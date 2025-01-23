ADVERTISEMENT

Think you know cold? Think again! While you're wrapped in your cozy blanket sipping hot cocoa, Mother Nature is out there turning everyday scenes into surreal winter wonderlands that look straight out of Narnia. From cars transformed into perfect ice sculptures to frozen food that is not from the freezer section, these 88 mind-bending photos capture winter at its most extreme – and oddly beautiful.

We're talking about eyelashes turned into mini icicles, frozen waves caught mid-crash, and temperatures so low that boiling water transforms into snow mid-air. Whether it's apocalyptic ice storms creating ghostly landscapes or the ethereal beauty of frost patterns on windows, these images will either make you grateful for your heating bill or weirdly excited for the next polar vortex. Bundle up, because this collection is about to give you the coolest kind of chills!

#1

The Frost That Formed On My Eyelashes During A Cold Winter Hike

Close-up of an eye with ice crystals on eyelashes, showcasing the beauty of ice-cold winter conditions.

wacbravo Report

    #2

    When Water Gets Super Cold, And In The Right Conditions

    Ice-cold winter scene with a frozen lake and snow-covered mountains in the background.

    dartai Report

    #3

    There’s Cold Weather, And Then There’s This

    Frozen honey on bread in a snowy, winter scene beside an ice-covered building.

    Cyprien Verseux and Carmen Possnig Report

    #4

    The Snow On This Patio Table Looks Like A Pastry Pie

    Snow-covered patio table and chairs during a cold winter day, creating a serene outdoor scene.

    dosoc Report

    #5

    Snow Had Just The Right Conditions So That It Rolled Up Like A Carpet

    Child in colorful jacket next to large rolled snowball, showcasing ice-cold winter scenery.

    Brannigans_Laww Report

    #6

    Large Ice Crystals In Switzerland

    Close-up of unique ice formations on fingers, showcasing ice-cold winter textures.

    simplywing Report

    #7

    When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

    A frosty office interior covered in snow, showcasing a unique ice-cold winter scene.

    Kjakan Report

    #8

    Payphone Has A Hat Now

    Phone booth covered in snow during winter night, showcasing ice-cold conditions.

    tak_tatata Report

    #9

    It’s A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now

    Man in winter clothing with a frozen beard and frosty eyebrows in an ice-cold winter setting near a street sign.

    jaymesucks Report

    #10

    Freshly Fallen Snow

    Snow-covered house at night, showcasing ice-cold winter scene with deep drifts under a clear sky.

    dittidot Report

    #11

    Yum!

    Frozen noodles and egg in a snowy setting, showcasing ice-cold winter weather.

    AlecLuhn Report

    #12

    Icy Elegance In The Wild

    Gloved hand holding ice against a snowy, frozen landscape with trees, embodying ice-cold winter scenes.

    EdgeliMount Report

    #13

    That’s One Place I Never Want To Visit During Winter

    Person bundled in winter gear with frost-covered eyelashes during an ice-cold winter day in Calgary.

    lhayfron Report

    #14

    This Cold Weather Phenomenon Today In Fairbanks, Alaska

    Ice-cold winter scene with a halo around the sun, snow-covered parking lot, and a person pushing a cart.

    CheesePlank Report

    #15

    The Ice In My Evian Water Looks Like The French Alps

    Ice-cold water bottle with ice formation inside, captured in a car with a blurred winter background.

    too_funny Report

    #16

    The Snow Hitting The Windshield Looks Like Hyperspace

    Snowstorm at night viewed from a car windshield, capturing an intense ice-cold winter scene.

    timotyjh Report

    #17

    How The Snow Accumulates On The Inside Of My Rim

    Bicycle wheel covered in snow, capturing the essence of ice-cold winter scenes against a clear sky.

    glenwoodwaterboy Report

    #18

    "Awww Frick Boys, I Spilt My Coffee"

    Frozen coffee cup on a snowy sidewalk, illustrating an ice-cold winter scene.

    PinicchioDelTaco Report

    #19

    My Wife's Hair After 15 Minutes In -20º F (-29º C) While Basking In Some Hot Springs

    Smiling woman in icy water with frost-covered hair, showcasing an ice-cold winter scene.

    HarveyPoops Report

    #20

    Her First Swedish Winter Came As Quite The Surprise!

