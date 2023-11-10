ADVERTISEMENT

The first thing that pops into your head when you see a room? Chances are, the answer is walls. Or, more specifically, the color and imperfections on it. So, if you are looking for ways to step up your interior game, start by painting walls around you. It’s an easy solution for new homeowners. Also, one of the most effective!

Luckily, you don’t need the help of a professional to do the job. You can partake in painting walls yourself. And make it a fun process, too! However, it can get messy and, at worst, dull. To avoid that, we have compiled the checklist of things you need and the best tips on how to paint walls.

Gather All Tools and Supplies

Image source: thecrazyspringerlady

If you want to learn how to paint walls, get familiar with the tools and supplies needed. It’s not a finger painting you’re doing. You need special tools to reach the corners and cover the entire wall. So, to save you some time (and money), we created several checklists.

Let’s start with the essential tools and materials you will use to accomplish most of the work. Additionally, they will help avoid (or control) the mess in your workspace.

Paint (obviously). Now, every color has its meaning and psychological benefits. So, choose your paint color carefully and find the one that fits your vision. Or pick a cheerful color that makes you happy!

Paint roller for painting larger areas. The best roller for painting walls will help you reach every corner and distribute paint evenly. You’ll use the roller the most, so pick a good one!

best roller for painting walls The paint tray does what the name says. It provides a container for the paint.

Rags will help you keep the floor clean from paint.

Purchase some paintbrushes to reach the corners and paint around the more delicate spaces (electric socket, for example).

A drop cloth covers the furniture and protects it from paint damage.

Spackle is the best material for fixing imperfections. Don’t forget to get a spackle knife, too.

Other tools and resources might come to use on special occasions. However, nobody will hit you over the head if you get them anyway. They might come in handy if you decide to repaint the wall in the future.

Extension poles for rollers will help you reach much higher places, especially if you are a smaller person.

A ladder could come into use when painting the corners and harder-to-reach places.

Depending on the wall material, a primer might be needed. We’re going to talk about priming later.

Sandpaper can come to a lot of use and helps remove minor imperfections.

Painter’s tape minimizes the mess on the wall. Use painter’s tape to protect smaller installments on the wall.

Stencils for painting walls help create the patterns and designs you want. If you are going for a wall mural , make the best use of stencils.

The whole painting process includes three distinct phases, each being as important as the previous: preparing, painting, and, the most exciting part, drying.

How to Prep Walls for Painting ?

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: leerawsongill

A good start makes the whole difference when it comes to painting walls. Follow our guide to prep your walls correctly. These preparation steps cover a range of things, from covering minor imperfections to priming the wall (if needed). Just because it might seem straightforward — don’t overlook this step!

Organize the Space

Image source: Taelynn Christopher

Organization is the key to a fun (and mess-free) painting process. When painting interior walls,it’s best to take the furniture out of the room. However, if, let’s say, you can’t do that, you can always use a drop cloth to cover your furniture. On the floor, lay down some old rags you were planning to throw out anyway. Make sure there is some kind of ventilation.

Cover All Edges And Gaps

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: mikalataylormade

Painter’s tape isn’t just a more expensive alternative to masking tape. Painter’s tape is designed specifically for painting projects. Apply painter’s tape along the edges between walls and ceilings. Even if some paint does drop on the tape, don’t worry, as the walls or ceilings covered by the tape won’t be affected. If you don’t want to remove the light switch and outlet covers, cover them with tape.

Deal With Imperfections

Image source: developpe_evolving_dance

Before you learn how to clean walls before painting, you have to create some mess. The size of it will depend on the number of imperfections you already have on your wall. Inspect the whole section of the wall you’re going to paint and then fill it up with spackle. Once it’s dry, sand the wall to get rid of any bumps.

Time to Prime (Optional)

Image source: asierromero, wirestock

Be warned — not all walls need priming. So, it’s best to know the scenarios when priming a wall is just a suggestion and when it is a necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unpainted drywall and wood are porous materials that absorb liquid rather effectively. To apply the paint evenly, you should start by priming them. Primer is especially helpful for wood as it helps prevent the paint from being absorbed unevenly. Additionally, using a primer can save you money because it helps reduce the amount of paint needed to achieve the desired coverage.

Peeling paint is a sign of poor painting surface preparation. But before you repaint the peeling wall, prime it. Primer’s purpose, after all, is to make sure your paint sticks well to the wall. Sand away the old paint and apply primer for the best effect.

Concrete surface tends to have pH levels higher than your usual drywall. Simple paint will peel off of it easily. There are masonry primers that will help your paint stick better. Although costly at first, you will save money in the end.

