The first thing you’ll notice when you go to anyone’s house is their front porch. It is the face of the house and the best way to make an excellent first impression.

﻿Moreover, a person’s front porch decor says a lot about their personality and sense of style. It’s also useful for relaxation and connecting the home’s interior to the outdoors.

Picture of house with front porchImage credits: Brett Wharton

It doesn’t matter whether you have a narrow entrance or a large entryway; Your front porch design deserves as much attention as the rest of your house.

Hence, go ahead and enhance your home’s curb appeal with our awesome front porch decorating ideas! But before you do that, let’s first look at the types of porches out there.

Front Porch Styles

1. Portico

Illustration of house with portico and picture of house with porticoImage credits: vanderhornarchitects

This type of porch is defined by a roof structure built over a walkway leading to the house’s entrance. It creates an inviting space in the front of the home and adds a lot of character. The stately columns, attractive roof design, and unique ceiling styles will help your front porch stand out.

2. Screened Porch

Illustration of screened porch and picture of porch insideImage credits: screenporchliving

A screened porch has a screen covering all openings, hence the name. It helps create an outdoor space free from mosquitos, rats, and bugs. This added layer of protection is great if you want to set up an outdoor living room without worrying about pests.

3. Wraparound Porch

Illustration of wraparound porch and picture of porch insideImage credits: trehusarchitects

A wraparound porch goes around, or “wraps around,” two or more sides of a house. It creates more usable square footage outdoors, allowing you to play around with many decor ideas because of the amount of space available.

4. Covered Front Porch

Illustration of house with porch and picture of porch with columns and dog lying on the groundImage credits: landmarkphotostudio

Offering shelter from the elements, a covered porch is a roofed outdoor space where you can unwind, chat with neighbors, or simply enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the weather. Plus, you can jazz it up with some decorations and make your place look even more welcoming!

5. Multi-Season Porch

Illustration of house with windowed porch and picture of windowed porch insideImage credits: Francesca Tosolini

This type is also called a three-season porch, four-season porch, or a sunroom. This enclosed living space with windows is perfectly suitable for dining, relaxation, or use as a home office. During cold seasons, the windows retain warmth, while in the warmer months, they can be opened for fresh air and a pleasant breeze.

Now that we got that out of the way let’s dive into the best front porch design ideas to help you create a welcoming outdoor space for guests and your family!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Add A Bench

House porch with benchs

Unlike your cozy rocking chair, a porch bench can seat many guests at once. You can style it with many attractive throw pillows or crochet covers. It is also a good spot for delivery agents to leave parcels, so you don’t have to worry about them flinging packages at your door.

craft.mansions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Porch Swing Is Always A Good Idea

House blue porch with swing

One of the most fun front porch design ideas is to set up a swing. A porch swing can instantly turn a drab area into an exciting one. A swing won’t take up much space and will provide an extra seat. There are many types of swings, so you can pick one based on the space you have available.

Francesca Tosolini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Add Greenery With Hanging Plants

House with porch and hanging plants

Everyone knows that plants and flowers are always a great addition to a home and an even lovelier choice for your porch. Hanging plants don’t take up any floor space and look beautiful from all angles. Make sure they are hung up high enough so that they don’t hit anyone’s head. This is one of the porch design ideas any green thumb will certainly love!

Ian MacDonald Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Consider A Unique House Sign

House entrance with house sign and chairs near

Your house nameplate should draw the right amount of attention from newcomers. You can hang it on your front porch or set it up on a stand. Metal signs look more formal and sleek and look best on minimalist porches. Wooden signs, on the other hand, look more homely and inviting.

myiowafarmhouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Blend Of Old And New

Porch with furniture and small table

Don’t get rid of your vintage furniture! Your old relics and antiques can be combined with modern furniture to create a trendy porch space. This unique mix of front porch furniture ideas will help meld modernity and nostalgia. You can take inspiration from maximalist decor and combine many pieces you resonate with.

Safavieh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Dual-Purpose Awning

Hous porch with furniture and awning

An extendable awning is just like a convertible car. It can be opened up when you want to protect yourself against the elements and drawn back when you want sunlight, breeze, and fresh air. This dual-purpose fixture is a lovely way to get the best of both worlds and enjoy your front porch fully.

jcohlermasondesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Build A Pet House

Pet house near house porch

Create a nook for your pets on your front porch. You can do this by setting up a sleeping or play area for them. Some options can be a dog house, playpen, or a bed for them to sleep on. This will give them a nice space to relax while you do the same!