    A cat covered in frost sits outside on icy stairs, capturing the essence of ice-cold winter.

    please_agree Report

    #21

    Crazy Snow Depth!!

    Man in orange coat and blue hat joyfully standing in deep snow, showcasing ice-cold winter scenery with snow-covered trees.

    weather_buffalo Report

    #22

    The Way The Snow Fell On My Patio

    Person wearing black sneakers standing on a snow-covered patterned surface, showcasing ice-cold winter scenery.

    squidkennedy Report

    #23

    The Snow Today Jn Duluth, Mn

    Snow piled against an open door, revealing a wreath covered in ice, capturing a winter scene.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    The Way This Ice Curls As It Was Pushed Out Of A Small Hole In The Railing

    Ice formation twisted around a metal railing during a cold winter day.

    NovembersHorse Report

    #25

    The Way The Snow Slid Down And Folded Onto Itself

    Snow twisted around a dark metal pole, with icy winter scenery in the background.

    GM_Kraftwerk Report

    #26

    Found Crystal Clear Ice Chunk In Alaska River Bed

    Hands holding an ice shard with a frozen lake in the background, capturing an ice-cold winter scene.

    traviskalaniAK Report

    #27

    Freezing Rain

    A car covered in ice and snow parked in an urban area, showcasing ice-cold winter conditions.

    unknown Report

    #28

    This Cristal Clear Chunk Of Ice From Lake Baikal

    Man in orange jacket holds a triangular ice chunk against a clear blue winter sky. Ice-Cold-Winter-Pictures scene.

    takeshi_reg Report

    #29

    Itap Of Lake Michigan In Winter

    Icicles hang from tree branches, framing a stormy ocean view.

    britoco Report

    #30

    A Winter Frame In Finland

    Snow-covered branches framing a winter sunrise, showcasing ice-cold beauty in a serene landscape.

    DynamikSan04 Report

    #31

    My Lovely Walk To Work

    Snow-covered trees lining a path on a clear day, exemplifying ice-cold winter pictures.

    KalleAnkaAB Report

    #32

    Seal Ania Confused By What The Hell Happened To Her Whiskers (It's -10c/14f In Poland Right Now)

    Seal with icy whiskers in frigid waters, showcasing a unique ice-cold winter scene.

    zissoum Report

    #33

    I Was Going To Let My Dishes Soak In Soapy Water Overnight…

    Pot filled with ice in sink and frozen faucet with green dish soap in ice-cold winter pictures.

    FBI_Agent_845 Report

    #34

    Enormous Icicle Formed By Cold Nitrogen Outlet At My University

    Frozen waterfall under a bridge, showcasing ice-cold winter scene in an urban environment.

    Taziooo Report

    #35

    It's So Cold Outside Where I Live That Frost Has Formed On The Inside Of My Doorknob

    Wooden door with ice-cold frost around the doorknob, creating a winter scene effect.

    PastaSquid Report

    #36

    My Neighbors Hose Their Tree When It Gets Cold

    Massive ice formation in a winter landscape, viewed through a car window, under a pink sunset sky.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    My Friend's Car Roof After A Cold Night Looks Like Icy Mountains

    Frost patterns on a car roof, showcasing ice-cold winter artistry.

    Mario_mEz Report

    #38

    Noodles Of A Fairbanks, Alaska Resident Freezing Mid-Air Due To The Cold Temperatures

    Bowl of frozen spaghetti on a porch during an ice-cold winter, with snow-covered trees in the background.

    IllusiveManJr Report

    #39

    This Ornament Burst And Left An Ice Version Hanging In Its Place

    Frozen light bulb hanging outside, surrounded by snow-covered houses and cars, capturing ice-cold winter scenery.

    squarish_woodworking Report

    #40

    Ice Formation Created As The River Level Dropped

    Frozen riverbank with unique ice formations during winter.

    SharkerP38 Report

    #41

    Quick Pic Of The Amount Of Snow In The Last 24h In Montreal

    Snow-covered cars and houses in a residential street during an ice-cold winter.

    iamvegetarian Report

    #42

    The Way The Snow Drifted Under A Tiny Gap In Our Garage Door

    Snow drift entering a garage, showcasing ice-cold winter conditions.

