

#4 The Snow On This Patio Table Looks Like A Pastry Pie Share icon

#5 Snow Had Just The Right Conditions So That It Rolled Up Like A Carpet Share icon

#6 Large Ice Crystals In Switzerland Share icon

#7 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office Share icon

#8 Payphone Has A Hat Now Share icon

#9 It’s A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now Share icon

#10 Freshly Fallen Snow Share icon

#12 Icy Elegance In The Wild Share icon

#13 That’s One Place I Never Want To Visit During Winter Share icon

#14 This Cold Weather Phenomenon Today In Fairbanks, Alaska Share icon

#15 The Ice In My Evian Water Looks Like The French Alps Share icon

#16 The Snow Hitting The Windshield Looks Like Hyperspace Share icon

#17 How The Snow Accumulates On The Inside Of My Rim Share icon

#18 "Awww Frick Boys, I Spilt My Coffee" Share icon

#19 My Wife's Hair After 15 Minutes In -20º F (-29º C) While Basking In Some Hot Springs Share icon

#20 Her First Swedish Winter Came As Quite The Surprise! Share icon

#21 Crazy Snow Depth!! Share icon

#22 The Way The Snow Fell On My Patio Share icon

#23 The Snow Today Jn Duluth, Mn Share icon

#24 The Way This Ice Curls As It Was Pushed Out Of A Small Hole In The Railing Share icon

#25 The Way The Snow Slid Down And Folded Onto Itself Share icon

#26 Found Crystal Clear Ice Chunk In Alaska River Bed Share icon

#27 Freezing Rain Share icon

#28 This Cristal Clear Chunk Of Ice From Lake Baikal Share icon

#29 Itap Of Lake Michigan In Winter Share icon

#30 A Winter Frame In Finland Share icon

#31 My Lovely Walk To Work Share icon

#32 Seal Ania Confused By What The Hell Happened To Her Whiskers (It's -10c/14f In Poland Right Now) Share icon

#33 I Was Going To Let My Dishes Soak In Soapy Water Overnight… Share icon

#34 Enormous Icicle Formed By Cold Nitrogen Outlet At My University Share icon

#35 It's So Cold Outside Where I Live That Frost Has Formed On The Inside Of My Doorknob Share icon

#36 My Neighbors Hose Their Tree When It Gets Cold Share icon

#37 My Friend's Car Roof After A Cold Night Looks Like Icy Mountains Share icon

#38 Noodles Of A Fairbanks, Alaska Resident Freezing Mid-Air Due To The Cold Temperatures Share icon

#39 This Ornament Burst And Left An Ice Version Hanging In Its Place Share icon

#40 Ice Formation Created As The River Level Dropped Share icon

#41 Quick Pic Of The Amount Of Snow In The Last 24h In Montreal Share icon

#42 The Way The Snow Drifted Under A Tiny Gap In Our Garage Door Share icon

#43 How The Fog Froze On My Fence This Morning Share icon

#44 The Way The Snow Is Melting Off Of My House Share icon

#45 This Snow/Hail Looks Like Styrofoam Balls Share icon

#46 The Snow On This Car Looks Like A Blanket Share icon

#47 The Way This Ice Has Formed Looks Like A Tiny Forest Share icon

#48 Wet Snow Covering A Crosswalk Sign Share icon

#49 Christmas Lights Under Snow Share icon

#50 Explored An Ice Cave Last Week Share icon

#51 Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip Share icon

#52 Ice Formed On Jeep Share icon

#53 Perfect Freeze Share icon

#54 My Windshield Has A Winter Themed Pine Tree Landscape Share icon

#55 Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale) Share icon

#56 In December 2008 I Left My Snowy Car Sitting Out In Cold, Sunny Weather For A Few Days And This Happened To The Snow On The Windshield Share icon

#57 So Cold In Australia That The Ice Is Now An Extension Of The Roof Share icon

#58 Cars Splashing A Puddle Onto The Tree In The Cold Temperatures Caused This Weird Icicle Effect Share icon

#59 This Is Real Frost From The Cold Spotlighting This Real Life Sculpture Share icon

#60 It Got Cold Last Night In Texas Anf This Happened To The Truck. Ice Windows Share icon

#61 My Friends Got Over 6 Wine Bottles Of Snow This Weekend Near Tahoe Share icon

#62 Dedication On Display For Buffalo Bills Fans Share icon

#63 The Way This Snow Curled Off My Chair Share icon

#64 Wheel Icicles Share icon

#65 Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night Share icon

#66 This Christmas Bush Under A Smooth Blanket Of Snow Share icon

#67 The Pro Quick Share icon

#68 Got A Few Feet Of Snow In Nh And Lost My Car Share icon

#69 Glaciers Are Pretty Cold Share icon

#70 Waiting For The Bus In Kyrgyzstan Winter Share icon

#71 It's So Cold In The Bathroom At Work That The Toilet Water Froze Today Share icon

#72 It's So Cold Our Snow Globes Froze During Shipment Share icon

#73 It's So Cold At My University That My Window Is Frozen Over ... On The Inside Share icon

#74 It's So Cold At The Wisconsin-Minnesota Football Game My Soda Froze Over Share icon

#75 It Has Been So Cold Here In Central Illinois That The Steam From Our Dryer Vent Froze Like This Share icon

#76 Yep That's Snow Share icon

#77 A Nice Way To Wake Up After Camping In The Cold Share icon

#78 My Puppy Is More Snow Than Dog Share icon

#79 My Girlfriends Seltzer Froze Then Exploded Share icon

#80 Some Snow Blew In Through The Crack Share icon

#81 Siberia Experiencing -70f Cold (62c) Share icon

#82 It’s Been So Cold, I Snapped My Welcome Mat! Share icon

#83 If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery Share icon

#84 It’s So Cold That The Holy Water By The Door Of The Church Froze Share icon

#85 In 2014: Thousands Of Fish Were Flash-Frozen In A Norwegian Bay Due To The Extreme Cold Share icon

#86 The Ice On This Street Lamp Makes It Look Like The Light Is Dripping Out Share icon

#87 It's So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up Share icon