Les-Grossman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Playful Door Styles And Decor

House with interesting wooden decoration styles

Not just the color but the style of your door can make a massive difference to the look of your front porch. Elegant options like French doors have gorgeous glass panes and open into the house. Wooden doors look classy and are easy to paint, tint, and decorate. Steel or fiberglass doors are good choices for better safety.

Benjamin R. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Interesting Welcome Mat

House entrance with welcome mat and rug

Create an inviting atmosphere of joy and warmth with the help of creative and hilarious welcome mats. You can skip the traditional ‘welcome’ signs and go for something that showcases your personality. These tiny porch design ideas and tweaks will make your entryway stand out from the rest.

beyond_gray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Uncovered Porch Design

Porch without roof and with wicker furniture

An open porch is a great way to get vitamin D while enjoying nature. It will bring you closer to the greenery all around. Imagine sipping a cold drink on a warm day and enjoying a spectacular view. These porches, though, are best for warmer climates or areas without extreme temperature fluctuations.

Frames For Your Heart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Metal Roofing

White and black house with metal porch roof

Keep your outdoor space dry and inviting with a durable roof. A metal roof is efficient and long-lasting. Moreover, metal roofing provides a greater resale value compared to alternative roofing choices.

wifeonadime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Regal Columns

House with porch and regal columns

Columns can instantly transform the front of your home into an elegant space. Regal columns don't just stand there; they’re the porch’s way of saying, “I'm sophisticated, timeless, and here to impress!”

Roger Starnes Sr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Add A Comfy Daybed

Porch with furniture and pillows with blanket

A daybed combines a mattress’s comfort with a sofa’s back support. This incredible piece of furniture offers extra seating and can make your front porch the perfect relaxation spot. This is a good option for larger porches because daybeds take up a lot of space. Add colorful pillows and cushions to make it look even more cozy.

Gwg Outlet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Add Accent Colors

House porch with furniture

Pick the right accent colors, and boom! Your house’s curb appeal goes from meh to “Wow, who lives there?!” Take this one step further by setting up an accent wall and incorporating decorative materials and textures for even more creativity.

Rebecque Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Add A Small Bistro Table

Porch with furniture and cat near

A small bistro table is a perfect addition to a tiny porch. Add two chairs, and you’ll have yourself a fabulous outdoor breakfast nook. These compact tables are affordable and ideal for intimate settings. They are versatile, functional, and always look elegant. You can also use them as a stand for statues or figurines.

tracey_hiebert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Stained Glass Windows

House porch with stained glass window

Stained glass is a gorgeous element to add to your porch because it will elevate its beauty. This glass sparkles and shines in the sun; its patterns always draw attention. You can create a paneled railing with stained glass tiles or use it for your windows.

parkbelly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Add Rustic Wicker Furniture

House porch with wicker chairs and table

Wicker is attractive, practical, and long-lasting. It adds a rustic touch to any room that it is used in. Use wicker furniture to create a seating space that is pleasant and looks well-furnished. This type of material best suits traditional or farmhouse decor.

Robin Jonathan Deutsch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Lots Of Potted Plants

House porch with potted plants

Create a green oasis on your porch by adding lovely vases with plants. A few large potted plants will add enough greenery without taking up too much space. Imagine the gorgeous fragrances and colors when your porch is filled with beautiful flowers and plants.

Kate Darmody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Leave Impression With Eye-Catching Sculptures

Nutcrackers sculptures near front house doors

Make statues the focal point of your porch, and add plants, chairs, or tables on either side. Another way to set up sculptures is to place them on either side of the front door so that people see them before entering. Small statues should be placed on a stand, while bigger statues can be placed in corners with enough wall support.

careyushome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Functional Steps

Blue house with small entrance and stairs

Steps are a good addition to a high porch. They look tasteful and add a bit of grandeur to the house. You can customize them by adding patterned railings on either side. The railing will make walking up the steps much safer.

