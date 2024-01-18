ADVERTISEMENT

The first thing you’ll notice when you go to anyone’s house is their front porch. It is the face of the house and the best way to make an excellent first impression.

﻿Moreover, a person’s front porch decor says a lot about their personality and sense of style. It’s also useful for relaxation and connecting the home’s interior to the outdoors.

Image credits: Brett Wharton

It doesn’t matter whether you have a narrow entrance or a large entryway; Your front porch design deserves as much attention as the rest of your house.

Hence, go ahead and enhance your home’s curb appeal with our awesome front porch decorating ideas! But before you do that, let’s first look at the types of porches out there.

Front Porch Styles

1. Portico

Image credits: vanderhornarchitects

This type of porch is defined by a roof structure built over a walkway leading to the house’s entrance. It creates an inviting space in the front of the home and adds a lot of character. The stately columns, attractive roof design, and unique ceiling styles will help your front porch stand out.

2. Screened Porch

Image credits: screenporchliving

A screened porch has a screen covering all openings, hence the name. It helps create an outdoor space free from mosquitos, rats, and bugs. This added layer of protection is great if you want to set up an outdoor living room without worrying about pests.

3. Wraparound Porch

Image credits: trehusarchitects

A wraparound porch goes around, or “wraps around,” two or more sides of a house. It creates more usable square footage outdoors, allowing you to play around with many decor ideas because of the amount of space available.

4. Covered Front Porch

Image credits: landmarkphotostudio

Offering shelter from the elements, a covered porch is a roofed outdoor space where you can unwind, chat with neighbors, or simply enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the weather. Plus, you can jazz it up with some decorations and make your place look even more welcoming!

5. Multi-Season Porch

Image credits: Francesca Tosolini

This type is also called a three-season porch, four-season porch, or a sunroom. This enclosed living space with windows is perfectly suitable for dining, relaxation, or use as a home office. During cold seasons, the windows retain warmth, while in the warmer months, they can be opened for fresh air and a pleasant breeze.

Now that we got that out of the way let’s dive into the best front porch design ideas to help you create a welcoming outdoor space for guests and your family!