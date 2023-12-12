35 Exterior House Colors To Turn Heads In The Neighborhood
Exterior house colors literally define your place in the eyes of the world. How you paint and decorate your house facade will excite people to think of what’s inside. Therefore, you should paint to impress and become the talk of the town! Plus, a stunning exterior design can level up your property value. So, when it comes to house design, it’s important not to neglect the outside—an enticing cover makes people want to see what’s inside!
Navigating the myriad of exterior house colors ready for purchase can be challenging. We at Bored Panda want to ease this process for you. Therefore, we’ve listed 35 exterior color options to make choosing your house color less daunting.
So continue scrolling to see our modern exterior house paint colors photo gallery (with paint products) and save your favorites. Let us know in the comments which one would set the right tone outside for your house makeover.
Note: The colors may vary from the paint products seen on the screen due to varying lighting conditions.
Black, Dark Gray, And Dark Emerald Green
At first sight, this seems like a vampire hideaway or a modern haunted house. This house feels like a perfect home for homeowners who love dark colors. The closest shades to replicate the exterior house colors for the one above are Soot, Abyss, Midnight Dream, and Hunter Green by Benjamin Moore.
Blue And White
The closest you can get to replicate the image above is by painting the body of the house with Evening Blue, the roof with Downpour Blue, and adding Swiss Blue as a trim color. Blue-inspired exteriors whisper sophistication and serenity.
Red, White, And Blue
Shasta Lake by Behr is an example of the ideal dark and serene blue shade to paint the body of a two-story house. Consider using Dutch White for trim and shutters and Race Car Stripe shade by Behr for a contrasting red front door.
Lavender And Purple Shades
Tri-colored cottage houses are the cutest! If you want your house to look the sweetest in the street, try Carriage Ride by Behr for the body of the house and Valiant Violet by Sherwin Williams for the front door, shutters, and steps. Go with Purple Lace by Benjamin Moore for the house trim.
White And Violet
Purple shades have endless combinations with other colors. For a nice duo-colored house, we suggest trying Heather Plum for the body of the house and Super White for the shutters, front door, and trim.
Tri-Colored House: Blue, White, And Black
As mentioned before, dark blue is a popular color for the body of two-story houses. However, you can get creative by adding two different shades of blue for each floor, breaking the pattern with white trim, shutters, a front door, and a dark gray roof, as seen in the example above. We suggest Loyal Blue, Regatta, and Pure White by Sherwin Williams.
Olive + Celery, Ivy, Terra-Cotta And Cream
The example above suggests painting each story in different colors. We suggest you let your creativity flow! For example, you can go with Truly Olive and Vanilla Cone shades for the second floor and make a noticeable difference with Orange Flambe in the facade of the first story. When using different exterior shades, we suggest choosing White to paint the trim and Black Mocha for the roof, door, and shutters to unify the house’s overall look.
Purple, Blue & White
When combining two dark colors, you have two ways to go: either with contrasting shades or two tones that seamlessly blend together. In this image, we can see that the dark roof and the body of the house blend together, although they are different colors. That’s because they’re both blue with purple undertones. The roof is similar to Midnight Navy, while the body part is painted in a pastel blue hue with a lilac undertone, akin to Victorian Trim. Painting shutters and accent parts white is always great to highlight the house’s exterior features.
Forest Green And White
Paint the exteriors of your house in Forest Green and bask in the feeling of living in the woods. The rich, deep tones of Forest Green by Benjamin Moore will bring you closer to nature. Couple it with White Dove for the trim, and you’ve got an attractive color duo that perfectly balances modern vibes and nature.
Green, White, And Red
The body paint and the trim are the two main colors that attract the eye. If this illustration is close to your house structure, we suggest going with Garden Twilight for the body, Jungle Green for the shutters, Ultra Pure White for the trim, and Race Car Stripe for the red door.
Daisy Yellow And White
If you want your house to look like the daisy of the neighborhood, here’s a perfect décor idea: Paint the body of the house in Daisy yellow and the trim in White Snow by Sherwin Williams.
Gray Masonry Walls And White
Gray bricked (masonry) walls can transform your exterior house design into a sleek masterpiece when paired with a crisp white color for the trim and deck railing area. As mentioned previously, using bricks can significantly enhance the exterior decor, even when employing just two colors.
Orange Facade
Homeowners often consider orange a daring color for indoor spaces. However, softer shades of orange can create a cheerful house design, especially if you live in a vibrant neighborhood. Osage Orange, in particular, is an ideal tone that pairs well with other shades.
Yellow And White
You’ve probably heard of the famous black and yellow duo, but you’ll have the sweetest combination once you try yellow and white. Opt for Spirited Yellow and Mango Nectar to paint the body of the house, and try Ultra Pure White for the trim and the shutters.
Red Brick, Dark Blue, And White
When bricks grace the walls, dark blue—the queen of dark exterior colors—comes in second. In the image above, a nice mosaic of red and black bricks adorns the design on the first floor. Dark blue, reminiscent of the Adriatic Sea, looks great on the door and shutters, while White Dove makes a perfect trim color with the Spring Sky shade on the second floor.