Chris Orcutt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Create An Outdoor Reading Nook

Reading nook space in porch with sofa

Your front porch can provide space for the comfortable reading nook you always wanted. Set up a nice cozy chair and a small table, and get down to reading! A fun nook like this will help you get lots of reading done while enjoying the fresh air and the sights of nature.

renovationhusbands Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Tasteful Wall Art

Art on the brick wall

Many people only pay attention to interior design and forget to do the same outdoors. It’s time to transform your porch into a creative space by adding wall art! You can set up your own art pieces or pictures from artists you adore.

widepine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Lovely Wall Sconces

White house porch with wall sconces, furniture and flowers

Wall sconces are a great option to provide just enough light without making the outdoor area look cluttered. These interestingly shaped outdoor lights are good decorative pieces to set up in different corners of the porch.

hvlgroupintl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Intricate Vases And Flowers

House porch with vases and flowers

Create an oasis of peace and serenity with delicate vases. Bright flowers in a vase add beauty to the space and bring fresh fragrances. This simple porch decor choice will make your outdoor area feel natural and inviting.

tracey_hiebert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Create An Oasis With Lighting

House with warm lighting

Elevate your portico with effective lighting. Explore various front porch lighting ideas, whether layered or spaced out strategically, to highlight different areas. Consider adding ambient mood lighting around the seating area for a warm and inviting space, perfect for conversations and hangouts.

bagelpop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Cooling Ceiling Fans

Porch with a ceiling fan and furniture

Keep your porch space cool during the summer with the help of a ceiling fan. If you plan on hosting many people, set up a large one to provide a breeze to all porch corners. Ceiling fans are especially beneficial in places with higher temperatures and humidity.

Curtis Adams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Monochrome Porch Design Ideas

Monochrome white porch with white furniture

When it comes to home decor, patterns are everything. A single color can help create a bold pattern for your front porch. You can choose different shades of the same color and paint the walls and ceilings. This is an understated minimalist approach that will make your porch look classy.

normandesigngroup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Colorful Pillows

Porch with furnitures, flowers in pots and pillows

Jazzy pillows might not seem like a big deal, but they can immediately brighten a dull space. Colorful pillows can help bring contrast to a monochrome or dark-decor front porch. Pastel cushions are perfect for bright porches because they won’t draw attention away from other captivating elements.

donice.designs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Add Porch Railings

Blue house with porch and white railings

A porch railing adds structure and symmetry to the overall design of your house. Many front porch railing ideas exist, but you must pick one that suits your needs. If you want a traditional porch, opt for wrought iron railings. Cable and vinyl railings are easier to maintain but not as durable. You can even enhance your railings with lights, ribbons, or other decorations.

Curtis Adams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

#30

Privacy Slat Wall

White wooden slats and hanging plants

Nobody wants to be the subject of prying eyes, whether at the back porch or the front entrance. The best way to let in fresh air and sunlight while keeping out nosy neighbors is to set up privacy slats. Most people use wood to create these slats because they are durable and blend in with many decor choices.

kalcommodore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Elevate Your Porch With A Rocking Chair

House porch with rocking chairs

Rocking back and forth is relaxing, and we should probably do it more often! You can make this happen by getting rocking chairs for your front porch. Not only will you have extra seating, but it’s also a great way to unwind after a long day.

Steve Lieman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

A Fluffy Outdoor Rug

Porch with furnitures and black patterned rug

A fluffy outdoor rug can instantly add to the design and decor of your porch and make it look like a restful spot. Carpets can also help your toes stay warm on a cold day. A cool rug is an excellent addition to a small space because of its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

marijka_dam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Add Shelves

Shelve with hanging shoes near house doors

If you’re looking for a way to showcase your possessions without cluttering up the porch, shelves are the right choice. You can use them to keep books and succulents as well as to showcase a collection of trinkets or other memorabilia.

thethein11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Bright Front Door

Yellow house with red doors

You wouldn’t think of a door as part of porch decor now, would you? But an eye-catching door can transform the front of your home. Beyond its visual appeal, it can add a lot of warmth to your house with a pop of color. This stylish piece can also increase your house’s curb appeal by creating a personalized look that makes your house stand out.

Julien Maculan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A Personalized Letter Box

Blue house with personalized letter box

A cute letterbox can be just the thing you need to give your porch a little something different. Take your mailbox to the next level with spray paint, vinyl numbering, or decals. You can even use simple linework to create interesting patterns.

doctorwoods7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Floor Ideas To Elevate Your Porch

House porch with wooden floor

The floor of your porch might not seem like an essential element to consider, but it can transform your exterior. Make the front porch look bold and rustic with brick flooring. Stone and wood are two other popular flooring choices. For added pizzaz, piece together leftover tiles or use graphic black and white tiles.

