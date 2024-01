Things to Consider When Designing Your Front Yard

Although now you know how to create a beautiful front yard landscape, it’s not time to relax just yet. Caring for the lawn and plants is very important. However, there are more crucial things you should address when designing your front yard. Consider Your Budget and Lifestyle

Your front yard mirrors how much time you can dedicate to it. If you live an incredibly busy life and can’t make time for gardening, go for a low-maintenance front yard with succulent plants. But if you’ve got the green thumb itch and the hours to spare, a high-maintenance front yard could be your lush paradise.

What’s the Traffic Flow for My Outdoors Space?

Think of your front yard as a friendly traffic cop. Craft pathways and greenery to strategically guide the eye and footsteps with pavers and bollard lights. Thinking about how people move around can change how you set up and organize different parts of the space.

How Can I Match the Front Yard With Exterior House Design?

Your front yard should complement your exterior house design, either style or color-wise. For instance, if your house has a certain type of stone or siding, try incorporating similar textures or materials in your pathways.

Do I Have a Welcoming Entrance or Porch?

An inviting entrance, a seating area, and a couple of potted plants can instantly enhance the curb appeal of your home and turn your front yard into the neighborhood’s happy place. Your front yard isn't just for you; it’s the first thing passersby and visitors see. You might as well make it feel welcoming and warm.

How Can I Build a Safe Front Yard?

Fix uneven surfaces, secure broken pavers, and ensure good lighting. Essentially, a safe front yard is a long-term investment. It allows homeowners to enjoy their outdoor space without worrying about potential dangers. Ensuring safety is even more important when children and elderly family members live in the house.

Image credits: Ann Wallace

Is Front Yard Landscaping Your Next Big Project?

We hope this beautiful collection of front yard landscaping ideas spoke to you. Still, you can’t be 100% ready to transform your front yard without taking a second thought from your friends. Hence, don't keep these landscaping ideas just to yourself. Share them with a friend who will help you implement them or needs outdoor inspiration, too!