A Blend Of White Shades
Oxford White, Chantilly Lace, and Vanilla Milkshake—three easy-to-blend white shades by Benjamin Moore—make fantastic choices for outdoor paint. These creamy shades don’t show dirt and ensure your house stands out as the brightest on the street.
Salmon Pink And White
This duo is a golden combo for both interior and exterior design. It’s so versatile that it beautifully complements houses with masonry walls and stained wood roofs. Colors within the “Salmon family” have various peach and pink undertones, among which our top recommendations include Light Salmon, Neighborly Peach, and Flush Pink, especially when paired with High Reflective White.
Black And Yellow
The popular duo of black and yellow will make your house pop in the neighborhood. However, we suggest using light shades of both colors to look cheerful but not too colorful. Go with a sweet yellow like Golden Lab for the body and Universal Black for the roof and the shutters.
White And Warm Beige Shades
Warm colors infuse your exterior with cozy vibes. Pairing white doors and shutters with a warm beige body can create a stunning effect. Consider using English Ochre for the first story and Creamy Orange for the second to achieve this inviting aesthetic.
Dark Blue, White, And Masonry
Depending on your house structure, masonry surfaces can serve as ideal accent walls or columns, whether left in their original gray-brown clay or painted in shades of dark blue. Opting for white as a trim color is a classic choice, especially for houses with obvious masonry surfaces.
Red Masonry, Olive Green And White
Olive is a popular choice for lovers of green shades and serene-looking designs. In this example, we notice a combination of white trim paint and doors, accompanied by an olive green shade akin to Vineland adorning the body of the house’s second story. The first floor features red-bricked surfaces, extending even to its doorsteps.
Peach And White Duo
The soft hues of Peach Cooler and White Heron give the impression of a monochromatic house design. These warm, neutral colors make the house look brighter.
Iron Gray And Arctic White
Pairing two neutral colors can create a beautiful exterior decor. Irises by Benjamin Moore, an ideal iron gray shade, resembles the body color in the image above. Choose an arctic white like Chantilly Lace from Benjamin Moore for the trim to accentuate the house’s features.
Mint, White, And Gray
Mint is a highly favored paint color for indoor spaces, but if you’re a green fan, you should try White Rain for your house’s body. Paint it with Ultra Pure White for the trim sections and Evening Dove Gray for the roof and door.
Dark Red, Light Blue, Crispy White, And Wood
Dark Red Pepper by Behr is a lovely shade to use for the house’s body. Add aquatic colors like Boca Raton Blue for the second floor, and break the overall pattern with crispy white trim and wooden windows.
White And Wood
Sometimes, the best combination involves utilizing natural materials against a neutral background. This white house, featuring wooden roofs, shutters, and columns, is simply perfect, showcasing the effectiveness of using just one paint color for your exterior house design. You can also keep the beautiful wood color by painting the columns with Copper Pot by Sherwin-Williams.
White, Brown, And Black
You can either paint the columns, garage, and front doors in shades like Copper Pot by Sherwin Williams or utilize natural wood for these features. When using natural materials like wood, consider painting the body of the house in Winter White. Opt for dark colors like Black Horizon for the roof and any accents on the upper floors.
Red, Blue, And White
Here’s another example showcasing how red can turn the tables in house design. In this example, we can see how Maple Leaf Red takes center stage. Creamy white shades like Vanilla Cookie for the shutters, door, and trim add brightness to the house structure. Meanwhile, Admiral Blue on the roof covers and breaks the house’s color scheme.
Beige, Vanilla, And Black
Consider applying Vero Beach Tan to the house’s body for a timeless and modern appearance. Paint the trim with Vanilla Ice Cream by Benjamin Moore and break the beige-ish decor with Black Beauty—a black color with brown undertones—for the shutters and front door.
Creamy White Duo
Pistachio And Vanilla Shades
Did you imagine something sweet when reading the title? If so, you’re absolutely right. For a sweet-looking house, try Bassett Hall Pistachio Green for the wooden wall panels outdoors and White Vanilla for the trim, shutters, and front door.
Duck Egg Blue And Ivory White
The duck egg blue, with its light blue hue, serves as a perfect neutral color for indoor spaces. If your neighborhood has a theme of neutral-toned houses, this color can help your home blend in seamlessly while maintaining its unique appeal. We suggest Ocean Boulevard and Cameo White by Behr to achieve this effect.
Three Gray Shades
When combining two, three, or more colors within the same family, prioritize the dominant shade. We recommend Ashberry, a darker gray, as the primary color. Choose a second dark shade like Galactic Tint to highlight the wall panels. For the trim, select a lighter shade like River Veil by Behr.
Lavender And Purple
This example shows how blending two colors within the same family can be surprisingly beautiful. Go for Lavender Mist, a pale and soft neutral periwinkle shade, for both the body and trim. Break the softness with a deep, rich purple like Plum Royale for the shutters, roof, and front door.