    NoBlondeJokesPlease Report

    #43

    How The Fog Froze On My Fence This Morning

    Frost-covered chain link fence showcasing ice-cold winter scenery.

    Xxzx Report

    #44

    The Way The Snow Is Melting Off Of My House

    Brick wall with a large sheet of snow leaning against it, showcasing the beauty of ice-cold winter scenes.

    SnooSquirrels93 Report

    #45

    This Snow/Hail Looks Like Styrofoam Balls

    Hand holding ice-cold snow, with wintery backdrop.

    Boulderlovestrees Report

    #46

    The Snow On This Car Looks Like A Blanket

    Car covered in snow and ice on a cold winter day, with snow forming an interesting shape on the bumper.

    Vanderlylie Report

    #47

    The Way This Ice Has Formed Looks Like A Tiny Forest

    Close-up of a hand holding a clear ice sheet with delicate frost patterns, highlighting ice-cold winter textures.

    Jqzzy Report

    #48

    Wet Snow Covering A Crosswalk Sign

    Snow-covered pedestrian signal glowing in a winter setting, illustrating the chill of ice-cold winter scenes.

    sargentned Report

    #49

    Christmas Lights Under Snow

    Colorful lights on snow-covered railing during ice-cold winter evening, overlooking a snowy town.

    shwarznegger Report

    #50

    Explored An Ice Cave Last Week

    Person in a cap gazing at massive ice formations, embodying the essence of ice-cold winter scenes.

    iamkokonutz Report

    #51

    Forgot To Let The Faucet Drip

    Ice-covered building facade with large icicles hanging from the roof during a cold winter.

    sk-3y3_HIGH Report

    #52

    Ice Formed On Jeep

    Truck grille covered in ice, creating a unique sculpture in a parking lot during ice-cold winter conditions.

    AndrewDZiegler Report

    #53

    Perfect Freeze

    Frozen parking meter lifted in an ice-cold winter setting, snow covering the ground and surrounding areas.

    imgur.com Report

    #54

    My Windshield Has A Winter Themed Pine Tree Landscape

    Frost patterns on a car windshield, showcasing ice-cold winter scenery.

    Hiimhype Report

    #55

    Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale)

    Snowy landscape with tall snowbank, clear blue sky, and a lone banana; a unique ice-cold winter scene.

    okuboheavyindustries Report

    #56

    In December 2008 I Left My Snowy Car Sitting Out In Cold, Sunny Weather For A Few Days And This Happened To The Snow On The Windshield

    Close-up of ice rolled on a car roof under a cloudy sky, capturing a unique winter scene.

    paulrpotts Report

    #57

    So Cold In Australia That The Ice Is Now An Extension Of The Roof

    Ice-cold winter scene with heavy snow hanging from a rooftop over snowy ground and plants.

    Rodeyoyo Report

    #58

    Cars Splashing A Puddle Onto The Tree In The Cold Temperatures Caused This Weird Icicle Effect

    Winter scene with ice formations lining a roadside, surrounded by leafless trees under a clear sky.

    Sorry_Astronaut Report

    #59

    This Is Real Frost From The Cold Spotlighting This Real Life Sculpture

    Two frost-covered statues huddled together on a bench, capturing an ice-cold winter scene.

    shawneffel Report

    #60

    It Got Cold Last Night In Texas Anf This Happened To The Truck. Ice Windows

    Person inside a car behind an ice-covered window, illustrating ice-cold winter conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    My Friends Got Over 6 Wine Bottles Of Snow This Weekend Near Tahoe

    Bottles of wine embedded in a snowbank, showcasing an ice-cold winter setting.

    Sekreid Report

    #62

    Dedication On Display For Buffalo Bills Fans

    Stadium seats filled with snow-covered spectators during a winter game, highlighting ice-cold winter conditions.

    mattwittmeyer Report

    #63

    The Way This Snow Curled Off My Chair

    Snow-covered patio chair and outdoor equipment in winter scene.

    dilzmo Report

    #64

    Wheel Icicles

    Snow-covered vehicle wheel with icy patterns, showcasing harsh winter conditions.

    akmikey82 Report

    #65

    Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night

    Snow-covered vehicle interior showcasing extreme ice-cold winter conditions with frosted dashboard and seats.