Painting over glossy surfaces can be tricky because there isn’t much grip for the paint to stick to. Primer is an excellent way to deal with the problem and save some money in the process.

Primer creates an adhesive layer that allows paint to stick easily. Applying primer to the wall will give you practice before you do so with paint. Start with a paintbrush and apply primer around the corners and edges. Then, finish things up with a roller to fill up the rest of the space.

How to Paint Walls ?

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: freepick

Now comes the painting part — the essential element of many painting guides. To achieve a perfect paint job, follow these easy steps.

Set Up Ventilation

Image source: jamaintenanceltd

Before you decant your paint and stir it up, open up the windows. Make sure air circulates in and out and that it doesn’t stay in the room for too long.

Stir And Decant Your Paint

Image source: freepik

Patience! You’re just a step away from letting your creative skills shine. But first, decant your paint (keep the lid around) and stir the paint inside. Opening a paint can is as easy as mixing the content inside. Use a metal rod or even a paintbrush. When the consistency seems thick enough, pour your paint into a tray.

Start From Corners

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Racool_studio

To “cut in” means to start painting the more difficult-to-reach areas first. Corners, edges, and tight spaces. If a roller hinders precision, better start with a paintbrush instead. Paint an inch or two and then move on to bigger areas.

With the combination of painter’s tape, you avoid the risk of smearing corners and edges and make everything look crisp and fancy. After painting, remove the tape to prevent the paint from bleeding beneath it.

Pick a Technique And Paint!

Image source: Kenny Eliason, kriskirby86

With the corners done, all that is left is the large unpainted area. Like painting a portrait on a canvas, you should have a technique and stick to it. However, you don’t really need a method if you use stencils for painting walls.

Commonly, people paint from the bottom to the top. Using this technique, you cover your roller and move it up and down the wall. By doing this, you cover every inch of the wall with paint. However, it might look uneven when the paint dries.

The “W” technique comes to the rescue in this case. It’s one of the best painting tips you might get. The main idea of it is relatively simple. To use the “W” technique, follow these steps:

Step 1. Load up paint on your roller.

Step 2. At arm’s length, paint a “W” on your wall.

Step 3. Fill in the space around the “W.”

Step 4. Fill in the leftover space in the “W.”

Step 5. Reload the roller with paint and continue painting.

When you truly master it, you’ll save time and money. Depending on the other tools at your disposal and the design of the wall, you should change and adapt your technique when needed. So, don’t always stick to the two methods listed here. Apply your paint evenly, depending on the situation.

The Fun Part — Watching Paint Dry

Image source: peteroc29

Do you know the saying “like watching paint dry?” Well, it earned its meaning for a reason. The paint dries slowly, boringly. Instead of watching it dry completely, you can use the time to do some productive tasks.

Putting Away the Paint

Image source: freepick

The paint can is there for a reason. Usually, when painting walls, people stick to a single color. So, if you have any leftover paint in the tray, pour it back into the can. To avoid further mess:

1. Use a paintbrush to guide the content cleanly into the can.

2. Pop the lid back on the can and keep the paint in a shaded place.

3. When you need it again, pop the top off, and there you have it! Keep your paint as fresh as the day you bought it.

Clean Off the Paint

Image source: Sven Brandsma

Leaving paint on tools can become a headache later on. Leftover paint on a roller will solidify and won’t come off so quickly. Thus, since you have the time already, rinse out the roller in warm, soapy water and massage out the paint. When the roller seems clean enough (when the water is clear), leave it to dry. The exact same process goes for the paint brushes. Paint will come out easier from other tools like trays and spackles.

Ready for the Big Reveal?

Image source: freepick

If you don’t need a second coat of paint, you should prepare for the big reveal. Hopefully, this guide will help your newly painted walls to pop into the eyes of guests (and yours). However, you shouldn’t rely entirely on paint to make the room pop. Sometimes, mixing established room styles with a new coat of paint can create a unique and fantastic design!

FAQ

Can I Just Paint Over Old Paint?

Simply said — yes. You can put another coat of paint over an old one. However, the surface has to be clean and smooth, and the new paint has to be of the same material. If the paint is oil-based, get the same for a fresh coat.

How Many Coats of Paint on the Wall?

Rule of thumb: it’s best to have two coats of paint on a surface. It makes the color pop and the design seamless. If you want to learn how to clean walls without removing paint, just make sure not to sand away the old coat.

Why Won’t Paint Stick to the Wall?

If the wall doesn’t need a primer to be applied, you should consider the surface and level of contamination. Surface-wise, if you are painting textured walls, the paint might not stick. Also, if the wall is covered in dirt and grease, the paint will have difficulty sticking.