Popular Exterior House Colors for 2024

According to the Harris Poll survey commissioned by Alside, the majority of homeowners would like to lighten up their home’s exterior with neutral tones. The top five siding colors include off-white/cream, white, light gray, light brown, and medium blue. The rise in popularity of farmhouse design and a shift towards cost-effective options are leading to an increased demand for white siding.

Best Exterior House Paint Colors and Brands in 2024

Anytime we seek trends and inspiration, we look for the latest publications of top brands. And here we have it, the top 4 colors of the year from the leading brands in the industry that can work as exterior house colors for 2024. These top colors are trendy and timeless, promising not just a coat of color but a statement for your home!

How to Choose the Best Exterior House Paint Colors

Picking the perfect paint for your home’s exterior is like choosing the right outfit—it will set your place in the neighborhood. The most crucial trio—main, accent, and trim colors play the trickiest role in naming you the dark, dull neighbor or the stylish mastermind of the street. So, before rolling up those sleeves and grabbing a paintbrush, ask yourself these questions to define the best exterior house colors.

What are the natural surroundings in the neighborhood?

Take a walk around. If you living in an Old Money-style home, aim to blend seamlessly with the surrounding buildings (although there might not be many). If you live in the suburbs with mid-century classic decor, consider aligning with that style.

What do your neighbors use as predominant colors?

If you notice that most of your neighbors have their houses painted in soft, warm colors, muted hues, and earthy tones, that’s what you should follow as a color scheme.

What are the most popular exterior house colors in 2024?

While timeless neutrals like white, beige, and gray remain safe choices, keep an eye on emerging trends for a contemporary touch. Darker neutrals, like charcoal or black, are gaining popularity for those seeking a more dramatic look.

What do I want my exterior house design to look like?

Define your personal style. In the end, it’s your house. Decide on a trio of main, accent, and trim colors. Let your personality shine through accent colors, a standout front door, or a dark roof on top of a customized backdrop.

Is quality over price important in exterior house paint colors?

Absolutely! Invest in quality paint for a durable and long-lasting finish. It might cost a bit more upfront, but it pays off in the longevity and vibrancy of your home’s exterior. Go for quality over price: Better coverage and fewer paint applications over the years.

What kind of surface is optimal for paint adhesion?

Ensure a smooth surface for a perfect, long-lasting paint for your facade. Clean, dry, and smooth surfaces are ideal for optimal paint adhesion. A little prep work goes a long way in ensuring a flawless and lasting finish.

How much paint will I need to paint my exterior?

There’s a simple formula to calculate the amount of paint needed for your exterior house project. Multiply your house’s perimeter by the height and subtract doors and windows. For porous siding or first-time paint jobs, anticipate using a bit more. To prevent mishaps and dew formation, try to paint when outdoor temperatures are at least 50°F during the day and above freezing (32°F) at nighttime.

How can I pick the right paint formula for my exterior house project?

Selecting the right paint formula for your exterior house project is crucial for a lasting and vibrant finish. Consumer Reports highlights three key criteria for evaluating paints: smooth application, the ability to hide the previous color with one coat, and resistance to fading over time. Premium paints excel in these aspects. Additionally, consider factors like a paint’s self-priming ability, saving you time and money, and look for VOC labels and certifications, ensuring environmentally friendly options. Choose a formula that colors and protects your home with lasting brilliance.

What’s the ideal paint finish for my house outdoors?

Selecting the ideal paint finish for outdoor use boils down to your specific needs and surface conditions. Based on the latest exterior paint buying guide by Consumer Reports, here are some things to help you decide on the desired paint finish.

A flat finish is best for masking imperfections for old, weathered walls.

Eggshell and satin finishes are best for new and smooth walls.

If you’re focusing on trim, the semi-gloss and gloss options are recommended, as they emphasize woodwork details and are easier to clean compared to flat or matte finishes.

Paint to Impress

From classic neutrals to bold statement hues, we’ve listed 35 jaw-dropping and practical ideas for exterior house colors that will make your home the talk of the block. Now it’s your turn to share the love! Drop a comment with your favorite, and don't forget to share these combinations with your friends and paint the town—or at least your neighborhood—with style!

FAQs

Is There an App to See Exterior House Colors?

Many apps let you visualize exterior house colors. Top paint brands provide such apps. We suggest ColorSmart by Behr, ColorSnap by Sherwin-Williams, My PaintColors by Certapro Painters, and Project Color ™ by The Home Depot.

What is the Most Popular Exterior House Color?

The most popular exterior house colors are neutrals like white, gray, and beige. They’re often on top of the charts because they create beautiful, timeless decor without the need for frequent renovations.