    Jimmyboon Report

    #66

    This Christmas Bush Under A Smooth Blanket Of Snow

    Colorful lights on a snow-covered bush during an ice-cold winter night.

    Jah_213 Report

    #67

    The Pro Quick

    Snow-covered gas station at night, showcasing ice-cold winter scenery with snow-covered ground and buildings.

    dunlaper Report

    #68

    Got A Few Feet Of Snow In Nh And Lost My Car

    Person in winter clothing standing next to a snow-covered car, showcasing ice-cold winter conditions.

    Queeniac Report

    #69

    Glaciers Are Pretty Cold

    Majestic ice-cold glacier against a backdrop of misty mountains and cloudy sky.

    Mmorei Report

    #70

    Waiting For The Bus In Kyrgyzstan Winter

    Metal shelter in snow-covered landscape with mountains in the background, illustrating ice-cold winter scenery.

    comradekiev Report

    #71

    It's So Cold In The Bathroom At Work That The Toilet Water Froze Today

    White toilet with plastic wrap cover, creating a humorous trap.

    SiSick47 Report

    #72

    It's So Cold Our Snow Globes Froze During Shipment

    Intricately designed snow globe with an ice-cold winter theme, placed on a decorative base in a store setting.

    Mandielephant Report

    #73

    It's So Cold At My University That My Window Is Frozen Over ... On The Inside

    Frost-covered window showing a blurry view of buildings, illustrating ice-cold winter conditions.

    ircmaster Report

    #74

    It's So Cold At The Wisconsin-Minnesota Football Game My Soda Froze Over

    Frozen drink in a cup held in a cold winter setting with a crowd in warm clothing around.

    hi-imma-chameleon Report

    #75

    It Has Been So Cold Here In Central Illinois That The Steam From Our Dryer Vent Froze Like This

    Icicle formed near a brick wall and gutter in a winter scene, showcasing ice-cold weather conditions.

    I_Am_Weiser Report

    #76

    Yep That's Snow

    Two white doors with numbers "100" slightly ajar, with a dim indoor setting. Wall decor with an owl and "Blessings" sign.

    Xingua92 Report

    #77

    A Nice Way To Wake Up After Camping In The Cold

    Canoe by a misty river in winter, surrounded by bare trees and soft sunlight.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #78

    My Puppy Is More Snow Than Dog

    A small dog covered in snowballs, held by a person in a winter jacket, showcasing ice-cold conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    My Girlfriends Seltzer Froze Then Exploded

    Frozen LaCroix can with ice overflowing, illustrating an ice-cold winter theme indoors.

    mondomushroom Report

    #80

    Some Snow Blew In Through The Crack

    Snow entering through a gap under a dark door onto a patterned rug, highlighting ice-cold winter conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    #81

    Siberia Experiencing -70f Cold (62c)

    Winter scene at a snowy gas station with a car parked, showcasing ice-cold winter conditions.

    jonkofee Report

    #82

    It’s Been So Cold, I Snapped My Welcome Mat!

    Snow-covered doormats on a wintery outdoor table with a snow shovel leaning against a wooden railing.

    garthanthimum Report

    #83

    If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery

    Colorful icicles and ice formations in a winter scene, showcasing a vibrant ice-cold display.

    SickNumbles Report

    #84

    It’s So Cold That The Holy Water By The Door Of The Church Froze

    Frozen holy water in a metal basin on a wooden wall, capturing the chill of ice-cold winter.

    mattchew1738 Report

    #85

    In 2014: Thousands Of Fish Were Flash-Frozen In A Norwegian Bay Due To The Extreme Cold

    Dog standing on ice with frozen fish scattered around, showcasing an ice-cold winter scene.

    Ingolf Kristiansen Report

    #86

    The Ice On This Street Lamp Makes It Look Like The Light Is Dripping Out

    A streetlight with icicles highlights an ice-cold winter night on a snow-covered roof.

    str4wbewwymiwk Report

    #87

    It's So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up

    Icicles hanging from a pipe on a cold winter day with bare trees in the background.

    GlassturtleOG Report

    #88

    Rain And Cold Make A Emblem Mold

    Hands holding an ice sculpture of a car logo on a snowy winter road, showcasing ice-cold winter scenery.

    reddit.com Report