Green, Cherry, And Creamy White
Tri-colored one-story houses aren't the easiest to paint. You must have a clear vision for precise color placement to avoid a messy appearance. Classic Burgundy is an ideal shade to paint the trim, shutters, and front door. Go for the Classic White Dove for the house’s body and Alligator Alley Green for the roof to create a striking contrast.
Popular Exterior House Colors for 2024
According to the Harris Poll survey commissioned by Alside, the majority of homeowners would like to lighten up their home’s exterior with neutral tones. The top five siding colors include off-white/cream, white, light gray, light brown, and medium blue. The rise in popularity of farmhouse design and a shift towards cost-effective options are leading to an increased demand for white siding.
Best Exterior House Paint Colors and Brands in 2024
Anytime we seek trends and inspiration, we look for the latest publications of top brands. And here we have it, the top 4 colors of the year from the leading brands in the industry that can work as exterior house colors for 2024. These top colors are trendy and timeless, promising not just a coat of color but a statement for your home!
- Blue Nova (825) by Benjamin Moore.
- Cracked Pepper PPU18-01 by Behr.
- Limitless (PPG 1091-3) by Glidden Paint
- Upward (SW 6239) by Sherwin-Williams
How to Choose the Best Exterior House Paint Colors
Picking the perfect paint for your home’s exterior is like choosing the right outfit—it will set your place in the neighborhood. The most crucial trio—main, accent, and trim colors play the trickiest role in naming you the dark, dull neighbor or the stylish mastermind of the street. So, before rolling up those sleeves and grabbing a paintbrush, ask yourself these questions to define the best exterior house colors.
What are the natural surroundings in the neighborhood?
Take a walk around. If you living in an Old Money-style home, aim to blend seamlessly with the surrounding buildings (although there might not be many). If you live in the suburbs with mid-century classic decor, consider aligning with that style.
What do your neighbors use as predominant colors?
If you notice that most of your neighbors have their houses painted in soft, warm colors, muted hues, and earthy tones, that’s what you should follow as a color scheme.
What are the most popular exterior house colors in 2024?
While timeless neutrals like white, beige, and gray remain safe choices, keep an eye on emerging trends for a contemporary touch. Darker neutrals, like charcoal or black, are gaining popularity for those seeking a more dramatic look.
What do I want my exterior house design to look like?
Define your personal style. In the end, it’s your house. Decide on a trio of main, accent, and trim colors. Let your personality shine through accent colors, a standout front door, or a dark roof on top of a customized backdrop.
Is quality over price important in exterior house paint colors?
Absolutely! Invest in quality paint for a durable and long-lasting finish. It might cost a bit more upfront, but it pays off in the longevity and vibrancy of your home’s exterior. Go for quality over price: Better coverage and fewer paint applications over the years.
What kind of surface is optimal for paint adhesion?
Ensure a smooth surface for a perfect, long-lasting paint for your facade. Clean, dry, and smooth surfaces are ideal for optimal paint adhesion. A little prep work goes a long way in ensuring a flawless and lasting finish.
How much paint will I need to paint my exterior?
There’s a simple formula to calculate the amount of paint needed for your exterior house project. Multiply your house’s perimeter by the height and subtract doors and windows. For porous siding or first-time paint jobs, anticipate using a bit more. To prevent mishaps and dew formation, try to paint when outdoor temperatures are at least 50°F during the day and above freezing (32°F) at nighttime.
How can I pick the right paint formula for my exterior house project?
Selecting the right paint formula for your exterior house project is crucial for a lasting and vibrant finish. Consumer Reports highlights three key criteria for evaluating paints: smooth application, the ability to hide the previous color with one coat, and resistance to fading over time. Premium paints excel in these aspects. Additionally, consider factors like a paint’s self-priming ability, saving you time and money, and look for VOC labels and certifications, ensuring environmentally friendly options. Choose a formula that colors and protects your home with lasting brilliance.
What’s the ideal paint finish for my house outdoors?
Selecting the ideal paint finish for outdoor use boils down to your specific needs and surface conditions. Based on the latest exterior paint buying guide by Consumer Reports, here are some things to help you decide on the desired paint finish.
- A flat finish is best for masking imperfections for old, weathered walls.
- Eggshell and satin finishes are best for new and smooth walls.
If you’re focusing on trim, the semi-gloss and gloss options are recommended, as they emphasize woodwork details and are easier to clean compared to flat or matte finishes.
Paint to Impress
From classic neutrals to bold statement hues, we’ve listed 35 jaw-dropping and practical ideas for exterior house colors that will make your home the talk of the block. Now it’s your turn to share the love! Drop a comment with your favorite, and don't forget to share these combinations with your friends and paint the town—or at least your neighborhood—with style!
FAQs
Is There an App to See Exterior House Colors?
Many apps let you visualize exterior house colors. Top paint brands provide such apps. We suggest ColorSmart by Behr, ColorSnap by Sherwin-Williams, My PaintColors by Certapro Painters, and Project Color ™ by The Home Depot.
What is the Most Popular Exterior House Color?
The most popular exterior house colors are neutrals like white, gray, and beige. They’re often on top of the charts because they create beautiful, timeless decor without the need for frequent renovations.