Camylla Battani Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Add Pathway Lighting

Lighted pathway into the house

Add to the beauty of your porch by sprucing up the pathway leading to it. You can do this in the simplest way by adding lights along the path. This is one of the easiest front porch landscaping ideas that can improve security and reduce the risk of people falling or tripping. It also creates a relaxing ambiance and highlights the greenery around.

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Curtains To Create A Private Outdoor Living Room

Curtains To Create A Private Outdoor Living Room

Create an enclosed porch with beautiful curtains. The curtains can be drawn to let in more light and fresh air during the day. Keep them shut in the evening so people can’t peep in or during the afternoon when the sun is shining bright.

Keep-learning612 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Gorgeous Dutch Doors

White house with black Dutch door

Make your porch look elegant and captivating with the help of Dutch doors. These unique doors allow fresh air to circulate in the house while keeping pests out. It will also prevent your pets or small children from running outside. This is one of the most visually appealing patio design ideas that doesn’t need much construction or effort to set up.

garden_and_grace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Set Up A Trellis In A Small Space

Porch with trellis and plants

Want gorgeous greenery without using up too much floor or ceiling space? You can set up a trellis on one wall of your porch. It is an open structure that provides support to growing vines. This is one of the most eye-catching small front porch ideas because it looks lovely and saves you a lot of floor space.

thecraftydiyguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Add Outdoor Speakers

Porch with speakers and table with chairs

A modern porch needs new technology! Consider setting up speakers in the top corners of your porch. Opt for Bluetooth ones for a hassle-free experience. Also, consider adding LED lights that synchronize with the music.

polkaudioau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

A Handy Porch Screen

Enclosed porch with a mesh all aroud

When you’re lounging on your cozy front porch, the last thing you want to deal with is insects and mosquitos. Rather than struggle with these creepy crawlies, install a porch screen to keep pests at bay. These screens enclose the entire area. They also look sleek and minimalist, so you don’t have to worry about them clashing with your decor.

ownerschoiceconstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Floor Runners For Porches And Patios

House entrance with blue patterned rug and red doors

Floor runners are an excellent addition to tile porches. They will help your feet stay warm even on the coldest days. Arrange them under seats and couches to rest your feet while sitting. Since floor runners don’t cover the entire porch, you can place them creatively to create interesting patterns or designs.

kenfulk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

A Cool Door Knocker

White house with red door and door knocker

A door knocker signals that a visitor has arrived. It also lets people know a lot about your personality and design choices. Unique door knockers are a cute addition to porches and patios because they always seem to tell a story. What will yours say about you?

Craig Tidball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Folding Front Door

House with folding front door and furniture

A symmetrical front porch needs a door with clean lines and a uniform shape. A folding door fits that description and creates a visually appealing space for your entryway. Moreover, a folding front door creates a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas.

legacywindows Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

One Of A Kind Porch Ceiling

House porch with green decorations and furniture

The most commonly neglected part of a porch is the ceiling. People often tend to forget about decorating it or leave it bare. You can make it stand out by painting it an interesting color, hanging a chandelier, or adding murals. This is a cost-conscious way to decorate without completely overhauling the porch space.

preppyemptynester Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Versatile Storage Cabinet And Table

Grey storage cabinet for shoes

A small porch will benefit greatly from versatile outdoor furniture. Start small with a cabinet that doubles as a table. You can use it to store books, outdoor games, or candles. You can also place mugs and other items on the table.

rawfurnitureuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Create the Porch of Your Dreams!

Personalization, creativity, and simplicity are the main things you need to set up a porch you’ll want to spend time in. Combine a couple of these options to create a fabulous outdoor space, or pick one element that suits your style best. Let us know in the comments if you have any more interesting porch design ideas and which one of our suggestions you loved the most!

Front Porch Design FAQs

How to Modernize a Front Porch?

A few ways to design a modern front porch is to add technology like Bluetooth speakers and LED lights. You can also achieve this with pieces like a bistro table or dual-purpose furniture. Pick items with sleek designs that fit in well with minimalist decor.

What Are the Best Ways to Style a Small Front Porch?

When you have less space available it’s important to use every bit of area wisely. Add versatile furniture that you can use for more than one thing. Use the ceiling space for hanging plants or paint it a bright color. Set up pictures on the wall, add a trellis, or build shelves. You can make the most of a tiny porch in many ways.

Are Porches and Patios the Same?

Porches are different from patios. A patio is typically an outdoor space used for lounging or recreation, and it is usually paved. A porch is often connected to the house and can be slightly raised from the ground.



